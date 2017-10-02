Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Murali Vijay Welcomes Third Child With Wife Nikita

Cricketnext | Updated: October 2, 2017, 8:22 PM IST
Murali Vijay. (Image credit; AFP)

New Delhi: India test opener Murali Vijay and wife Nikita have been blessed with a baby. The father of three uploaded a picture of his son holding his newborn, on social networking site. Vijay tweeted, "Two Rockstars!! One introducing the other to the world 🌍. Feeling Blessed."




Vijay, a regular in the test side, last appeared for India in the test series against Australia last year. For long he has been sidelined due to an injury. He is expected to play in the Ranji Trophy for Tamil Nadu, before the South Africa series gets underway. He was part of the team that had a brilliant home run in tests last year, where India won 11 test matches out of 13, losing one and drawing one.
murali vijayOff The Field
First Published: October 2, 2017, 8:20 PM IST

