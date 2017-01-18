Mushfiqur Rahim Unlikely to Play in Second Test Against Kiwis

Mushfiqur Rahim was hit on the back of the head by a bouncer from Tim Southee. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Christchurch: Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim is unlikely to play in the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Friday, denting the tourists’ hopes of avoiding defeat in the two-Test series.
New Zealand will overtake Pakistan and move to fifth in the world Test team rankings should they complete a 2-0 Test sweep, following their dramatic victory earlier this week in Wellington’s first Test.
“His finger injury is worse,” team physiotherapist Dean Conway told reporters. “The hairline crack that has been found is new. He will need to give more time for this injury.”
There was no confirmation that Mushfiqur would sit out, but he has been advised by doctors not to rush back after being hit on the back of the helmet by a Tim Southee bouncer.
Conway said that the Bangladesh skipper ‘may need three to four weeks to return’.
His injury, which came with memories still fresh of Australian Phil Hughes being killed in Sydney just over two years ago, has again put the spotlight on the use of the short-pitched delivery as a fast-bowling tactic.