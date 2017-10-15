Mustafizur Rahman Ruled Out of First South Africa ODI Due to Injury

Bangladesh chief selector Minhajul Abedin revealed that Mustafizur picked up the injury during the warm-up. Also, question mark remains over whether he will be able to play any part on this particular tour.
"Mustafizur twisted his ankle during warm-up before training. He won’t play in the first ODI. We can’t tell yet if he will be available for the rest of the series. We’ll know more after we go to Cape Town, we haven’t done a scan yet," Abedin revealed.
It was also reported that Mustafizur twisted his ankle while playing football, as part of the warm up.
It has been a very difficult tour for the 'Bangla' Tigers so far, having lost the Test series against the Proteas very convincingly. And Mustafizur's injury will only add to their woes further, for the ODI series.
First Published: October 15, 2017, 1:55 PM IST