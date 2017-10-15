Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Mustafizur Rahman Ruled Out of First South Africa ODI Due to Injury

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 15, 2017, 1:55 PM IST
Mustafizur Rahman Ruled Out of First South Africa ODI Due to Injury

Mustafizur Rahman. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: Bangladesh were dealt with a huge blow ahead of the first ODI against South Africa as star bowler Mustafizur Rahman was ruled out of the clash due to an injury, which he sustained on the eve of the match.

Bangladesh chief selector Minhajul Abedin revealed that Mustafizur picked up the injury during the warm-up. Also, question mark remains over whether he will be able to play any part on this particular tour.

"Mustafizur twisted his ankle during warm-up before training. He won’t play in the first ODI. We can’t tell yet if he will be available for the rest of the series. We’ll know more after we go to Cape Town, we haven’t done a scan yet," Abedin revealed.

It was also reported that Mustafizur twisted his ankle while playing football, as part of the warm up.

It has been a very difficult tour for the 'Bangla' Tigers so far, having lost the Test series against the Proteas very convincingly. And Mustafizur's injury will only add to their woes further, for the ODI series.

Related Story

Kimbeley ODImustafizur rahmanMustafizur Rahman InjuryRahmanSouth Africa vs BangladeshSouth Africa vs Bangladesh 2017
First Published: October 15, 2017, 1:55 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking