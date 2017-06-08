Muttiah Muralitharan Inducted into ICC's Hall of Fame

(Image Credit: Getty Images)

New Delhi: Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan on Thursday was inducted into the International Cricket Council's Hall of Fame.

ICC Chairman Dave Richardson handed the former off-spinner the Hall of Fame memento in front of the Sri Lankan squad who were playing India in a Champions Trophy Group B Game at the Oval on Thursday.

Muralitharan was all smiles while receiving the memento and also received a few pat on the back from players like Lasith Malinga with whom he had been in many a battle.

Speaking on the occasion Muralidaran said: “It is a moment of great pride and honour to be receiving this award, especially from the ICC which is the ultimate any cricketer can aspire to achieve. The induction during this prestigious ICC Champions Trophy makes it even more remarkable. I thank the ICC for making this possible because this is a moment I will cherish throughout life.”

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said: “Murali’s record speaks for itself. His control of line, pace and length coupled with his ability to spin the ball prodigiously are legendary. Once he developed the “doosra” he became almost unplayable. A character popular with fellow players and fans alike, he not only helped raise the profile of Sri Lankan cricket but was a player people came out to watch the world over. I congratulate him on behalf of the ICC on being inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.”

Watch the moment that Muttiah Muralitharan​ was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. Congratulations Murali! 👏🇱🇰 pic.twitter.com/cFJrolaW98 — ICC (@ICC) June 8, 2017

The legend retired having taken 800 Test wickets and 534 ODI wickets. He also bagged 13 T20 wickets. Muralitharan, nowadays is a part of the coaching team for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. The man from Sri Lanka truly deserves the recognition.

First Published: June 8, 2017, 7:56 PM IST