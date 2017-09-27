Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

MV Sridhar Quits as BCCI's General Manager

IANS | Updated: September 27, 2017, 6:44 PM IST
MV Sridhar Quits as BCCI's General Manager

BCCI logo. (Getty Images)

The BCCI's General Manager (Cricket Operations) M.V. Sridhar on Wednesday tendered his resignation, a decision that was accepted by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA).

Sridhar, who was under the lens on issues of propriety, submitted his resignation during Wednesday's COA meeting at the Cricket Centre headquarters here.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would like to inform that M.V. Sridhar, General Manager - Cricket Operations, has decided to move on with effect from Saturday," the BCCI confirmed in a statement.

"On behalf of the BCCI, Acting Secretary Amitabh Choudhary and CEO Rahul Johri thanked Sridhar for his services. The BCCI wishes him the very best for future endeavours," the statement added.

Sridhar was for quite some time now under the scanner with allegations of financial irregularities when he headed the Hyderabad Cricket Association.

It was learnt that Johri will head Cricket Operations for the time being, supported by a three-member team comprising Mayank Parik (International Cricket, Logistics), K.V.P. Rao (Domestic Cricket) and Gaurav Saxena (for ICC/ACC matters, co-ordination with other international boards and point person for the Indian men's cricket team).
mv sridharSridhar
First Published: September 27, 2017, 6:44 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking