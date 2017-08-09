Home WI vs IND ICC Women's World Cup News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 9, 2017, 2:10 PM IST
Najam Sethi Appointed Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman

Najam Sethi speaks at the 2016 Pakistan Super League Player draft (Getty Images)

Veteran Pakistani cricket administrator Najam Sethi was on Wednesday unanimously elected as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. Sethi's appointment, which comes after no one else filed nominations for the post, means the 69-year old takes over from the experienced Shaharyar Khan, who quit the position citing health reasons.

Najam Sethi was approved as the unanimous choice to be the next PCB chairman at its Annual General Meeting in May. The AGM, which takes place twice a year, had also passed a resolution recommending that Sethi be given a Pride of Performance award by the government for his contribution to Pakistan cricket.

Shaharyar made it clear at the AGM that he didn't want to continue as chairman after his three-year term ends in August due to personal and health reasons.

Sethi has been a key figure in the hosting of the Pakistan Super League.
