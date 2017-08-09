Najam Sethi Appointed Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman

Najam Sethi was approved as the unanimous choice to be the next PCB chairman at its Annual General Meeting in May. The AGM, which takes place twice a year, had also passed a resolution recommending that Sethi be given a Pride of Performance award by the government for his contribution to Pakistan cricket.
Shaharyar made it clear at the AGM that he didn't want to continue as chairman after his three-year term ends in August due to personal and health reasons.
Sethi has been a key figure in the hosting of the Pakistan Super League.
First Published: August 9, 2017, 2:10 PM IST