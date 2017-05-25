Home IPL 2017 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Najam Sethi Approved as Next PCB Chief

PTI | Updated: May 25, 2017, 10:55 PM IST
Karachi: Najam Sethi was on Thursday approved as the unanimous choice to be the next PCB chairman at its Annual General Meeting. If Sethi is appointed as the next chief, he would succeed Shaharyar Khan.

The AGM, which takes place twice a year, also passed a resolution recommending that Sethi be given a Pride of Performance award by the government for his contribution to Pakistan cricket.

Shaharyar made it clear at the AGM that he didn't want to continue as chairman after his three-year term ends in August due to personal and health reasons.

The resolution was passed at a time when they are stories being circulated in the media that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is looking at other candidates to succeed Shahrayar.

"Perhaps pre-empting the situation, Sethi managed to get this resolution passed which basically confirms that he is very popular in the cricket board," an insider said.

Sethi announced at the meeting that eight matches of the third PSL would be held in Lahore and Karachi (four each) while some 30 parties had submitted bids to buy the sixth
franchise of the league.

The AGM had its own share of goof-ups when it confirmed Asmavia Iqbal as the best women cricketer of the year although the fast bowler was dropped for tours to New Zealand and Australia last year and also for the World Cup qualifiers due to bad form.

First Published: May 25, 2017, 10:53 PM IST

