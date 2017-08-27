Nathan Lyon Becomes Second Aussie Spinner to Pick 250 Test Wickets

The hosts were dismissed for a modest 260 on the first day of the Mirpur Test, with Lyon, Pat Cummins and Aston Agar all picking up three wickets each.
Lyon trapped Taijul Islam plumb LBW which was his third wicket of the day and also his 250th wicket in Test cricket. Lyon became on the second spinner from Australia to achieve this feat, after the great Shane Warne — who leads the charts with 708 Test wickets to his name.
Also, Lyon became only the eight Aussies bowler in the history of Test cricket to achieve this feat. The other Australian to do so are - Shane Warne (708), Glenn McGrath (563), Dennis Lille (355), Mitchell Johnson (313), Brett Lee (310), Craig McDermott (291) and Jason Gillespie (259).
Overall, he has become the 13th spinner ever to scalp 250 wickets in Test cricket. And as far as the off-spinners list is concerned, Lyon is the sixth bowler to do so. Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Harbhajan Singh (417), Lance Gibbs (309), R Ashwin (292), Graeme Swann (255) are ahead of him.
Bangladesh squad: Mushfiqur Rahim (c), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Sabbir Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Liton Das, Taskin Ahmed, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Mominul Haque.
Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), David Warner (vc), Ashton Agar, Jackson Bird, Hilton Cartwright, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade.
First Published: August 27, 2017, 4:56 PM IST