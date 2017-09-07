Bangladesh vs Australia: Nathan Lyon Sets New Milestone in Chittagong Test

Lyon picked six wickets during Bangladesh's second innings to help the visitors bundle out the hosts for a paltry 157 runs. Lyon also picked up seven wickets in the first innings and therefore, the spinner set a new record of best bowling figures by an Australian in Asia.
In total, Lyon ended the match with impeccable figures of 13/154 and he surpassed teammate Steve O'Keefe's existing record of 12/70, which the spinner picked in the Pune Test against India last year.
This was also the first occasion in his career, when Lyon picked up at least five wickets in three consecutive Test innings.
While Lyon also surpassed ace India duo Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin in the list of most wickets taken in this calendar year. Both Jadeja and Ashwin have scalped 44 wickets each this year, while Lyon now has 45 wickets in his kitty.
Lyon has been in great form in this series as in the first Test, he became only the second spinner from his nation to scalp 250 wickets in the longest format of the game.
Also, Lyon became only the eight Aussies bowler in the history of Test cricket to achieve this feat. The other Australian to do so are - Shane Warne (708), Glenn McGrath (563), Dennis Lille (355), Mitchell Johnson (313), Brett Lee (310), Craig McDermott (291) and Jason Gillespie (259).
