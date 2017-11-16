Nayan Mongia's Son Mohit Scores 240 in U-19 Game

Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext | Updated: November 16, 2017, 6:38 PM IST
A file photo of Nayan Mongia's son Mohit. (Twitter/TazaaKhabar)

New Delhi: Former India wicket-keeper Nayan Mongia was considered one of the best in the country. In the 90s, finally a keeper had come to the Indian team, who could bat as well. Now his son Mohit Mongia, is rising to the fore.

In an U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match, Mohit, captain of the Baroda U-19 team scored an unbeaten 240 runs from 246 balls to break his father's record. Back in 1988, Nayan had scored 224 runs in the same tournament. "I am really happy that my son has broken my record. It's an incredible feeling. Mohit has been playing well so this double century is very well deserved," Nayan told TOI.

"Mohit had called up and he sounded very happy about his innings. In fact, he didn't know that he broke my record. My wife Tanu told him and he was elated. But Tanu is happier as now her son holds a record," Nayan further added.

"Mohit likes to bat in the flow and does counter attack. I used to be a subdued batsman who batted slowly initially before picking up pace later in the innings," Nayan said.
First Published: November 16, 2017, 6:38 PM IST

