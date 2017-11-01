Nazmul Hassan Set to be Re-elected as BCB President

According to a report by espncricinfo, the board directors will hold a meeting on Wednesday, in which they will confirm Hassan as the chief of the board after Naimur Rahman, Alamgir Khan and Syed Ashfaqul Islam won the elections of their respective segments on Tuesday.
"We will be sitting for our president's election on Wednesday," Hassan said.
"Every board director wants me as the president. I am the only candidate for presidency, so if there aren't any more nominations, I will be become the president again," he added.
The voting was held at the BCB board room at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Tuesday.
First Published: November 1, 2017, 10:15 AM IST