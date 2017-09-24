Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Indore: Chahal Sends Back Maxwell as Indians Claw Back

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 24, 2017, 4:28 PM IST

India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2017 3rd ODI, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore 24 September, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)

16:33(IST)

10 runs from the Kuldeep over as the Australians are looking to finish with a blast. Australia will do well to cross the 300-run mark as the Indian bowlers have done well in the business end. Chahal has been picking wickets and Kuldeep has looked to bowl an attacking line. Australia's score reads 255/4 after 44 overs

16:27(IST)

WICKET! Chahal strikes and this time it is the death specialist Glenn Maxwell. Something was set to give in this over and Chahal tosses that up and Maxwell goes for it and misses the line completely only for Dhoni to finish a clinical stumping behind the wickets. Australia's score reads 243/4

16:24(IST)

WICKET! Kuldeep picks another one and this time it is the all-important wicket of Australia skipper Steve Smith. Smith goes for 63 as India are looking to peg back the Aussies after they started well and built the perfect platform. Australia's score reads 243/3 after 42 overs

16:19(IST)

2 runs from the Chahal over here as Maxwell looks to set up for the slog. But the experience of playing in the IPL has helped the Indian leg-spinner as he has tied down both Maxwell and Smith. Australia's score reads 236/2 after 41 overs. 9 more to go as Aussies look to maximise the scoring rate.

16:16(IST)

2 runs from the Bumrah over here as Australia's score reads 234/2 at the end of 40 overs. The stage is set for a flourish in the death overs with Smith batting on 59 and Maxwell giving him company in the middle. The Indians are surely set to have a tough task chasing leather in the last 10 overs

16:12(IST)

8 runs from the Hardik over as Smith picks a boundary off the last ball of the over to the third-man region. The short third-man fielder always brings that boundary into play, especially when you have wristy batsmen like Smith at the crease. Australia's score reads 232/2 after 39 overs

16:09(IST)

WICKET! Kuldeep finally gets his man as he sends back the dangerous Finch. Finch was looking to take the bowlers to the cleaners and it was again a sweep, but this time it landed straight into the hands of Kedar Jadhav at deep mid-wicket. Australia's score reads 224/2 as Finch goes for 124 off 125 balls

16:01(IST)

10 runs from the Kuldeep over as Finch finishes that one with a straight six. Finch is now looking to go all out against the Indian bowlers and Virat Kohli and his boys have their task cut-out. Australia's score reads 216/1 after 36 overs. With 14 overs to go, it is invitation to kill for the Aussies at Indore.

15:53(IST)

9 runs from the Pandya over here as the Australians are looking to go for the kill after Finch's 100. Finch’s first 50: 61 balls (7 boundaries), Finch’s second 50: 49 balls (7 boundaries), Australia’s 50 comparison: 1-50: 61 balls, 51-100: 56 balls, 101-150: 47 balls, 151-200: 42 balls. Australia's score reads 206/1 after 35 overs with the umpires calling for drinks.

15:47(IST)

100 number 8 for FINCH: Brilliant innings here as Finch brings up his 100 with a sweep to the long leg boundary. Coming back after an injury, Finch has been impressive and the Australia scoreboard has reflected that as the score reads 191/1. Time for Finch to now go into over-drive mode and take the pressure completely off SMITH at the other end.

15:44(IST)

Good over here from Hardik Pandya as he gives away just 3 runs. Australia have looked to keep the momentum going even after losing the wicket of Warner against the run of play. Finch now batting on 97 and is keen to get past the three-figure mark so that he can attack full throttle. Australia's score reads 186/1 after 33 overs

15:42(IST)

4 runs from the Kuldeep over as the Indian bowlers have failed to pick the necessary wickets to tie down the Australian batsmen on a wicket which is a batting paradise. Finch batting on 95 deserves a 100 here for a brilliant show. Australia's score reads 183/1 after 32 overs

15:38(IST)

8 runs from the Chahal over as the Indian bowlers have looked helpless on a wicket that has clearly been cut out for the batsmen. But the Indian spinners have still managed to bowl attacking lines and that is a good sign. Australia's score reads 179/1 after 31 overs

15:35(IST)

12 runs from the Kuldeep over as Finch first picks a six and then a boundary. Looks like Finch and Smith are keen to up the ante now and take the attack to the Indian bowlers. The time is apt as they have both settled down well as the score reads 171/1 after 30 overs at more than 5 runs per over

15:33(IST)

6 runs from the Chahal over here as Australia are happy to pick the singles and the odd boundaries. Smith and Finch are happy to keep the momentum going and are waiting to make the bad balls count. Australia's score reads 159/1 after 29 overs

15:29(IST)

7 runs from the Kuldeep over here as the Australians have looked out with a plan today. They have kept things under control and not looked to over attack. The Indians need wickets here as the Australians could well go on to cross the 300-run mark. Australia's score reads 153/1 after 28 overs

15:24(IST)

9 runs from the Bhuvneshwar over as Finch goes big and hits one staright into the long off stands. The Australians have been keeping a good tempo and have tried and kept the wickets in the bag. Australia's score reads 149/1 after 27 overs

15:20(IST)

2 runs from the Bumrah over here as the skipper goes back to both his strike bowlers here trying to look for a wicket. The Australians have looked in complete control of the situation as Australia's score reads 137/1 after 26 overs. A couple of silent overs will not hurt the Australians as they have a platform set here

15:16(IST)

5 runs from the Bhuvneshwar over as Kohli brings him back into the attack. The pacer had already bowled 5 overs in the first spell. Both Smith and Finch are looking very comfortable and this looks like a long chase on the cards for the Indians. Australia's score reads 135/1 after 25 overs

15:12(IST)

4 runs from the Kuldeep over here. That is a good over here as the Australian batsmen are looking to take the attack to the Indian bowlers. Kuldeep did not start too well in the last game and then picked a hat-trick. Would want to do a repeat here as Australia's score reads 130/1 after 24 overs

15:08(IST)

9 runs from the Pandya over here as first Smith goes on the legs as he flicks Pandya for a beautiful boundary and Finch follows that up with the perfect cover drive as the fielder does not move an inch. Australia's score reads 126/1 after 23 overs

15:05(IST)

Kuldeep Yadav into the attack here and 7 runs from his first over as the Australians wish to dominate him from the word go and not let him dominate proceedings. Smith and Finch are looking very comfortable in the middle here as the score reads 117/1 after 22 overs

15:01(IST)

17th ODI 50 here for Finch as he has played a brilliant innings. Back in the Australian fold after a while, the experienced batsman has made this one count for sure. Injuries have not helped his case. Back-to-back fifties for Aaron Finch. He scored 68 against England at Birmingham in his previous innings. It’s his 17th ODI fifty and his 6th against India.

14:58(IST)

7 runs from the Pandya over as both Finch and Smith are looking comfortable in the middle. They are looking to play the ball around and pick the singles. The timely boundaries are helping the cause as well as the run-rate looks good. Australia's score reads 102/1 after 20 overs

14:54(IST)

5 runs from the Chahal over as Smith steps down the track and hits Chahal for a beautiful flick past the short mid-wicket fielder. Once he beat the fielder up close, that was a boundary anyway. Australia's score reads 95/1 after 19 overs with Finch on 36 and Smith on 13

14:50(IST)

3 runs from the Pandya over as the all-rounder has used the change of pace well and flummoxed the Australian batsmen time and again with his change of variation. The Australians have been more than happy to buy their time in the middle. Australia's score reads 90/1 after 18 overs

14:47(IST)

8 runs from the Chahal over as Finch goes for a flat six over the head of the long-on fielder. This has been an excellent wicket for batting and the Australians look good to cross the 300-run mark. Australia's score reads 87/1 after 17 overs

14:42(IST)

3 runs from the Pandya over as the umpire calls for drinks. There have been quite a few breaks as the players have felt the heat, but this is the first official break. The Australians have done well in the first half and India crawled back with the wicket in Hardik's previous over. Australia's score reads 79/1 after 16 overs

14:38(IST)

2 runs from the Chahal over here as Smith comes in to join Finch in the middle. The two will look to make most of the platform that has been set for the remaining batsmen. Australia's score reads 76/1 after 15 overs and this is a good platform for sure

14:36(IST)

14:34(IST)

WICKET! Brilliant delivery from Hardik Pandya to send back Warner for 42. That was a fast off-cutter and the Aussie opener had no clue what hit him there. That one pitched and held its line and turned just enough to take the wicket. Warner is not happy as he walks back. Australia's score reads 70/1

India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Indore: Chahal Sends Back Maxwell as Indians Claw Back

LATEST UPDATE: Smith and Maxwell look to end well after Finch scored a century. Australia won the toss and Steve Smith said the team will bat first. Kohli said he too would have batted first, but then the wicket might play better under lights. Two changes for Australia as Finch and Handscomb come in. For Virat Kohli, it is the same team that won the last two games. A series win beckons and the Indians would want to come out all guns blazing.

PREVIEW IND vs AUS: Packed with an incisive bowling attack, a confident India would look to pile on the misery for a struggling Australia and seal the five-match series when they clash in the third ODI, here on Sunday. It was no small task for Virat Kohli and his men to defend a modest 252 on the Eden Garden wicket, which despite being a two-paced track favoured the batsmen. The hosts have their bowling combination working superbly for them. The swing master Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have made the Australian top-order look ordinary while the wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal has made the Kangaroos dance to their tunes. Australia's plight could easily be gauged from the fact that eight of their batsmen could not touch double-digit scores in Chennai, while only four of them could score more than 10 runs in Kolkata. India have surely taken a giant step for yet another series win, but the team has allowed the Australian to create a few openings that could have proved detrimental if there were not some rescue acts.
IND vs AUS live broadcast of the match will be shown on Star Sports network while the live streaming of the match can be caught on Hotstar.com. India vs Australia match live is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST. You can also check out live highlights at CricketNext's LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match including live scores, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis.

Squads: India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Lokesh Rahul.
Australia: Steven Smith (C), David Warner, Hilton Cartwright, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, James Faulkner and Adam Zampa.
