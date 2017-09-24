India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Indore: Chahal Sends Back Maxwell as Indians Claw Back

10 runs from the Kuldeep over as the Australians are looking to finish with a blast. Australia will do well to cross the 300-run mark as the Indian bowlers have done well in the business end. Chahal has been picking wickets and Kuldeep has looked to bowl an attacking line. Australia's score reads 255/4 after 44 overs
PREVIEW IND vs AUS: Packed with an incisive bowling attack, a confident India would look to pile on the misery for a struggling Australia and seal the five-match series when they clash in the third ODI, here on Sunday. It was no small task for Virat Kohli and his men to defend a modest 252 on the Eden Garden wicket, which despite being a two-paced track favoured the batsmen. The hosts have their bowling combination working superbly for them. The swing master Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have made the Australian top-order look ordinary while the wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal has made the Kangaroos dance to their tunes. Australia's plight could easily be gauged from the fact that eight of their batsmen could not touch double-digit scores in Chennai, while only four of them could score more than 10 runs in Kolkata. India have surely taken a giant step for yet another series win, but the team has allowed the Australian to create a few openings that could have proved detrimental if there were not some rescue acts.
IND vs AUS live broadcast of the match will be shown on Star Sports network while the live streaming of the match can be caught on Hotstar.com. India vs Australia match live is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST. You can also check out live highlights at CricketNext's LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match including live scores, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis.
Squads: India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Lokesh Rahul.
Australia: Steven Smith (C), David Warner, Hilton Cartwright, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, James Faulkner and Adam Zampa.