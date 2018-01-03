Neeraj Kumar Set to Get an Extension, Says Vinod Rai

general manager (Game Development), till March 31.
Asked whether Kumar's extension will be on the lines of that of Shetty, Rai noted, "It (the extension) will come, we have to discuss and finalise". Rai was speaking to reporters after a CoA meeting which was held here. Meanwhile, he said no major decisions were taken by the CoA on Wednesday. Rai also said that "work was in progress" with regard to remuneration for the players, but did not share any details.
First Published: January 3, 2018, 10:32 PM IST