Home IPL 2017 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Negotiations Expected For India-Pak Series During Champions Trophy

IANS | Updated: May 22, 2017, 11:51 AM IST
Negotiations Expected For India-Pak Series During Champions Trophy

(Getty Images)

Amidst bleak chances of an India-Pakistan bilateral cricket series in the near future, a top Pakistani official on Sunday said the two countries are likely to hold talks during the Champions Trophy match in England in June.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Shahryar Khan said he would discuss the matter once again with the Indian cricket board officials during the June 4 ICC Champions Trophy match between the two at Edgbaston, Dunya News reported.

Khan also admitted that the chances of a bilateral series with India remain bleak.

On May 3, the PCB sent a legal notice to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for not honouring an MOU, signed in 2014, to play six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023.

Alleging a loss of $200-300 million, the PCB asked for a $60 million compensation for losses faced due to India's refusal to play the series.

The BCCI has maintained that no legal document was signed regarding the series and that cricket with Pakistan was subject to government approval.

bcciIndia Cricketindia Pakistanpakistan cricketpcb
First Published: May 22, 2017, 11:46 AM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3925 123
2 South Africa 3050 117
3 Australia 3087 100
4 England 3362 99
5 New Zealand 3114 97
FULL Ranking