New Perth Stadium to Host Australia-England ODI

The Western Australia state government has confirmed the new stadium will be ready to host the ODI on January 28.
"For cricket to host the first major sporting event at Perth Stadium is a huge honour for our sport," CA CEO James Sutherland said.
"And given it's an Australia-England fixture, we are confident that will be able to celebrate history being made with a sold-out stadium."
The third Ashes Test between Australia and England will be staged at the WACA Ground in Perth on December 14-18.
First Published: November 20, 2017, 8:59 AM IST