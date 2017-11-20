Home IND vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

New Perth Stadium to Host Australia-England ODI

AFP | Updated: November 20, 2017, 8:59 AM IST
New Perth Stadium to Host Australia-England ODI

Getty Images

Perth: The new Perth Stadium will host Australia's fifth one-day international against England in January, Cricket Australia said on Monday.

The Western Australia state government has confirmed the new stadium will be ready to host the ODI on January 28.

"For cricket to host the first major sporting event at Perth Stadium is a huge honour for our sport," CA CEO James Sutherland said.

"And given it's an Australia-England fixture, we are confident that will be able to celebrate history being made with a sold-out stadium."

The third Ashes Test between Australia and England will be staged at the WACA Ground in Perth on December 14-18.
australia vs englandcricket australiaDavid Warnereoin morganJoe RootPerthsteve smith
First Published: November 20, 2017, 8:59 AM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking