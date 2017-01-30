New Zealand vs Australia, 1st ODI in Auckland: As It Happened

For ball by ball updates, scroll down to the bottom of the page

Preview: New Zealand will seek revenge against an understrength Australia in the one-day series beginning in Auckland on Monday after a humiliating whitewash in the return fixture last year.

Australia dominated the Black Caps 3-0 to hoist the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy in December and coach Mike Hesson said his team were keen to make amends on home soil.

That wraps up the formalities of this game. The Chappell-Hadlee trophy has begun with a bang. The next match will be played between two sides in Napier on 2nd February. It will be a Day-Night fixture with the action set to begin from 1400 local, 0100 GMT. Due to lack of television feed, there won't be ball-by-ball commentary for that match but we will be providing regular updates. Until next time, it's goodbye from us.

MARCUS STOINIS is MAN OF THE MATCH for his exceptional all-round performance - an unbeaten ton and a 3-wicket haul - that nearly won Australia the game. It has to be an incredible performance if a player from the losing team is awarded the MoM and Stoinis' was certainly such a knock.

Earlier in the day, the Kiwis got to a fairly competitive total despite imploding in the middle overs. Guptill set the tempo early on while Broom and Neesham also played useful vital roles to give the hosts a score that eventually just proved enough. Australia will rue the extras, they gave away 29 with 16 wides. Every run mattered in the end. A thoroughly entertaining game of cricket and it has hopefully set the tone for the rest of the series.

The gap kept reducing and it was down to just 7 from 19 when Williamson affected an exceptional run out from silly mid on at the bowler's end as Hazlewood was backing up too much. Heartbreak for the Australians while the Kiwis will know that they have survived a real scare. Take a bow Marcus Stoinis! Easily among the best ODI knocks of all time. Santner and Ferguson were the pick of the bowlers while the rest got the stick from Stoinis after an impressive beginning to their spells.

What a finish! NZ GO 1-0 UP IN THE 3-MATCH SERIES. This has to be there among the best ODIs in recent years. Australia looked dead and buried in the first half of the chase, slipping to 67/6 at one stage. It seemed like a one-sided contest till then but Stoinis had other ideas. The all-rounder playing only his second ODI, smashed a hurricane ton to almost do the impossible for his side. He had valuable stands with Faulkner and Cummins to put the chase on track before single-handedly doing the scoring in the last wicket partnership with Hazlewood.

46.6 Tim Southee to M Stoinis, OUT Josh Hazlewood run out (Kane Williamson). Australia have been bowled out. 280/10

46.5 Tim Southee to M Stoinis, SIX. 280/9

46.4 Tim Southee to M Stoinis, SIX. 274/9

46.3 Tim Southee to M Stoinis, No run. 268/9

46.2 Tim Southee to M Stoinis, No run. 268/9

46.1 Tim Southee to M Stoinis, No run. 268/9

45.6 T Boult to M Stoinis, Leg bye. 268/9

45.5 T Boult to M Stoinis, FOUR. 267/9

45.4 T Boult to M Stoinis, No run. 263/9

45.3 T Boult to M Stoinis, No run. 263/9

45.2 T Boult to M Stoinis, No run. 263/9

45.1 T Boult to M Stoinis, 2 runs. 263/9

UPDATE AT 45 OVERS, TARGET - 287, AUS 261/9 - Take a bow Stoinis! Irrespective of how this game ends, this has to be among the finest centuries ever in a run chase. The only issue now is that he is batting with no.11 Hazlewood but the run rate is well under control. Can Stoinis complete the task or will the Kiwis hold their nerves? Due to lack of television feed, there won't be ball-by-ball commentary for this match but we shall keep you posted with regular updates.

44.6 Tim Southee to M Stoinis, 1 run. 261/9

44.5 Tim Southee to M Stoinis, No run. 260/9

44.4 Tim Southee to M Stoinis, SIX. 260/9

44.3 Tim Southee to M Stoinis, FOUR. 254/9

44.2 Tim Southee to M Stoinis, SIX. 250/9

44.1 Tim Southee to M Stoinis, No run. 244/9

43.6 T Boult to M Stoinis, 1 run. 244/9

43.5 T Boult to M Stoinis, No run. 243/9

43.4 T Boult to M Stoinis, SIX. 243/9

43.3 T Boult to M Stoinis, SIX. 237/9

43.3 T Boult to M Stoinis, 5 Wides. 231/9

43.2 T Boult to M Stoinis, No run. 226/9

43.1 T Boult to M Stoinis, No run. 226/9

42.6 M Santner to M Starc, OUT c Jimmy Neesham b Mitchell Santner. Australia have lost their ninth wicket. 226/9

42.5 M Santner to M Stoinis, 1 run. 226/8

42.4 M Santner to M Starc, 1 run. 225/8

42.3 M Santner to M Starc, 2 runs. 224/8

42.2 M Santner to M Stoinis, 1 run. 222/8

42.1 M Santner to M Stoinis, FOUR. 221/8

UPDATE AT 42 OVERS, TARGET - 287, AUS 217/8 - Gem of a knock from Stoinis so far. His stand with Faulkner revived the chase while Cummins' cameo has boosted the scoring rate. New Zealand will be happy to see the end of the latter who was striking well. One gets a feeling that we could be in for a thrilling finish. Still advantage NZ although not by much and it's primarily because Australia are 8 down. Due to lack of television feed, there won't be ball-by-ball commentary for this match but we shall keep you posted with regular updates.

41.6 J Neesham to M Stoinis, 1 run. 217/8

41.5 J Neesham to M Stoinis, No run. 216/8

41.4 J Neesham to M Stoinis, SIX. 216/8

41.3 J Neesham to M Stoinis, No run. 210/8

41.2 J Neesham to M Stoinis, SIX. 210/8

41.2 J Neesham to M Stoinis, Wide. 204/8

41.1 J Neesham to M Stoinis, SIX. 203/8

41.1 J Neesham to M Stoinis, Wide. 197/8

40.6 M Santner to Pat Cummins, OUT st Tom Latham b Mitchell Santner. Australia have lost their eighth wicket. 196/8

40.5 M Santner to M Stoinis, 1 run. 196/7

40.4 M Santner to Pat Cummins, 1 run. 195/7

40.3 M Santner to M Stoinis, 1 run. 194/7

40.2 M Santner to M Stoinis, No run. 193/7

40.1 M Santner to M Stoinis, No run. 193/7

39.6 L Ferguson to M Stoinis, 1 run. 193/7

39.5 L Ferguson to Pat Cummins, 1 run. 192/7

39.4 L Ferguson to Pat Cummins, No run. 191/7

39.3 L Ferguson to Pat Cummins, SIX. 191/7

39.2 L Ferguson to Pat Cummins, 2 runs. 185/7

39.1 L Ferguson to Pat Cummins, FOUR. 183/7

38.6 Tim Southee to Pat Cummins, 1 run. 179/7

38.5 Tim Southee to Pat Cummins, No run. 178/7

38.4 Tim Southee to Pat Cummins, FOUR. 178/7

38.3 Tim Southee to Pat Cummins, No run. 174/7

38.2 Tim Southee to Pat Cummins, No run. 174/7

38.1 Tim Southee to M Stoinis, 1 run. 174/7

37.6 L Ferguson to M Stoinis, 1 run. 173/7

37.5 L Ferguson to M Stoinis, FOUR. 172/7

37.4 L Ferguson to Pat Cummins, 1 run. 168/7

37.3 L Ferguson to Pat Cummins, No run. 167/7

37.2 L Ferguson to Pat Cummins, No run. 167/7

37.1 L Ferguson to M Stoinis, 1 run. 167/7

36.6 C Munro to Pat Cummins, No run. 166/7

36.5 C Munro to Pat Cummins, FOUR. 166/7

36.4 C Munro to M Stoinis, 1 run. 162/7

36.3 C Munro to Pat Cummins, 1 run. 161/7

36.2 C Munro to Pat Cummins, FOUR. 160/7

36.1 C Munro to M Stoinis, 1 run. 156/7

35.6 L Ferguson to Pat Cummins, FOUR. 155/7

35.5 L Ferguson to Pat Cummins, No run. 151/7

35.4 L Ferguson to Pat Cummins, No run. 151/7

35.3 L Ferguson to Pat Cummins, No run. 151/7

35.2 L Ferguson to Pat Cummins, 2 runs. 151/7

35.1 L Ferguson to Pat Cummins, No run. 149/7

34.6 C Munro to Pat Cummins, 1 run. 149/7

34.5 C Munro to Pat Cummins, No run. 148/7

34.4 C Munro to Pat Cummins, No run. 148/7

34.3 C Munro to J Faulkner, OUT b Colin Munro. Australia have lost their seventh wicket. 148/7

34.2 C Munro to M Stoinis, 1 run. 148/6

34.1 C Munro to J Faulkner, 1 run. 147/6

33.6 M Santner to M Stoinis, No run. 146/6

33.5 M Santner to J Faulkner, 1 run. 146/6

33.5 M Santner to J Faulkner, Wide. 145/6

33.4 M Santner to J Faulkner, No run. 144/6

33.3 M Santner to J Faulkner, No run. 144/6

33.2 M Santner to M Stoinis, 1 run. 144/6

33.1 M Santner to M Stoinis, 2 runs. 143/6

UPDATE AT 33 OVERS, TARGET - 287, AUS 141/6 - A good partnership developing for the Aussies. Stoinis is slowly shifting gears and is looking in good touch. Still a lot of work left to be done for the visitors. It's still New Zealand's game to lose. Due to lack of television feed, there won't be ball-by-ball commentary for this match but we shall keep you posted with regular updates.

32.6 C Munro to M Stoinis, 1 run. 141/6

32.5 C Munro to J Faulkner, 1 run. 140/6

32.5 C Munro to J Faulkner, Wide. 139/6

32.4 C Munro to M Stoinis, 1 run. 138/6

32.3 C Munro to M Stoinis, No run. 137/6

32.2 C Munro to J Faulkner, 1 run. 137/6

32.2 C Munro to J Faulkner, Wide. 136/6

32.1 C Munro to J Faulkner, No run. 135/6

31.6 M Santner to M Stoinis, No run. 135/6

31.5 M Santner to J Faulkner, 1 run. 135/6

31.4 M Santner to J Faulkner, No run. 134/6

31.3 M Santner to M Stoinis, 1 run. 134/6

31.2 M Santner to M Stoinis, SIX. 133/6

31.1 M Santner to M Stoinis, SIX. 127/6

30.6 Tim Southee to J Faulkner, No run. 121/6

30.5 Tim Southee to J Faulkner, No run. 121/6

30.4 Tim Southee to J Faulkner, 2 runs. 121/6

30.3 Tim Southee to M Stoinis, 1 run. 119/6

30.2 Tim Southee to M Stoinis, FOUR. 118/6

30.1 Tim Southee to M Stoinis, No run. 114/6

29.6 J Neesham to J Faulkner, FOUR. 114/6

29.5 J Neesham to J Faulkner, No run. 110/6

29.4 J Neesham to M Stoinis, 1 run. 110/6

29.3 J Neesham to M Stoinis, No run. 109/6

29.2 J Neesham to M Stoinis, FOUR. 109/6

29.1 J Neesham to M Stoinis, No run. 105/6

28.6 Tim Southee to J Faulkner, No run. 105/6

28.5 Tim Southee to M Stoinis, 1 run. 105/6

28.4 Tim Southee to M Stoinis, 2 runs. 104/6

28.3 Tim Southee to M Stoinis, No run. 102/6

28.2 Tim Southee to M Stoinis, No run. 102/6

28.1 Tim Southee to M Stoinis, No run. 102/6

27.6 J Neesham to J Faulkner, 2 runs. 102/6

27.5 J Neesham to J Faulkner, No run. 100/6

27.5 J Neesham to J Faulkner, Wide. 100/6

27.4 J Neesham to M Stoinis, 1 run. 99/6

27.3 J Neesham to M Stoinis, No run. 98/6

27.2 J Neesham to M Stoinis, No run. 98/6

27.1 J Neesham to J Faulkner, 1 run. 98/6

26.6 T Boult to M Stoinis, No run. 97/6

26.5 T Boult to J Faulkner, 1 run. 97/6

26.4 T Boult to J Faulkner, No run. 96/6

26.3 T Boult to J Faulkner, No run. 96/6

26.2 T Boult to J Faulkner, No run. 96/6

26.1 T Boult to J Faulkner, No run. 96/6

25.6 J Neesham to M Stoinis, No run. 96/6

25.5 J Neesham to M Stoinis, No run. 96/6

25.4 J Neesham to J Faulkner, 1 run. 96/6

25.3 J Neesham to J Faulkner, No run. 95/6

25.2 J Neesham to M Stoinis, 1 run. 95/6

25.1 J Neesham to M Stoinis, No run. 94/6

UPDATE AT 25 OVERS, TARGET - 287, AUS 93/6 - The chase continues to get tougher and tougher for the Australians who have virtually dug themselves into a hole. The asking rate is climbing but with just four wickets in hand, the visitors cannot afford to play aggressive cricket. New Zealand are bossing the match with their pacers breathing fire. Due to lack of television feed, there won't be ball-by-ball commentary for this match but we shall keep you posted with regular updates.

24.6 T Boult to J Faulkner, No run. 94/6

24.5 T Boult to M Stoinis, 1 run. 94/6

24.4 T Boult to M Stoinis, 2 runs. 93/6

24.3 T Boult to J Faulkner, 1 run. 91/6

24.2 T Boult to M Stoinis, 1 run. 90/6

24.1 T Boult to J Faulkner, 1 run. 89/6

23.6 J Neesham to M Stoinis, FOUR. 88/6

23.6 J Neesham to M Stoinis, Wide. 84/6

23.5 J Neesham to M Stoinis, No run. 83/6

23.4 J Neesham to M Stoinis, FOUR. 83/6

23.3 J Neesham to J Faulkner, 1 run. 79/6

23.2 J Neesham to M Stoinis, 1 run. 78/6

23.1 J Neesham to J Faulkner, 1 run. 77/6

22.6 L Ferguson to J Faulkner, 1 run. 76/6

22.5 L Ferguson to M Stoinis, 1 run. 75/6

22.4 L Ferguson to M Stoinis, No run. 74/6

22.3 L Ferguson to M Stoinis, No run. 74/6

22.2 L Ferguson to J Faulkner, Leg bye. 74/6

22.1 L Ferguson to J Faulkner, No run. 73/6

21.6 M Santner to M Stoinis, No run. 73/6

21.5 M Santner to M Stoinis, No run. 73/6

21.4 M Santner to J Faulkner, 1 run. 73/6

21.3 M Santner to M Stoinis, 1 run. 72/6

21.2 M Santner to M Stoinis, No run. 71/6

21.1 M Santner to J Faulkner, 1 run. 71/6

20.6 L Ferguson to M Stoinis, No run. 70/6

20.5 L Ferguson to J Faulkner, 1 run. 70/6

20.4 L Ferguson to J Faulkner, No run. 69/6

20.3 L Ferguson to J Faulkner, No run. 69/6

20.2 L Ferguson to M Stoinis, 1 run. 69/6

20.1 L Ferguson to M Stoinis, No run. 68/6

19.6 M Santner to J Faulkner, No run. 68/6

19.5 M Santner to J Faulkner, No run. 68/6

19.4 M Santner to J Faulkner, No run. 68/6

19.3 M Santner to J Faulkner, No run. 68/6

19.2 M Santner to J Faulkner, No run. 68/6

19.1 M Santner to J Faulkner, No run. 68/6

18.6 L Ferguson to J Faulkner, 1 run. 68/6

18.5 L Ferguson to J Faulkner, No run. 67/6

18.4 L Ferguson to J Faulkner, No run. 67/6

18.3 L Ferguson to J Faulkner, No run. 67/6

18.2 L Ferguson to Sam Heazlett, OUT c Tom Latham b Lockie Ferguson. Australia have lost their sixth wicket. 67/6

18.1 L Ferguson to M Stoinis, 1 run. 67/5

17.6 M Santner to M Stoinis, 1 run. 66/5

17.5 M Santner to M Stoinis, No run. 65/5

17.4 M Santner to M Stoinis, No run. 65/5

17.3 M Santner to M Stoinis, FOUR. 65/5

17.2 M Santner to M Stoinis, No run. 61/5

17.1 M Santner to Sam Heazlett, 1 run. 61/5

16.6 L Ferguson to M Stoinis, No run. 60/5

16.5 L Ferguson to M Stoinis, No run. 60/5

16.4 L Ferguson to M Stoinis, 2 runs. 60/5

16.3 L Ferguson to M Stoinis, No run. 58/5

16.2 L Ferguson to M Stoinis, No run. 58/5

16.1 L Ferguson to M Stoinis, No run. 58/5

15.6 M Santner to Sam Heazlett, No run. 58/5

15.5 M Santner to Sam Heazlett, No run. 58/5

15.4 M Santner to Sam Heazlett, No run. 58/5

15.3 M Santner to M Stoinis, 1 run. 58/5

15.2 M Santner to M Stoinis, No run. 57/5

15.1 M Santner to M Stoinis, No run. 57/5

UPDATE AT 15 OVERS, TARGET - 287, AUS 57/5, - The Australian innings is in shambles with half their side back in the hut. The Kiwi pacers have proved too hot to handle with the new ball while Marsh had an absolute brain fade to throw his wicket away. Daunting task ahead for the visitors now. It would need something exceptional for the Aussies to get back in this game. Due to lack of television feed, there won't be ball-by-ball commentary for this match but we shall keep you posted with updates every five overs.

14.6 L Ferguson to Sam Heazlett, No run. 57/5

14.5 L Ferguson to M Stoinis, 1 run. 57/5

14.4 L Ferguson to M Stoinis, No run. 56/5

14.3 L Ferguson to M Stoinis, No run. 56/5

14.2 L Ferguson to M Stoinis, No run. 56/5

14.1 L Ferguson to M Stoinis, No run. 56/5

13.6 M Santner to M Stoinis, 1 run. 56/5

13.5 M Santner to M Stoinis, No run. 55/5

13.4 M Santner to M Stoinis, No run. 55/5

13.3 M Santner to M Stoinis, No run. 55/5

13.2 M Santner to M Stoinis, No run. 55/5

13.1 M Santner to Sam Heazlett, 1 run. 55/5

12.6 L Ferguson to G Maxwell, OUT c Tom Latham b Lockie Ferguson. Australia have lost their fifth wicket. 54/5

12.5 L Ferguson to G Maxwell, No run. 54/4

12.4 L Ferguson to G Maxwell, No run. 54/4

12.3 L Ferguson to G Maxwell, FOUR. 54/4

12.2 L Ferguson to Sam Heazlett, 1 run. 50/4

12.1 L Ferguson to Sam Heazlett, No run. 49/4

11.6 M Santner to G Maxwell, No run. 49/4

11.5 M Santner to G Maxwell, No run. 49/4

11.4 M Santner to Sam Heazlett, 1 run. 49/4

11.3 M Santner to Sam Heazlett, No run. 48/4

11.2 M Santner to S Marsh, OUT st Tom Latham b Mitchell Santner. Australia have lost their fourth wicket. 48/4

11.1 M Santner to S Marsh, No run. 48/3

10.6 L Ferguson to G Maxwell, No run. 48/3

10.5 L Ferguson to S Marsh, 1 run. 48/3

10.4 L Ferguson to G Maxwell, 1 run. 47/3

10.3 L Ferguson to S Marsh, 1 run. 46/3

10.2 L Ferguson to S Marsh, No run. 45/3

10.1 L Ferguson to S Marsh, No run. 45/3

UPDATE AT 10 OVERS, TARGET - 287, AUS 45/3 - Superb start for New Zealand with the early wickets. Marsh and Maxwell have tried to land a counter-punch. Australia need a big partnership from these two to stay afloat in this match. The track is good to bat on, it is about weathering the early new-ball storm. New Zealand will be going for the kill. Due to lack of television feed, there won't be ball-by-ball commentary for this match but we shall keep you posted with updates every five overs.

9.6 T Boult to G Maxwell, 2 runs. 45/3

9.5 T Boult to G Maxwell, No run. 43/3

9.4 T Boult to G Maxwell, FOUR. 43/3

9.3 T Boult to G Maxwell, No run. 39/3

9.2 T Boult to G Maxwell, No run. 39/3

9.1 T Boult to G Maxwell, 2 runs. 39/3

8.6 Tim Southee to S Marsh, No run. 37/3

8.5 Tim Southee to S Marsh, No run. 37/3

8.4 Tim Southee to S Marsh, No run. 37/3

8.3 Tim Southee to G Maxwell, 1 run. 37/3

8.2 Tim Southee to G Maxwell, No run. 36/3

8.1 Tim Southee to G Maxwell, No run. 36/3

7.6 T Boult to S Marsh, FOUR. 36/3

7.5 T Boult to S Marsh, FOUR. 32/3

7.4 T Boult to G Maxwell, 1 run. 28/3

7.3 T Boult to G Maxwell, No run. 27/3

7.2 T Boult to G Maxwell, No run. 27/3

7.1 T Boult to G Maxwell, No run. 27/3

6.6 Tim Southee to S Marsh, No run. 27/3

6.5 Tim Southee to S Marsh, FOUR. 27/3

6.4 Tim Southee to G Maxwell, 1 run. 23/3

6.3 Tim Southee to G Maxwell, No run. 22/3

6.2 Tim Southee to G Maxwell, FOUR. 22/3

6.1 Tim Southee to P Handscomb, OUT c Tom Latham b Tim Southee. Australia have lost their third wicket. 18/3

5.6 T Boult to S Marsh, No run. 18/2

5.5 T Boult to S Marsh, No run. 18/2

5.4 T Boult to S Marsh, No run. 18/2

5.3 T Boult to P Handscomb, 1 run. 18/2

5.2 T Boult to P Handscomb, No run. 17/2

5.1 T Boult to P Handscomb, FOUR. 17/2

UPDATE AT 5 OVERS, TARGET - 287, AUS 13/2 - Perfect start for the Kiwis with Boult's double strike. Both the Aussie openers were struggling to time the ball. Pressure on the tourists. Handscomb is in prime form while Marsh has just got his touch in the recently concluded Australian Domestic T20 tournament. This pair has to stitch a stand to put the the chase back on track. Due to lack of television feed, there won't be ball-by-ball commentary for this match but we shall keep you posted with updates every five overs.

4.6 Tim Southee to P Handscomb, 1 run. 13/2

4.5 Tim Southee to P Handscomb, No run. 12/2

4.4 Tim Southee to S Marsh, 1 run. 12/2

4.3 Tim Southee to S Marsh, No run. 11/2

4.2 Tim Southee to S Marsh, No run. 11/2

4.1 Tim Southee to P Handscomb, 1 run. 11/2

3.6 T Boult to S Marsh, No run. 10/2

3.5 T Boult to T Head, OUT c Colin Munro b Trent Boult. Australia have lost their second wicket. 10/2

3.4 T Boult to T Head, No run. 10/1

3.3 T Boult to T Head, No run. 10/1

3.2 T Boult to S Marsh, 1 run. 10/1

3.1 T Boult to A Finch, OUT c Jimmy Neesham b Trent Boult. Australia have lost their first wicket. 9/1

2.6 Tim Southee to T Head, No run. 9/0

2.5 Tim Southee to T Head, No run. 9/0

2.4 Tim Southee to T Head, No run. 9/0

2.3 Tim Southee to T Head, No run. 9/0

2.2 Tim Southee to T Head, FOUR. 9/0

2.1 Tim Southee to T Head, No run. 5/0

1.6 T Boult to T Head, 1 run. 5/0

1.5 T Boult to T Head, No run. 4/0

1.4 T Boult to T Head, No run. 4/0

1.3 T Boult to T Head, No run. 4/0

1.2 T Boult to A Finch, 1 run. 4/0

1.1 T Boult to A Finch, 2 runs. 3/0

0.6 Tim Southee to T Head, No run. 1/0

0.5 Tim Southee to T Head, No run. 1/0

0.4 Tim Southee to A Finch, 1 run. 1/0

0.3 Tim Southee to A Finch, No run. 0/0

0.2 Tim Southee to A Finch, No run. 0/0

0.1 Tim Southee to A Finch, No run. 0/0