New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I at Mount Maunganui: As It Happened

For ball-by-ball commentary, scroll down to bottom of the page.

LIVE SCORECARD:

TOSS: Bangladesh opted to field against New Zealand.

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Luke Ronchi (wk), Colin Munro, Corey Anderson, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ben Wheeler, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Commentary (Bangladesh innings)

That is all we have for you from tonight. The series is done and dusted and there is not much time for the visitors to recover before the final T20I which will be a dead rubber. Still, they will hope to win that, or at least do decently and take some momentum into the Tests to follow. Join us on Sunday, 8th January, 2017 at 0730 IST (0200 GMT) for all the action from the third T20I at this very same venue. In the meanwhile, you can catch all the action from the third Australia-Pakistan Test in Sydney. Adios! Take Care!

Not surprisingly, COLIN MUNRO has been named the MAN OF THE MATCH for his blistering century. He has stood out in the whole game, with just Tom Bruce crossing the 50-run mark after him, comparing batsmen from both sides.

Another disappointing outing for Bangladesh. Agreed that the target was a very difficult one but then to lose 10 wickets inside 19 overs suggests a lack of planning and approach in their batting. Tamim Iqbal was unlucky, being sold a dummy down the river by Sabbir Rahman but the rest did not step up. Sabbir and Soumya Sarkar thrilled for a while before getting consumed by pressure as well.

Not a day for the pacers, with Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme going for plenty. But the spinners did really well. The trio of Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi and Kane Williamson picked up 4/66 in just 11 overs. That too, Sodhi went for a few towards the end, else it would have been even more frugal.

NEW ZEALAND HAVE WON BY 47 RUNS TO TAKE AN UNASSAILABLE 2-0 LEAD IN THE 3-MATCH SERIES. A win which never looked out of question, except for a brief period in the middle, when Soumya Sarkar and Sabbir Rahman were going great guns. Cannot say that the Kiwis bowled really well because half the wickets were earned due to scoreboard-induced pressure on the batsmen.

18.1 Ben Wheeler to R Hossain, OUT c Tom Bruce b Ben Wheeler. Bangladesh have been bowled out. 148/10

17.6 K Williamson to M Rahman, No run. 148/9

17.5 K Williamson to M Rahman, No run. 148/9

17.4 K Williamson to M Rahman, No run. 148/9

17.3 K Williamson to M Rahman, No run. 148/9

17.2 K Williamson to R Hossain, 1 run. 148/9

17.1 K Williamson to N Hasan, OUT c Trent Boult b Kane Williamson. Bangladesh have lost their ninth wicket. 147/9

16.6 Ish Sodhi to M Mortaza, OUT c Trent Boult b Ish Sodhi. Bangladesh have lost their eighth wicket. 147/8

16.5 Ish Sodhi to N Hasan, 1 run. 147/7

16.4 Ish Sodhi to M Mortaza, 1 run. 146/7

16.3 Ish Sodhi to N Hasan, 1 run. 145/7

16.2 Ish Sodhi to Mahmudullah, OUT c Colin de Grandhomme b Ish Sodhi. Bangladesh have lost their seventh wicket. 144/7

16.1 Ish Sodhi to Mahmudullah, 2 runs. 144/6

15.6 M Santner to N Hasan, 2 runs. 142/6

15.5 M Santner to Mahmudullah, 1 run. 140/6

15.4 M Santner to N Hasan, 1 run. 139/6

15.3 M Santner to Mahmudullah, 1 run. 138/6

15.2 M Santner to Mahmudullah, No run. 137/6

15.1 M Santner to N Hasan, 1 run. 137/6

After 15 overs, BANGLADESH HAVE REACHED 136/6. The game has suddenly changed in the last 4 overs. The visitors were going really well in the 11th over, thanks to the Sarkar-Sabbir stand. At that stage, 92 was needed from 56 balls when the former fell. That led to a couple of more wickets and New Zealand are now in firm control. Santner, Sodhi and Williamson have done a wonderful job, keeping a hold on the proceedings. Mahmudullah is still out there in the middle but with 60 needed from 5 overs and not much batting left, this seems to be out of bounds for the touring side. Unfortunately, due to lack of television feed, there will be no commentary for this game. But we will keep you posted with regular updates.

14.6 Ish Sodhi to N Hasan, 1 run. 136/6

14.5 Ish Sodhi to Mahmudullah, 1 run. 135/6

14.4 Ish Sodhi to Mahmudullah, SIX. 134/6

14.4 Ish Sodhi to Mahmudullah, Wide. 128/6

14.3 Ish Sodhi to Mahmudullah, 2 runs. 127/6

14.2 Ish Sodhi to N Hasan, 1 run. 125/6

14.1 Ish Sodhi to Mahmudullah, 1 run. 124/6

13.6 K Williamson to N Hasan, 2 runs. 123/6

13.5 K Williamson to M Hossain, OUT c Mitchell Santner b Kane Williamson. Bangladesh have lost their sixth wicket. 121/6

13.4 K Williamson to M Hossain, No run. 121/5

13.3 K Williamson to Mahmudullah, 1 run. 121/5

13.2 K Williamson to M Hossain, 1 run. 120/5

13.1 K Williamson to Mahmudullah, 1 run. 119/5

12.6 Ish Sodhi to M Hossain, No run. 118/5

12.5 Ish Sodhi to M Hossain, No run. 118/5

12.4 Ish Sodhi to M Hossain, No run. 118/5

12.3 Ish Sodhi to M Hossain, No run. 118/5

12.2 Ish Sodhi to S Rahman, OUT c Trent Boult b Ish Sodhi. Bangladesh have lost their fifth wicket. 118/5

12.2 Ish Sodhi to S Rahman, Wide. 118/4

12.1 Ish Sodhi to Mahmudullah, 1 run. 117/4

11.6 K Williamson to S Rahman, No run. 116/4

11.5 K Williamson to Mahmudullah, 1 run. 116/4

11.4 K Williamson to S Rahman, 1 run. 115/4

11.3 K Williamson to Mahmudullah, 1 run. 114/4

11.2 K Williamson to S Rahman, 1 run. 113/4

11.1 K Williamson to S Rahman, FOUR. 112/4

10.6 T Boult to Mahmudullah, 4 Leg byes. 108/4

10.5 T Boult to S Sarkar, OUT c Colin Munro b Trent Boult. Bangladesh have lost their fourth wicket. 104/4

10.4 T Boult to S Sarkar, FOUR. 104/3

10.3 T Boult to S Rahman, 1 run. 100/3

10.3 T Boult to S Rahman, Wide. 99/3

10.2 T Boult to S Sarkar, 1 run. 98/3

10.1 T Boult to S Sarkar, FOUR. 97/3

After 10 overs, BANGLADESH HAVE RECOVERED WELL TO REACH 93/3. Having lost the first three wickets quickly, Sabbir and Sarkar have stitched in a fine 57-run stand in 35 balls. The Kiwis have been guilty of pitching it too short and the batsmen have capitalized. The required run rate seems to be in control as of now. It all depends how the next phase will go. Unfortunately, due to lack of television feed, there will be no commentary for this game. But we will keep you posted with regular updates.

9.6 M Santner to S Sarkar, 1 run. 93/3

9.5 M Santner to S Sarkar, No run. 92/3

9.4 M Santner to S Rahman, 1 run. 92/3

9.3 M Santner to S Sarkar, 1 run. 91/3

9.2 M Santner to S Rahman, 1 run. 90/3

9.1 M Santner to S Rahman, 2 runs. 89/3

8.6 de Grandhomme to S Rahman, 3 runs. 87/3

8.5 de Grandhomme to S Rahman, FOUR. 84/3

8.4 de Grandhomme to S Sarkar, 1 run. 80/3

8.3 de Grandhomme to S Sarkar, SIX. 79/3

8.2 de Grandhomme to S Rahman, 1 run. 73/3

8.1 de Grandhomme to S Rahman, SIX. 72/3

7.6 K Williamson to S Sarkar, No run. 66/3

7.5 K Williamson to S Sarkar, No run. 66/3

7.4 K Williamson to S Rahman, 1 run. 66/3

7.3 K Williamson to S Rahman, No run. 65/3

7.2 K Williamson to S Sarkar, 1 run. 65/3

7.1 K Williamson to S Sarkar, No run. 64/3

6.6 Ish Sodhi to S Sarkar, 1 run. 64/3

6.5 Ish Sodhi to S Sarkar, SIX. 63/3

6.4 Ish Sodhi to S Rahman, 1 run. 57/3

6.3 Ish Sodhi to S Rahman, No run. 56/3

6.3 Ish Sodhi to S Rahman, Wide. 56/3

6.2 Ish Sodhi to S Rahman, SIX. 55/3

6.1 Ish Sodhi to S Sarkar, 1 run. 49/3

5.6 T Boult to S Rahman, No run. 48/3

5.5 T Boult to S Sarkar, 1 run. 48/3

5.4 T Boult to S Sarkar, FOUR. 47/3

5.3 T Boult to S Sarkar, No run. 43/3

5.2 T Boult to S Sarkar, 2 runs. 43/3

5.1 T Boult to S Sarkar, No run. 41/3

After 5 overs, BANGLADESH HAVE CRAWLED TO 41/3. It has not been what the visitors would have wanted. The top order has gone down way too quickly and the middle order has no option left other than consolidating for a while. Unfortunately, due to lack of television feed, there will be no commentary for this game. But we will keep you posted with regular updates.

4.6 Ben Wheeler to S Sarkar, 1 run. 41/3

4.5 Ben Wheeler to S Sarkar, No run. 40/3

4.4 Ben Wheeler to S Sarkar, 2 runs. 40/3

4.3 Ben Wheeler to S Sarkar, No run. 38/3

4.2 Ben Wheeler to S Sarkar, 2 runs. 38/3

4.1 Ben Wheeler to Al Hasan, OUT c Jimmy Neesham b Ben Wheeler. Bangladesh have lost their third wicket. 36/3

3.6 de Grandhomme to Al Hasan, 1 run. 36/2

3.5 de Grandhomme to S Rahman, 1 run. 35/2

3.4 de Grandhomme to S Rahman, No run. 34/2

3.3 de Grandhomme to S Rahman, OUT Tamim Iqbal run out (Kane Williamson). Bangladesh have lost their second wicket. 34/2

3.2 de Grandhomme to S Rahman, 2 runs. 34/1

3.1 de Grandhomme to S Rahman, SIX. 32/1

3.1 de Grandhomme to T Iqbal, 2 Wides. 26/1

2.6 Ben Wheeler to S Rahman, No run. 24/1

2.6 Ben Wheeler to S Rahman, Wide. 24/1

2.5 Ben Wheeler to S Rahman, No run. 23/1

2.4 Ben Wheeler to T Iqbal, 1 run. 23/1

2.4 Ben Wheeler to S Rahman, 2 Wides. 22/1

2.3 Ben Wheeler to S Rahman, No run. 20/1

2.2 Ben Wheeler to T Iqbal, 3 runs. 20/1

2.1 Ben Wheeler to T Iqbal, FOUR. 17/1

1.6 T Boult to S Rahman, 2 runs. 13/1

1.5 T Boult to S Rahman, FOUR. 11/1

1.4 T Boult to S Rahman, No run. 7/1

1.3 T Boult to T Iqbal, Leg bye. 7/1

1.2 T Boult to T Iqbal, No run. 6/1

1.1 T Boult to T Iqbal, FOUR. 6/1

0.6 M Santner to S Rahman, No run. 2/1

0.5 M Santner to S Rahman, No run. 2/1

0.4 M Santner to I Kayes, OUT c Tom Bruce b Mitchell Santner. Bangladesh have lost their first wicket. 2/1

0.3 M Santner to I Kayes, No run. 2/0

0.2 M Santner to I Kayes, No run. 2/0

0.1 M Santner to T Iqbal, 1 run. 2/0

0.1 M Santner to T Iqbal, Wide. 1/0