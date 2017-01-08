New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I in Mount Maunganui: As It Happened

For ball-by-ball commentary, scroll down to bottom of the page.

LIVE SCORECARD:

TOSS: Bangladesh opted to field against New Zealand.

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Nurul Hasan(w), Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(c), James Neesham, Colin Munro, Corey Anderson, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Blundell(w), Mitchell Santner, Ben Wheeler, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi

Commentary (Bangladesh innings)

So New Zealand whitewash Bangladesh 3-0 in the T20I series. Bangladesh once again fail to register a win in the Kiwiland. Now, they will look forward to the Tests and look to change their luck over there. They will hope that injuries to Kayes and Mortaza are not too serious and they would be available for the Tests. So tune in on 12th of January for the first Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Wellington at 0330 IST (1100 local). Till then, take care! Cheers!

COREY ANDERSON was named the Man of the Match for his superb unbeaten 94! He hit 10 sixes in that innings making a new record for a Kiwi batsmen.

After an initial hammering from the visiting side, the Kiwi spinners pulled the game back on their side. Williamson continuously rotated his bowlers around which worked for him. Sodhi and Williamson did the damage in the middle overs by giving away just 31 runs in their 6 overs and scalped 3 wickets. Boult picked up a couple of wickets but proved to be very expensive. Santner was other successful bowler with a wicket to his name. Ben Wheeler bowled at good lines and lengths and gave away just 2 runs in the crucial 16th over.

The spinners then came into the attack and kept it tight. This got Sarkar frustrated and he lost his way by falling to Sodhi after a quick-fired 42. This opened the floodgates for the Black Caps as they didn't let any Bangladeshi batsmen to score freely. Shakib tried his best but there was no one on the other end to support him. He too then fell on 41. The visitors clearly missed Kayes and skipper Mortaza who didn't come out to bat after succumbing to injuries in the first innings.

Imrul Kayes was injured which led the way for Soumya Sarkar to open the innings. He did justice to that as he and Tamim Iqbal took full advantage of the fielding restrictions, taking bowlers to all parts of the ground. Tamim fell in the 5th over but Sarkar still carried on and ended the Powerplay on the score of 69/1.

NEW ZEALAND HAVE WON BY 27 RUNS AND WIN THE SERIES 3-0! 69 runs off the last 5 overs were always going to be an uphill task for the visitors. And after scoring just 2 runs in the 16th over, they made it even more difficult for them. Mosaddek Hossain fell to Santner while Shakib kept on batting. Nurul was dropped on 0 by Williamson but it didn't matter much as the Tigers were way off the required run rate. To get 35 runs off Boult's last over was next to impossible and Shakib fell trying to get the impossible done. Wicket of Shakib improved Boult's figures a bit but not by much as he ended with a figures of 4-0-48-2!

19.6 T Boult to N Hasan, 1 run. 167/6

19.5 T Boult to N Hasan, FOUR. 166/6

19.4 T Boult to R Hossain, 1 run. 162/6

19.3 T Boult to Al Hasan, OUT c Corey Anderson b Trent Boult. Bangladesh have lost their sixth wicket. 161/6

19.2 T Boult to N Hasan, 1 run. 161/5

19.1 T Boult to N Hasan, No run. 160/5

18.6 M Santner to Al Hasan, FOUR. 160/5

18.5 M Santner to N Hasan, 1 run. 156/5

18.4 M Santner to Al Hasan, 1 run. 155/5

18.3 M Santner to Al Hasan, FOUR. 154/5

18.2 M Santner to M Hossain, OUT c Colin de Grandhomme b Mitchell Santner. Bangladesh have lost their fifth wicket. 150/5

18.1 M Santner to M Hossain, FOUR. 150/4

17.6 Ben Wheeler to Al Hasan, FOUR. 146/4

17.5 Ben Wheeler to Al Hasan, No run. 142/4

17.4 Ben Wheeler to Al Hasan, 2 runs. 142/4

17.3 Ben Wheeler to M Hossain, 1 run. 140/4

17.2 Ben Wheeler to M Hossain, FOUR. 139/4

17.1 Ben Wheeler to Al Hasan, 1 run. 135/4

16.6 Ish Sodhi to Al Hasan, 1 run. 134/4

16.5 Ish Sodhi to Al Hasan, 2 runs. 133/4

16.4 Ish Sodhi to M Hossain, 1 run. 131/4

16.3 Ish Sodhi to Al Hasan, 1 run. 130/4

16.2 Ish Sodhi to Al Hasan, FOUR. 129/4

16.1 Ish Sodhi to Al Hasan, No run. 125/4

15.6 Ben Wheeler to Al Hasan, 1 run. 125/4

15.5 Ben Wheeler to Al Hasan, No run. 124/4

15.4 Ben Wheeler to Al Hasan, No run. 124/4

15.3 Ben Wheeler to Al Hasan, No run. 124/4

15.2 Ben Wheeler to Al Hasan, No run. 124/4

15.1 Ben Wheeler to M Hossain, 1 run. 124/4

After 15 overs, BANGLADESH HAVE BEEN RESTRICTED TO 123/4! The Kiwis gave away just 34 runs in the period of 10-15 overs. 15 of those runs were given by Boult who is having a day to forget. The spinners kept it tight once again with Santner, Williamson and Sodhi giving away just 19 runs off their 4 overs and picking up 2 wickets as well. Sabbir was the first one to depart when he dragged on one of the Williamson's deliveries. Mahmudullah, who replaced him tried to get the run rate up but got bowled by Sodhi in that process. Bangladesh are falling behind now as they NEED 72 RUNS MORE TO WIN OFF THE LAST 5 OVERS! Remember, even NZ scored 69 runs in their last 5!

14.6 Ish Sodhi to M Hossain, 1 run. 123/4

14.5 Ish Sodhi to Mahmudullah, OUT b Ish Sodhi. Bangladesh have lost their fourth wicket. 122/4

14.4 Ish Sodhi to Mahmudullah, No run. 122/3

14.3 Ish Sodhi to Mahmudullah, No run. 122/3

14.2 Ish Sodhi to Al Hasan, 1 run. 122/3

14.1 Ish Sodhi to Mahmudullah, 1 run. 121/3

13.6 T Boult to Mahmudullah, 1 run. 120/3

13.5 T Boult to Mahmudullah, FOUR. 119/3

13.4 T Boult to Al Hasan, 1 run. 115/3

13.3 T Boult to Mahmudullah, 1 run. 114/3

13.2 T Boult to Mahmudullah, FOUR. 113/3

13.1 T Boult to Mahmudullah, FOUR. 109/3

12.6 M Santner to Mahmudullah, 1 run. 105/3

12.5 M Santner to Al Hasan, 1 run. 104/3

12.4 M Santner to Mahmudullah, 1 run. 103/3

12.3 M Santner to Mahmudullah, No run. 102/3

12.2 M Santner to Al Hasan, 1 run. 102/3

12.1 M Santner to Al Hasan, 2 runs. 101/3

11.6 K Williamson to Al Hasan, 1 run. 99/3

11.5 K Williamson to Mahmudullah, 1 run. 98/3

11.4 K Williamson to Mahmudullah, No run. 97/3

11.3 K Williamson to S Rahman, OUT b Kane Williamson. Bangladesh have lost their third wicket. 97/3

11.2 K Williamson to Al Hasan, 1 run. 97/2

11.1 K Williamson to S Rahman, 1 run. 96/2

10.6 M Santner to S Rahman, 1 run. 95/2

10.5 M Santner to Al Hasan, 1 run. 94/2

10.4 M Santner to S Rahman, 1 run. 93/2

10.3 M Santner to S Rahman, No run. 92/2

10.2 M Santner to Al Hasan, 1 run. 92/2

10.1 M Santner to Al Hasan, 2 runs. 91/2

After 10 overs, BANGLADESH HAVE SLOWED DOWN A TOUCH AND ARE ON 89/2! Bangladesh ended the Powerplay on 75/1. However, after that spinners came on and gave away just 14 runs in the next 4 overs. Williamson shuffled his bowlers, not letting any batsman to settle on any bowler. He has already used 7 different bowlers in his first 10 overs. Soumya Sarkar who was looking dangerous fell to Sodhi after scoring a quick-fire 42, giving them a good start! BANGLADESH REQUIRE 106 RUNS FROM 10 OVERS TO WIN!

9.6 K Williamson to Al Hasan, 1 run. 89/2

9.5 K Williamson to S Rahman, 1 run. 88/2

9.4 K Williamson to Al Hasan, 1 run. 87/2

9.3 K Williamson to Al Hasan, No run. 86/2

9.2 K Williamson to S Rahman, 1 run. 86/2

9.1 K Williamson to Al Hasan, 1 run. 85/2

8.6 Ish Sodhi to Al Hasan, 1 run. 84/2

8.5 Ish Sodhi to Al Hasan, No run. 83/2

8.4 Ish Sodhi to S Rahman, 1 run. 83/2

8.3 Ish Sodhi to S Rahman, No run. 82/2

8.2 Ish Sodhi to S Sarkar, OUT c & b Ish Sodhi. Bangladesh have lost their second wicket. 82/2

8.1 Ish Sodhi to S Rahman, 1 run. 82/1

8.1 Ish Sodhi to S Rahman, Wide. 81/1

7.6 de Grandhomme to S Rahman, 1 run. 80/1

7.5 de Grandhomme to S Sarkar, 1 run. 79/1

7.4 de Grandhomme to S Rahman, 1 run. 78/1

7.3 de Grandhomme to S Sarkar, 1 run. 77/1

7.2 de Grandhomme to S Sarkar, No run. 76/1

7.1 de Grandhomme to S Rahman, 1 run. 76/1

6.6 Ish Sodhi to S Sarkar, 2 runs. 75/1

6.5 Ish Sodhi to S Sarkar, No run. 73/1

6.4 Ish Sodhi to S Rahman, 1 run. 73/1

6.3 Ish Sodhi to S Sarkar, 1 run. 72/1

6.2 Ish Sodhi to S Sarkar, 2 runs. 71/1

6.1 Ish Sodhi to S Sarkar, No run. 69/1

5.6 J Neesham to S Sarkar, 1 run. 69/1

5.5 J Neesham to S Sarkar, FOUR. 68/1

5.4 J Neesham to S Sarkar, FOUR. 64/1

5.3 J Neesham to S Sarkar, 2 runs. 60/1

5.2 J Neesham to S Sarkar, 2 runs. 58/1

5.1 J Neesham to S Sarkar, FOUR. 56/1

After 5 overs, BANGLADESH HAVE CRUISED TO 52/1! Imrul Kayes didn't open for the Tigers as he had hurt himself in the first innings. Iqbal and Sarkar opened the innings and started off the chase in a great fashion. They scored 37 in the first 4 overs and were looking in a great touch just then Boult pulled one back for his team, sending Tamim Iqbal back to the dressing room. He could have had it two-in-two when Sabbir nicked one but the ball flew through the gap between the keeper and second slip. He has now conceded 26 runs in his two overs!

4.6 T Boult to S Rahman, FOUR. 52/1

4.5 T Boult to S Rahman, FOUR. 48/1

4.4 T Boult to T Iqbal, OUT c Colin de Grandhomme b Trent Boult. Bangladesh have lost their first wicket. 44/1

4.3 T Boult to T Iqbal, No run. 44/0

4.2 T Boult to T Iqbal, SIX. 44/0

4.1 T Boult to S Sarkar, 1 run. 38/0

3.6 Ben Wheeler to S Sarkar, 1 run. 37/0

3.5 Ben Wheeler to S Sarkar, FOUR. 36/0

3.4 Ben Wheeler to T Iqbal, 1 run. 32/0

3.3 Ben Wheeler to T Iqbal, FOUR. 31/0

3.2 Ben Wheeler to S Sarkar, 1 run. 27/0

3.1 Ben Wheeler to S Sarkar, No run. 26/0

2.6 T Boult to T Iqbal, FOUR. 26/0

2.5 T Boult to T Iqbal, FOUR. 22/0

2.4 T Boult to T Iqbal, No run. 18/0

2.3 T Boult to S Sarkar, 1 run. 18/0

2.2 T Boult to T Iqbal, 1 run. 17/0

2.1 T Boult to S Sarkar, 1 run. 16/0

1.6 Ben Wheeler to T Iqbal, 2 runs. 15/0

1.5 Ben Wheeler to T Iqbal, No run. 13/0

1.4 Ben Wheeler to T Iqbal, No run. 13/0

1.3 Ben Wheeler to S Sarkar, 1 run. 13/0

1.2 Ben Wheeler to T Iqbal, 1 run. 12/0

1.1 Ben Wheeler to T Iqbal, No run. 11/0

0.6 M Santner to S Sarkar, No run. 11/0

0.6 M Santner to S Sarkar, Wide. 11/0

0.5 M Santner to S Sarkar, No run. 10/0

0.4 M Santner to S Sarkar, FOUR. 10/0

0.4 M Santner to S Sarkar, Wide. 6/0

0.3 M Santner to S Sarkar, No run. 5/0

0.2 M Santner to S Sarkar, FOUR. 5/0

0.1 M Santner to T Iqbal, 1 run. 1/0