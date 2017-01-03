New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I in Napier: As It Happened

Scorecard

For ball by ball updates, scroll down to the bottom of the page

Toss Update: Mashrafe Mortaza wins the toss in his 50th T20 International and opts to bat first. Three debutants for the Kiwis: Tom Bruce, Ben Wheeler and Lockie Ferguson.

Teams: New Zealand XI: 1 Kane Williamson (capt), 2 Neil Broom, 3 Colin Munro, 4 Corey Anderson, 5 Tom Bruce, 6 Colin de Grandhomme, 7 Luke Ronchi (wk), 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Ben Wheeler, 10 Matt Henry, 11 Lockie Ferguson

Bangladesh XI: 1 Tamim Iqbal, 2 Imrul Kayes, 3 Sabbir Rahman, 4 Shakib Al Hasan, 5 Mahmudullah, 6 Soumya Sarkar, 7 Mosaddek Hossain, 8 Nurul Hasan (wk), 9 Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), 10 Mustafizur Rahman, 11 Rubel Hossain

Preview: Bangladesh will hope the new year brings a change in fortunes as it gets set for a three-match Twenty20 International series against New Zealand beginning in Napier on Tuesday.

New Zealand begin 2017 high on confidence after whitewashing Bangladesh 3-0 in the One-Day International series. New Zealand's form, coupled with familiarity with conditions, makes them favourites for the T20I leg of the tour as well.

