New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 2 in Wellington: As It Happened

Scorecard

For ball by ball updates scroll down to the bottom of the page.

Day 1 Round Up

Mominul Haque and Tamim Iqbal plundered the New Zealand attack to have Bangladesh 154-3 at stumps on a rain-disrupted opening day of the first Test in Wellington.

Only 40.2 overs were possible with play stopped twice because of rain and eventually ended by bad light with Mominul unbeaten on 64 at the close and Shakib Al Hasan on five after being dropped on four. Opener Tamim went for 56.

Commentary (Bangladesh innings)

107.3 K Williamson to Hasan, No run. 434/4

107.2 K Williamson to Hasan, 2 runs. 434/4

107.1 K Williamson to Rahim, 1 run. 432/4

106.6 N Wagner to Hasan, 2 runs. 431/4

106.5 N Wagner to Rahim, 1 run. 429/4

106.4 N Wagner to Rahim, No run. 428/4

106.3 N Wagner to Al Hasan, 1 run. 428/4

106.2 N Wagner to Hasan, FOUR. 427/4

106.1 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 423/4

105.6 de Grandhomme to Rahim, No run. 423/4

105.5 de Grandhomme to Al Hasan, 1 run. 423/4

105.4 de Grandhomme to Hasan, FOUR. 422/4

105.3 de Grandhomme to Hasan, No run. 418/4

105.2 de Grandhomme to Hasan, No run. 418/4

105.1 de Grandhomme to Hasan, No run. 418/4

104.6 N Wagner to Rahim, No run. 418/4

104.5 N Wagner to Rahim, No run. 418/4

104.4 N Wagner to Rahim, No run. 418/4

104.3 N Wagner to Rahim, FOUR. 418/4

104.2 N Wagner to Hasan, Bye. 414/4

104.1 N Wagner to Al Hasan, No run. 413/4

103.6 de Grandhomme to Rahim, No run. 413/4

103.5 de Grandhomme to Hasan, 1 run. 413/4

103.4 de Grandhomme to Hasan, No run. 412/4

103.3 de Grandhomme to Rahim, 1 run. 412/4

103.2 de Grandhomme to Rahim, FOUR. 411/4

103.1 de Grandhomme to Rahim, No run. 407/4

102.6 N Wagner to Al Hasan, FOUR. 407/4

102.5 N Wagner to Hasan, FOUR. 403/4

102.5 N Wagner to Hasan, No ball. 399/4

102.4 N Wagner to Rahim, 1 run. 398/4

102.3 N Wagner to Rahim, FOUR. 397/4

102.2 N Wagner to Rahim, No run. 393/4

102.1 N Wagner to Hasan, 1 run. 393/4

101.6 de Grandhomme to Rahim, No run. 392/4

101.5 de Grandhomme to Hasan, 1 run. 392/4

101.4 de Grandhomme to Hasan, No run. 391/4

101.3 de Grandhomme to Hasan, No run. 391/4

101.2 de Grandhomme to Hasan, No run. 391/4

101.1 de Grandhomme to Hasan, No run. 391/4

100.6 M Santner to Rahim, No run. 391/4

100.5 M Santner to Rahim, No run. 391/4

100.4 M Santner to Rahim, No run. 391/4

100.3 M Santner to Hasan, 1 run. 391/4

100.2 M Santner to Rahim, 1 run. 390/4

100.1 M Santner to M Rahim, No run. 389/4

99.6 de Grandhomme to Hasan, No run. 389/4

99.5 de Grandhomme to Hasan, No run. 389/4

99.4 de Grandhomme to Rahim, 1 run. 389/4

99.3 de Grandhomme to Rahim, No run. 388/4

99.2 de Grandhomme to Rahim, No run. 388/4

99.1 de Grandhomme to Hasan, 1 run. 388/4

98.6 M Santner to Rahim, No run. 387/4

98.5 M Santner to Rahim, No run. 387/4

98.4 M Santner to Rahim, No run. 387/4

98.3 M Santner to Rahim, No run. 387/4

98.2 M Santner to Rahim, No run. 387/4

98.1 M Santner to Rahim, No run. 387/4

97.6 de Grandhomme to Hasan, FOUR. 387/4

97.5 de Grandhomme to Rahim, 1 run. 383/4

97.4 de Grandhomme to Rahim, No run. 382/4

97.3 de Grandhomme to Rahim, No run. 382/4

97.2 de Grandhomme to Rahim, No run. 382/4

97.1 de Grandhomme to Hasan, Leg bye. 382/4

96.6 Tim Southee to Rahim, No run. 381/4

96.5 Tim Southee to Rahim, FOUR. 381/4

96.4 Tim Southee to Rahim, 2 runs. 377/4

96.3 Tim Southee to Rahim, No run. 375/4

96.2 Tim Southee to M Rahim, FOUR. 375/4

96.1 Tim Southee to Rahim, No run. 371/4

95.6 de Grandhomme to Hasan, FOUR. 371/4

95.5 de Grandhomme to Rahim, 1 run. 367/4

95.4 de Grandhomme to Rahim, No run. 366/4

95.3 de Grandhomme to Rahim, No run. 366/4

95.2 de Grandhomme to Hasan, 1 run. 366/4

95.1 de Grandhomme to Hasan, No run. 365/4

94.6 Tim Southee to Rahim, No run. 365/4

94.5 Tim Southee to Rahim, No run. 365/4

94.4 Tim Southee to Rahim, No run. 365/4

94.3 Tim Southee to Rahim, No run. 365/4

94.2 Tim Southee to Rahim, No run. 365/4

94.1 Tim Southee to Rahim, No run. 365/4

93.6 T Boult to Al Hasan, FOUR. 365/4

93.5 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 361/4

93.4 T Boult to Rahim, 1 run. 361/4

93.3 T Boult to Rahim, No run. 360/4

93.2 T Boult to Rahim, No run. 360/4

93.1 T Boult to Rahim, No run. 360/4

92.6 Southee to Hasan, No run. 360/4

92.5 Tim Southee to Rahim, 1 run. 360/4

92.4 Tim Southee to Hasan, 1 run. 359/4

92.3 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 358/4

92.2 Tim Southee to Hasan, FOUR. 358/4

92.1 Tim Southee to Al Hasan, FOUR. 354/4

91.6 T Boult to Rahim, No run. 350/4

91.5 T Boult to Rahim, No run. 350/4

91.4 T Boult to Rahim, No run. 350/4

91.3 T Boult to Rahim, No run. 350/4

91.2 T Boult to Rahim, FOUR. 350/4

91.1 T Boult to Hasan, 1 run. 346/4

90.6 Tim Southee to Rahim, No run. 345/4

90.5 Tim Southee to Rahim, No run. 345/4

90.4 Tim Southee to M Rahim, FOUR. 345/4

90.3 Tim Southee to Rahim, No run. 341/4

90.2 Tim Southee to Rahim, No run. 341/4

90.1 Tim Southee to Hasan, 1 run. 341/4

89.6 N Wagner to Rahim, No run. 340/4

89.5 N Wagner to Hasan, 1 run. 340/4

89.4 N Wagner to Hasan, 2 runs. 339/4

89.3 N Wagner to Al Hasan, FOUR. 337/4

89.2 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 333/4

89.1 N Wagner to Rahim, 1 run. 333/4

88.6 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 332/4

88.5 Tim Southee to Hasan, FOUR. 332/4

88.4 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 328/4

88.3 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 328/4

88.2 Tim Southee to Hasan, 2 runs. 328/4

88.1 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 326/4

87.6 N Wagner to Hasan, 1 run. 326/4

87.5 N Wagner to Rahim, 1 run. 325/4

87.4 N Wagner to Rahim, No run. 324/4

87.3 N Wagner to Rahim, No run. 324/4

87.2 N Wagner to Rahim, No run. 324/4

87.1 N Wagner to Hasan, 1 run. 324/4

86.6 T Boult to Rahim, No run. 323/4

86.5 T Boult to Rahim, No run. 323/4

86.4 T Boult to Rahim, No run. 323/4

86.3 T Boult to Rahim, No run. 323/4

86.2 T Boult to Rahim, No run. 323/4

86.1 T Boult to Rahim, No run. 323/4

85.6 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 323/4

85.5 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 323/4

85.4 N Wagner to Rahim, Leg bye. 323/4

85.3 N Wagner to Rahim, No run. 322/4

85.2 N Wagner to Hasan, Leg bye. 322/4

85.1 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 321/4

84.6 T Boult to Rahim, FOUR. 321/4

84.5 T Boult to Rahim, No run. 317/4

84.4 T Boult to Rahim, FOUR. 317/4

84.3 T Boult to Rahim, No run. 313/4

84.2 T Boult to Rahim, No run. 313/4

84.1 T Boult to Hasan, 1 run. 313/4

83.6 Tim Southee to Rahim, No run. 312/4

83.5 Tim Southee to Rahim, FOUR. 312/4

83.4 Tim Southee to M Rahim, FOUR. 308/4

83.3 Tim Southee to Rahim, 1 run. 304/4

83.2 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 303/4

83.1 Tim Southee to Hasan, FOUR. 303/4

82.6 T Boult to Rahim, No run. 299/4

82.5 T Boult to Rahim, No run. 299/4

82.4 T Boult to Rahim, No run. 299/4

82.3 T Boult to Hasan, 1 run. 299/4

82.2 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 298/4

82.1 T Boult to Al Hasan, FOUR. 298/4

81.6 Tim Southee to Rahim, No run. 294/4

81.5 Tim Southee to Rahim, No run. 294/4

81.4 Tim Southee to Rahim, No run. 294/4

81.3 Tim Southee to Rahim, No run. 294/4

81.2 Tim Southee to Hasan, 1 run. 294/4

81.1 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 293/4

80.6 T Boult to Rahim, No run. 293/4

80.5 T Boult to Rahim, FOUR. 293/4

80.4 T Boult to Rahim, No run. 289/4

80.3 T Boult to M Rahim, FOUR. 289/4

80.2 T Boult to Rahim, No run. 285/4

80.1 T Boult to Rahim, No run. 285/4

79.6 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 285/4

79.5 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 285/4

79.4 N Wagner to Rahim, 1 run. 285/4

79.3 N Wagner to Hasan, 1 run. 284/4

79.2 M Santner to Rahim, 1 run. 283/4

79.1 M Santner to Hasan, 1 run. 282/4

78.6 M Santner to Hasan, 1 run. 281/4

78.5 M Santner to Rahim, 1 run. 280/4

78.4 M Santner to Rahim, No run. 279/4

78.3 M Santner to Hasan, 1 run. 279/4

78.2 M Santner to Hasan, No run. 278/4

78.1 M Santner to Hasan, No run. 278/4

77.6 N Wagner to Rahim, No run. 278/4

77.5 N Wagner to Hasan, 1 run. 278/4

77.4 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 277/4

77.3 N Wagner to Rahim, 1 run. 277/4

77.2 N Wagner to Rahim, FOUR. 276/4

77.1 N Wagner to M Rahim, No run. 272/4

76.6 M Santner to Hasan, No run. 272/4

76.5 M Santner to Hasan, No run. 272/4

76.4 M Santner to Rahim, 1 run. 272/4

76.3 M Santner to Rahim, No run. 271/4

76.2 M Santner to Hasan, 1 run. 271/4

76.1 M Santner to Hasan, No run. 270/4

75.6 N Wagner to Hasan, 1 run. 270/4

75.5 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 269/4

75.4 N Wagner to Al Hasan, No run. 269/4

75.3 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 269/4

75.2 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 269/4

75.1 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 269/4

74.6 M Santner to Rahim, No run. 269/4

74.5 M Santner to Hasan, 1 run. 269/4

74.4 M Santner to Rahim, 3 runs. 268/4

74.3 M Santner to Hasan, 1 run. 265/4

74.2 M Santner to Hasan, No run. 264/4

74.1 M Santner to Hasan, No run. 264/4

73.6 T Boult to Rahim, No run. 264/4

73.5 T Boult to Rahim, No run. 264/4

73.4 T Boult to Rahim, No run. 264/4

73.3 T Boult to Rahim, No run. 264/4

73.2 T Boult to Hasan, 1 run. 264/4

73.1 T Boult to Al Hasan, FOUR. 263/4

72.6 M Santner to Rahim, FOUR. 259/4

72.5 M Santner to Rahim, No run. 255/4

72.4 M Santner to Rahim, No run. 255/4

72.3 M Santner to Rahim, No run. 255/4

72.2 M Santner to Hasan, 1 run. 255/4

72.1 M Santner to Hasan, No run. 254/4

71.6 T Boult to Rahim, No run. 254/4

71.5 T Boult to Hasan, 1 run. 254/4

71.4 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 253/4

71.3 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 253/4

71.2 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 253/4

71.1 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 253/4

70.6 M Santner to Al Hasan, 1 run. 253/4

70.5 M Santner to Rahim, Bye. 252/4

70.4 M Santner to Rahim, No run. 251/4

70.3 M Santner to Hasan, 1 run. 251/4

70.2 M Santner to Hasan, No run. 250/4

70.1 M Santner to Hasan, No run. 250/4

69.6 Tim Southee to M Rahim, FOUR. 250/4

69.5 Tim Southee to Rahim, No run. 246/4

69.4 Tim Southee to Rahim, No run. 246/4

69.3 Tim Southee to Rahim, No run. 246/4

69.2 Tim Southee to Rahim, 2 runs. 246/4

69.1 Tim Southee to Rahim, No run. 244/4

68.6 M Santner to Hasan, No run. 244/4

68.5 M Santner to Al Hasan, 2 runs. 244/4

68.4 M Santner to Rahim, 1 run. 242/4

68.3 M Santner to Rahim, No run. 241/4

68.2 M Santner to Rahim, No run. 241/4

68.1 M Santner to Rahim, No run. 241/4

67.6 Tim Southee to Hasan, FOUR. 241/4

67.5 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 237/4

67.4 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 237/4

67.3 Tim Southee to Rahim, 3 runs. 237/4

67.2 Tim Southee to Hasan, 1 run. 234/4

67.1 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 233/4

66.6 N Wagner to Rahim, No run. 233/4

66.5 N Wagner to Hasan, 1 run. 233/4

66.4 N Wagner to Rahim, 1 run. 232/4

66.3 N Wagner to Rahim, FOUR. 231/4

66.2 N Wagner to Rahim, No run. 227/4

66.1 N Wagner to Al Hasan, 1 run. 227/4

65.6 Tim Southee to Rahim, No run. 226/4

65.5 Tim Southee to Rahim, No run. 226/4

65.4 Tim Southee to Hasan, 1 run. 226/4

65.3 Tim Southee to Hasan, 2 runs. 225/4

65.2 Tim Southee to Al Hasan, FOUR. 223/4

65.1 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 219/4

64.6 N Wagner to Rahim, No run. 219/4

64.5 N Wagner to Rahim, No run. 219/4

64.4 N Wagner to Rahim, No run. 219/4

64.3 N Wagner to Rahim, No run. 219/4

64.2 N Wagner to Rahim, No run. 219/4

64.1 N Wagner to Hasan, 1 run. 219/4

63.6 de Grandhomme to Rahim, No run. 218/4

63.5 de Grandhomme to Rahim, No run. 218/4

63.4 de Grandhomme to Rahim, No run. 218/4

63.3 de Grandhomme to Rahim, No run. 218/4

63.2 de Grandhomme to Rahim, No run. 218/4

63.1 de Grandhomme to Rahim, No run. 218/4

62.6 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 218/4

62.5 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 218/4

62.4 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 218/4

62.3 N Wagner to Rahim, 1 run. 218/4

62.2 Wagner to Al Hasan, 1 run. 217/4

62.1 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 216/4

61.6 de Grandhomme to Rahim, No run. 216/4

61.5 de Grandhomme to Rahim, No run. 216/4

61.4 de Grandhomme to Rahim, No run. 216/4

61.3 de Grandhomme to Rahim, No run. 216/4

61.2 de Grandhomme to Hasan, 1 run. 216/4

61.1 de Grandhomme to Hasan, No run. 215/4

60.6 N Wagner to Rahim, No run. 215/4

60.5 N Wagner to Rahim, No run. 215/4

60.4 N Wagner to Rahim, No run. 215/4

60.3 N Wagner to Rahim, No run. 215/4

60.2 N Wagner to Rahim, No run. 215/4

60.1 N Wagner to Hasan, 1 run. 215/4

59.6 de Grandhomme to Rahim, No run. 214/4

59.5 de Grandhomme to Rahim, No run. 214/4

59.4 de Grandhomme to Rahim, No run. 214/4

59.3 de Grandhomme to Rahim, No run. 214/4

59.2 de Grandhomme to Rahim, No run. 214/4

59.1 de Grandhomme to Hasan, 1 run. 214/4

58.6 N Wagner to Rahim, No run. 213/4

58.5 N Wagner to Rahim, 2 runs. 213/4

58.4 N Wagner to Rahim, No run. 211/4

58.3 N Wagner to Rahim, No run. 211/4

58.2 N Wagner to Rahim, No run. 211/4

58.1 N Wagner to Hasan, 1 run. 211/4

57.6 de Grandhomme to Rahim, No run. 210/4

57.5 de Grandhomme to M Rahim, FOUR. 210/4

57.4 de Grandhomme to Rahim, No run. 206/4

57.3 de Grandhomme to Rahim, No run. 206/4

57.2 de Grandhomme to Rahim, No run. 206/4

57.1 de Grandhomme to Rahim, No run. 206/4

56.6 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 206/4

56.5 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 206/4

56.4 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 206/4

56.3 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 206/4

56.2 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 206/4

56.1 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 206/4

55.6 de Grandhomme to Rahim, No run. 206/4

55.5 de Grandhomme to Rahim, No run. 206/4

55.4 de Grandhomme to Rahim, No run. 206/4

55.3 de Grandhomme to Rahim, No run. 206/4

55.2 de Grandhomme to Rahim, No run. 206/4

55.1 de Grandhomme to Rahim, No run. 206/4

54.6 N Wagner to Rahim, 3 runs. 206/4

54.5 N Wagner to Rahim, No run. 203/4

54.4 N Wagner to Rahim, FOUR. 203/4

54.3 N Wagner to Hasan, 1 run. 199/4

54.2 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 198/4

54.1 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 198/4

53.6 de Grandhomme to Rahim, No run. 198/4

53.5 de Grandhomme to Hasan, 1 run. 198/4

53.4 de Grandhomme to Hasan, No run. 197/4

53.3 de Grandhomme to Hasan, No run. 197/4

53.2 de Grandhomme to Hasan, No run. 197/4

53.1 de Grandhomme to Hasan, No run. 197/4

52.6 N Wagner to Rahim, No run. 197/4

52.5 N Wagner to Rahim, No run. 197/4

52.4 N Wagner to Rahim, FOUR. 197/4

52.3 N Wagner to Rahim, 2 runs. 193/4

52.2 N Wagner to Rahim, No run. 191/4

52.1 N Wagner to Rahim, No run. 191/4

51.6 Tim Southee to Hasan, FOUR. 191/4

51.5 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 187/4

51.4 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 187/4

51.3 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 187/4

51.2 Tim Southee to Hasan, 2 runs. 187/4

51.1 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 185/4

50.6 N Wagner to Rahim, No run. 185/4

50.5 N Wagner to Rahim, No run. 185/4

50.4 N Wagner to Rahim, No run. 185/4

50.3 N Wagner to Rahim, No run. 185/4

50.2 N Wagner to Hasan, 1 run. 185/4

50.1 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 184/4

49.6 Tim Southee to Rahim, No run. 184/4

49.5 Tim Southee to Rahim, No run. 184/4

49.4 Tim Southee to Rahim, No run. 184/4

49.3 Tim Southee to M Rahim, No run. 184/4

49.2 Tim Southee to Rahim, No run. 184/4

49.1 Tim Southee to Rahim, No run. 184/4

48.6 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 184/4

48.5 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 184/4

48.4 T Boult to Rahim, 1 run. 184/4

48.3 T Boult to Rahim, No run. 183/4

48.2 T Boult to Rahim, No run. 183/4

48.1 T Boult to Rahim, No run. 183/4

47.6 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 183/4

47.5 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 183/4

47.4 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 183/4

47.3 Tim Southee to Rahim, 1 run. 183/4

47.2 Tim Southee to M Rahim, No run. 182/4

47.1 Tim Southee to Rahim, No run. 182/4

46.6 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 182/4

46.5 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 182/4

46.4 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 182/4

46.3 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 182/4

46.2 T Boult to Rahim, 3 runs. 182/4

46.1 T Boult to Rahim, No run. 179/4

45.6 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 179/4

45.5 Tim Southee to Hasan, FOUR. 179/4

45.4 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 175/4

45.3 Tim Southee to Hasan, FOUR. 175/4

45.2 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 171/4

45.1 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 171/4

44.6 T Boult to Rahim, No run. 171/4

44.5 T Boult to Rahim, FOUR. 171/4

44.4 T Boult to Hasan, 1 run. 167/4

44.3 T Boult to Rahim, 1 run. 166/4

44.2 T Boult to Rahim, No run. 165/4

44.1 T Boult to M Rahim, No run. 165/4

43.6 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 165/4

43.5 Tim Southee to Al Hasan, FOUR. 165/4

43.4 Tim Southee to Rahim, 1 run. 161/4

43.3 Tim Southee to Haque, OUT c Bradley Watling b Tim Southee. Bangladesh have lost their fourth wicket. 160/4

43.2 Tim Southee to Haque, No run. 160/3

43.1 Tim Southee to Haque, No run. 160/3

42.6 T Boult to Hasan, FOUR. 160/3

42.5 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 156/3

42.4 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 156/3

42.3 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 156/3

42.2 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 156/3

42.1 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 156/3

41.6 Tim Southee to Haque, No run. 156/3

41.5 Tim Southee to Hasan, 1 run. 156/3

41.4 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 155/3

41.3 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 155/3

41.2 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 155/3

41.1 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 155/3

40.6 T Boult to Haque, No run. 155/3

40.5 T Boult to Haque, No run. 155/3

40.4 T Boult to M Haque, 1 run. 155/3

40.3 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 154/3

Tomorrow play will start half an hour early, at 0230 IST (2100 GMT, previous day). Hopefully, we will have more cricketing action. Join us then. Unfortunately, due to lack of television feed, we WILL NOT BE ABLE to provide you with commentary. But there will be a few updates. Adios! Take Care!

The Kiwis tried hard but rain did not allow them to settle. Trent Boult struck early but then the home side struggled to break through. Constant rain breaks did not help them either. They could have had Shakib before stumps but then Santner dropped a sitter. They will look to come back hard tomorrow and try and bowl out the Bangladeshis quickly.

Tamim got a useful half century while Mahmudullah put in an 85-run stand with Mominul. The "Bangladeshi Bradman" has looked composed for his 64 and not flustered at all.

Not a bad day at all for Bangladesh. After being asked to bat on a green and lively pitch, one would have expected the visitors to fade out quickly and an early loss of Imrul Kayes only strengthened that case. But Tamim Iqbal, Mominul Haque and later Mahmudullah fought hard to keep the Kiwis at bay.

1110 IST UPDATE - Unfortunately, that will be it, folks. It has gone pitch dark and does not look like the light will improve. Plus, we are nearing the extended scheduled close of play. STUMPS ON DAY 1!

40.2 T Boult to Al Hasan, No run. 154/3

40.1 T Boult to Haque, 1 run. 154/3

39.6 N Wagner to Haque, 1 run. 153/3

39.5 N Wagner to Hasan, 1 run. 152/3

39.4 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 151/3

39.3 N Wagner to Hasan, FOUR. 151/3

39.2 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 147/3

39.1 N Wagner to Haque, 1 run. 147/3

38.6 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 146/3

38.5 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 146/3

38.4 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 146/3

38.3 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 146/3

38.2 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 146/3

38.1 T Boult to Haque, 1 run. 146/3

37.6 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 145/3

37.5 N Wagner to Mahmudullah, OUT c Bradley Watling b Neil Wagner. Bangladesh have lost their third wicket. 145/3

37.4 N Wagner to Mahmudullah, No run. 145/2

37.3 N Wagner to Mahmudullah, No run. 145/2

37.2 N Wagner to Mahmudullah, No run. 145/2

37.1 N Wagner to Mahmudullah, No run. 145/2

36.6 T Boult to Haque, No run. 145/2

36.5 T Boult to Haque, No run. 145/2

36.4 T Boult to Haque, No run. 145/2

36.3 T Boult to Haque, No run. 145/2

36.2 T Boult to Haque, No run. 145/2

36.1 T Boult to Haque, No run. 145/2

35.6 N Wagner to Haque, 1 run. 145/2

35.5 N Wagner to Haque, No run. 144/2

35.4 N Wagner to Mahmudullah, 1 run. 144/2

35.3 N Wagner to M Haque, 1 run. 143/2

35.2 N Wagner to Mahmudullah, 1 run. 142/2

35.1 N Wagner to Mahmudullah, No run. 141/2

34.6 T Boult to Haque, No run. 141/2

34.5 T Boult to Haque, No run. 141/2

34.4 T Boult to Haque, No run. 141/2

34.3 T Boult to Haque, No run. 141/2

34.2 T Boult to Haque, No run. 141/2

34.1 T Boult to Mahmudullah, 1 run. 141/2

33.6 N Wagner to Haque, No run. 140/2

33.5 N Wagner to Haque, No run. 140/2

33.4 N Wagner to Haque, No run. 140/2

33.3 N Wagner to Haque, No run. 140/2

33.2 N Wagner to Haque, No run. 140/2

33.1 N Wagner to M Haque, FOUR. 140/2

32.6 de Grandhomme to Mahmudullah, No run. 136/2

32.5 de Grandhomme to Haque, 1 run. 136/2

32.4 de Grandhomme to Mahmudullah, 1 run. 135/2

32.3 de Grandhomme to Mahmudullah, No run. 134/2

32.2 de Grandhomme to Haque, 1 run. 134/2

32.1 de Grandhomme to Mahmudullah, Leg bye. 133/2

31.6 N Wagner to Haque, No run. 132/2

31.5 N Wagner to Haque, No run. 132/2

31.4 N Wagner to Haque, No run. 132/2

31.3 N Wagner to Haque, No run. 132/2

31.2 N Wagner to Haque, No run. 132/2

31.1 N Wagner to Haque, FOUR. 132/2

30.6 de Grandhomme to Mahmudullah, No run. 128/2

30.5 de Grandhomme to Mahmudullah, No run. 128/2

30.4 de Grandhomme to Mahmudullah, No run. 128/2

30.3 de Grandhomme to Mahmudullah, FOUR. 128/2

30.2 de Grandhomme to Mahmudullah, FOUR. 124/2

30.1 de Grandhomme to Mahmudullah, No run. 120/2

29.6 N Wagner to Haque, No run. 120/2

29.5 N Wagner to Haque, No run. 120/2

29.4 N Wagner to Mahmudullah, 1 run. 120/2

29.3 N Wagner to Mahmudullah, No run. 119/2

29.2 N Wagner to Mahmudullah, No run. 119/2

29.1 N Wagner to Mahmudullah, No run. 119/2

28.6 Tim Southee to Haque, FOUR. 119/2

28.5 Tim Southee to M Haque, SIX. 115/2

28.4 Tim Southee to Haque, No run. 109/2

28.3 Tim Southee to Haque, FOUR. 109/2

28.2 Tim Southee to Haque, No run. 105/2

28.1 Tim Southee to Haque, No run. 105/2

27.6 N Wagner to Mahmudullah, No run. 105/2

27.5 N Wagner to M Haque, 1 run. 105/2

27.4 N Wagner to Mahmudullah, 1 run. 104/2

27.3 N Wagner to Mahmudullah, No run. 103/2

27.2 N Wagner to Mahmudullah, No run. 103/2

27.1 N Wagner to Mahmudullah, No run. 103/2

26.6 Tim Southee to M Haque, FOUR. 103/2

26.5 Tim Southee to Haque, No run. 99/2

26.4 Tim Southee to Haque, FOUR. 99/2

26.3 Tim Southee to Haque, No run. 95/2

26.2 Tim Southee to Haque, No run. 95/2

26.1 Tim Southee to Haque, No run. 95/2

25.6 N Wagner to Mahmudullah, No run. 95/2

25.5 N Wagner to Mahmudullah, No run. 95/2

25.4 N Wagner to Mahmudullah, No run. 95/2

25.3 N Wagner to Haque, 1 run. 95/2

25.2 N Wagner to Haque, No run. 94/2

25.1 N Wagner to Haque, No run. 94/2

24.6 T Boult to Mahmudullah, No run. 94/2

24.5 T Boult to Mahmudullah, No run. 94/2

24.4 T Boult to Mahmudullah, FOUR. 94/2

24.3 T Boult to Mahmudullah, No run. 90/2

24.2 T Boult to Mahmudullah, No run. 90/2

24.1 T Boult to Mahmudullah, No run. 90/2

23.6 N Wagner to Haque, No run. 90/2

23.5 N Wagner to Haque, No run. 90/2

23.4 N Wagner to Mahmudullah, 1 run. 90/2

23.3 N Wagner to Mahmudullah, No run. 89/2

23.2 N Wagner to Haque, 1 run. 89/2

23.1 N Wagner to Mahmudullah, 1 run. 88/2

22.6 T Boult to Haque, No run. 87/2

22.5 T Boult to Haque, No run. 87/2

22.4 T Boult to Haque, No run. 87/2

22.3 T Boult to Haque, No run. 87/2

22.2 T Boult to Haque, No run. 87/2

22.1 T Boult to Haque, No run. 87/2

21.6 N Wagner to Mahmudullah, No run. 87/2

21.5 N Wagner to Mahmudullah, No run. 87/2

21.4 N Wagner to Mahmudullah, No run. 87/2

21.3 N Wagner to Mahmudullah, No run. 87/2

21.2 N Wagner to Mahmudullah, No run. 87/2

21.1 N Wagner to Mahmudullah, No run. 87/2

20.6 T Boult to M Haque, FOUR. 87/2

20.5 T Boult to M Haque, FOUR. 83/2

20.4 T Boult to Haque, No run. 79/2

20.3 T Boult to Haque, No run. 79/2

20.2 T Boult to Haque, FOUR. 79/2

20.1 T Boult to Haque, No run. 75/2

19.6 N Wagner to Mahmudullah, No run. 75/2

19.5 N Wagner to Haque, 1 run. 75/2

19.4 N Wagner to Haque, No run. 74/2

19.3 N Wagner to Haque, No run. 74/2

19.2 N Wagner to Mahmudullah, 1 run. 74/2

19.1 N Wagner to Mahmudullah, No run. 73/2

18.6 Boult to Haque, No run. 73/2

18.5 T Boult to Haque, No run. 73/2

18.4 T Boult to Haque, No run. 73/2

18.3 T Boult to Mahmudullah, Leg bye. 73/2

18.2 T Boult to Mahmudullah, FOUR. 72/2

18.1 T Boult to Mahmudullah, No run. 68/2

17.6 Tim Southee to Haque, No run. 68/2

17.5 Tim Southee to Mahmudullah, 1 run. 68/2

17.4 Tim Southee to Mahmudullah, No run. 67/2

17.3 Tim Southee to M Haque, 3 runs. 67/2

17.2 Tim Southee to Haque, No run. 64/2

17.1 Tim Southee to Haque, No run. 64/2

16.6 T Boult to Mahmudullah, No run. 64/2

16.5 T Boult to Mahmudullah, No run. 64/2

16.4 T Boult to Mahmudullah, No run. 64/2

16.3 T Boult to Mahmudullah, No run. 64/2

16.2 T Boult to Mahmudullah, No run. 64/2

16.1 T Boult to Mahmudullah, No run. 64/2

15.6 Tim Southee to Haque, No run. 64/2

15.5 Tim Southee to Haque, No run. 64/2

15.4 Tim Southee to Haque, No run. 64/2

15.3 Tim Southee to Haque, No run. 64/2

15.2 Tim Southee to Haque, No run. 64/2

15.1 Tim Southee to Haque, FOUR. 64/2

14.6 T Boult to Mahmudullah, No run. 60/2

14.5 T Boult to Mahmudullah, No run. 60/2

14.4 T Boult to Mahmudullah, No run. 60/2

14.3 T Boult to Mahmudullah, No run. 60/2

14.2 T Boult to Iqbal, OUT lbw b Trent Boult. Bangladesh have lost their second wicket. 60/2

14.1 T Boult to T Iqbal, FOUR. 60/1

13.6 Tim Southee to Haque, No run. 56/1

13.5 Tim Southee to Iqbal, 3 runs. 56/1

13.4 Tim Southee to Iqbal, No run. 53/1

13.3 Tim Southee to Haque, 1 run. 53/1

13.2 Tim Southee to Haque, No run. 52/1

13.1 Tim Southee to Haque, No run. 52/1

12.6 de Grandhomme to Iqbal, No run. 52/1

12.5 de Grandhomme to Iqbal, FOUR. 52/1

12.4 de Grandhomme to Iqbal, No run. 48/1

12.3 de Grandhomme to Iqbal, FOUR. 48/1

12.2 de Grandhomme to Iqbal, No run. 44/1

12.1 de Grandhomme to Iqbal, No run. 44/1

11.6 Tim Southee to T Iqbal, 1 run. 44/1

11.5 Tim Southee to T Iqbal, FOUR. 43/1

11.4 Tim Southee to Iqbal, No run. 39/1

11.3 Tim Southee to Iqbal, FOUR. 39/1

11.2 Tim Southee to Iqbal, No run. 35/1

11.1 Tim Southee to Iqbal, No run. 35/1

10.6 de Grandhomme to Haque, No run. 35/1

10.5 de Grandhomme to Iqbal, 1 run. 35/1

10.4 de Grandhomme to Iqbal, No run. 34/1

10.3 de Grandhomme to Iqbal, No run. 34/1

10.2 de Grandhomme to Iqbal, No run. 34/1

10.1 de Grandhomme to Iqbal, No run. 34/1

9.6 Tim Southee to Haque, No run. 34/1

9.5 Tim Southee to Haque, No run. 34/1

9.4 Tim Southee to Haque, No run. 34/1

9.3 Tim Southee to Iqbal, 1 run. 34/1

9.2 Tim Southee to Iqbal, No run. 33/1

9.1 Tim Southee to Iqbal, No run. 33/1

8.6 de Grandhomme to Haque, No run. 33/1

8.5 de Grandhomme to Haque, No run. 33/1

8.4 de Grandhomme to Iqbal, 1 run. 33/1

8.3 de Grandhomme to Iqbal, No run. 32/1

8.2 de Grandhomme to T Iqbal, FOUR. 32/1

8.1 de Grandhomme to Iqbal, No run. 28/1

7.6 Tim Southee to Haque, No run. 28/1

7.5 Tim Southee to M Haque, No run. 28/1

7.4 Tim Southee to Haque, No run. 28/1

7.3 Tim Southee to Haque, No run. 28/1

7.2 Tim Southee to Haque, No run. 28/1

7.1 Tim Southee to Haque, No run. 28/1

6.6 de Grandhomme to Haque, 1 run. 28/1

6.5 de Grandhomme to Haque, No run. 27/1

6.4 de Grandhomme to Haque, No run. 27/1

6.3 de Grandhomme to Haque, No run. 27/1

6.2 de Grandhomme to Haque, No run. 27/1

6.1 de Grandhomme to Haque, No run. 27/1

5.6 Tim Southee to Iqbal, No run. 27/1

5.5 Tim Southee to Haque, 1 run. 27/1

5.4 Tim Southee to Haque, No run. 26/1

5.3 Tim Southee to Haque, No run. 26/1

5.2 Tim Southee to Haque, No run. 26/1

5.1 Tim Southee to Haque, No run. 26/1

4.6 T Boult to Iqbal, FOUR. 26/1

4.5 T Boult to Iqbal, No run. 22/1

4.4 T Boult to Iqbal, No run. 22/1

4.3 T Boult to Iqbal, No run. 22/1

4.2 T Boult to Iqbal, FOUR. 22/1

4.1 T Boult to Iqbal, 2 runs. 18/1

3.6 Tim Southee to Haque, No run. 16/1

3.5 Tim Southee to Haque, No run. 16/1

3.4 Tim Southee to Kayes, OUT c Trent Boult b Tim Southee. Bangladesh have lost their first wicket. 16/1

3.3 Tim Southee to Kayes, No run. 16/0

3.2 Tim Southee to Kayes, No run. 16/0

3.1 Tim Southee to Kayes, No run. 16/0

2.6 T Boult to Iqbal, No run. 16/0

2.5 T Boult to Iqbal, 2 runs. 16/0

2.4 T Boult to Iqbal, No run. 14/0

2.3 T Boult to Iqbal, FOUR. 14/0

2.2 T Boult to T Iqbal, FOUR. 10/0

2.1 T Boult to Kayes, 1 run. 6/0

1.6 Tim Southee to T Iqbal, No run. 5/0

1.5 Tim Southee to Iqbal, No run. 5/0

1.4 Tim Southee to Iqbal, No run. 5/0

1.3 Tim Southee to Iqbal, No run. 5/0

1.2 Tim Southee to Iqbal, No run. 5/0

1.1 Tim Southee to Iqbal, No run. 5/0

0.6 T Boult to Kayes, No run. 5/0

0.5 T Boult to Kayes, No run. 5/0

0.4 T Boult to Iqbal, 1 run. 5/0

0.3 T Boult to Iqbal, FOUR. 4/0

0.2 T Boult to T Iqbal, No run. 0/0

0.1 T Boult to Iqbal, No run. 0/0