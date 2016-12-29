New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI at Nelson: As It Happened

Live Scorecard

Preview

Bangladesh, 0-1 down in the three-match One-Day International series in New Zealand, was dealt a big blow ahead of the second ODI with Mushfiqur Rahim ruled out of the remaining games because of a hamstring injury.

New Zealand won the first game by 77 runs after scoring 341 for 7 and bowling Bangladesh out for 264 in 44.5 overs.

As a consequence of the injury, Rahim will not only miss the rest of the ODIs, but also the three-match Twenty20 International series that takes place before the two Test matches.

Commentary (Bangladesh innings)

Right, then! That's it from us. Hope you enjoyed our coverage. The Black Caps lead the series 2-0 and going into the final match, will want to whitewash Bangladesh. Whereas Mashrafe Mortaza's men will like to save some face and finish the series on a positive note. The next bout takes place on 31st December in Nelson at 0330 IST. We hope you join us for it. Till then, goodbye and take care!

NEIL BROOM has been given the Man of the Match for his match-winning ton which he pulled off under immense pressure.

Bangladesh started with a flash and they were just growing with the bat in the initial phases. Rahman and Kayes racked up some quick runs and were dominating the hosts' bowling attack. There was a sudden turnaround which only Bangladesh can be blamed for as they lost the plot after an amazing start. Imrul was the lone warrior who stood there till the 32nd over but kept losing partners at the other end. The visitors will be really disappointed with their batting performance and will look to change that for the final encounter which is a dead rubber now.

An another emphatic victory for the Kiwis and that has helped them seal the series. They were in a state of worry at the start of their innings when the Bangladeshi bowlers were on a roll with the ball. But, the grit shown by Broom made the game evenly poised. He cracked his maiden ODI century and was the only one to watch out for from the Kiwi batting line-up. He was given a brief support by Ronchi but no one really stood long to support him. Broom helped them to reach a fighting total of 251.

42.4 T Boult to N Hasan, OUT c Luke Ronchi b Trent Boult. Bangladesh have been bowled out. 184/10

42.3 T Boult to N Hasan, No run. 184/9

42.2 T Boult to N Hasan, 2 runs. 184/9

42.2 T Boult to N Hasan, Wide. 182/9

42.1 T Boult to N Hasan, 2 runs. 181/9

41.6 M Santner to S Roy, No run. 179/9

41.5 M Santner to S Roy, No run. 179/9

41.4 M Santner to S Roy, No run. 179/9

41.3 M Santner to S Roy, No run. 179/9

41.2 M Santner to N Hasan, 1 run. 179/9

41.1 M Santner to N Hasan, No run. 178/9

40.6 T Boult to S Roy, No run. 178/9

40.5 T Boult to N Hasan, 1 run. 178/9

40.4 T Boult to S Roy, 1 run. 177/9

40.3 T Boult to N Hasan, 1 run. 176/9

40.2 T Boult to N Hasan, No run. 175/9

40.1 T Boult to N Hasan, No run. 175/9

UPDATE 36-40 OVERS, BAN 175/9 - The game is nearly done and dusted. It's just a matter of time for New Zealand to clinch the series. Bangladesh will be really sad to see themselves in such a position as they were cruising at 105/1 at one moment of time. They have lost 8 wickets for the last 70 runs. Though Williamson failed with the bat, he came up sharp with the ball to pick up 3 wickets. Due to lack of television feed there won't be any commentary available but we will provide you updates regularly.

39.6 M Santner to S Roy, No run. 175/9

39.5 M Santner to S Roy, No run. 175/9

39.4 M Santner to S Roy, No run. 175/9

39.3 M Santner to T Ahmed, OUT st Luke Ronchi b Mitchell Santner. Bangladesh have lost their ninth wicket. 175/9

39.2 M Santner to T Ahmed, No run. 175/8

39.1 M Santner to T Ahmed, No run. 175/8

38.6 T Boult to N Hasan, No run. 175/8

38.5 T Boult to N Hasan, No run. 175/8

38.4 T Boult to N Hasan, No run. 175/8

38.3 T Boult to N Hasan, No run. 175/8

38.2 T Boult to N Hasan, No run. 175/8

38.1 T Boult to N Hasan, No run. 175/8

38.1 T Boult to N Hasan, Wide. 175/8

37.6 L Ferguson to T Ahmed, No run. 174/8

37.5 L Ferguson to N Hasan, 1 run. 174/8

37.4 L Ferguson to N Hasan, SIX. 173/8

37.3 L Ferguson to N Hasan, No run. 167/8

37.2 L Ferguson to N Hasan, FOUR. 167/8

37.1 L Ferguson to N Hasan, No run. 163/8

36.6 T Boult to N Hasan, Bye. 163/8

36.5 T Boult to N Hasan, No run. 162/8

36.4 T Boult to M Mortaza, OUT c Kane Williamson b Trent Boult. Bangladesh have lost their eighth wicket. 162/8

36.3 T Boult to M Mortaza, No run. 162/7

36.2 T Boult to N Hasan, 1 run. 162/7

36.1 T Boult to N Hasan, No run. 161/7

35.6 Tim Southee to M Mortaza, SIX. 161/7

35.5 Tim Southee to M Mortaza, No run. 155/7

35.4 Tim Southee to M Mortaza, No run. 155/7

35.3 Tim Southee to M Mortaza, No run. 155/7

35.2 Tim Southee to M Mortaza, No run. 155/7

35.2 Tim Southee to M Mortaza, Wide. 155/7

35.1 Tim Southee to M Mortaza, FOUR. 154/7

UPDATE 31-35 OVERS, BAN-150/7 - The Kiwis have opened the flood gates of the visiting team and they are on the verge of sealing the series. Kayes, who was the only batsman who looked in control has also departed. And with him, the hopes of the away team also diminish. Nurul and the skipper are out in the middle. It will need something out of the blue by these 2 to turn it around. Are we up for something special or is it just a matter of time? Due to lack of television feed there won't be any commentary available but we will provide you updates regularly.

34.6 K Williamson to N Hasan, No run. 150/7

34.5 K Williamson to M Mortaza, 1 run. 150/7

34.4 K Williamson to N Hasan, 1 run. 149/7

34.3 K Williamson to M Mortaza, 1 run. 148/7

34.2 K Williamson to M Mortaza, FOUR. 147/7

34.1 K Williamson to M Mortaza, No run. 143/7

33.6 Tim Southee to M Mortaza, 1 run. 143/7

33.5 Tim Southee to M Mortaza, No run. 142/7

33.4 Tim Southee to M Mortaza, No run. 142/7

33.3 Tim Southee to M Mortaza, No run. 142/7

33.2 Tim Southee to M Mortaza, No run. 142/7

33.1 Tim Southee to N Hasan, 1 run. 142/7

32.6 K Williamson to M Mortaza, No run. 141/7

32.5 K Williamson to M Mortaza, No run. 141/7

32.4 K Williamson to T Hayder, OUT st Luke Ronchi b Kane Williamson. Bangladesh have lost their seventh wicket. 141/7

32.3 K Williamson to N Hasan, 1 run. 141/6

32.2 K Williamson to T Hayder, 1 run. 140/6

32.1 K Williamson to N Hasan, 1 run. 139/6

31.6 Tim Southee to T Hayder, No run. 138/6

31.6 Tim Southee to T Hayder, Wide. 138/6

31.5 Tim Southee to T Hayder, No run. 137/6

31.4 Tim Southee to N Hasan, 1 run. 137/6

31.3 Tim Southee to I Kayes, OUT c Neil Broom b Tim Southee. Bangladesh have lost their sixth wicket. 136/6

31.2 Tim Southee to I Kayes, No run. 136/5

31.1 Tim Southee to I Kayes, No run. 136/5

30.6 K Williamson to I Kayes, 1 run. 136/5

30.5 K Williamson to T Hayder, 1 run. 135/5

30.4 K Williamson to M Hossain, OUT c Jimmy Neesham b Kane Williamson. Bangladesh have lost their fifth wicket. 134/5

30.3 K Williamson to I Kayes, 1 run. 134/4

30.2 K Williamson to M Hossain, 1 run. 133/4

30.1 K Williamson to I Kayes, 1 run. 132/4

UPDATE 26-30 OVERS, BAN 131/4 - The away team are giving it away now. Kayes is running out of partners from the other end. Mahmudullah was dismissed by a beauty from Ferguson and on the other hand Shakib gifted his wicket away to Williamson who bowled a poor half tracker outside off. The home team are back in the game and now the match seems quite even. Bangladesh need 121 runs from the last 20 overs with 6 wickets in hand. Due to lack of television feed there won't be any commentary available but we will provide you updates regularly.

29.6 Tim Southee to M Hossain, No run. 131/4

29.5 Tim Southee to M Hossain, No run. 131/4

29.4 Tim Southee to M Hossain, No run. 131/4

29.3 Tim Southee to I Kayes, 1 run. 131/4

29.2 Tim Southee to M Hossain, 1 run. 130/4

29.1 Tim Southee to M Hossain, No run. 129/4

28.6 K Williamson to I Kayes, No run. 129/4

28.5 K Williamson to M Hossain, 1 run. 129/4

28.4 K Williamson to Al Hasan, OUT c Neil Broom b Kane Williamson. Bangladesh have lost their fourth wicket. 128/4

28.4 K Williamson to Al Hasan, Wide. 128/3

28.3 K Williamson to Al Hasan, No run. 127/3

28.2 K Williamson to Al Hasan, No run. 127/3

28.1 K Williamson to I Kayes, 1 run. 127/3

27.6 L Ferguson to Al Hasan, FOUR. 126/3

27.5 L Ferguson to Al Hasan, No run. 122/3

27.4 L Ferguson to I Kayes, 1 run. 122/3

27.3 L Ferguson to I Kayes, FOUR. 121/3

27.2 L Ferguson to I Kayes, No run. 117/3

27.1 L Ferguson to I Kayes, No run. 117/3

26.6 K Williamson to I Kayes, 1 run. 117/3

26.5 K Williamson to I Kayes, No run. 116/3

26.4 K Williamson to Al Hasan, 1 run. 116/3

26.3 K Williamson to I Kayes, 1 run. 115/3

26.2 K Williamson to I Kayes, No run. 114/3

26.1 K Williamson to Al Hasan, 1 run. 114/3

25.6 L Ferguson to Al Hasan, 1 run. 113/3

25.5 L Ferguson to Al Hasan, No run. 112/3

25.4 L Ferguson to Al Hasan, No run. 112/3

25.3 L Ferguson to Mahmudullah, OUT b Lockie Ferguson. Bangladesh have lost their third wicket. 112/3

25.2 L Ferguson to I Kayes, 1 run. 112/2

25.1 L Ferguson to I Kayes, No run. 111/2

UPDATE 21-25 OVERS, BAN 111/2 - Bangladesh seemed to be cruising with the bat but there comes a silly run out which no one expected. Sabbir who was looking sensational has taken the long way back to the pavilion. Now the home team will try and turn the game in their favour by getting a couple of quick wickets and slowing down the tempo of the opposition. Kayes now needs to convert his good looking 40 into a big one to give his side a chance of winning the match. Due to lack of television feed there won't be any commentary available but we will provide you updates regularly.

24.6 M Santner to I Kayes, 1 run. 111/2

24.5 M Santner to Mahmudullah, 1 run. 110/2

24.4 M Santner to Mahmudullah, No run. 109/2

24.3 M Santner to Mahmudullah, 2 Leg byes. 109/2

24.2 M Santner to Mahmudullah, No run. 107/2

24.1 M Santner to I Kayes, 1 run. 107/2

23.6 L Ferguson to Mahmudullah, No run. 106/2

23.5 L Ferguson to Mahmudullah, No run. 106/2

23.4 L Ferguson to Mahmudullah, No run. 106/2

23.3 L Ferguson to Mahmudullah, No run. 106/2

23.2 L Ferguson to Mahmudullah, No run. 106/2

23.1 L Ferguson to I Kayes, 1 run. 106/2

22.6 M Santner to I Kayes, OUT Sabbir Rahman run out (Neil Broom). Bangladesh have lost their second wicket. 105/2

22.5 M Santner to S Rahman, 1 run. 105/1

22.4 M Santner to S Rahman, No run. 104/1

22.3 M Santner to I Kayes, 1 run. 104/1

22.2 M Santner to S Rahman, 1 run. 103/1

22.2 M Santner to S Rahman, Wide. 102/1

22.1 M Santner to S Rahman, No run. 101/1

21.6 J Neesham to S Rahman, 1 run. 101/1

21.5 J Neesham to S Rahman, SIX. 100/1

21.4 J Neesham to S Rahman, No run. 94/1

21.3 J Neesham to S Rahman, No run. 94/1

21.2 J Neesham to S Rahman, No run. 94/1

21.1 J Neesham to I Kayes, 1 run. 94/1

20.6 M Santner to I Kayes, 1 run. 93/1

20.5 M Santner to I Kayes, No run. 92/1

20.4 M Santner to S Rahman, 1 run. 92/1

20.3 M Santner to S Rahman, SIX. 91/1

20.2 M Santner to S Rahman, No run. 85/1

20.1 M Santner to S Rahman, No run. 85/1

UPDATE 16-20 OVERS, BAN 85/1 - Kayes and Sabbir seem to be playing with some plan in their mind. They both are respecting Santner who is pitching the ball in the right areas. If these two can play out the likes of Santner and Ferguson then they might just hold the upper hand in the chase. The home team has to go for wickets or else they will be too late to make amends. Due to lack of television feed there won't be any commentary available but we will provide you updates regularly.

19.6 J Neesham to S Rahman, 1 run. 85/1

19.5 J Neesham to S Rahman, No run. 84/1

19.4 J Neesham to S Rahman, 2 runs. 84/1

19.3 J Neesham to S Rahman, No run. 82/1

19.2 J Neesham to S Rahman, No run. 82/1

19.1 J Neesham to I Kayes, 1 run. 82/1

19.1 J Neesham to I Kayes, Wide. 81/1

18.6 M Santner to I Kayes, 1 run. 80/1

18.5 M Santner to I Kayes, No run. 79/1

18.4 M Santner to I Kayes, No run. 79/1

18.3 M Santner to I Kayes, 2 Leg byes. 79/1

18.2 M Santner to I Kayes, No run. 77/1

18.1 M Santner to I Kayes, No run. 77/1

17.6 L Ferguson to S Rahman, No run. 77/1

17.5 L Ferguson to S Rahman, No run. 77/1

17.4 L Ferguson to S Rahman, No run. 77/1

17.3 L Ferguson to I Kayes, 1 run. 77/1

17.3 L Ferguson to I Kayes, Wide. 76/1

17.2 L Ferguson to I Kayes, FOUR. 75/1

17.1 L Ferguson to I Kayes, No run. 71/1

16.6 M Santner to S Rahman, No run. 71/1

16.5 M Santner to S Rahman, No run. 71/1

16.4 M Santner to I Kayes, 1 run. 71/1

16.3 M Santner to I Kayes, No run. 70/1

16.2 M Santner to I Kayes, No run. 70/1

16.1 M Santner to S Rahman, 1 run. 70/1

15.6 L Ferguson to S Rahman, 1 run. 69/1

15.5 L Ferguson to S Rahman, No run. 68/1

15.4 L Ferguson to S Rahman, No run. 68/1

15.3 L Ferguson to S Rahman, No run. 68/1

15.2 L Ferguson to S Rahman, SIX. 68/1

15.2 L Ferguson to S Rahman, No ball. 62/1

15.1 L Ferguson to I Kayes, 1 run. 61/1

15.1 L Ferguson to I Kayes, Wide. 60/1

UPDATE 11-15 OVERS, BAN 59/1 - It was looking like Bangladesh have removed their foot off the peddle but the story is nothing like that anymore. They are again keeping a check on the required rate and are scoring accordingly. Sabbir seems to have joined the party with Kayes even after getting run over by the huge Ferguson. New Zealand will have to break this partnership quickly if they wish to seal the series off today itself. Due to lack of television feed there won't be any commentary available but we will provide you updates regularly.

14.6 M Santner to S Rahman, No run. 59/1

14.5 M Santner to S Rahman, No run. 59/1

14.4 M Santner to S Rahman, No run. 59/1

14.3 M Santner to S Rahman, No run. 59/1

14.2 M Santner to I Kayes, 1 run. 59/1

14.1 M Santner to I Kayes, No run. 58/1

13.6 L Ferguson to I Kayes, 1 run. 58/1

13.5 L Ferguson to S Rahman, 1 run. 57/1

13.4 L Ferguson to S Rahman, FOUR. 56/1

13.3 L Ferguson to S Rahman, No run. 52/1

13.2 L Ferguson to I Kayes, 1 run. 52/1

13.1 L Ferguson to I Kayes, No run. 51/1

12.6 C Munro to I Kayes, 1 run. 51/1

12.5 C Munro to S Rahman, 1 run. 50/1

12.4 C Munro to I Kayes, 1 run. 49/1

12.3 C Munro to I Kayes, No run. 48/1

12.2 C Munro to I Kayes, FOUR. 48/1

12.1 C Munro to I Kayes, No run. 44/1

11.6 L Ferguson to S Rahman, No run. 44/1

11.5 L Ferguson to S Rahman, No run. 44/1

11.4 L Ferguson to S Rahman, FOUR. 44/1

11.3 L Ferguson to I Kayes, 1 run. 40/1

11.2 L Ferguson to S Rahman, 1 run. 39/1

11.1 L Ferguson to I Kayes, 1 run. 38/1

10.6 C Munro to I Kayes, 1 run. 37/1

10.5 C Munro to I Kayes, No run. 36/1

10.4 C Munro to I Kayes, No run. 36/1

10.3 C Munro to I Kayes, No run. 36/1

10.2 C Munro to I Kayes, No run. 36/1

10.1 C Munro to I Kayes, FOUR. 36/1

UPDATE 6-10 OVERS, BAN 32/1 - After a decent start, Tamim fell prey to Southee. The Kiwi pacer gets his man after getting some battering. The away team will try to capitalise here as the dangerous Tamim is back in the dressing room. Kayes and Sabbir Rahman look in decent touch as they have played out the pace duo of New Zealand with some ease. Bangladesh have only scored 9 runs off the last five overs. Due to lack of television feed there won't be any commentary available but we will provide you updates regularly.

9.6 Tim Southee to S Rahman, No run. 32/1

9.5 Tim Southee to I Kayes, 1 run. 32/1

9.4 Tim Southee to I Kayes, No run. 31/1

9.3 Tim Southee to I Kayes, No run. 31/1

9.2 Tim Southee to I Kayes, No run. 31/1

9.1 Tim Southee to I Kayes, No run. 31/1

8.6 T Boult to S Rahman, No run. 31/1

8.5 T Boult to S Rahman, No run. 31/1

8.4 T Boult to I Kayes, 1 run. 31/1

8.3 T Boult to I Kayes, No run. 30/1

8.2 T Boult to I Kayes, No run. 30/1

8.1 T Boult to I Kayes, No run. 30/1

7.6 Tim Southee to S Rahman, No run. 30/1

7.5 Tim Southee to S Rahman, No run. 30/1

7.4 Tim Southee to S Rahman, No run. 30/1

7.3 Tim Southee to S Rahman, No run. 30/1

7.2 Tim Southee to T Iqbal, OUT c Tom Latham b Tim Southee. Bangladesh have lost their first wicket. 30/1

7.1 Tim Southee to T Iqbal, No run. 30/0

6.6 T Boult to I Kayes, No run. 30/0

6.5 T Boult to I Kayes, FOUR. 30/0

6.4 T Boult to T Iqbal, 1 run. 26/0

6.3 T Boult to T Iqbal, No run. 25/0

6.2 T Boult to I Kayes, 1 run. 25/0

6.1 T Boult to I Kayes, No run. 24/0

5.6 Tim Southee to I Kayes, 1 run. 24/0

5.5 Tim Southee to I Kayes, No run. 23/0

5.4 Tim Southee to I Kayes, No run. 23/0

5.3 Tim Southee to I Kayes, No run. 23/0

5.2 Tim Southee to I Kayes, No run. 23/0

5.1 Tim Southee to I Kayes, No run. 23/0

UPDATE 1-5 OVERS, BAN 23/0 - Bangladesh have got off to a good start. Tamim got Southee on the back foot when he hammered him for three boundaries in an over. The visitors will be really happy with the way the things have paved out and will be hoping to capitalize on it while the hosts will need a wicket or two to impose some damage. Due to lack of television feed there won't be any commentary available but we will provide you updates regularly.

4.6 T Boult to I Kayes, 1 run. 23/0

4.5 T Boult to T Iqbal, 1 run. 22/0

4.4 T Boult to T Iqbal, No run. 21/0

4.3 T Boult to I Kayes, 1 run. 21/0

4.2 T Boult to I Kayes, No run. 20/0

4.1 T Boult to I Kayes, No run. 20/0

3.6 Tim Southee to I Kayes, 1 run. 20/0

3.5 Tim Southee to T Iqbal, 1 run. 19/0

3.4 Tim Southee to T Iqbal, No run. 18/0

3.3 Tim Southee to T Iqbal, No run. 18/0

3.2 Tim Southee to T Iqbal, No run. 18/0

3.1 Tim Southee to T Iqbal, No run. 18/0

2.6 T Boult to I Kayes, No run. 18/0

2.5 T Boult to I Kayes, No run. 18/0

2.4 T Boult to I Kayes, FOUR. 18/0

2.3 T Boult to I Kayes, No run. 14/0

2.2 T Boult to I Kayes, No run. 14/0

2.1 T Boult to I Kayes, No run. 14/0

1.6 Tim Southee to T Iqbal, FOUR. 14/0

1.5 Tim Southee to T Iqbal, No run. 10/0

1.4 Tim Southee to T Iqbal, FOUR. 10/0

1.3 Tim Southee to T Iqbal, No run. 6/0

1.2 Tim Southee to T Iqbal, FOUR. 6/0

1.1 Tim Southee to T Iqbal, No run. 2/0

0.6 T Boult to T Iqbal, 1 run. 2/0

0.5 T Boult to T Iqbal, No run. 1/0

0.4 T Boult to T Iqbal, No run. 1/0

0.3 T Boult to T Iqbal, No run. 1/0

0.2 T Boult to T Iqbal, No run. 1/0

0.1 T Boult to T Iqbal, No run. 1/0

0.1 T Boult to T Iqbal, Wide. 1/0