New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: 2nd Test, Day 2 in Christchurch

Day 1, Round-up: Rookie opener Soumya Sarkar led a makeshift Bangladesh to a competitive 289 all out on day one of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch.

The injury-hit tourists, with seven players having three or fewer Tests to their name, were bowled out in the last over of the day when Tim Southee grabbed his fifth wicket.

Trent Boult and Tim Southee shared four wickets apiece on a seaming surface that had enough life on it. The pitch was definitely helpful to the fast bowlers but not unplayable as was proved by the Shakib-Sarkar stand. The visitors will hope to make the new ball count tomorrow morning to put pressure on the Kiwis. It should be another engrossing day's play. Join us tomorrow at 0330 IST for all the updates. Unfortunately, due to lack of television feed, there won't be commentary for this game but we will provide update after stumps.

A fairly even day of Test match cricket. New Zealand started well after opting to bowl with early wickets but Bangladesh responded with a counter-attacking century partnership between Shakib and Sarkar. Both stroked fluent tons on a lively surface but couldn't kick on to press home the advantage. From a comfortable 165/2, they slipped to 179/5 before Nurul rallied with the tail to ensure that they reached a respectable score.

84.3 Tim Southee to Rabbi, OUT lbw b Tim Southee. Bangladesh have been bowled out. 289/10

84.2 Tim Southee to Rabbi, No run. 289/9

84.1 Tim Southee to Rabbi, No run. 289/9

83.6 T Boult to Hossain, No run. 289/9

83.5 T Boult to Hossain, No run. 289/9

83.4 T Boult to Hossain, No run. 289/9

83.3 T Boult to Hossain, 2 runs. 289/9

83.2 T Boult to Hossain, FOUR. 287/9

83.1 T Boult to Hossain, No run. 283/9

82.6 Tim Southee to Rabbi, No run. 283/9

82.5 Tim Southee to Rabbi, No run. 283/9

82.4 Tim Southee to Rabbi, No run. 283/9

82.3 Tim Southee to Rabbi, No run. 283/9

82.2 Tim Southee to Rabbi, No run. 283/9

82.1 Tim Southee to Rabbi, No run. 283/9

81.6 T Boult to Hossain, No run. 283/9

81.5 T Boult to Hossain, No run. 283/9

81.4 T Boult to Hossain, No run. 283/9

81.3 T Boult to Hossain, No run. 283/9

81.2 T Boult to Hossain, No run. 283/9

81.1 T Boult to Hossain, No run. 283/9

80.6 Tim Southee to Rabbi, No run. 283/9

80.5 Tim Southee to Rabbi, No run. 283/9

80.4 Tim Southee to Rabbi, No run. 283/9

80.3 Tim Southee to Rabbi, No run. 283/9

80.2 Tim Southee to Rabbi, No run. 283/9

80.1 Tim Southee to Rabbi, No run. 283/9

79.6 T Boult to Hossain, No run. 283/9

79.5 T Boult to Hossain, 2 runs. 283/9

79.4 T Boult to Hossain, No run. 281/9

79.3 Boult to Hossain, No run. 281/9

79.2 T Boult to Hossain, No run. 281/9

79.1 T Boult to Hossain, No run. 281/9

78.6 Tim Southee to Rabbi, No run. 281/9

78.5 Tim Southee to Rabbi, No run. 281/9

78.4 Tim Southee to Rabbi, No run. 281/9

78.3 Tim Southee to Rabbi, No run. 281/9

78.2 Tim Southee to Rabbi, No run. 281/9

78.1 Tim Southee to Rabbi, No run. 281/9

77.6 T Boult to Hossain, FOUR. 281/9

77.5 T Boult to Hossain, FOUR. 277/9

77.4 T Boult to Hossain, No run. 273/9

77.3 Boult to Hasan, OUT c Bradley Watling b Trent Boult. Bangladesh have lost their ninth wicket. 273/9

77.2 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 273/8

77.1 T Boult to Hasan, FOUR. 273/8

76.6 de Grandhomme to Rabbi, No run. 269/8

76.5 de Grandhomme to Rabbi, No run. 269/8

76.4 de Grandhomme to Rabbi, No run. 269/8

76.3 de Grandhomme to Rabbi, No run. 269/8

76.2 de Grandhomme to Rabbi, No run. 269/8

76.1 de Grandhomme to Rabbi, No run. 269/8

75.6 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 269/8

75.5 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 269/8

75.4 T Boult to Hasan, 2 runs. 269/8

75.3 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 267/8

75.2 T Boult to N Hasan, 4 Byes. 267/8

75.1 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 263/8

74.6 de Grandhomme to Rabbi, No run. 263/8

74.5 de Grandhomme to Rabbi, No run. 263/8

74.4 de Grandhomme to Rabbi, No run. 263/8

74.3 de Grandhomme to Rabbi, No run. 263/8

74.2 de Grandhomme to Rabbi, No run. 263/8

74.1 de Grandhomme to Rabbi, No run. 263/8

73.6 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 263/8

73.5 T Boult to Rabbi, 1 run. 263/8

73.4 T Boult to Rabbi, No run. 262/8

73.3 T Boult to Rabbi, No run. 262/8

73.2 T Boult to Rabbi, No run. 262/8

73.1 T Boult to Hasan, 1 run. 262/8

72.6 Tim Southee to Rabbi, No run. 261/8

72.5 Tim Southee to Rabbi, No run. 261/8

72.4 Tim Southee to Rabbi, No run. 261/8

72.3 Tim Southee to Rabbi, No run. 261/8

72.2 Tim Southee to Rabbi, No run. 261/8

72.1 Tim Southee to Hasan, 1 run. 261/8

71.6 T Boult to Rabbi, No run. 260/8

71.5 T Boult to Rabbi, No run. 260/8

71.4 T Boult to Rabbi, No run. 260/8

71.3 T Boult to Rabbi, No run. 260/8

71.2 T Boult to Rabbi, No run. 260/8

71.1 T Boult to Rabbi, No run. 260/8

70.6 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 260/8

70.5 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 260/8

70.4 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 260/8

70.3 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 260/8

70.2 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 260/8

70.1 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 260/8

69.6 N Wagner to Rabbi, No run. 260/8

69.5 N Wagner to Rabbi, No run. 260/8

69.4 N Wagner to Rabbi, No run. 260/8

69.3 N Wagner to Rabbi, No run. 260/8

69.2 Wagner to Islam Rabbi, No run. 260/8

69.1 N Wagner to Rabbi, No run. 260/8

68.6 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 260/8

68.5 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 260/8

68.4 Tim Southee to Rabbi, 1 run. 260/8

68.3 Tim Southee to Rabbi, No run. 259/8

68.2 Tim Southee to Rabbi, No run. 259/8

68.1 Tim Southee to Hasan, 1 run. 259/8

67.6 N Wagner to Rabbi, No run. 258/8

67.5 N Wagner to Rabbi, No run. 258/8

67.4 N Wagner to Rabbi, No run. 258/8

67.3 N Wagner to Hasan, 1 run. 258/8

67.2 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 257/8

67.1 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 257/8

66.6 Tim Southee to Rabbi, No run. 257/8

66.5 Tim Southee to Rabbi, No run. 257/8

66.4 Tim Southee to Rabbi, No run. 257/8

66.3 Tim Southee to Ahmed, OUT c Kane Williamson b Tim Southee. Bangladesh have lost their eighth wicket. 257/8

66.2 Tim Southee to Ahmed, No run. 257/7

66.1 Tim Southee to Ahmed, No run. 257/7

65.6 N Wagner to N Hasan, No run. 257/7

65.5 N Wagner to Ahmed, 1 run. 257/7

65.4 N Wagner to Ahmed, No run. 256/7

65.3 N Wagner to Ahmed, No run. 256/7

65.2 N Wagner to Ahmed, No run. 256/7

65.1 N Wagner to Ahmed, No run. 256/7

64.6 Tim Southee to Ahmed, 1 run. 256/7

64.5 Tim Southee to Ahmed, No run. 255/7

64.4 Tim Southee to Ahmed, No run. 255/7

64.3 Tim Southee to Ahmed, No run. 255/7

64.2 Tim Southee to Hasan, 1 run. 255/7

64.1 Tim Southee to T Ahmed, 1 run. 254/7

63.6 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 253/7

63.5 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 253/7

63.4 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 253/7

63.3 N Wagner to Ahmed, 1 run. 253/7

63.2 N Wagner to Ahmed, No run. 252/7

63.1 N Wagner to Ahmed, No run. 252/7

62.6 Tim Southee to Ahmed, 3 runs. 252/7

62.5 Tim Southee to Ahmed, No run. 249/7

62.4 Tim Southee to Ahmed, No run. 249/7

62.3 Tim Southee to Ahmed, No run. 249/7

62.2 Tim Southee to Ahmed, No run. 249/7

62.1 Tim Southee to Ahmed, No run. 249/7

61.6 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 249/7

61.5 N Wagner to Ahmed, 1 run. 249/7

61.4 N Wagner to Ahmed, No run. 248/7

61.3 N Wagner to Ahmed, No run. 248/7

61.2 N Wagner to Ahmed, No run. 248/7

61.1 N Wagner to M Hasan, OUT b Neil Wagner. Bangladesh have lost their seventh wicket. 248/7

60.6 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 248/6

60.5 Tim Southee to Hasan, 1 run. 248/6

60.4 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 247/6

60.3 Tim Southee to M Hasan, No run. 247/6

60.2 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 247/6

60.1 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 247/6

59.6 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 247/6

59.5 N Wagner to N Hasan, No run. 247/6

59.4 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 247/6

59.3 N Wagner to Hasan, 1 run. 247/6

59.2 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 246/6

59.1 N Wagner to Hasan, 1 run. 246/6

58.6 Tim Southee to M Hasan, FOUR. 245/6

58.5 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 241/6

58.4 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 241/6

58.4 Tim Southee to Hasan, 5 Wides. 241/6

58.3 Tim Southee to Hasan, FOUR. 236/6

58.2 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 232/6

58.1 Tim Southee to Shanto, OUT c Jeet Raval b Tim Southee. Bangladesh have lost their sixth wicket. 232/6

57.6 N Wagner to Shanto, 1 run. 232/5

57.5 N Wagner to Hasan, 1 run. 231/5

57.4 N Wagner to N Hasan, No run. 230/5

57.3 N Wagner to Hossain Shanto, 1 run. 230/5

57.2 N Wagner to N Hasan, 1 run. 229/5

57.1 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 228/5

56.6 Tim Southee to Shanto, No run. 228/5

56.5 Tim Southee to Shanto, No run. 228/5

56.4 Tim Southee to Shanto, No run. 228/5

56.3 Tim Southee to Shanto, No run. 228/5

56.2 Tim Southee to Hasan, 1 run. 228/5

56.1 Tim Southee to N Hasan, No run. 227/5

55.6 N Wagner to Shanto, No run. 227/5

55.5 N Wagner to Shanto, No run. 227/5

55.4 N Wagner to Shanto, No run. 227/5

55.3 N Wagner to Hasan, 1 run. 227/5

55.2 N Wagner to Shanto, 1 run. 226/5

55.1 N Wagner to Shanto, No run. 225/5

54.6 de Grandhomme to Hasan, No run. 225/5

54.5 de Grandhomme to Hasan, No run. 225/5

54.4 de Grandhomme to Hasan, No run. 225/5

54.3 de Grandhomme to Hasan, No run. 225/5

54.2 de Grandhomme to Hasan, No run. 225/5

54.1 de Grandhomme to Hasan, No run. 225/5

53.6 N Wagner to Shanto, No run. 225/5

53.5 N Wagner to Shanto, No run. 225/5

53.4 N Wagner to Hasan, 1 run. 225/5

53.3 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 224/5

53.2 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 224/5

53.1 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 224/5

52.6 de Grandhomme to Hasan, 1 run. 224/5

52.5 de Grandhomme to Hasan, No run. 223/5

52.4 de Grandhomme to Hasan, No run. 223/5

52.3 de Grandhomme to Hasan, No run. 223/5

52.2 de Grandhomme to Hasan, No run. 223/5

52.1 de Grandhomme to N Hasan, No run. 223/5

51.6 N Wagner to Shanto, FOUR. 223/5

51.5 N Wagner to Shanto, No run. 219/5

51.4 Wagner to Shanto, No run. 219/5

51.3 N Wagner to Shanto, No run. 219/5

51.2 N Wagner to Shanto, No run. 219/5

51.1 N Wagner to Shanto, No run. 219/5

50.6 de Grandhomme to Hasan, No run. 219/5

50.5 de Grandhomme to Hasan, No run. 219/5

50.4 de Grandhomme to Shanto, 1 run. 219/5

50.3 de Grandhomme to Shanto, No run. 218/5

50.2 de Grandhomme to Hasan, 1 run. 218/5

50.1 de Grandhomme to Hasan, No run. 217/5

49.6 N Wagner to Hasan, 1 run. 217/5

49.5 N Wagner to Shanto, 1 run. 216/5

49.4 N Wagner to Shanto, No run. 215/5

49.3 N Wagner to Shanto, No run. 215/5

49.2 N Wagner to Shanto, No run. 215/5

49.1 N Wagner to Shanto, No run. 215/5

48.6 de Grandhomme to Hasan, No run. 215/5

48.5 de Grandhomme to Shanto, 1 run. 215/5

48.4 de Grandhomme to Shanto, No run. 214/5

48.3 de Grandhomme to Shanto, No run. 214/5

48.2 de Grandhomme to Hasan, 1 run. 214/5

48.1 de Grandhomme to Hasan, No run. 213/5

47.6 N Wagner to Hasan, 1 run. 213/5

47.5 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 212/5

47.4 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 212/5

47.3 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 212/5

47.2 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 212/5

47.1 N Wagner to Shanto, 1 run. 212/5

46.6 de Grandhomme to Hasan, No run. 211/5

46.5 de Grandhomme to N Hasan, FOUR. 211/5

46.4 de Grandhomme to Hasan, 2 runs. 207/5

46.3 de Grandhomme to Hasan, No run. 205/5

46.2 de Grandhomme to Hasan, No run. 205/5

46.1 de Grandhomme to Hasan, No run. 205/5

45.6 N Wagner to Shanto, No run. 205/5

45.5 N Wagner to Shanto, No run. 205/5

45.4 N Wagner to Shanto, No run. 205/5

45.3 N Wagner to Shanto, No run. 205/5

45.2 N Wagner to Shanto, No run. 205/5

45.1 N Wagner to Hasan, 1 run. 205/5

44.6 de Grandhomme to Shanto, FOUR. 204/5

44.5 de Grandhomme to Shanto, No run. 200/5

44.4 de Grandhomme to Shanto, No run. 200/5

44.3 de Grandhomme to Shanto, No run. 200/5

44.2 de Grandhomme to Shanto, No run. 200/5

44.1 de Grandhomme to Shanto, No run. 200/5

43.6 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 200/5

43.5 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 200/5

43.4 T Boult to Hasan, FOUR. 200/5

43.3 T Boult to Hasan, 2 runs. 196/5

43.2 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 194/5

43.1 T Boult to Hasan, FOUR. 194/5

42.6 Tim Southee to Shanto, No run. 190/5

42.5 Tim Southee to Shanto, No run. 190/5

42.4 Tim Southee to Shanto, No run. 190/5

42.3 Tim Southee to Shanto, No run. 190/5

42.2 Tim Southee to Hasan, 1 run. 190/5

42.1 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 189/5

41.6 T Boult to Shanto, No run. 189/5

41.5 T Boult to Shanto, 2 runs. 189/5

41.4 T Boult to Hasan, 1 run. 187/5

41.3 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 186/5

41.2 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 186/5

41.1 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 186/5

40.6 Tim Southee to Shanto, No run. 186/5

40.5 Tim Southee to Shanto, No run. 186/5

40.4 Tim Southee to Shanto, No run. 186/5

40.3 Tim Southee to Shanto, No run. 186/5

40.2 Tim Southee to Shanto, No run. 186/5

40.1 Tim Southee to Shanto, No run. 186/5

39.6 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 186/5

39.5 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 186/5

39.4 T Boult to Hasan, 2 runs. 186/5

39.3 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 184/5

39.2 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 184/5

39.1 T Boult to Shanto, 1 run. 184/5

38.6 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 183/5

38.5 Tim Southee to Hasan, FOUR. 183/5

38.4 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 179/5

38.3 Tim Southee to Hasan, OUT c Bradley Watling b Tim Southee. Bangladesh have lost their fifth wicket. 179/5

38.2 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 179/4

38.1 Tim Southee to Hasan, 2 runs. 179/4

37.6 T Boult to Shanto, No run. 177/4

37.5 T Boult to S Rahman, OUT c Tim Southee b Trent Boult. Bangladesh have lost their fourth wicket. 177/4

37.4 T Boult to Rahman, No run. 177/3

37.3 T Boult to Rahman, No run. 177/3

37.2 T Boult to Rahman, FOUR. 177/3

37.1 T Boult to Rahman, No run. 173/3

36.6 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 173/3

36.5 Tim Southee to Hasan, FOUR. 173/3

36.4 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 169/3

36.3 Tim Southee to Rahman, 1 run. 169/3

36.2 Tim Southee to Rahman, No run. 168/3

36.1 Tim Southee to Hasan, 1 run. 168/3

35.6 T Boult to Rahman, 2 runs. 167/3

35.5 T Boult to Sarkar, OUT c Colin de Grandhomme b Trent Boult. Bangladesh have lost their third wicket. 165/3

35.4 T Boult to Hasan, 1 run. 165/2

35.3 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 164/2

35.2 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 164/2

35.1 T Boult to Sarkar, 1 run. 164/2

34.6 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 163/2

34.5 Tim Southee to Sarkar, 1 run. 163/2

34.4 Tim Southee to Sarkar, No run. 162/2

34.3 Tim Southee to Sarkar, No run. 162/2

34.2 Tim Southee to Sarkar, No run. 162/2

34.1 Tim Southee to S Sarkar, FOUR. 162/2

33.6 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 158/2

33.5 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 158/2

33.4 T Boult to Hasan, FOUR. 158/2

33.3 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 154/2

33.2 T Boult to Al Hasan, No run. 154/2

33.1 T Boult to Al Hasan, No run. 154/2

32.6 Tim Southee to Sarkar, No run. 154/2

32.5 Tim Southee to Sarkar, No run. 154/2

32.4 Tim Southee to Sarkar, No run. 154/2

32.3 Tim Southee to Hasan, 1 run. 154/2

32.2 Tim Southee to Sarkar, 1 run. 153/2

32.1 Tim Southee to S Sarkar, FOUR. 152/2

31.6 T Boult to Sarkar, 1 run. 148/2

31.5 T Boult to Sarkar, No run. 147/2

31.4 T Boult to Sarkar, No run. 147/2

31.3 T Boult to Sarkar, No run. 147/2

31.2 T Boult to Sarkar, No run. 147/2

31.1 T Boult to Sarkar, No run. 147/2

30.6 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 147/2

30.5 Tim Southee to S Sarkar, 3 runs. 147/2

30.4 Tim Southee to Sarkar, No run. 144/2

30.3 Tim Southee to Hasan, 1 run. 144/2

30.2 Tim Southee to Hasan, 2 runs. 143/2

30.1 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 141/2

29.6 T Boult to Hasan, 1 run. 141/2

29.5 T Boult to Hasan, 2 Leg byes. 140/2

29.4 T Boult to Sarkar, 3 runs. 138/2

29.3 T Boult to Sarkar, No run. 135/2

29.2 T Boult to Al Hasan, 3 runs. 135/2

29.1 T Boult to Al Hasan, No run. 132/2

28.6 Tim Southee to Sarkar, No run. 132/2

28.5 Tim Southee to Sarkar, FOUR. 132/2

28.4 Tim Southee to Sarkar, No run. 128/2

28.3 Tim Southee to Sarkar, No run. 128/2

28.2 Tim Southee to Sarkar, No run. 128/2

28.1 Tim Southee to Sarkar, No run. 128/2

27.6 T Boult to Al Hasan, No run. 128/2

27.5 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 128/2

27.4 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 128/2

27.3 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 128/2

27.2 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 128/2

27.1 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 128/2

26.6 Tim Southee to Sarkar, 2 runs. 128/2

26.5 Tim Southee to Sarkar, No run. 126/2

26.4 Tim Southee to Sarkar, No run. 126/2

26.3 Tim Southee to Sarkar, No run. 126/2

26.2 Tim Southee to Hasan, 1 run. 126/2

26.1 Tim Southee to Hasan, No run. 125/2

25.6 N Wagner to Hasan, 1 run. 125/2

25.5 N Wagner to Sarkar, 1 run. 124/2

25.4 N Wagner to Sarkar, No run. 123/2

25.3 N Wagner to Sarkar, No run. 123/2

25.2 N Wagner to Sarkar, No run. 123/2

25.1 N Wagner to Al Hasan, 1 run. 123/2

24.6 Tim Southee to Sarkar, No run. 122/2

24.5 Tim Southee to Sarkar, 2 runs. 122/2

24.4 Tim Southee to Sarkar, No run. 120/2

24.3 Tim Southee to Sarkar, No run. 120/2

24.2 Tim Southee to Sarkar, No run. 120/2

24.1 Tim Southee to Sarkar, No run. 120/2

23.6 de Grandhomme to Al Hasan, FOUR. 120/2

23.6 de Grandhomme to Hasan, No ball. 116/2

23.5 de Grandhomme to Sarkar, 1 run. 115/2

23.4 de Grandhomme to Sarkar, No run. 114/2

23.3 de Grandhomme to Sarkar, 2 runs. 114/2

23.2 de Grandhomme to S Sarkar, FOUR. 112/2

23.1 de Grandhomme to Sarkar, No run. 108/2

22.6 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 108/2

22.5 N Wagner to Al Hasan, No run. 108/2

22.4 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 108/2

22.3 N Wagner to Sarkar, 1 run. 108/2

22.2 N Wagner to Sarkar, No run. 107/2

22.1 N Wagner to Hasan, 1 run. 107/2

21.6 de Grandhomme to Sarkar, No run. 106/2

21.5 de Grandhomme to Sarkar, FOUR. 106/2

21.4 de Grandhomme to Sarkar, No run. 102/2

21.3 de Grandhomme to Sarkar, FOUR. 102/2

21.2 de Grandhomme to Sarkar, No run. 98/2

21.1 de Grandhomme to Sarkar, No run. 98/2

20.6 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 98/2

20.5 N Wagner to Hasan, 2 runs. 98/2

20.4 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 96/2

20.3 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 96/2

20.2 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 96/2

20.1 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 96/2

19.6 de Grandhomme to Hasan, 1 run. 96/2

19.5 de Grandhomme to Sarkar, 1 run. 95/2

19.4 de Grandhomme to Sarkar, FOUR. 94/2

19.3 de Grandhomme to Sarkar, No run. 90/2

19.2 de Grandhomme to Sarkar, No run. 90/2

19.1 de Grandhomme to Sarkar, No run. 90/2

18.6 N Wagner to Sarkar, 3 runs. 90/2

18.5 N Wagner to Al Hasan, 1 run. 87/2

18.4 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 86/2

18.3 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 86/2

18.2 N Wagner to Hasan, No run. 86/2

18.1 N Wagner to Hasan, FOUR. 86/2

17.6 de Grandhomme to Sarkar, No run. 82/2

17.5 de Grandhomme to Hasan, 1 run. 82/2

17.4 de Grandhomme to Hasan, No run. 81/2

17.3 de Grandhomme to Hasan, No run. 81/2

17.2 de Grandhomme to Sarkar, 1 run. 81/2

17.1 de Grandhomme to Sarkar, 2 runs. 80/2

16.6 N Wagner to S Sarkar, 1 run. 78/2

16.5 N Wagner to S Sarkar, FOUR. 77/2

16.4 N Wagner to Sarkar, No run. 73/2

16.3 N Wagner to Sarkar, No run. 73/2

16.2 N Wagner to Sarkar, No run. 73/2

16.1 N Wagner to Sarkar, 2 runs. 73/2

15.6 de Grandhomme to Hasan, No run. 71/2

15.5 de Grandhomme to Hasan, FOUR. 71/2

15.4 de Grandhomme to Hasan, FOUR. 67/2

15.3 de Grandhomme to Hasan, No run. 63/2

15.2 de Grandhomme to Hasan, FOUR. 63/2

15.1 de Grandhomme to Sarkar, 1 run. 59/2

14.6 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 58/2

14.5 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 58/2

14.4 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 58/2

14.3 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 58/2

14.2 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 58/2

14.1 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 58/2

13.6 de Grandhomme to Sarkar, No run. 58/2

13.5 de Grandhomme to Sarkar, No run. 58/2

13.4 de Grandhomme to S Sarkar, No run. 58/2

13.3 de Grandhomme to Sarkar, No run. 58/2

13.2 de Grandhomme to Sarkar, No run. 58/2

13.1 de Grandhomme to Sarkar, No run. 58/2

12.6 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 58/2

12.5 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 58/2

12.4 T Boult to Al Hasan, No run. 58/2

12.3 T Boult to Hasan, FOUR. 58/2

12.2 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 54/2

12.1 T Boult to Hasan, FOUR. 54/2

11.6 Tim Southee to Sarkar, FOUR. 50/2

11.5 Tim Southee to Sarkar, No run. 46/2

11.4 Tim Southee to Sarkar, No run. 46/2

11.3 Tim Southee to Sarkar, FOUR. 46/2

11.2 Tim Southee to Sarkar, 2 runs. 42/2

11.1 Tim Southee to Sarkar, No run. 40/2

10.6 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 40/2

10.5 T Boult to Hasan, 2 runs. 40/2

10.4 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 38/2

10.3 T Boult to Hasan, No run. 38/2

10.2 T Boult to Mahmudullah, OUT c Bradley Watling b Trent Boult. Bangladesh have lost their second wicket. 38/2

10.1 T Boult to Mahmudullah, No run. 38/1

9.6 Tim Southee to Sarkar, 2 runs. 38/1

9.5 Tim Southee to Mahmudullah, 1 run. 36/1

9.4 Tim Southee to Mahmudullah, FOUR. 35/1

9.3 Tim Southee to Mahmudullah, No run. 31/1

9.2 Tim Southee to Mahmudullah, No run. 31/1

9.1 Tim Southee to Mahmudullah, No run. 31/1

8.6 T Boult to Mahmudullah, 1 run. 31/1

8.5 T Boult to Mahmudullah, No run. 30/1

8.4 T Boult to Mahmudullah, No run. 30/1

8.3 T Boult to Mahmudullah, No run. 30/1

8.2 T Boult to Mahmudullah, No run. 30/1

8.1 T Boult to Mahmudullah, No run. 30/1

7.6 Tim Southee to Sarkar, No run. 30/1

7.5 Tim Southee to Sarkar, No run. 30/1

7.4 Tim Southee to Sarkar, No run. 30/1

7.3 Tim Southee to Sarkar, No run. 30/1

7.2 Tim Southee to Sarkar, FOUR. 30/1

7.1 Tim Southee to Sarkar, No run. 26/1

6.6 T Boult to Sarkar, 1 run. 26/1

6.5 T Boult to Sarkar, No run. 25/1

6.4 T Boult to Sarkar, No run. 25/1

6.3 T Boult to Sarkar, No run. 25/1

6.2 T Boult to Mahmudullah, 1 run. 25/1

6.1 T Boult to Mahmudullah, No run. 24/1

5.6 Tim Southee to Sarkar, No run. 24/1

5.5 Tim Southee to S Sarkar, No run. 24/1

5.4 Tim Southee to Sarkar, No run. 24/1

5.3 Tim Southee to Mahmudullah, 1 run. 24/1

5.2 Tim Southee to Sarkar, 3 runs. 23/1

5.1 Tim Southee to Sarkar, No run. 20/1

4.6 T Boult to Mahmudullah, FOUR. 20/1

4.5 T Boult to Mahmudullah, No run. 16/1

4.4 T Boult to Mahmudullah, FOUR. 16/1

4.3 T Boult to Mahmudullah, No run. 12/1

4.2 T Boult to Mahmudullah, No run. 12/1

4.1 T Boult to Mahmudullah, No run. 12/1

3.6 Tim Southee to Sarkar, No run. 12/1

3.5 Tim Southee to Sarkar, 2 runs. 12/1

3.4 Tim Southee to Mahmudullah, 3 runs. 10/1

3.3 Tim Southee to Mahmudullah, No run. 7/1

3.2 Tim Southee to Iqbal, OUT c Bradley Watling b Tim Southee. Bangladesh have lost their first wicket. 7/1

3.1 Tim Southee to Sarkar, 1 run. 7/0

2.6 T Boult to Iqbal, No run. 6/0

2.5 T Boult to Iqbal, FOUR. 6/0

2.4 T Boult to Iqbal, No run. 2/0

2.3 T Boult to Iqbal, No run. 2/0

2.2 T Boult to Sarkar, 1 run. 2/0

2.1 T Boult to Sarkar, No run. 1/0

1.6 Tim Southee to Iqbal, No run. 1/0

1.5 Tim Southee to Iqbal, No run. 1/0

1.4 Tim Southee to Iqbal, No run. 1/0

1.3 Tim Southee to Iqbal, No run. 1/0

1.2 Tim Southee to Iqbal, No run. 1/0

1.1 Tim Southee to Iqbal, No run. 1/0

0.6 T Boult to Iqbal, 1 run. 1/0

0.5 T Boult to T Iqbal, No run. 0/0

0.4 T Boult to Iqbal, No run. 0/0

0.3 T Boult to Iqbal, No run. 0/0

0.2 T Boult to Iqbal, No run. 0/0

0.1 T Boult to Iqbal, No run. 0/0