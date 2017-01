New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: 2nd Test, Day 3 in Christchurch

For ball-by-ball commentary, scroll down to bottom of the page.

LIVE SCORECARD

Day 2, Round-up: Bangladesh unleashed Shakib Al Hasan with dramatic effect late on day two of the second Test against New Zealand claiming three quick wickets to leave the contest evenly poised.

New Zealand who had been comfortable at 252 for 4 were 260 for 7 in reply to Bangladesh's 289 when rain ended play about 40 minutes early at Hagley Oval.

Commentary (New Zealand innings)

It was only towards the end of the day when Shakib Al Hasan struck thrice in his spell to run through the Kiwi lower middle order to ensure the visitors stayed in the game before rain led to an early stumps. New Zealand still trail by 29 runs but have three wickets in hand. Nicholls will hope to add as many as possible and stretch the lead to a substantial one. It promises to be yet another exciting day of cricket. Join us tomorrow at 0300 IST for all the updates. Unfortunately, due to lack of television feed, there won't be commentary for this game but we will provide update after stumps.

That's a good day of Test cricket for Bangladesh! They began well reducing the hosts to 45 for 2 before Tom Latham (68) and Ross Taylor (77) stitched a 106-run stand to bring them back in the game. Taskin Ahmed dismissed Latham and Taylor followed him soon and it looked like the visitors might have their best day but Henry Nicholls hit an unbeaten fifty to keep the hosts in the game.

70.6 Al Hasan to Southee, No run. 260/7

70.5 Al Hasan to Southee, FOUR. 260/7

70.4 Al Hasan to Southee, No run. 256/7

70.3 Al Hasan to Southee, No run. 256/7

70.2 Al Hasan to Southee, No run. 256/7

70.1 Al Hasan to Southee, No run. 256/7

69.6 Islam Rabbi to Nicholls, No run. 256/7

69.5 Islam Rabbi to Nicholls, No run. 256/7

69.4 Islam Rabbi to Nicholls, No run. 256/7

69.3 Islam Rabbi to Nicholls, No run. 256/7

69.2 Islam Rabbi to Nicholls, No run. 256/7

69.1 Islam Rabbi to Nicholls, No run. 256/7

68.6 Hasan to de Grandhomme, OUT b Shakib Al Hasan. New Zealand have lost their seventh wicket. 256/7

68.5 Al Hasan to Grandhomme, No run. 256/6

68.4 Al Hasan to Grandhomme, No run. 256/6

68.3 Al Hasan to Watling, OUT b Shakib Al Hasan. New Zealand have lost their sixth wicket. 256/6

68.2 Al Hasan to Watling, No run. 256/5

68.1 Al Hasan to Nicholls, 1 run. 256/5

67.6 Islam Rabbi to Watling, No run. 255/5

67.5 Islam Rabbi to Nicholls, 1 run. 255/5

67.4 Islam Rabbi to Nicholls, No run. 254/5

67.3 Islam Rabbi to Nicholls, No run. 254/5

67.2 Islam Rabbi to Nicholls, No run. 254/5

67.1 Islam Rabbi to Nicholls, No run. 254/5

66.6 Al Hasan to Nicholls, 1 run. 254/5

66.5 Al Hasan to Watling, 1 run. 253/5

66.4 Al Hasan to Santner, OUT lbw b Shakib Al Hasan. New Zealand have lost their fifth wicket. 252/5

66.3 Al Hasan to Santner, No run. 252/4

66.2 Al Hasan to Santner, No run. 252/4

66.1 Al Hasan to Nicholls, 1 run. 252/4

65.6 T Ahmed to Santner, No run. 251/4

65.5 T Ahmed to Nicholls, 1 run. 251/4

65.4 T Ahmed to Nicholls, No run. 250/4

65.3 T Ahmed to Santner, 1 run. 250/4

65.2 T Ahmed to Santner, No run. 249/4

65.1 T Ahmed to Nicholls, 1 run. 249/4

64.6 S Sarkar to Santner, No run. 248/4

64.5 S Sarkar to Santner, No run. 248/4

64.4 S Sarkar to Santner, No run. 248/4

64.3 S Sarkar to M Santner, FOUR. 248/4

64.2 S Sarkar to Santner, No run. 244/4

64.1 S Sarkar to Santner, No run. 244/4

63.6 T Ahmed to Nicholls, No run. 244/4

63.5 T Ahmed to Nicholls, No run. 244/4

63.4 T Ahmed to Nicholls, 2 runs. 244/4

63.3 T Ahmed to M Santner, 1 run. 242/4

63.2 T Ahmed to Nicholls, 3 runs. 241/4

63.1 T Ahmed to Nicholls, No run. 238/4

62.6 S Sarkar to Santner, No run. 238/4

62.5 S Sarkar to Santner, No run. 238/4

62.4 S Sarkar to Santner, No run. 238/4

62.3 S Sarkar to Santner, No run. 238/4

62.2 S Sarkar to Santner, No run. 238/4

62.1 S Sarkar to Santner, 2 runs. 238/4

61.6 T Ahmed to H Nicholls, FOUR. 236/4

61.5 T Ahmed to Nicholls, No run. 232/4

61.5 T Ahmed to Nicholls, Wide. 232/4

61.4 T Ahmed to Nicholls, No run. 231/4

61.3 T Ahmed to Nicholls, FOUR. 231/4

61.2 T Ahmed to Nicholls, No run. 227/4

61.1 T Ahmed to Nicholls, No run. 227/4

60.6 S Sarkar to Santner, No run. 227/4

60.5 S Sarkar to Santner, No run. 227/4

60.4 S Sarkar to Santner, FOUR. 227/4

60.3 S Sarkar to Santner, No run. 223/4

60.2 S Sarkar to Santner, No run. 223/4

60.1 S Sarkar to Santner, No run. 223/4

59.6 T Ahmed to Nicholls, No run. 223/4

59.5 T Ahmed to Nicholls, No run. 223/4

59.4 T Ahmed to Nicholls, No run. 223/4

59.3 T Ahmed to Nicholls, FOUR. 223/4

59.2 T Ahmed to Nicholls, No run. 219/4

59.1 T Ahmed to Nicholls, FOUR. 219/4

58.6 M Hasan to Santner, No run. 215/4

58.5 M Hasan to Santner, No run. 215/4

58.4 M Hasan to Santner, FOUR. 215/4

58.3 M Hasan to Santner, No run. 211/4

58.2 M Hasan to Nicholls, 1 run. 211/4

58.1 M Hasan to Santner, 1 run. 210/4

57.6 R Hossain to Nicholls, No run. 209/4

57.5 R Hossain to Nicholls, No run. 209/4

57.4 R Hossain to Nicholls, No run. 209/4

57.3 R Hossain to Nicholls, No run. 209/4

57.2 R Hossain to Santner, 1 run. 209/4

57.1 R Hossain to Nicholls, 1 run. 208/4

56.6 M Hasan to Santner, 2 runs. 207/4

56.5 M Hasan to Nicholls, 1 run. 205/4

56.4 M Hasan to Santner, 1 run. 204/4

56.3 M Hasan to Santner, No run. 203/4

56.2 M Hasan to Nicholls, 1 run. 203/4

56.1 M Hasan to Nicholls, No run. 202/4

55.6 R Hossain to Santner, 2 runs. 202/4

55.5 R Hossain to Santner, No run. 200/4

55.4 R Hossain to Santner, No run. 200/4

55.3 R Hossain to Nicholls, 1 run. 200/4

55.2 R Hossain to Nicholls, No run. 199/4

55.1 R Hossain to Nicholls, No run. 199/4

54.6 M Hasan to Santner, No run. 199/4

54.5 M Hasan to Nicholls, 1 run. 199/4

54.4 M Hasan to M Santner, 1 run. 198/4

54.3 M Hasan to Nicholls, 1 run. 197/4

54.2 M Hasan to Nicholls, No run. 196/4

54.1 M Hasan to Nicholls, No run. 196/4

53.6 R Hossain to Santner, No run. 196/4

53.5 R Hossain to Santner, No run. 196/4

53.4 R Hossain to Santner, No run. 196/4

53.3 R Hossain to Santner, No run. 196/4

53.2 R Hossain to Nicholls, 1 run. 196/4

53.1 R Hossain to H Nicholls, No run. 195/4

52.6 M Hasan to Santner, No run. 195/4

52.5 M Hasan to Nicholls, 1 run. 195/4

52.4 M Hasan to Nicholls, No run. 194/4

52.3 M Hasan to Nicholls, No run. 194/4

52.2 M Hasan to Nicholls, No run. 194/4

52.1 M Hasan to Nicholls, No run. 194/4

51.6 R Hossain to Santner, No run. 194/4

51.6 R Hossain to Santner, No ball. 194/4

51.5 R Hossain to Santner, No run. 193/4

51.4 R Hossain to Santner, No run. 193/4

51.3 R Hossain to Santner, No run. 193/4

51.2 R Hossain to Santner, No run. 193/4

51.1 R Hossain to Nicholls, 1 run. 193/4

50.6 Islam Rabbi to M Santner, No run. 192/4

50.5 Islam Rabbi to Santner, 4 runs. 192/4

50.4 Islam Rabbi to Nicholls, 3 runs. 188/4

50.3 Islam Rabbi to Nicholls, No run. 185/4

50.2 Islam Rabbi to Nicholls, FOUR. 185/4

50.1 Islam Rabbi to Nicholls, No run. 181/4

49.6 M Hasan to Santner, No run. 181/4

49.5 M Hasan to Santner, No run. 181/4

49.4 M Hasan to Nicholls, 1 run. 181/4

49.3 M Hasan to Santner, 1 run. 180/4

49.2 M Hasan to Santner, No run. 179/4

49.1 M Hasan to H Nicholls, 1 run. 179/4

48.6 Islam Rabbi to Santner, No run. 178/4

48.5 Islam Rabbi to Santner, No run. 178/4

48.4 Islam Rabbi to Nicholls, 1 run. 178/4

48.3 Islam Rabbi to Nicholls, No run. 177/4

48.2 Islam Rabbi to Nicholls, No run. 177/4

48.1 Islam Rabbi to Nicholls, No run. 177/4

47.6 M Hasan to Santner, No run. 177/4

47.5 M Hasan to Santner, No run. 177/4

47.4 M Hasan to Santner, No run. 177/4

47.3 M Hasan to Taylor, OUT c Sub b Mehedi Hasan. New Zealand have lost their fourth wicket. 177/4

47.2 M Hasan to Nicholls, 1 run. 177/3

47.1 M Hasan to Nicholls, FOUR. 176/3

46.6 Islam Rabbi to Taylor, No run. 172/3

46.5 Rabbi to Taylor, No run. 172/3

46.4 Islam Rabbi to Nicholls, Leg bye. 172/3

46.3 Islam Rabbi to Nicholls, No run. 171/3

46.2 Islam Rabbi to Taylor, 1 run. 171/3

46.1 Islam Rabbi to Taylor, No run. 170/3

45.6 M Hasan to Nicholls, No run. 170/3

45.5 M Hasan to Nicholls, No run. 170/3

45.4 M Hasan to Taylor, 1 run. 170/3

45.3 M Hasan to Taylor, No run. 169/3

45.2 M Hasan to Taylor, No run. 169/3

45.1 M Hasan to Taylor, No run. 169/3

44.6 T Ahmed to Nicholls, No run. 169/3

44.5 T Ahmed to Nicholls, No run. 169/3

44.4 T Ahmed to R Taylor, 1 run. 169/3

44.3 T Ahmed to Nicholls, 1 run. 168/3

44.2 T Ahmed to Nicholls, No run. 167/3

44.1 T Ahmed to H Nicholls, No run. 167/3

43.6 M Hasan to Nicholls, 1 run. 167/3

43.5 M Hasan to Nicholls, No run. 166/3

43.4 M Hasan to Nicholls, No run. 166/3

43.3 M Hasan to H Nicholls, No run. 166/3

43.2 M Hasan to Nicholls, 2 runs. 166/3

43.1 M Hasan to Taylor, 1 run. 164/3

42.6 T Ahmed to Taylor, 1 run. 163/3

42.5 T Ahmed to Taylor, No run. 162/3

42.4 T Ahmed to Taylor, No run. 162/3

42.3 T Ahmed to Taylor, FOUR. 162/3

42.2 T Ahmed to Taylor, 2 runs. 158/3

42.1 T Ahmed to Taylor, No run. 156/3

41.6 M Hasan to Nicholls, No run. 156/3

41.5 M Hasan to H Nicholls, No run. 156/3

41.4 M Hasan to Nicholls, No run. 156/3

41.3 M Hasan to Taylor, 1 run. 156/3

41.2 M Hasan to Taylor, No run. 155/3

41.1 M Hasan to Taylor, No run. 155/3

40.6 T Ahmed to H Nicholls, No run. 155/3

40.5 T Ahmed to Nicholls, No run. 155/3

40.4 T Ahmed to Nicholls, No run. 155/3

40.3 T Ahmed to Taylor, 1 run. 155/3

40.2 T Ahmed to Taylor, No run. 154/3

40.1 T Ahmed to Taylor, No run. 154/3

39.6 M Hasan to Nicholls, No run. 154/3

39.5 M Hasan to Taylor, 1 run. 154/3

39.4 M Hasan to Taylor, No run. 153/3

39.3 M Hasan to Taylor, No run. 153/3

39.2 M Hasan to Taylor, No run. 153/3

39.1 M Hasan to Taylor, No run. 153/3

38.6 T Ahmed to Nicholls, No run. 153/3

38.5 T Ahmed to Nicholls, No run. 153/3

38.4 T Ahmed to Latham, OUT c Nurul Hasan b Taskin Ahmed. New Zealand have lost their third wicket. 153/3

38.3 T Ahmed to Latham, No run. 153/2

38.2 T Ahmed to Latham, No run. 153/2

38.1 T Ahmed to Latham, No run. 153/2

37.6 M Hasan to Latham, 1 run. 153/2

37.5 M Hasan to R Taylor, 3 runs. 152/2

37.4 M Hasan to Latham, 1 run. 149/2

37.3 M Hasan to Latham, No run. 148/2

37.2 M Hasan to Latham, 2 runs. 148/2

37.1 M Hasan to Taylor, 1 run. 146/2

36.6 T Ahmed to Taylor, 1 run. 145/2

36.5 T Ahmed to Taylor, No run. 144/2

36.4 T Ahmed to Taylor, No run. 144/2

36.3 T Ahmed to Taylor, No run. 144/2

36.2 T Ahmed to Taylor, No run. 144/2

36.1 T Ahmed to Latham, 1 run. 144/2

35.6 Al Hasan to Taylor, No run. 143/2

35.5 Al Hasan to Taylor, FOUR. 143/2

35.4 Al Hasan to Taylor, No run. 139/2

35.3 Al Hasan to Taylor, No run. 139/2

35.2 Al Hasan to Taylor, No run. 139/2

35.1 Al Hasan to Taylor, No run. 139/2

34.6 R Hossain to Taylor, 1 run. 139/2

34.5 R Hossain to Taylor, No run. 138/2

34.4 R Hossain to R Taylor, FOUR. 138/2

34.3 R Hossain to Taylor, No run. 134/2

34.2 R Hossain to Taylor, SIX. 134/2

34.1 R Hossain to Taylor, FOUR. 128/2

33.6 Al Hasan to Latham, No run. 124/2

33.5 Al Hasan to Latham, No run. 124/2

33.4 Al Hasan to Latham, FOUR. 124/2

33.3 Al Hasan to R Taylor, 1 run. 120/2

33.2 Al Hasan to Taylor, No run. 119/2

33.1 Al Hasan to Taylor, No run. 119/2

32.6 R Hossain to Latham, FOUR. 119/2

32.5 R Hossain to Latham, No run. 115/2

32.4 R Hossain to Taylor, 1 run. 115/2

32.3 R Hossain to Taylor, No run. 114/2

32.2 Hossain to R Taylor, 2 runs. 114/2

32.1 R Hossain to Latham, 1 run. 112/2

31.6 Al Hasan to Taylor, SIX. 111/2

31.5 Al Hasan to Latham, 1 run. 105/2

31.4 Al Hasan to Taylor, 1 run. 104/2

31.3 Al Hasan to Taylor, No run. 103/2

31.2 Al Hasan to Latham, 1 run. 103/2

31.1 Al Hasan to Latham, No run. 102/2

30.6 R Hossain to Taylor, No run. 102/2

30.5 R Hossain to Latham, 1 run. 102/2

30.4 R Hossain to Latham, No run. 101/2

30.3 R Hossain to Latham, No run. 101/2

30.2 R Hossain to Latham, No run. 101/2

30.1 R Hossain to Latham, No run. 101/2

29.6 Al Hasan to Taylor, No run. 101/2

29.5 Al Hasan to Latham, 1 run. 101/2

29.4 Al Hasan to Latham, 2 runs. 100/2

29.3 Al Hasan to Latham, No run. 98/2

29.2 Al Hasan to Taylor, 3 runs. 98/2

29.1 Al Hasan to Taylor, No run. 95/2

28.6 Islam Rabbi to Latham, FOUR. 95/2

28.5 Islam Rabbi to Latham, FOUR. 91/2

28.4 Islam Rabbi to Latham, No run. 87/2

28.3 Islam Rabbi to Latham, No run. 87/2

28.2 Islam Rabbi to Latham, No run. 87/2

28.1 Islam Rabbi to Latham, No run. 87/2

27.6 R Hossain to Taylor, No run. 87/2

27.5 R Hossain to Taylor, 2 runs. 87/2

27.4 R Hossain to Taylor, No run. 85/2

27.3 R Hossain to Latham, 1 run. 85/2

27.2 R Hossain to Latham, No run. 84/2

27.1 R Hossain to Latham, No run. 84/2

26.6 Islam Rabbi to Taylor, No run. 84/2

26.5 Islam Rabbi to R Taylor, FOUR. 84/2

26.4 Islam Rabbi to Taylor, No run. 80/2

26.3 Islam Rabbi to R Taylor, 2 runs. 80/2

26.2 Islam Rabbi to Taylor, No run. 78/2

26.1 Islam Rabbi to R Taylor, 2 runs. 78/2

25.6 R Hossain to Taylor, 1 run. 76/2

25.5 R Hossain to Taylor, No run. 75/2

25.4 R Hossain to Taylor, No run. 75/2

25.3 R Hossain to Taylor, FOUR. 75/2

25.2 R Hossain to Latham, 1 run. 71/2

25.1 R Hossain to Latham, No run. 70/2

24.6 Islam Rabbi to Taylor, No run. 70/2

24.5 Islam Rabbi to Latham, 1 run. 70/2

24.4 Islam Rabbi to Taylor, 1 run. 69/2

24.3 Islam Rabbi to Taylor, No run. 68/2

24.3 Islam Rabbi to R Taylor, Wide. 68/2

24.2 Islam Rabbi to Taylor, No run. 67/2

24.1 Islam Rabbi to Taylor, No run. 67/2

23.6 T Ahmed to Latham, No run. 67/2

23.5 T Ahmed to Latham, No run. 67/2

23.4 T Ahmed to Latham, No run. 67/2

23.3 T Ahmed to Latham, No run. 67/2

23.2 T Ahmed to Latham, No run. 67/2

23.1 T Ahmed to Latham, No run. 67/2

23.1 T Ahmed to Latham, Wide. 67/2

22.6 Islam Rabbi to Taylor, No run. 66/2

22.5 Islam Rabbi to Taylor, No run. 66/2

22.4 Islam Rabbi to Taylor, No run. 66/2

22.3 Islam Rabbi to Taylor, No run. 66/2

22.2 Islam Rabbi to Taylor, No run. 66/2

22.1 Islam Rabbi to Taylor, No run. 66/2

21.6 R Hossain to Taylor, 1 run. 66/2

21.5 R Hossain to Taylor, No run. 65/2

21.4 R Hossain to Taylor, No run. 65/2

21.3 R Hossain to Taylor, FOUR. 65/2

21.2 R Hossain to Taylor, No run. 61/2

21.1 R Hossain to Taylor, No run. 61/2

20.6 Islam Rabbi to Latham, No run. 61/2

20.5 Islam Rabbi to Latham, No run. 61/2

20.4 Islam Rabbi to Latham, FOUR. 61/2

20.3 Islam Rabbi to Latham, No run. 57/2

20.2 Islam Rabbi to Taylor, 3 runs. 57/2

20.1 Islam Rabbi to Taylor, No run. 54/2

19.6 R Hossain to Latham, No run. 54/2

19.5 R Hossain to Latham, No run. 54/2

19.4 R Hossain to Latham, No run. 54/2

19.3 R Hossain to Latham, No run. 54/2

19.2 R Hossain to Taylor, 1 run. 54/2

19.1 R Hossain to Taylor, No run. 53/2

18.6 Islam Rabbi to Latham, No run. 53/2

18.5 Islam Rabbi to Latham, No run. 53/2

18.4 Islam Rabbi to Latham, No run. 53/2

18.3 Islam Rabbi to Latham, No run. 53/2

18.2 Islam Rabbi to Latham, No run. 53/2

18.1 Islam Rabbi to Latham, No run. 53/2

17.6 R Hossain to Taylor, No run. 53/2

17.5 R Hossain to Taylor, No run. 53/2

17.4 R Hossain to Taylor, No run. 53/2

17.3 R Hossain to Taylor, No run. 53/2

17.2 R Hossain to Taylor, No run. 53/2

17.1 R Hossain to Taylor, No run. 53/2

16.6 Islam Rabbi to Latham, No run. 53/2

16.5 Islam Rabbi to Tom Latham, FOUR. 53/2

16.4 Islam Rabbi to Latham, No run. 49/2

16.4 Islam Rabbi to Latham, Wide. 49/2

16.3 Islam Rabbi to Latham, No run. 48/2

16.2 Islam Rabbi to Latham, No run. 48/2

16.1 Islam Rabbi to Latham, No run. 48/2

15.6 Hossain to Taylor, No run. 48/2

15.5 R Hossain to Latham, 1 run. 48/2

15.4 R Hossain to Latham, No run. 47/2

15.3 R Hossain to Latham, No run. 47/2

15.2 R Hossain to Latham, No run. 47/2

15.1 R Hossain to Latham, No run. 47/2

14.6 Islam Rabbi to Taylor, No run. 47/2

14.5 Islam Rabbi to Taylor, No run. 47/2

14.4 Islam Rabbi to Williamson, OUT c Nurul Hasan b Kamrul Islam Rabbi. New Zealand have lost their second wicket. 47/2

14.3 Islam Rabbi to Williamson, 2 runs. 47/1

14.2 Islam Rabbi to Raval, OUT b Kamrul Islam Rabbi. New Zealand have lost their first wicket. 45/1

14.1 Islam Rabbi to Latham, 1 run. 45/0

13.6 R Hossain to Raval, No run. 44/0

13.5 R Hossain to Raval, No run. 44/0

13.4 R Hossain to Raval, No run. 44/0

13.3 R Hossain to Raval, No run. 44/0

13.2 R Hossain to Raval, No run. 44/0

13.1 R Hossain to Raval, No run. 44/0

12.6 T Ahmed to Latham, No run. 44/0

12.5 T Ahmed to Latham, FOUR. 44/0

12.4 T Ahmed to Latham, No run. 40/0

12.3 T Ahmed to Latham, No run. 40/0

12.2 T Ahmed to Latham, No run. 40/0

12.1 T Ahmed to Latham, No run. 40/0

11.6 R Hossain to Raval, No run. 40/0

11.5 R Hossain to Raval, No run. 40/0

11.4 R Hossain to Latham, 1 run. 40/0

11.3 R Hossain to Latham, No run. 39/0

11.2 R Hossain to Latham, No run. 39/0

11.1 R Hossain to Latham, No run. 39/0

11.1 R Hossain to Latham, FOUR. 39/0

10.6 T Ahmed to Raval, No run. 34/0

10.5 T Ahmed to Raval, No run. 34/0

10.4 T Ahmed to Raval, FOUR. 34/0

10.3 T Ahmed to Raval, No run. 30/0

10.2 T Ahmed to J Raval, No run. 30/0

10.1 T Ahmed to Latham, 1 run. 30/0

9.6 M Hasan to Raval, 2 runs. 29/0

9.5 M Hasan to Raval, FOUR. 27/0

9.4 M Hasan to Raval, No run. 23/0

9.3 M Hasan to Raval, FOUR. 23/0

9.2 M Hasan to Raval, No run. 19/0

9.1 M Hasan to Raval, No run. 19/0

8.6 T Ahmed to Latham, No run. 19/0

8.5 T Ahmed to Latham, No run. 19/0

8.4 T Ahmed to Latham, No run. 19/0

8.3 T Ahmed to Tom Latham, FOUR. 19/0

8.2 T Ahmed to Latham, 2 runs. 15/0

8.1 T Ahmed to Latham, No run. 13/0

7.6 M Hasan to Raval, No run. 13/0

7.5 M Hasan to Raval, No run. 13/0

7.4 M Hasan to Raval, No run. 13/0

7.3 M Hasan to Raval, No run. 13/0

7.2 M Hasan to Latham, 1 run. 13/0

7.1 M Hasan to Latham, No run. 12/0

6.6 T Ahmed to Raval, No run. 12/0

6.5 T Ahmed to Latham, 1 run. 12/0

6.4 T Ahmed to Latham, No run. 11/0

6.3 T Ahmed to Latham, No run. 11/0

6.2 T Ahmed to Latham, No run. 11/0

6.1 T Ahmed to Latham, No run. 11/0

5.6 M Hasan to Raval, No run. 11/0

5.5 M Hasan to Raval, No run. 11/0

5.4 M Hasan to Raval, No run. 11/0

5.3 M Hasan to Raval, No run. 11/0

5.2 M Hasan to Raval, No run. 11/0

5.1 M Hasan to Raval, No run. 11/0

4.6 T Ahmed to Latham, No run. 11/0

4.5 T Ahmed to Latham, No run. 11/0

4.4 T Ahmed to Latham, No run. 11/0

4.3 T Ahmed to Latham, No run. 11/0

4.2 T Ahmed to Latham, No run. 11/0

4.1 T Ahmed to Tom Latham, FOUR. 11/0

3.6 M Hasan to Raval, No run. 7/0

3.5 M Hasan to Raval, No run. 7/0

3.4 M Hasan to Raval, No run. 7/0

3.3 M Hasan to J Raval, No run. 7/0

3.2 M Hasan to Raval, No run. 7/0

3.1 M Hasan to Raval, No run. 7/0

2.6 T Ahmed to Latham, No run. 7/0

2.5 T Ahmed to Latham, No run. 7/0

2.4 T Ahmed to Latham, No run. 7/0

2.3 T Ahmed to Latham, No run. 7/0

2.2 T Ahmed to Latham, No run. 7/0

2.1 T Ahmed to Latham, FOUR. 7/0

1.6 M Hasan to Raval, No run. 3/0

1.5 M Hasan to Raval, No run. 3/0

1.4 M Hasan to Latham, 1 run. 3/0

1.3 M Hasan to Raval, 1 run. 2/0

1.2 M Hasan to Raval, No run. 1/0

1.1 M Hasan to Raval, No run. 1/0

0.6 T Ahmed to Latham, No run. 1/0

0.5 T Ahmed to Latham, No run. 1/0

0.4 T Ahmed to Latham, No run. 1/0

0.3 T Ahmed to Raval, 1 run. 1/0

0.2 T Ahmed to Raval, No run. 0/0

0.1 T Ahmed to Raval, No run. 0/0