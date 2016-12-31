New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI at Nelson: As It Happened

Live Scorecard

Preview

New Zealand have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3 match series, so calling the last ODI at Nelson, a dead rubber won't be wrong.

However the Kiwis will look to go for the kill and blank Bangladesh in their own backyard as the visitors have so far looked out of sorts in tough conditions.

Commentary (New Zealand innings)

Right, then! That's it from us. Hope you enjoyed our coverage. The Kiwis have whitewashed the Bangladeshi's 3-0 and are on a high Whereas Mashrafe Mortaza and his troops will be dying to come back in the field and get back to winning ways. The format changes and we move onto the T20 series which starts on the 3rd January at 2330 IST at Napier. We hope you join us for it. Till then, goodbye and take care!

KANE WILLIAMSON has been given the Man of the Match for his unbeaten 95.

Bangladesh started superbly with the bat but they can just blame themselves as they projected their own downfall and managed to put on a total of 236 runs. The middle order has failed to come to terms with the conditions out here and have been totally outplayed by the Kiwi bowlers. The host team were brilliant with the ball as they kept taking wickets at regular intervals. Kayes and Tamim were the only two batsmen who looked positive with the bat throughout the series but lack of support has costed them. They will be hoping to forget this loss as soon as possible and concentrate on their future matches. NEW ZEALAND HAVE WON THE SERIES 3-0 AGAINST BANGLADESH.

The Kiwis have sealed the series with an enthralling victory. They have dominated the visitors in all aspects. Skipper Williamson led from the front and took the home side over the line to whitewash the away side. He came in at a tight position where Latham had just departed and soon saw Guptill get retired hurt due to a hamstring injury on his left leg. He and Broom made life difficult for the visitors as they were determined to cross the line. They will be really happy with their performance in this series after a dreadful tour against the Aussies. But, this match was totally one sided as it never looked like they were put in pressure. Finally some respite for Williamson who had failed with the bat till now but he came to the fore and presented a world class knock which was full of elegant strokes. Broom has been the man in form and he continued from where he had left last match to fall just three runs short of his second ODI hundred.

41.2 M Rahman to J Neesham, FOUR. 239/2

41.1 M Rahman to K Williamson, 1 run. 235/2

40.6 T Ahmed to J Neesham, No run. 234/2

40.5 T Ahmed to J Neesham, No run. 234/2

40.4 T Ahmed to J Neesham, FOUR. 234/2

40.3 T Ahmed to J Neesham, 2 runs. 230/2

40.2 T Ahmed to J Neesham, No run. 228/2

40.2 T Ahmed to J Neesham, Wide. 228/2

40.1 T Ahmed to K Williamson, 3 runs. 227/2

39.6 Mahmudullah to J Neesham, FOUR. 224/2

39.5 Mahmudullah to K Williamson, 1 run. 220/2

39.4 Mahmudullah to J Neesham, 1 run. 219/2

39.3 Mahmudullah to J Neesham, 1 run. 218/2

39.2 Mahmudullah to J Neesham, No run. 218/2

39.1 Mahmudullah to J Neesham, No run. 218/2

38.6 M Rahman to J Neesham, 1 run. 218/2

38.5 M Rahman to K Williamson, 1 run. 217/2

38.4 M Rahman to K Williamson, No run. 216/2

38.3 M Rahman to K Williamson, No run. 216/2

38.2 M Rahman to K Williamson, No run. 216/2

38.1 M Rahman to K Williamson, FOUR. 216/2

37.6 M Hossain to K Williamson, 1 run. 212/2

37.5 M Hossain to J Neesham, 1 run. 211/2

37.4 M Hossain to J Neesham, No run. 210/2

37.3 M Hossain to J Neesham, 2 runs. 210/2

37.2 M Hossain to K Williamson, 1 run. 208/2

37.1 M Hossain to K Williamson, No run. 207/2

36.6 M Rahman to K Williamson, 1 run. 207/2

36.5 M Rahman to K Williamson, No run. 206/2

36.4 M Rahman to K Williamson, No run. 206/2

36.3 M Rahman to J Neesham, 1 run. 206/2

36.2 M Rahman to J Neesham, No run. 205/2

36.1 M Rahman to K Williamson, 1 run. 205/2

35.6 M Hossain to K Williamson, 1 run. 204/2

35.5 M Hossain to K Williamson, No run. 203/2

35.4 M Hossain to K Williamson, No run. 203/2

35.3 M Hossain to J Neesham, 1 run. 203/2

35.2 M Hossain to J Neesham, SIX. 202/2

35.1 M Hossain to J Neesham, No run. 196/2

UPDATE 31-35 OVERS, NZ 196/2 - New Zealand are cruising towards victory but they find a short bumper on their path. Neil Broom had to depart mere 3 runs short of his back-to-back hundred. Rahman finally finds a breakthrough there but is it too late to trouble the hosts or a dramatic turnaround possible? The home side just need 38 runs to win of the last 15 overs with 8 wickets in hand. Due to lack of television feed there won't be any commentary available but we will provide you updates regularly.

34.6 M Rahman to K Williamson, No run. 196/2

34.5 M Rahman to K Williamson, No run. 196/2

34.4 M Rahman to J Neesham, 1 run. 196/2

34.3 M Rahman to J Neesham, No run. 195/2

34.2 M Rahman to J Neesham, No run. 195/2

34.1 M Rahman to N Broom, OUT c Mashrafe Mortaza b Mustafizur Rahman. New Zealand have lost their second wicket. 195/2

33.6 T Ahmed to N Broom, 1 run. 195/1

33.5 T Ahmed to N Broom, No run. 194/1

33.4 T Ahmed to N Broom, No run. 194/1

33.3 T Ahmed to N Broom, FOUR. 194/1

33.2 T Ahmed to N Broom, FOUR. 190/1

33.1 T Ahmed to K Williamson, 1 run. 186/1

32.6 Al Hasan to K Williamson, 1 run. 185/1

32.5 Al Hasan to N Broom, 1 run. 184/1

32.4 Al Hasan to N Broom, SIX. 183/1

32.3 Al Hasan to N Broom, No run. 177/1

32.2 Al Hasan to N Broom, No run. 177/1

32.1 Al Hasan to N Broom, No run. 177/1

31.6 T Ahmed to K Williamson, No run. 177/1

31.5 T Ahmed to K Williamson, No run. 177/1

31.4 T Ahmed to K Williamson, No run. 177/1

31.3 T Ahmed to K Williamson, No run. 177/1

31.2 T Ahmed to N Broom, 1 run. 177/1

31.1 T Ahmed to K Williamson, 1 run. 176/1

30.6 Al Hasan to K Williamson, 1 run. 175/1

30.5 Al Hasan to N Broom, 1 run. 174/1

30.4 Al Hasan to N Broom, No run. 173/1

30.3 Al Hasan to K Williamson, 1 run. 173/1

30.2 Al Hasan to K Williamson, FOUR. 172/1

30.1 Al Hasan to N Broom, 1 run. 168/1

UPDATE 26-30 OVERS, NZ 167/1 - Williamson and Broom look solid in the middle and will try to take the hosts over the line. It seems like they are having a race out there of who reaches to his century first. The visitors are unable to get anything going their way and that it really visible on the field. Low confidence is putting them in the back foot and the hosts are camping high there. Due to lack of television feed there won't be any commentary available but we will provide you updates regularly.

29.6 M Hossain to K Williamson, No run. 167/1

29.5 M Hossain to N Broom, 1 run. 167/1

29.4 M Hossain to N Broom, FOUR. 166/1

29.3 M Hossain to N Broom, No run. 162/1

29.2 M Hossain to N Broom, No run. 162/1

29.1 M Hossain to N Broom, FOUR. 162/1

28.6 M Mortaza to K Williamson, No run. 158/1

28.6 M Mortaza to K Williamson, Wide. 158/1

28.5 M Mortaza to K Williamson, No run. 157/1

28.4 M Mortaza to N Broom, 1 run. 157/1

28.3 M Mortaza to N Broom, No run. 156/1

28.2 M Mortaza to N Broom, FOUR. 156/1

28.1 M Mortaza to N Broom, No run. 152/1

27.6 M Hossain to K Williamson, No run. 152/1

27.5 M Hossain to K Williamson, No run. 152/1

27.4 M Hossain to K Williamson, No run. 152/1

27.3 M Hossain to K Williamson, 2 runs. 152/1

27.2 M Hossain to N Broom, 1 run. 150/1

27.1 M Hossain to K Williamson, 1 run. 149/1

26.6 M Mortaza to K Williamson, 1 run. 148/1

26.5 M Mortaza to K Williamson, No run. 147/1

26.4 M Mortaza to K Williamson, No run. 147/1

26.3 M Mortaza to K Williamson, No run. 147/1

26.2 M Mortaza to K Williamson, No run. 147/1

26.1 M Mortaza to K Williamson, 2 runs. 147/1

25.6 S Rahman to N Broom, FOUR. 145/1

25.5 S Rahman to K Williamson, 1 run. 141/1

25.4 S Rahman to N Broom, 1 run. 140/1

25.3 S Rahman to N Broom, 2 runs. 139/1

25.2 S Rahman to K Williamson, 1 run. 137/1

25.1 S Rahman to N Broom, 1 run. 136/1

UPDATE 21-25 OVERS, NZ 135/1 - Williamson and Broom seem to be cruising with the bat and it will be difficult for the away team to turn the game in their favour. They have both successfully marched into their respective half centuries and look to be hungry for more. Mashrafe is unable to find a wicket from somewhere which is haunting him. The drop catch by Kayes will have started to haunt them. Due to lack of television feed there won't be any commentary available but we will provide you updates regularly.

24.6 M Mortaza to N Broom, 1 run. 135/1

24.5 M Mortaza to K Williamson, 1 run. 134/1

24.4 M Mortaza to N Broom, 1 run. 133/1

24.3 M Mortaza to N Broom, FOUR. 132/1

24.2 M Mortaza to K Williamson, 1 run. 128/1

24.1 M Mortaza to K Williamson, 2 runs. 127/1

23.6 S Rahman to K Williamson, 1 run. 125/1

23.5 S Rahman to K Williamson, No run. 124/1

23.4 S Rahman to N Broom, 1 run. 124/1

23.3 S Rahman to K Williamson, 1 run. 123/1

23.2 S Rahman to N Broom, 1 run. 122/1

23.1 S Rahman to N Broom, No run. 121/1

22.6 Al Hasan to K Williamson, No run. 121/1

22.5 Al Hasan to N Broom, 1 run. 121/1

22.4 Al Hasan to N Broom, No run. 120/1

22.3 Al Hasan to K Williamson, 1 run. 120/1

22.2 Al Hasan to K Williamson, FOUR. 119/1

22.1 Al Hasan to K Williamson, No run. 115/1

21.6 S Rahman to K Williamson, 1 run. 115/1

21.5 S Rahman to N Broom, 1 run. 114/1

21.4 S Rahman to N Broom, FOUR. 113/1

21.3 S Rahman to N Broom, No run. 109/1

21.2 S Rahman to N Broom, No run. 109/1

21.1 S Rahman to K Williamson, Leg bye. 109/1

20.6 Al Hasan to N Broom, No run. 108/1

20.5 Al Hasan to K Williamson, 1 run. 108/1

20.4 Al Hasan to K Williamson, No run. 107/1

20.3 Al Hasan to N Broom, 1 run. 107/1

20.2 Al Hasan to K Williamson, 1 run. 106/1

20.1 Al Hasan to K Williamson, No run. 105/1

UPDATE 16-20 OVERS, NZ 105/1 - Mashrafe Mortaza is marshaling his troops in order to find a wicket from somewhere. He realizes the importance of breaking this partnership as he has made his main bowler Mustafizur already bowl 6 overs. Williamson and Broom don't look in a mood to throw it away and it will need something special to get a breakthrough here. New Zealand need 132 runs to win in 30 overs. Due to lack of television feed there won't be any commentary available but we will provide you updates regularly.

19.6 M Rahman to N Broom, No run. 105/1

19.5 M Rahman to N Broom, FOUR. 105/1

19.4 M Rahman to N Broom, No run. 101/1

19.3 M Rahman to N Broom, No run. 101/1

19.2 M Rahman to N Broom, No run. 101/1

19.1 M Rahman to N Broom, No run. 101/1

18.6 Al Hasan to N Broom, 1 run. 101/1

18.5 Al Hasan to K Williamson, 1 run. 100/1

18.4 Al Hasan to K Williamson, No run. 99/1

18.3 Al Hasan to K Williamson, No run. 99/1

18.2 Al Hasan to N Broom, 1 run. 99/1

18.1 Al Hasan to K Williamson, 1 run. 98/1

17.6 M Rahman to N Broom, 2 runs. 97/1

17.5 M Rahman to K Williamson, 1 run. 95/1

17.5 M Rahman to K Williamson, Wide. 94/1

17.4 M Rahman to K Williamson, No run. 93/1

17.3 M Rahman to K Williamson, 2 runs. 93/1

17.2 M Rahman to N Broom, 1 run. 91/1

17.1 M Rahman to N Broom, No run. 90/1

16.6 T Hayder to N Broom, 1 run. 90/1

16.5 T Hayder to N Broom, FOUR. 89/1

16.4 T Hayder to N Broom, FOUR. 85/1

16.3 T Hayder to K Williamson, 1 run. 81/1

16.2 T Hayder to N Broom, 1 run. 80/1

16.1 T Hayder to K Williamson, 1 run. 79/1

15.6 T Ahmed to K Williamson, 1 run. 78/1

15.5 T Ahmed to K Williamson, No run. 77/1

15.4 T Ahmed to K Williamson, No run. 77/1

15.3 T Ahmed to K Williamson, No run. 77/1

15.2 T Ahmed to K Williamson, FOUR. 77/1

15.1 T Ahmed to K Williamson, FOUR. 73/1

UPDATE 11-15 OVERS, NZ 69/1 - Williamson is one of the best batsmen in the world and his intelligence while playing just proves. He and Broom are both batting there brilliantly punishing the bad deliveries while respecting the good ones. If these two continue then it will be a huge problem for Bangladesh as the target is not that huge. The visitors need to break this partnership to stay in the game. Due to lack of television feed there won't be any commentary available but we will provide you updates regularly.

14.6 T Hayder to K Williamson, 1 run. 69/1

14.5 T Hayder to N Broom, 1 run. 68/1

14.4 T Hayder to N Broom, No run. 67/1

14.3 T Hayder to K Williamson, 1 run. 67/1

14.2 T Hayder to N Broom, 1 run. 66/1

14.1 T Hayder to N Broom, FOUR. 65/1

13.6 Al Hasan to K Williamson, FOUR. 61/1

13.5 Al Hasan to K Williamson, No run. 57/1

13.4 Al Hasan to K Williamson, SIX. 57/1

13.3 Al Hasan to N Broom, 1 run. 51/1

13.2 Al Hasan to K Williamson, 1 run. 50/1

13.1 Al Hasan to K Williamson, No run. 49/1

12.6 T Ahmed to N Broom, No run. 49/1

12.5 T Ahmed to N Broom, No run. 49/1

12.4 T Ahmed to K Williamson, 1 run. 49/1

12.3 T Ahmed to K Williamson, No run. 48/1

12.2 T Ahmed to K Williamson, No run. 48/1

12.1 T Ahmed to K Williamson, No run. 48/1

11.6 Al Hasan to N Broom, No run. 48/1

11.5 Al Hasan to N Broom, No run. 48/1

11.4 Al Hasan to K Williamson, 1 run. 48/1

11.3 Al Hasan to K Williamson, No run. 47/1

11.2 Al Hasan to N Broom, 1 run. 47/1

11.1 Al Hasan to N Broom, No run. 46/1

10.6 T Ahmed to N Broom, 1 run. 46/1

10.5 T Ahmed to N Broom, No run. 45/1

10.4 T Ahmed to N Broom, No run. 45/1

10.3 T Ahmed to N Broom, No run. 45/1

10.2 T Ahmed to N Broom, No run. 45/1

10.1 T Ahmed to K Williamson, 1 run. 45/1

UPDATE 6-10 OVERS, NZ 44/1 - A review about Guptill stated that he has a problem in his left hamstring and he will bat later in the match if required. Broom and Williamson have kept ticking the scoreboard with no danger as such. Just a loud shout for LBW against Broom which was denied correctly by the umpire for height. They are scoring runs through singles and doubles. Bangladesh had kept some pressure till Williams on took on Shakib for a couple of boundaries in an over. Due to lack of television feed there won't be any commentary available but we will provide you updates regularly.

9.6 Al Hasan to K Williamson, 1 run. 44/1

9.5 Al Hasan to K Williamson, FOUR. 43/1

9.4 Al Hasan to K Williamson, FOUR. 39/1

9.3 Al Hasan to K Williamson, No run. 35/1

9.2 Al Hasan to N Broom, 1 run. 35/1

9.1 Al Hasan to N Broom, 2 runs. 34/1

8.6 T Ahmed to N Broom, 1 run. 32/1

8.5 T Ahmed to N Broom, 2 runs. 31/1

8.4 T Ahmed to N Broom, 2 runs. 29/1

8.3 T Ahmed to K Williamson, 1 run. 27/1

8.2 T Ahmed to N Broom, 1 run. 26/1

8.1 T Ahmed to N Broom, No run. 25/1

7.6 M Rahman to K Williamson, No run. 25/1

7.5 M Rahman to K Williamson, No run. 25/1

7.4 M Rahman to K Williamson, No run. 25/1

7.3 M Rahman to K Williamson, No run. 25/1

7.2 M Rahman to K Williamson, No run. 25/1

7.1 M Rahman to K Williamson, No run. 25/1

6.6 M Mortaza to N Broom, No run. 25/1

6.5 M Mortaza to N Broom, No run. 25/1

6.4 M Mortaza to N Broom, No run. 25/1

6.3 M Mortaza to N Broom, 2 runs. 25/1

6.3 M Mortaza to N Broom, Wide. 23/1

6.2 M Mortaza to N Broom, No run. 22/1

6.2 M Mortaza to N Broom, Wide. 22/1

6.1 M Mortaza to N Broom, No run. 21/1

5.6 M Rahman to N Broom, 1 run. 21/1

5.5 M Rahman to N Broom, No run. 20/1

5.4 M Rahman to N Broom, No run. 20/1

5.3 M Rahman to K Williamson, 1 run. 20/1

5.2 M Rahman to K Williamson, No run. 19/1

5.1 M Rahman to K Williamson, No run. 19/1

UPDATE 1-5 OVERS, NZ 19/1 - The hosts started well with the bat as both the openers came off the mark with boundaries but the merry did not last as Rahman nullified Latham by a terrific delivery which caught him off guard and was ruled out LBW. Guptill was going through with the bat in his traditional fashion but was soon seen struggling as he was feeling his hamstring. He tried to continue after the physios treated him but soon got retired hurt as he was limping while running. The visitors had a brilliant chance to send back the man in form Broom, but Kayes dropped a sitter at first slip. So this is turning out to be an exciting encounter. Due to lack of television feed there won't be any commentary available but we will provide you updates regularly.

4.6 M Mortaza to N Broom, No run. 19/1

4.5 M Mortaza to K Williamson, Leg bye. 19/1

4.4 M Mortaza to K Williamson, No run. 18/1

4.3 M Mortaza to K Williamson, 2 runs. 18/1

4.2 M Mortaza to K Williamson, No run. 16/1

4.1 M Mortaza to K Williamson, No run. 16/1

3.6 M Rahman to N Broom, No run. 16/1

3.5 M Rahman to N Broom, No run. 16/1

3.4 M Rahman to N Broom, No run. 16/1

3.3 M Rahman to N Broom, No run. 16/1

3.2 M Rahman to N Broom, No run. 16/1

3.1 M Rahman to N Broom, No run. 16/1

2.6 M Mortaza to K Williamson, No run. 16/1

2.5 M Mortaza to K Williamson, No run. 16/1

2.4 M Mortaza to K Williamson, FOUR. 16/1

2.3 M Mortaza to K Williamson, No run. 12/1

2.3 M Mortaza to K Williamson, Wide. 12/1

2.2 M Mortaza to K Williamson, No run. 11/1

2.1 M Mortaza to M Guptill, 1 run. 11/1

1.6 M Rahman to K Williamson, No run. 10/1

1.5 M Rahman to Tom Latham, OUT lbw b Mustafizur Rahman. New Zealand have lost their first wicket. 10/1

1.4 M Rahman to Tom Latham, No run. 10/0

1.3 M Rahman to Tom Latham, FOUR. 10/0

1.2 M Rahman to Tom Latham, No run. 6/0

1.1 M Rahman to Tom Latham, No run. 6/0

0.6 M Mortaza to Tom Latham, Leg bye. 6/0

0.5 M Mortaza to Tom Latham, No run. 5/0

0.4 M Mortaza to M Guptill, 1 run. 5/0

0.3 M Mortaza to M Guptill, FOUR. 4/0

0.2 M Mortaza to M Guptill, No run. 0/0

0.1 M Mortaza to M Guptill, No run. 0/0