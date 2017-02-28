New Zealand vs South Africa, 4th ODI: As It Happened

For ball-by-ball commentary, scroll down to bottom of the page.

Teams:

New Zealand (From): Dean Brownlie, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Luke Ronchi (wk), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Jeetan Patel, Neil Broom, Ish Sodhi, Tom Latham

South Africa (From): Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (capt), Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Farhaan Behardien, Chris Morris, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dane Paterson

Commentary (New Zealand innings)

That completes the formalities of this game. It's been a typical seesaw series so far, two humdingers and then two one-sided games apiece which means that now the decider has been set up nicely. Do join us for that one in Auckland on 4th March 2017. The action starts at 1400 local, 0100 GMT. Until next time, it's goodbye from us.

MARTIN GUPTILL (MAN OF THE MATCH) is happy at the incredible game he played. Says that the idea was to take the innings deep and stitch partnerships. Praises Ross Taylor for their partnership and states that he himself was timing it decently in the nets which translated on the ground today. Stresses that partnerships were always going to be key on such a surface and expresses happiness at New Zealand having found it. Admits that he is feeling a bit jerky in the hamstring but maintains that he should be fine. Ends by saying that he hopes the Kiwis can finish on a high in the decider.

KANE WILLIAMSON is delighted with the result. Is short of words to describe Guptill's knock. Continues saying that they were happy with the total at the half way mark and also gives credit to Taylor in putting his hand up and almost taking them over the line. On de Villiers, he says he's one of the best players in the world and going into the next match, they need to do their homework right. On the finals, hopes that his side can adapt to the varying ground conditions. Ends by saying it was nice to have a few guys back in the side and once again lauds Guptill for the way he breathed fire today.

AB DE VILLIERS feels that they have to analyze as to where things went wrong. Feels that the bowlers struggled to get momentum but credits Martin Guptill for the knock. Adds that the surface was decent and laments the lack of wickets taken which cost South Africa. Doesn't think that the second specialist spinner would have made much of a difference for his side. Admits that the pitch did change a bit in the second half under lights but doesn't want to make any excuses. Hopes that his side can bounce back in the decider.

Time for the presentation ceremony.

Nothing much South Africa's bowlers could do as they were all thrashed by Guptill to all parts of the ground. Tahir picked up a couple of wickets but he couldn't create the impact that the Proteas would have wanted him to. Cannot be too critical of the bowling as Guptill was really batting on a different level today. Earlier in the day, de Villiers and du Plessis were the major men in taking SA to a formidable score, or so we thought until Guptill erupted. The series is set up spectacularly for the decider now.

Dominating win for the Kiwis to draw level in the series 2-2 with a game to play. The target of 280 was expected to be dicey, especially on a slightly two-paced surface. However, a certain Martin Guptill had other ideas as he demolished the Proteas with a blistering unbeaten ton. Arguably his best ODI knock, he gave the visitors no chance and his 180-run stand with Taylor, who stroked a responsible fifty, sealed the deal for New Zealand. Although the latter departed at the doorstep of victory, Guptill didn't as he finished the game with a flurry of big strokes.

44.6 I Tahir to M Guptill, Yes, he does! But doesn't get it where he intended to, still that will do it for the hosts. A loopy leg spinner around middle, it turns away a bit, Guptill looks to send this one over mid-wicket but ends up getting a leading edge over covers. De Villiers runs back, puts in a dive but the ball falls safely. The batsmen come back for a couple and NEW ZEALAND WIN BY 7 WICKETS WITH 30 BALLS TO SPARE! What a performance! 280/3

44.5 I Tahir to M Guptill, SIX! And again! Tahir now tosses it up around middle and off, Guptill clears his front leg and smacks it straight down the ground for back-to-back maximums. His 11th off the innings. Will he go for another? 278/3

44.4 I Tahir to M Guptill, SIX! Nailed it! Guptill has picked the bones out of that one! Tahir sends a googly around middle and leg, Guptill gets down on one knee and murders the slog sweep over mid-wicket for half a dozen. He wants to finish it off soon. 272/3

44.3 I Tahir to L Ronchi, GUPTILL SURVIVES AGAIN! Fuller on middle, worked towards mid-wicket for a quick single. Had to hurry and he wasn't stretching properly. They refer upstairs to check the run out but he is fine, he can do no wrong today it seems. 266/3

Another run out appeal against Guptill. He seem to be struggling to stretch.

44.2 I Tahir to M Guptill, NOT OUT! Flatter outside off, stays back to pull but mistimes it towards mid off where it just falls short of the fielder. They go for the brisk single as there is a good throw at the bowler's end. They go upstairs to check the run out but Tahir doesn't gather the ball cleanly. That allows Guptill to survive, although it wouldn't matter. 265/3

Run out chance is being taken upstairs. Has Tahir collected the ball though? Let's see.

44.1 I Tahir to M Guptill, Shortish and outside off, it's punched to sweeper cover for a couple of runs. 264/3

43.6 W Parnell to M Guptill, That's gone high in the air..... Drops short! It's Martin Guptill's night. Once again there is a change in pace, it's full and around off, Guptill tries flicking but gets a leading edge high in the air towards long off. Faf du Plessis charges in from the deep, puts in a forward dive but it falls in front of him. One run added to the total. 262/3

43.5 W Parnell to M Guptill, Angles across a full ball, Guptill throws his bat at it and drags it off the inner half to mid on. 261/3

43.4 W Parnell to M Guptill, Fullish and on middle, Martin covers the line and defends it back to the bowler. 261/3

43.3 W Parnell to M Guptill, Change in pace by Parnell, on a fuller length around middle, Guptill picks it and defends it off his pads to the leg side. 261/3

43.2 W Parnell to M Guptill, FOUR! Shot! Fuller length ball angling away from the batsman, Guptill uses his long reach to good advantage and lofts it over extra cover for a boundary. He is just unstoppable tonight! 261/3

43.1 W Parnell to M Guptill, Angles across a length ball on off, Guptill pushes it from the crease to covers. 257/3

Luke Ronchi is in next.

42.6 I Tahir to R Taylor, OUT! And mid on is in business straightaway! Tahir serves a flighted ball around middle, Taylor skips down the track to take it on the full but fails to pump it over the mid on fielder. He ends up hitting it flat and straight into the hands of Amla inside the ring. Wonderful knock by Taylor comes to an end. A wicket too late for South Africa. 23 needed off 42 balls. 257/3

Mid on comes up.

42.5 I Tahir to R Taylor, Leg spinner around off, Taylor pushes it with the spin to cover-point. 257/2

42.4 I Tahir to R Taylor, Flatter this time, on middle, blocked from the crease by Taylor. 257/2

42.3 I Tahir to R Taylor, Loopy full ball on middle, Ross defends it by getting forward. 257/2

42.2 I Tahir to R Taylor, Another googly around middle, Taylor sweeps it fine down the leg side and Parnell dives near the rope to make the stop. A couple of runs taken. 257/2

42.1 I Tahir to M Guptill, Starts with a googly around middle, Guptill tucks it through backward square leg for a run. 255/2

Imran Tahir is back on. Not much left for him to do. 26 needed off 48 balls.

41.6 W Parnell to M Guptill, On middle, helped to mid-wicket for a run. 254/2

41.5 W Parnell to R Taylor, The batsman delicately works it fine down the leg side. One run added to the total. 253/2

41.4 W Parnell to R Taylor, FOUR! Murdered! Parnell delivers it full and around off, Taylor attacks it like a leopard attacks its prey and bludgeons it through mid-wicket for a boundary. Reaches the fence in no time. 252/2

41.3 W Parnell to R Taylor, Slower short ball around off, Taylor is early into his attempted pull shot and hence misses. It goes off his body to the keeper who collects the ball and thankfully doesn't appeal. 248/2

41.2 W Parnell to R Taylor, FOUR! Edgy but it was intended by Rosco. Width on offer outside off, Taylor was eyeing the third man fence, tried to run it down but got it away off the outside edge. It flew wide of the keeper and found the fence. 248/2

41.1 W Parnell to R Taylor, Length ball around off, defended by Taylor. 244/2

Wayne Parnell is back on. 36 needed off 54 balls.

40.6 C Morris to M Guptill, Guptill has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 10 runs off the over. 244/2

40.5 C Morris to M Guptill, SIX! Out of here! Guptill wants to end this quickly. Receives a fuller ball in his half and smokes it over long on for a 97m biggie. 244/2

40.4 C Morris to M Guptill, OUTSTANDING CRICKET ALL AROUND! Full and angling into the batsman, Guptill tries to go over the bowler's head but fails to time it well enough. AB de Villiers manning the mid off region rushes across to his right, dives full length but fails to hold on to the catch as he lands. Ends up parrying it to long on and they take a couple of runs. Third score of 150-plus for Guptill in ODIs and what an innings this has been. Also, if you want, you can count that as a dropped catch because technically it was one. 238/2

40.3 C Morris to R Taylor, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single. 236/2

40.2 C Morris to M Guptill, Good length ball on off, Guptill bunts it to mid on and takes a sharp single. 235/2

40.1 C Morris to M Guptill, Back of a length ball on off, defended off the back foot. 234/2

39.6 D Pretorius to R Taylor, FOUR! Tonk! Another short ball by Dwaine, this time Rosco latches onto it and pulls it with utmost disdain through square leg for a cracking boundary. 17 runs off the over, 46 needed off 60 balls. 234/2

39.5 D Pretorius to R Taylor, Bang on helmet! Pretorius once again hits the deck hard, gets good bounce, Taylor is early through his pull shot and takes a blow on the badge of his helmet. It pops out to short mid-wicket, du Plessis catches it, they appeal but the umpire turns it down. 230/2

39.4 D Pretorius to R Taylor, Bouncer, Taylor decides to duck. 230/2

33rd ODI fifty for Ross Taylor!

39.3 D Pretorius to R Taylor, SIX! Vintage Ross Taylor! Pretorius serves it full and around off, Taylor swings his bat powerfully and dismisses it over mid-wicket for a biggie. Reaches his fifty in style with his pet shot. He just loves slogging over mid-wicket. Excellent knock. 150-run stand comes up as well. 230/2

39.2 D Pretorius to M Guptill, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. They pick up a single. 224/2

39.1 D Pretorius to M Guptill, SIX! Monstrous hit! The length from Pretorius is on the shorter side and he has pitched it just around off. Guptill gets the space to swing his arms and dispatches it over mid-wicket for a maximum. 223/2

38.6 C Morris to R Taylor, FOUR! Up and over the infield. Fuller in length around off, Taylor takes his front leg forward and lifts it over mid off for a boundary. 217/2

38.5 C Morris to R Taylor, Length ball on off, nipping back in, Taylor is once again hurried up by the movement as he attempts to flick. It raps him on the pads and deflects towards point. 213/2

38.4 C Morris to R Taylor, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. No run. 213/2

38.3 C Morris to M Guptill, Lands it on a length around off and gets it to shape back in sharply, Taylor is beaten for movement and is hit on the back pad. They appeal but it's missing the stumps quite comfortably. A leg bye is taken. 213/2

38.2 C Morris to M Guptill, Straighter in line, Guptill works on the leg side but finds mid-wicket. 212/2

38.2 C Morris to M Guptill, Wide! Slips one down the leg side, Guptill has nothing to do with it. 212/2

38.1 C Morris to M Guptill, Angles in a good length delivery on middle, Martin sticks back and defends it back to the bowler. 211/2

Chris Morris is back on. 69 needed off 72 balls.

37.6 D Pretorius to R Taylor, Gets behind the line of the delivery and offers a straight bat in defense. End of an eventful over. 211/2

37.5 D Pretorius to R Taylor, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 211/2

37.4 D Pretorius to M Guptill, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. They pick up a single. 211/2

37.3 D Pretorius to R Taylor, IMPACT OUTSIDE OFF! Back of a length around off, Taylor is opened up a bit in his stance as he tries to play at it. Fails to connect and is struck on the back pad. They appeal, the umpire refuses and South Africa take the referral. The replays show that the impact was outside off. Looked more like a desperate use of the technology to get a wicket from somewhere. 210/2

Shout for an lbw! It's not given and South Africa have taken the DRS.

37.2 D Pretorius to R Taylor, NOT OUT! That bounced. Excellent delivery to begin with, on a fuller length and just around off, an off pace ball, Taylor decides to play late and run it down to third man but in the process has got a faint tickle behind. It's dying in front of the keeper and de Kock goes down low to pouch it. They appeal, the umpire is sure of the edge but isn't sure whether it carried. He wants to get it referred upstairs. The replays show that it fell just in front of de Kock's gloves. 209/2

Appeal for a catch. De Kock has taken it very low. Has that carried? The umpires are checking it upstairs...

37.1 D Pretorius to R Taylor, Almost an inside edge onto the stumps! Pretorius bowls it on a good length around off, it shapes back in with extra bounce as Taylor gets cramped for room. It hits him on the gloves and falls near the surface. 209/2

36.6 K Rabada to R Taylor, Width on offer outside off, Taylor plays it with an angled bat and guides it to third man. One run added to the total. 209/2

36.5 K Rabada to R Taylor, A rib tickler by Rabada. Short and targeting Taylor, who gets into an awkward position in an attempt to fend at it. Takes a blow on his rib cage as the ball falls in front of short leg. 208/2

36.4 K Rabada to R Taylor, Fullish and on middle, Rosco flicks it on the leg side but finds the mid-wicket fielder. 208/2

36.3 K Rabada to R Taylor, Good length ball angling in on middle and off, Taylor gets behind the line and defends it back. 208/2

Short leg in place.

36.3 K Rabada to R Taylor, Again called a wide, this time for direction. Rabada is losing it. Serves one down the leg side, Taylor fails to make any use of it. 208/2

36.3 K Rabada to R Taylor, Wide called for height again. Another bouncer by Rabada has gone way over the head of the batsman. 207/2

36.2 K Rabada to R Taylor, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 206/2

36.1 K Rabada to M Guptill, Very full and on leg, Taylor digs it out through mid on and takes a single. This is now the highest partnership for New Zealand for the third wicket against South Africa. 206/2

35.6 D Pretorius to R Taylor, Full and drifting down the leg side, Taylor tries to flick but misses. Not called a wide as it might have clipped some part of Ross' pads. 205/2

35.5 D Pretorius to M Guptill, Goes back and punches a shortish ball to long on for a single. 205/2

35.4 D Pretorius to M Guptill, Wicket to wicket line by Pretorius, Guptill tries to play straight but instead gets an inside edge onto the pads. 204/2

35.3 D Pretorius to M Guptill, FOUR! Full in length and around off, Guptill gets forward to play the square drive but ends up slicing it off the outer half of the bat. The ball races through and beats the dive put in by Tahir at short third man. 204/2

35.2 D Pretorius to M Guptill, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 200/2

35.1 D Pretorius to M Guptill, Full and on off, Guptill pushes it to mid off. 200/2

34.6 K Rabada to R Taylor, Snorter! Probably, Taylor wasn't expecting another short ball. But Rabada comes up with a lethal delivery, sharp pace and well-directed, Taylor is hurried up and fends it off in the air. The ball falls in the vacant short leg region. 200/2

34.6 K Rabada to R Taylor, Wide called for height! Rabada alters his length to go short but it's way over the head of the batsman. De Kock jumps to collect the ball and the square leg umpire stretches his arms. 200/2

34.5 K Rabada to R Taylor, FOUR! Powerful! Rabada is short and wide outside off, Rosco camps back and packs a punch behind point for a cracking boundary. That reached the fence in a flash. 199/2

34.4 K Rabada to M Guptill, Attempts for a yorker but ends up serving a low full toss on off, it's pushed to the right side of the extra cover fielder and a run is taken. Faf du Plessis with the sliding effort in the field. 195/2

34.3 K Rabada to M Guptill, Terrific delivery, back of a length around off, angling in again, Guptill does well to drop his wrists as he allows it through to the keeper. 194/2

34.2 K Rabada to R Taylor, Sliding down the leg side, Taylor clips it through square leg and picks up a single. 194/2

34.1 K Rabada to R Taylor, Starts the spell with a full length ball on off, angling in, Taylor leans forward and across before pushing it towards mid-wicket. 193/2

Kagiso Rabada is back into the attack. Can he break this partnership?

Drinks break... NZ in cruise control and unless SA pick wickets in clusters at the earliest, this game looks done.

33.6 D Pretorius to M Guptill, SIX! BOOM! The Guptill show continues. Short on middle, he just swivels and pulls it away it with aplomb over deep square leg for a maximum. Terrific shot. NZ need 87 from 96 balls. 193/2

33.5 D Pretorius to R Taylor, Back of a length outside off, gets back and steers it down to third man for a single. 187/2

33.4 D Pretorius to R Taylor, Length ball on middle, Taylor quietly nudges it towards mid-wicket. 186/2

33.3 D Pretorius to M Guptill, Back of a length outside off, stays back and punches it through cover for a single. 186/2

33.2 D Pretorius to M Guptill, On middle and leg, Guptill shuffles and clips it towards short mid-wicket. 185/2

33.1 D Pretorius to R Taylor, Fuller on middle, worked away on the leg side for a single. 185/2

Dwaine Pretorius is back.

32.6 I Tahir to M Guptill, SIX! SHOT! Full and outside off, reaches out to that one and lifts it mercilessly over the covers. Made excellent contact and sent the ball soaring over the fence. NZ need less than 100 runs now and that's a psychological advantage to the hosts. 184/2

32.5 I Tahir to M Guptill, Fuller outside off, pushed gently towards cover. 178/2

32.4 I Tahir to R Taylor, Fuller and around leg stump, Taylor goes across to sweep but is struck on the pads as the ball rolls to short fine leg. They take a leg bye. 178/2

32.3 I Tahir to R Taylor, Drifting in from outside off, Taylor taps it towards point. 177/2

32.2 I Tahir to R Taylor, Fuller outside off, reaches out and defends it well. 177/2

32.1 I Tahir to R Taylor, Full and outside off, leans forward and defends it towards mid off. 177/2

31.6 C Morris to R Taylor, Very full and outside off, dug out towards cover for a single. Brings up the 100-run stand. What a partnership it has been! 177/2

31.5 C Morris to M Guptill, Full toss outside off, slammed towards wide mid off for a single. 176/2

31.4 C Morris to M Guptill, Shortish outside off, stays in the crease and defends it solidly to the covers. 175/2

31.3 C Morris to M Guptill, Rare loose shot by Guptill today. Back of a length outside off, tries to force it off the back foot through cover but the ball sneaks underneath the bat. 175/2

31.2 C Morris to M Guptill, Back of a length outside off, unleashes a good back foot punch but cannot pierce the infield on the off side. 175/2

31.1 C Morris to M Guptill, Shortish outside off, stays on the back foot and taps it towards point. 175/2

30.6 I Tahir to M Guptill, Floated outside off, Guptill strokes it down to long off for a single. 175/2

30.5 I Tahir to R Taylor, Tossed up outside off, leans forward and pushes it towards cover for a single. 174/2

30.4 I Tahir to R Taylor, The googly on middle, Taylor pushes at it but gets it off the inside half to the leg side. 173/2

30.3 I Tahir to M Guptill, Full and outside off, drilled down to long off for a single. 173/2

30.2 I Tahir to M Guptill, SIX! BLASTED AWAY! Drags it short on middle, Guptill sits on the back foot and pulls it powerfully over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. Cannot afford to give freebies to him, especially not when he is in such mood. 172/2

30.1 I Tahir to M Guptill, Fuller and outside off, leans forward and bunts it firmly towards mid off where it is well stopped. 166/2

29.6 C Morris to M Guptill, Fullish around off, pushed off the inside half back past the bowler down the ground for a single. 166/2

29.5 C Morris to M Guptill, That's shaken up Guptill! Short ball, he goes for the pull but misses and is struck on the helmet. Seems untroubled and that's a good sign. 165/2

29.4 C Morris to R Taylor, Short of a length outside off, Taylor steers it down to third man for a single. 165/2

29.3 C Morris to M Guptill, Slower bouncer and Guptill waits for it before shoveling it down to fine leg for a single. 164/2

29.2 C Morris to M Guptill, Shortish outside off, Guptill times the punch beautifully through point to get a brace. Sublime timing. 163/2

29.1 C Morris to M Guptill, Back of a length outside off, defended solidly off the back foot to cover. 161/2

28.6 I Tahir to R Taylor, How close is that? Not much, feels the umpire. Taylor plays back to another googly and is rapped on the back pad. Big appeal for lbw but probably did just a bit too much. Maiden from Tahir, good stuff but South Africa need wickets. Coincidentally, both of Tahir's maidens today have come against Taylor. 161/2

28.5 I Tahir to R Taylor, Fuller outside off, leans forward and pats it towards cover. 161/2

28.4 I Tahir to R Taylor, Risky shot but Taylor survives! Tries to cut the wrong 'un, gets a bottom edge that goes towards backward point. 161/2

28.3 I Tahir to R Taylor, Taylor gives the charge but Tahir slows it down further, tapped softly towards cover. 161/2

28.2 I Tahir to R Taylor, Fuller outside off, leans into it to nudge it with soft hands towards the gully region. 161/2

28.1 I Tahir to R Taylor, Tossed up leg break outside off, Taylor plays with an angled bat to short third man. 161/2

IMRAN TAHIR is back.

27.6 C Morris to M Guptill, Fuller and around off, pushed firmly towards mid off. 161/2

27.5 C Morris to R Taylor, Fuller and curving in from around off, Taylor gets a faint inside edge on to the pads and escapes the lbw. The ball trickles towards short fine leg as they take a single. 161/2

27.4 C Morris to M Guptill, Attempted yorker turns into a full toss, bunted down to long on for a single. 160/2

27.3 C Morris to M Guptill, Full and outside off, presses forward to block it solidly. 159/2

27.2 C Morris to R Taylor, Back of a length outside off, Taylor glides it down to third man for a single. 159/2

27.1 C Morris to R Taylor, Good length angled in around off, blocked solidly from the crease to short mid-wicket. 158/2

26.6 W Parnell to M Guptill, FOUR! Streaky runs but NZ won't mind it at all. Back of a length outside off, Guptill shapes for the cut but gets a bottom edge. Goes on the bounce and wide of de Kock towards the third man fence. 158/2

26.5 W Parnell to R Taylor, Shortish on middle, Taylor swivels and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single. 154/2

26.4 W Parnell to M Guptill, Full and outside off, Guptill gets forward and eases the drive down to long off for a run. 153/2

26.3 W Parnell to R Taylor, Shortish outside off, cut away down to square third man for a single. 152/2

26.2 W Parnell to R Taylor, Dug in short around leg stump, Taylor evades the bouncer comfortably. 151/2

26.1 W Parnell to R Taylor, Fuller and around off, Taylor pats it back to the bowler. 151/2

25.6 C Morris to R Taylor, Full and outside off, Taylor digs it out down to third man for a single. 151/2

25.5 C Morris to R Taylor, Good length outside off, defends it solidly from the crease. 150/2

12th ODI ton for Guptill, 2nd vs South Africa.

25.4 C Morris to M Guptill, There it is! What a way to return to the team after an injury. Guptill has been phenomenal today, that too on a tough batting surface. Coming to the ball, Morris errs on the shorter side and Guptill pummels the pull to deep mid-wicket to get that important single. 150/2

25.3 C Morris to R Taylor, Fuller on middle and leg, worked away on the leg side for a single. 149/2

25.2 C Morris to R Taylor, Good length on middle, Taylor gets across to flick but is hit on the thigh pad. 148/2

25.1 C Morris to M Guptill, Shortish outside off, Guptill gets back and punches it through the covers for a single. 148/2

24.6 W Parnell to R Taylor, FOUR! Slapped! Short and outside off, Taylor feasts on the width and thrashes it through point with a fierce cut to find the fence. 147/2

24.5 W Parnell to M Guptill, Fuller outside off, Guptill leans forward and creams it through point for a single. 143/2

24.4 W Parnell to R Taylor, Flatter outside off, stays back and slaps it towards sweeper cover for a single. 142/2

24.3 W Parnell to M Guptill, Shortish on middle, stays back and pulls it on the leg side for a single. 141/2

24.2 W Parnell to M Guptill, Very full and outside off, asking to be hit but Guptill's square drive finds Duminy at point to perfection. 140/2

24.1 W Parnell to R Taylor, Back of a length outside off, tapped towards point for a single. 140/2

Parnell is back on the field and also fit enough to continue his spell. Good news.

23.6 K Rabada to R Taylor, Banged in short on middle, extra bounce as Taylor fends it awkwardly on to the leg side for a single. 139/2

23.5 K Rabada to M Guptill, Shortish outside off, cut away through backward point for a single. 138/2

23.4 K Rabada to R Taylor, Fuller on middle and leg, Taylor cannot connect the flick. Collects a leg bye towards short fine leg. 137/2

23.3 K Rabada to R Taylor, Dug in short around middle, it was climbing on Taylor but he did well to fend it without keeping it in the air for long. 136/2

23.2 K Rabada to M Guptill, Fuller on off, Guptill leans across and drives it down to long on for a single. 136/2

Parnell seems better as initially it seemed like he was very critical. He is walking off the field though, for some precautionary treatment. Andile Phehlukwayo comes on as a substitute.

23.1 K Rabada to M Guptill, FOUR! HORRIBLE COLLISION! Morris and Parnell have crashed into each other, the latter is down in serious pain. Coming to the ball, it was a fuller delivery that Guptil placed beautifully between fine leg and deep square leg with a nice flick. It seemed like one of the fielders would cut it off but as it turned out, they were too close to each other and the eventual outcome looked very clumsy. 135/2

22.6 W Parnell to R Taylor, Dug in short around off, Taylor goes for a pull but misses. 131/2

22.5 W Parnell to M Guptill, Shortish outside off, Guptill stays back and jams it through cover for a single. 131/2

22.4 W Parnell to M Guptill, FOUR! BANG! Wow, such power that Faf at short extra cover could hardly budge as it whistled past him to the fence. Guptill just stood tall and essayed a crackling back foot punch to pick up a boundary. He seems to be batting on a different pitch altogether. 130/2

22.3 W Parnell to M Guptill, Shortish around off, Guptill looks to pull but mistimes it towards mid-wicket. 126/2

22.2 W Parnell to R Taylor, Good length outside off, Taylor taps it towards point for a single. 126/2

22.1 W Parnell to R Taylor, Good length closer to off, Taylor stays in the crease and blocks well. 125/2

21.6 K Rabada to M Guptill, FOUR! Poor ball and duly punished. Rabada slips a full toss down the leg side, Guptill walks across the sticks and tickles it fine down the leg side to the fence for a boundary. 125/2

21.5 K Rabada to M Guptill, Length ball on middle, Guptill stays in the crease and blocks it. 121/2

21.4 K Rabada to M Guptill, Good length closer to off, defended well from the crease. 121/2

21.3 K Rabada to M Guptill, FOUR! Stupendous stuff! Back of a length outside off, Guptill stands tall and bashes it through the covers for a boundary. He continues to motor along at a brisk pace. Such timing in his shots today. Ominous signs for SA. 121/2

21.2 K Rabada to M Guptill, Slower ball on back of a length outside off, Guptill looks to play the upper cut but is beaten. 117/2

21.1 K Rabada to R Taylor, Flatter outside off, Taylor sits back and slaps it to sweeper cover for a single. 117/2

20.6 I Tahir to M Guptill, Floated outside off, defended well from the crease. 116/2

20.5 I Tahir to R Taylor, Floated outside off, Taylor steers it towards short third man region for a quick single. Rabada put in a good slide from backward point. Taylor becomes the 3rd highest run scorer in ODIs for NZ, going past Brendon McCullum. Only Stephen Fleming and Nathan Astle are above him now. What a servant for the Kiwis! 116/2

20.4 I Tahir to R Taylor, FOUR! Very full and wide outside off, Taylor squeezes it out with an open face. Gets it off the outer half but the intention was always to play it square of the wicket. The ball races towards the third man fence for a boundary. 115/2

20.3 I Tahir to R Taylor, Drifting in from around off, leans across to flick but gets a leading edge to the off side. 111/2

20.2 I Tahir to M Guptill, Floated outside off, leans into it and drives it through mid off for a single. 111/2

20.1 I Tahir to R Taylor, Googly and Taylor steps out to drive it through the covers for a single. 110/2

19.6 K Rabada to R Taylor, Full toss and Taylor slaps it to point where it is stopped brilliantly with a dive. Parries it towards cover as the batsmen take a single. 109/2

19.5 K Rabada to M Guptill, Full and outside off, creamed through the covers for a single. 108/2

19.4 K Rabada to M Guptill, Fuller outside off, defends it well solidly. 107/2

19.3 K Rabada to R Taylor, On the pads, Taylor works it through square leg for a single. 107/2

19.2 K Rabada to R Taylor, Good length closer to off, defended solidly from the crease. 106/2

19.1 K Rabada to M Guptill, Luck for Guptill! Length ball outside off, a bit of extra bounce as the ball sticks off the pitch. He is early into the stroke and spoons it towards cover but the ball lands between the fielders. That could have easily gone anywhere. Single taken. 106/2

Kagiso Rabada is back on.

18.6 I Tahir to R Taylor, Flatter ball on middle and leg, Taylor leans into it and pushes firmly. 105/2

18.5 I Tahir to R Taylor, Floated on the stumps, jammed back to the bowler. 105/2

18.4 I Tahir to M Guptill, Flighted outside off, Guptill leans into it and strokes it down the ground to long off for a single. 105/2

18.3 I Tahir to R Taylor, Floated outside off, full again and this time Taylor drills it to long off for a single. 104/2

18.2 I Tahir to R Taylor, Fuller on off, Taylor squeezes it out back to the bowler. Well kept out in the end. 103/2

18.1 I Tahir to R Taylor, Ripper! The leg break spins sharply across the outside edge as Taylor pushes at it in vain. 103/2

Drinks break. New Zealand are going at a good rate in spite of losing a couple of wickets. Martin Guptill has looked in fine touch and is nearing his century. More importantly, he has kept the chase on track and the South African bowlers under pressure. The required run-rate won't bother the Kiwis at the moment and only thing they want to keep a check on is the fall of wickets. 177 needed more and South Africa are in need of wickets to stay in hunt.

17.6 D Pretorius to M Guptill, FOUR! Dwaine serves a length delivery outside off, since mid off is inside the circle, Guptill takes the calculative risk of lofting it over that fielder inside the ring. A boundary to end the over, 10 runs off it! 103/2

17.5 D Pretorius to M Guptill, Gets behind the line and defends. 99/2

17.4 D Pretorius to M Guptill, Driven through mid off by the batsman. No run. 99/2

17.3 D Pretorius to M Guptill, Fuller and straighter, flicked through mid-wicket for a brace. 99/2

17.2 D Pretorius to M Guptill, Outside off, punched off the back foot to covers. 97/2

17.1 D Pretorius to M Guptill, FOUR! Gorgeous! Fullish on off, Guptill strides forward, meets the ball with the full face of the bat and caresses it over the bowler for a boundary down the ground. 97/2

16.6 I Tahir to R Taylor, Taylor dances down the track and does well to block the ball. Maiden over. Top stuff from a champion bowler! 93/2

16.5 I Tahir to R Taylor, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 93/2

16.4 I Tahir to R Taylor, Flighted and on middle and off, Taylor comes down the track and drives it straight back. Tahir collects the ball and has a shy at the striker's end. He ends up hitting Taylor on the left leg. 93/2

16.3 I Tahir to R Taylor, NOT OUT! Slower leg spinner on off, turning away, Taylor gets forward with a big stride, pushes inside the line and misses. De Kock is quick to dislodge the bails, appeals and the square leg umpire goes upstairs. The replays though shows that Taylor is safely in. 93/2

Stumping appeal. It's referred upstairs...

16.2 I Tahir to R Taylor, Taylor has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 93/2

16.1 I Tahir to R Taylor, Flighted ball on middle, played off the front foot to mid-wicket. 93/2

15.6 D Pretorius to M Guptill, Angles in a full ball on middle, Guptill plays it off his pads but straight to mid-wicket. 93/2

15.5 D Pretorius to M Guptill, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 93/2

15.4 D Pretorius to R Taylor, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single. 93/2

15.3 D Pretorius to M Guptill, In the air... safe! Full and angling in, Guptill pushes it back in the air and just wide of the outstretched right hand of the bowler. A single taken. 92/2

15.2 D Pretorius to M Guptill, MISSING LEG! Great decision to review it and Guptill survives. Pretorius dishes out a length ball on middle, angling in, Guptill tries to flick but misses and is hit on the front pad. They appeal and the umpire agrees. Guptill walks up to his partner and then takes the DRS. The replays show that the point of impact is in line but it's going down the leg side and is too high as well. Great use of the technology and well done to Kane Williamson here. He didn't waste a review on his dismissal and it has helped Guptill and New Zealand's cause. 91/2

Martin Guptill is adjudged lbw. He has taken a referral.

15.1 D Pretorius to M Guptill, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 91/2

14.6 I Tahir to M Guptill, Floated one on off, Guptill lunges, opens the face of the bat and pushes it through covers for a run. Tidy over. 91/2

14.5 I Tahir to M Guptill, Very full this time, around off and Martin pushes it to mid on. 90/2

14.4 I Tahir to M Guptill, Leans forward to a full ball and pushes it with the spin to the cover fielder. 90/2

14.3 I Tahir to R Taylor, Loopy leg spinner around leg, Taylor tries to flick but closes the face of the bat early. It comes off the leading edge and rolls towards cover-point for one. 90/2

14.2 I Tahir to R Taylor, Flighted and on middle, defended back and Tahir ran to his right to stop the ball. 89/2

14.1 I Tahir to M Guptill, Tossed up ball, landing too full around off, Guptill drives it down to long off for a single. 89/2

13.6 D Pretorius to M Guptill, Angles in a full ball on middle, Guptill forces it down to long on for one. 88/2

13.5 D Pretorius to R Taylor, Taylor plays it with an angled bat and guides it to third man. One run added to the total. 87/2

13.4 D Pretorius to M Guptill, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. One run added to the total. 86/2

13.3 D Pretorius to R Taylor, Full and sliding down the leg side, Taylor flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. 85/2

13.2 D Pretorius to R Taylor, Full again, outside off, Taylor plays it very close to his body and defends it to the off side. 84/2

13.1 D Pretorius to R Taylor, Full and around off, angling in, Taylor falls over the off side and flicks it off his pads to mid-wicket. Had he missed, he was a plumb lbw candidate. 84/2

12.6 I Tahir to M Guptill, SIX! Ohhh, Guptill has nailed it. Tahir drops it short, probably attempting a googly, Guptill is quick to transfer his weight on the back foot as he hammer-pulls it over mid-wicket for a biggie. Spoils a good over. 8 runs and a wicket off it. 84/2

12.5 I Tahir to M Guptill, Guptill has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. Successful over, so far. 78/2

12.4 I Tahir to M Guptill, Loopy around off, defended back to the bowler. 78/2

12.3 I Tahir to R Taylor, Flighted on middle, flicked in the gap on the leg side for a run. 78/2

Ross Taylor is the new batsman in.

12.2 I Tahir to K Williamson, OUT! And Tahir leaves his mark immediately. He lets out a loopy leg spinner on middle, curling away just a bit, Williamson commits himself into a sweep shot but fails to put bat on ball. He is rapped on the pads, they appeal and the finger goes up. The Kiwi skipper has a chat with his partner and then walks back without taking the DRS. The replays show that it hit his front pad first which is very much in line of the stumps and then brushed his back pad too, quite irrelevant now. The Ball Tracker then confirms that it would have hit the off stump. Good decision. 77/2

12.1 I Tahir to M Guptill, Loopy and on middle, pushed down to long on for a run. 77/1

Imran Tahir comes into the attack. He will have to play a big role on this pitch.

11.6 D Pretorius to K Williamson, Fuller and on off, driven off the front foot to mid off. 76/1

11.5 D Pretorius to K Williamson, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 76/1

11.4 D Pretorius to M Guptill, Stays back footed and punches it to sweeper cover for a single. 76/1

11.3 D Pretorius to K Williamson, Ticks it off his pads through square leg for a run. 75/1

11.2 D Pretorius to K Williamson, FOUR! Pretorius drags his length around off, Williamson walks down the track and pulls it firmly through mid-wicket for a cracking boundary. Good period of play for the Kiwis. 74/1

33rd ODI fifty for Martin Guptill!

11.1 D Pretorius to M Guptill, Fifty for Guptill in his comeback game! Good length ball outside off, he punches it through covers for a run. He will like to convert this one and score big. On this pitch, if you have got your eyes in, you should stay till the end and finish the job. Can Martin do it? 70/1

10.6 JP Duminy to K Williamson, Appeal for an lbw which dies down almost instantaneously. Flighted off spinner landing around off and spinning back in a shade, Williamson gets back to work it around but misses and is trapped on the pads. Duminy turns to appeal but then soon realizes there was an inside edge. End of an expensive over, 12 runs off it. 69/1

10.5 JP Duminy to M Guptill, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. One run added to the total. 69/1

10.4 JP Duminy to M Guptill, SIX! Nothing cheeky this time, all power! Tossed up ball outside off, there is plenty of width for Martin to free his arms and he obliges by muscling it over long off for a biggie. 68/1

10.3 JP Duminy to M Guptill, FOUR! Cheeky! Loopy off spinner again, landing around off and turning back in a bit, Guptill delays his shot and deflects it almost off the keeper's gloves. However, it comes off the outside edge and races through. By playing so late he makes sure that the placement is crisp and he finds the third man boundary. 62/1

10.2 JP Duminy to M Guptill, Full floated ball on off, driven off the front foot to extra cover. 58/1

10.1 JP Duminy to K Williamson, Flighted off spinner on off, Williamson helps it through mid-wicket and past the diving fielder inside the ring for a single. 58/1

9.6 C Morris to M Guptill, Bowls it full and in the zone outside off, Guptill allows it through to the keeper. 11 off the over, New Zealand going nicely. 57/1

9.5 C Morris to M Guptill, SIX! Guptill is feasting on some poor bowling. A short delivery angling down the leg side, Guptill turns inside the crease and powers it over long leg for a biggie. 57/1

9.4 C Morris to M Guptill, FOUR! Poor delivery and duly punished. Morris errs in his line and serves a full ball down the leg side, Guptill picks it off his pads and neatly deflects it down to the fine leg fence. 51/1

9.3 C Morris to M Guptill, Angles in a full length ball on off, Martin defends it by getting on the front foot. 47/1

9.2 C Morris to M Guptill, Guptill has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 47/1

9.1 C Morris to K Williamson, Played to the point region by the batsman. They pick up a single. 47/1

8.6 JP Duminy to M Guptill, FOUR! A loopy full ball on leg, dipping in, Guptill goes on one knee and sweeps it powerfully through square leg. Parnell moves across to his left, puts in a good chase but fumbles while pulling the ball back just before the rope. All the good work goes in vain. 8 off the over. 46/1

8.5 JP Duminy to K Williamson, Helps it with the spin to mid-wicket and collects a single. 42/1

8.4 JP Duminy to M Guptill, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. They pick up a single. 41/1

8.3 JP Duminy to M Guptill, Guptill has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 40/1

8.2 JP Duminy to K Williamson, Flatter on middle, turned wide of mid on for one. 40/1

8.1 JP Duminy to M Guptill, Driven through mid on by the batsman. They pick up a single. 39/1

7.6 C Morris to K Williamson, EDGY FOUR! Williamson nearly drags it on. Morris serves a length ball outside off, Kane tries to play a cover drive away from his body and gets a big inside edge. It goes very closely past the stumps and runs away for a boundary at fine leg. Morris cannot believe his luck. A lucky escape for the Kiwi skipper. 38/1

7.5 C Morris to K Williamson, Fuller on off, Williamson defends it back with a vertical bat. 34/1

7.4 C Morris to K Williamson, Action replay of the previous delivery. On a full length around off, angling in, Kane plays it down to Amla at gully. 34/1

7.3 C Morris to K Williamson, Drops it full and around off, Williamson taps it down straight towards the gully fielder. 34/1

7.2 C Morris to K Williamson, Back of a length delivery outside off, Williamson stands tall and punches it straight to the point fielder. 34/1

7.1 C Morris to M Guptill, Good length ball around off, Guptill plays inside the line of the delivery and runs it down to third man for a run. 34/1

6.6 JP Duminy to K Williamson, FOUR! Bang! Duminy serves yet another short ball in this over, around off, Williamson keeps his balance inside the crease and punches it through covers for a boundary. 33/1

6.5 JP Duminy to K Williamson, Leans forward and across to play it with the spin on the leg side. 29/1

6.4 JP Duminy to M Guptill, Loopy full ball on middle, Martin gets forward and flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. 29/1

6.3 JP Duminy to M Guptill, Flatter and shorter on off, skidding away, Guptill goes back to punch it towards the cover fielder. 28/1

6.2 JP Duminy to M Guptill, Flighted full ball on off, Guptill pushes it off the outer half of the bat to extra cover. 28/1

6.1 JP Duminy to K Williamson, Drags his length short around leg, skidding towards off and staying low as well, Williamson pulls it through square leg for a single. 28/1

Spin for the first time. AB de Villiers starting with the part-time spin of JP Duminy. No close-in fielders.

5.6 C Morris to M Guptill, Fullish on off, Guptill drives it off his front foot to mid off. 27/1

5.5 C Morris to M Guptill, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 27/1

5.4 C Morris to M Guptill, FOUR! Morris goes short and suffers. That's not the length to bowl on this pitch. Guptill rocks back and spanks it through point for a boundary. He has got a start here and New Zealand will hope that he carries on. 27/1

5.3 C Morris to M Guptill, Brings a shortish length ball back into the batsman, Guptill tries to tap and run by playing in front of point but Williamson is not interested. 23/1

5.2 C Morris to M Guptill, FOUR! Great shot! Morris is just a shade on the shorter side around off, Guptill judges the length early, gets deep inside the crease and punches it sweetly through covers for a boundary. 23/1

5.1 C Morris to K Williamson, Starts with a good length delivery in the channel outside off, Williamson runs it down to third man for a run. 19/1

Chris Morris is introduced into the attack.

4.6 K Rabada to M Guptill, FOUR! Rabada loses his radar this time and bowls it short and wide outside off. Guptill rocks back and smacks it through cover-point for a boundary. Spoils an excellent over. 18/1

4.5 K Rabada to M Guptill, Angles in a full ball on off, Martin gets forward and pushes it to mid on. 14/1

4.4 K Rabada to M Guptill, Lethal bouncer, the pace is top class and it's well-directed as well, Guptill sways away from the line of fire at the last moment. 14/1

4.3 K Rabada to K Williamson, Straying on middle and leg, Williamson gets across to nudge it down towards fine leg. A single taken. 14/1

4.2 K Rabada to K Williamson, On a length around off, Kane defends it off his back foot. 13/1

4.1 K Rabada to K Williamson, Fuller in length angling on off, Williamson strides forward and defends it back. 13/1

3.6 W Parnell to M Guptill, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 8 runs off the over. 13/1

3.5 W Parnell to M Guptill, SIX! Boom! Parnell serves it short and around off, Guptill rides the bounce and sends it packing over mid-wicket for a handsome biggie. Fine connection. Shorter length on this slowish pitch is not the ideal way to go. 13/1

3.4 W Parnell to K Williamson, Goes full and outside off, Williamson pushes it through backward point for a single. 7/1

3.3 W Parnell to M Guptill, A touch too straight and short on this occasion, Guptill turns it to mid-wicket where the fielder misfields and they cross for a run. 6/1

3.2 W Parnell to M Guptill, Lands it on a length and outside off, angling across, Guptill stays back to punch it through the line but fails to connect. 5/1

3.1 W Parnell to M Guptill, Nearly a run out at the other end! Full in length and around off, Guptill pushes it straight back and it goes on to hit the stumps at the non-striker's end. Williamson is out of his crease but Parnell has not got any touch on the ball as he attempted to stop it in his followthrough. 5/1

2.6 K Rabada to K Williamson, Delivers it way wide outside off, Williamson allows it through to the keeper. A successful over by Rabada, not exactly a great over as he was wayward with his line. 5/1

Skipper Kane Williamson walks in next.

2.5 K Rabada to D Brownlie, OUT! Rabada gets lucky with this wicket as it wasn't really a wicket taking delivery. He once again slips a full length ball down the leg side, Brownlie tries flicking but it catches the inside half of the bat, a very thin connection and de Kock behind the stumps grabs it neatly. They appeal and the finger goes up. A soft manner to get out and South Africa draw first blood. 5/1

2.4 K Rabada to D Brownlie, Sharp delivery, full and landing on middle, angling down, Brownlie tries to flick but is beaten for pace. The ball catches a thin inside edge and hits him on the pads. 5/0

2.3 K Rabada to D Brownlie, Length ball on middle and off, defended back to the bowler. 5/0

2.2 K Rabada to D Brownlie, FOUR! Welcome boundary for New Zealand. The idea was right from Rabada but not the execution. He targets the blockhole but ends up slipping a juicy full toss on the pads. Brownlie has no qualms in putting it away through square leg for a boundary. 5/0

2.1 K Rabada to D Brownlie, Good length ball angling into the right-hander, it's around off, no room on offer and Dean defends it off his back foot. 1/0

1.6 W Parnell to M Guptill, Drops it on a fuller length around middle and leg, nice shape, Guptill presents the full face of the bat and defends it back. 1/0

1.5 W Parnell to M Guptill, Guptill offers the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 1/0

1.4 W Parnell to M Guptill, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 1/0

1.3 W Parnell to M Guptill, A touch short in length on off, punched off the back foot and the cover fielder made a good diving stop. 1/0

1.2 W Parnell to M Guptill, Parnell gets away with an over-pitched delivery outside off. Guptill plays a scorching drive but it's stopped by AB de Villiers at mid off. 1/0

1.1 W Parnell to M Guptill, Perfect start. On a length around off, a hint of inswing there, Martin plays a compact defensive shot, near his pads and keeps it out towards mid-wicket. 1/0

It's going to be Wayne Parnell to operate from the other end. He too has only one slip in place.

0.6 K Rabada to D Brownlie, Full in length on middle, angling in, Dean gets forward and defends it back with a straight bat. 1/0

0.5 K Rabada to D Brownlie, Turns it off his pads to the leg side. Looks for a run but is sent back. He slides his bat inside the crease as the fielder misses his shy at the striker's end. 1/0

0.4 K Rabada to D Brownlie, Bowls it on a full length outside off, Brownlie punches it from the back foot to covers. 1/0

0.3 K Rabada to D Brownlie, Excellent delivery, gets a length ball to curve back in sharply, Brownlie defends it from the inside half of the bat. 1/0

0.2 K Rabada to D Brownlie, Serves it on a length and outside off, Brownlie stays back inside the crease and taps it down to point. 1/0

0.1 K Rabada to M Guptill, Cracking start to the chase! A pinpoint yorker first up, right in the blockhole, Guptill does well to dig it out off the inner half of the bat and it races through to fine leg. Parnell in the deep runs across to his right and dives to make the stop. Just before the rope he pulls the ball back and saves a three runs for his team. Excellent cricket all around. 1/0