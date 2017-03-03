New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score: 5th ODI in Auckland

Image credit: Getty Images.
Catch all the live action of the fifth and the final ODI between New Zealand and South Africa in Auckland through our live commentary.
Squads:
New Zealand: Dean Brownlie, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Luke Ronchi (wk), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Jeetan Patel, Neil Broom, Ish Sodhi, Tom Latham
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (capt), Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Farhaan Behardien, Chris Morris, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dane Paterson