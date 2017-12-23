New Zealand vs West Indies, 2nd ODI in Christchurch, Highlights: As It Happened

Trent Boult. (Getty Images)

So that is it! The hosts continue their domination over the visitors. A whitewash is what they will be looking for in the third and the final ODI. Whereas, the Windies will play for pride. Will the visitors end the ODI series on a high or will it be the same story again? Join us for the third and the final ODI between these two on the 26th of December at the same venue at 1100 Local (2200 GMT, the previous day). Till then, take care and cheers.

Windies skipper, Jason Holder is disappointed with the way they played. He further adds they let themselves down in the later half of the match. Admits they have to addresses their batting and have to put some runs on the board. Ends by sating they have to analyze the situation and make a plan for it.

New Zealand skipper, Tom Latham says, the partnership with Nicholls and Astle set the platform for them. Reckons the game is probably won when someone takes a seven-fer. Admits it is a special feeling leading the country in your home town. Ends by saying a repeat in performance at boxing day is what he would like.

Man of the Match, Trent Boult says, it was special getting a seven-fer. He admits it was not something he was expecting. Mentions the intensity always goes up with the white ball. Further adds he tried being aggressive and tried bowling a few short balls. Appreciates Lockie Ferguson for his performance.

West Indies on the other hand, needed a brilliant start but that wasn't to be. They kept losing wickets in heaps. None of their batsman showed character to stay out there. Shai Hope did look promising but he too fell to a rash shot. Ashley Nurse too swung his bat but it was never going to be enough. It can be summed up as a poor outing by the away side. Stay tuned for the presentation.

New Zealand have clinched the series with a massive victory. Defending a target of 326, their bowlers came out all guns blazing, led by their spearhead, Trent Boult. He swung the ball at the start and turned to some aggressive stuff when the ball became softer. He bagged career-best figures off 10-3-34-7. He was well supported by Lockie Ferguson who bowled with a lot of pace and used the short ball to great effect. He also finished with a three-fer to his name, bowling out the Windies for a paltry score.

27.6 T Boult to S Gabriel, OUT! TIMBER! That's it! Career-best figures for Trent Boult, a seven-fer for him. He bowls it on a length around off, gets it to shape back in. Gabriel tries to defend but is late in bringing his bat down. The ball sneaks through and hits the top of off. These are the best figures for a New Zealander against the Windies in ODIs. All smiles on the faces of the New Zealand players as they HAVE WON BY 204 RUNS! 121/10

27.5 T Boult to S Gabriel, Very full outside off, Gabriel tries to drive but gets beaten. 121/9

27.4 T Boult to A Nurse, OUT! 100th ODI wicket for Boult! He is the 5th fastest to that milestone. He gets a six-fer in this game. A short ball on middle, Nurse goes for the pull but gets a top edge towards deep square leg. Worker there takes it easily. A breezy innings by Nurse comes to an end. New Zealand are just one wicket away from clinching the series. 121/9

27.3 T Boult to A Nurse, A very full ball on middle, Nurse jams it out to mid-wicket. 121/8

27.2 T Boult to A Nurse, Length ball on off, Nurse camps back and defends it. 121/8

27.1 T Boult to A Nurse, Back of a length on off, defended off the back foot. 121/8

26.6 M Henry to R Beaton, The batsman picked that bouncer early and let it through to the keeper. 121/8

26.5 M Henry to R Beaton, FOUR! They will need a lot more! A full ball on off, Beaton drives it through mid off for a boundary. 121/8

26.4 M Henry to R Beaton, Length ball on off, Beaton defends it off the front foot. 117/8

26.3 M Henry to R Beaton, A bumper on middle, Beaton ducks under it. 117/8

26.2 M Henry to R Beaton, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 117/8

26.1 M Henry to A Nurse, Flicks it with the angle through mid-wicket. Nurse did not want to run but seeing Beaton go for it he had no other choice but to complete it. 117/8

25.6 T Boult to R Beaton, A length delivery on middle, Beaton makes room to cut but gets beaten. 116/8

25.5 T Boult to R Beaton, Fuller in length on off, driven to covers. 116/8

25.4 T Boult to R Beaton, A slower yorker on middle, Beaton does well to keep it. 116/8

25.3 T Boult to R Beaton, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 116/8

25.2 T Boult to A Nurse, Shorter in length on middle, Nurse pulls it through square leg for a run. 116/8

25.1 T Boult to A Nurse, Back of a length on off, Nurse defends it off the back foot. 115/8

24.6 M Henry to R Beaton, Shorter in length on off, defended off the front foot. 115/8

24.5 M Henry to R Beaton, Good length on off, Beaton defends it off front foot. 115/8

24.4 M Henry to R Beaton, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 115/8

24.3 M Henry to R Beaton, FOUR! HAS THAT CARRIED? OH YES, IT HAS! A lazy effort by the New Zealand skipper. Henry bowls it on a length around off, shapes away a touch. Beaton tries defend but gets an outside edge which goes low towards Latham behind the stumps. He is late to go down and hence only manages to get a bit of glove to it and the ball races to third man fence. 115/8

24.2 M Henry to A Nurse, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. They pick up a single. 111/8

24.1 M Henry to A Nurse, A bouncer outside off, Nurse tries to pull but gets a bottom edge to the keeper. 110/8

Matt Henry is brought back into the attack.

23.6 T Boult to R Beaton, A big appeal! Fuller in length on middle, Beaton gets an inside edge onto his pads as he tries to defend. The players appeal but the umpire shakes his head. 110/8

23.5 T Boult to R Beaton, Good length on off, shapes away after pitching. Beaton tries to defend but gets beaten. 110/8

23.4 T Boult to R Beaton, A full toss on middle, Beaton drives it back to the bowler. 110/8

23.3 T Boult to R Beaton, Bowls it short but down the leg side. Beaton sways away. 110/8

23.2 T Boult to R Beaton, Shorter in length on middle, Beaton does well to evade it. 110/8

23.1 T Boult to R Beaton, Fuller in length on middle, the batsman drives it back to the bowler. 110/8

22.6 T Astle to A Nurse, Quicker but shorter in length on middle. Nurse tries to pull but gets a bottom edge back to the bowler. 110/8

22.5 T Astle to A Nurse, FOUR! A short ball outside off, Nurse goes back and plays it very late through backward point for a boundary. 110/8

22.4 T Astle to R Beaton, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. One run added to the total. 106/8

22.3 T Astle to R Beaton, Flatter on off, Beaton defends it off the back foot. 105/8

22.2 T Astle to R Beaton, Punched off the backfoot by the batsman. 105/8

22.1 T Astle to R Beaton, Fires it on leg stump, Beaton flicks it fine down the leg side for a couple. 105/8

21.6 T Boult to A Nurse, Short on middle, Nurse loses his balance as he tries to pull but connects well towards deep square leg for a couple. 103/8

21.5 T Boult to R Beaton, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single. 101/8

21.4 T Boult to R Beaton, Bouncer! The batsman ducks in time to let that one go over him. 100/8

Ronsford Beaton walks out to the middle.

21.3 T Boult to S Cottrell, OUT! Third fifer for Boult and also, his 99th ODI wicket! Another batsman falls prey to the short-ball ploy. Boult bowls a well-directed one. Cottrell tries to defend but the ball balloons off his gloves to the left of the keeper who comes a couple of steps ahead and takes it easily in the end. The umpire immediately raises his finger to the appeal and the whole New Zealand team encircles Boult to congratulate him. 100/8

21.2 T Boult to A Nurse, A short delivery which has been pulled away. The batsmen have run through for a single. 100/7

21.1 T Boult to A Nurse, Fuller in length outside off, Nurse tries to drive it but gets it off the inner half to mid on. 99/7

Trent Boult is recalled into the attack. He is one short of a 5-wicket haul and has a chance to claim it.

20.6 T Astle to S Cottrell, Slower through the air on middle, Cottrell tries to go over mid-wicket but gets it off the inner half through wide mid on for a couple. 99/7

20.5 T Astle to S Cottrell, FOUR! Bad ball and dispatched! Short and on the stumps. Cottrell rocks back and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary. 97/7

20.4 T Astle to S Cottrell, The googly on middle, Cottrell does not read it. He tries to flick but is late on the shot and is hit high on the pads. 93/7

20.3 T Astle to S Cottrell, Shorter in length on off, pushed to covers. 93/7

20.2 T Astle to A Nurse, A full toss on off, driven down to long off for a run. 93/7

20.1 T Astle to A Nurse, Tosses it up on middle, Nurse flicks it to mid-wicket. 92/7

Todd Astle is into the attack.

19.6 L Ferguson to A Nurse, Pulls the short ball towards deep square leg where the fielder makes a good stop. The batsmen take a run. 92/7

19.5 L Ferguson to A Nurse, Works it through mid-wicket for a double. 91/7

19.4 L Ferguson to A Nurse, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 89/7

19.3 L Ferguson to S Cottrell, Fuller in length outside off, Cottrell square drives it through backward point for a run. 89/7

19.2 L Ferguson to S Cottrell, The batsman gets up on his toes to play that one. 88/7

19.1 L Ferguson to S Cottrell, Lands it on a length around off, angles into the batsman. The batsman tires to flick but misses to get hit on the thigh pad. 88/7

18.6 D Bracewell to A Nurse, A fuller length ball, angling into the batsman. Nurse tries to flick but misses and is hit high on the pads. 88/7

18.5 D Bracewell to A Nurse, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 88/7

18.5 D Bracewell to A Nurse, WIDE! A bouncer but down the leg side. Nurse goes for the pull but misses. The umpire signals a wide. 88/7

18.4 D Bracewell to A Nurse, Fuller in length on middle, driven to mid on. 87/7

18.3 D Bracewell to S Cottrell, A bumper, pulled towards square leg for a run. 87/7

18.2 D Bracewell to S Cottrell, Works it with the angle to mid-wicket. 86/7

18.1 D Bracewell to S Cottrell, A shorter length outside off, Cottrell tries to defend but gets beaten. 86/7

Sheldon Cottrell is the next man in.

17.6 L Ferguson to J Holder, OUT! 7th one down! This is all happening too quickly. Ferguson gets his third. Once again the short ball has done the trick. A bumper outside off, Holder tries to drag his pull through the leg side but only manages to get a top edge which lobs towards mid-wicket. Munro there takes a few steps back, positions himself under it and takes it. New Zealand are just three wickets away from victory. 86/7

17.5 L Ferguson to J Holder, Back of a length on off, Holder guides it to point. 86/6

17.4 L Ferguson to A Nurse, Shorter in length on middle, Nurse tucks it around the corner for a run. 86/6

17.3 L Ferguson to A Nurse, A dot off the Free Hit! A full ball outside off, Nurse moves away and tries to go big but only connects with thin air. 85/6

17.3 L Ferguson to A Nurse, FOUR! Fortune favors the brave! A short ball on middle, Nurse goes for the pull but gets a top edge, over the keeper's head for a boundary. He has also overstepped as the umpire signals a no ball. Free Hit coming up. 85/6

17.2 L Ferguson to A Nurse, Fuller in length on middle, driven to mid on. 80/6

What happened there? Nurse took his stance, Ferguson came all the way and he almost released the ball before Nurse pulls out. The ball hits the off stump and the umpire signals it as a dead ball. Poor Lockie has to walk back...

17.1 L Ferguson to J Holder, Works it with the angle towards wide mid on for a run. 80/6

16.6 D Bracewell to A Nurse, Another bumper. Nurse tries to pull but misses. 79/6

16.5 D Bracewell to A Nurse, Shorter in length on middle, Nurse pulls it through square leg for a couple. 79/6

16.4 D Bracewell to A Nurse, Fuller in length, driven to mid off. 77/6

16.3 D Bracewell to J Holder, Back of a length on off, Holder defends it towards covers for a run. 77/6

16.2 D Bracewell to A Nurse, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. 76/6

16.1 D Bracewell to A Nurse, EDGY FOUR! Length ball, shaping away. Nurse tries to drive but gets an outside edge through the vacant second slip area for a boundary. 75/6

15.6 L Ferguson to A Nurse, Dropped! Henry Nicholls at short leg did try his best but couldn't hold on. Another short ball, angling in on the body of the batsman. Nurse hops a bit to fend it away but does so uppishly towards short leg. Henry there sticks his right hand out to take it but the ball goes off his fingers. Excellent over from Ferguson, just 2 runs and 2 wickets off it. 71/6

15.5 L Ferguson to A Nurse, Nearly... nearly a hat-trick for Ferguson! He has his tail up here. Hits the length hard, gets it to zip off the surface and then it straightens. Nurse has no idea about this, he keeps his bat inside the line and the ball just whizzes past the outside edge to Latham. 70/6

Ashley Nurse walks out at no. 8 to face the hat-trick ball.

15.4 L Ferguson to R Powell, OUT! Bowled 'em! Lockie Ferguson with a brute of a delivery! First a short ball, followed with a full ball with raw pace behind it. Rovman Powell comes and perishes for a golden duck! Lockie steams in, goes wide of the crease and spears in a full length delivery at 147 clicks. Powell is late to get his bat down, he also plays down the wrong line and gets his off stump rattled. Beaten for pace is what you can call it. Lockie gets his second and he is now on a hat-trick. This is the 3rd time in this calendar year where West Indies have found themselves 70/6 or worse. 70/6

Rovman Powell strides out to the middle.

15.3 L Ferguson to J Mohammed, OUT! Bounced out! An easy caught and bowled for Ferguson. This is what pace can do. He bangs it in short again, the ball skids off the surface and also gets big on the batsman. Mohammed, by taking his eyes off the ball, tries to fend it but only manages to lob it back, off the top of the bat towards the bowler who positions himself and takes it easily. Half the side back in the hut for the Windies and New Zealand are now just five wickets away from a series win. 70/5

15.2 L Ferguson to J Holder, Fuller in length on off, Holder tries to drive but gets an outside edge down to third man for a run. 70/4

15.1 L Ferguson to J Holder, Beaten for pace! A short ball, a well-directed one. Holder tries to pull but is late on it and the ball hits him on the shoulder and then on the grill and rolls besides the pitch. 69/4

14.6 D Bracewell to J Holder, Length ball on off, Holder guides it down to third man for a run. 69/4

14.5 D Bracewell to J Holder, Good length of off, defended to point. 68/4

14.4 D Bracewell to J Mohammed, Flicks it with the angle towards mid-wicket for a run. 68/4

14.3 D Bracewell to J Mohammed, Back of a length on off, Mohammed plays it to covers. 67/4

14.2 D Bracewell to J Holder, Angles it into the batsman. Holder uses his wrists and flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. 67/4

14.1 D Bracewell to J Holder, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 66/4

13.6 L Ferguson to J Holder, Back of a length on off, Holder guides it towards point for a run. 66/4

13.5 L Ferguson to J Mohammed, Another brilliant fielding effort! Fuller in length on off, Mohammed drives it through covers. The fielder from mid off hares after it and with a dive manages to keep it in. The batsmen take three. 65/4

13.4 L Ferguson to J Mohammed, Good length on off, Jason defends it soldily. He is hitting the bat hard here, bowling at a good pace. 62/4

13.3 L Ferguson to J Mohammed, Drags his length back on off, JM defends it off the back foot. 62/4

13.2 L Ferguson to J Mohammed, Fuller in length on off, Mohammed pushes it to mid off. 62/4

13.1 L Ferguson to J Mohammed, Very full ball on middle. JM defends it towards mid off. 62/4

12.6 D Bracewell to J Holder, A full toss outside off, Holder is late on his shot as he tries to force it through the off side but gets beaten. 62/4

Lockie Ferguson is brought into the attack now.

12.5 D Bracewell to J Holder, Excellent fielding effort! Short on middle, Holder pulls it through backward square leg. Ferguson, at fine leg, runs to his left, puts in a dive and saves two runs for his side. 62/4

12.4 D Bracewell to J Holder, Length ball on middle, straightens after pitching. Holder makes room and tries to go inside out but gets beaten. 60/4

12.3 D Bracewell to J Mohammed, Full ball angling into the batsman. Mohammed flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. 60/4

12.3 D Bracewell to J Mohammed, WIDE! A bumper which bounces way above the batsman's head. Mohammed ducks under it and the umpire signals a wide. 59/4

12.2 D Bracewell to J Mohammed, Back of a length on off, Mohammed defends it off the back foot. 58/4

12.1 D Bracewell to J Holder, Works it with the angle through mid-wicket for a run. 58/4

11.6 T Boult to J Mohammed, Length on off, Mohammed defends it off the front foot. 57/4

11.5 T Boult to J Mohammed, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 57/4

11.4 T Boult to J Holder, In the air... but short! Another short ball on middle, Holder takes on the challenge of pulling but only manages to get a top edge which flies towards the fine leg fielder who comes running in but can't get to it. The batsmen take one. 57/4

11.3 T Boult to J Mohammed, Back of a length outside off, Jason guides it through backward point for a run. 56/4

11.2 T Boult to J Mohammed, Shorter in length on middle, Mohammed defends it off the back foot. 55/4

11.1 T Boult to J Holder, Fuller in length on off, Holder drives it towards wide mid on for a run. 55/4

10.6 D Bracewell to J Mohammed, Length ball, defended by the batsman. 54/4

10.5 D Bracewell to J Holder, Good length on middle, Holder plays it towards mid-wicket for a run. 54/4

10.4 D Bracewell to J Holder, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 53/4

10.3 D Bracewell to J Holder, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. 53/4

10.2 D Bracewell to J Holder, Bowled outside off, swinging away. Holder goes after it but does not connect. 53/4

10.1 D Bracewell to J Holder, Length ball on off, Holder defends it off the back foot. 53/4

Powerplay 2 has been signaled. A maximum of four players can now be placed outside the circle. Also Doug Bracewell comes into attack.

9.6 T Boult to J Holder, Driven through mid off by the batsman. They pick up a single. 53/4

Jason Holder strides out at no. 6.

9.5 T Boult to S Hope, OUT! One shot too many! Needless by Hope as already two boundaries were struck in the over. Boult gets his fourth. He comes running in and bowls a length ball on off. Hope pays the price for playing across the line as he tries to go over mid-wicket. The bat turns in his hands as he tries to hit it and hence he ends up skying it towards the keeper. Latham doesn't look comfortable under it but hangs on in the end. 274 more needed for the Windies. 52/4

9.4 T Boult to S Hope, FOUR! CRISP! Comes around the wicket and dishes out a full ball outside off, Hope lunges forward and drives it, all along the ground, through covers for a boundary. 52/3

9.3 T Boult to S Hope, FOUR! Top shot! Slightly fuller around off, Hope picks it up over mid-wicket and fetches himself a boundary. A confident shot there. He has looked good since the time he has come out to bat. 48/3

9.2 T Boult to S Hope, Length ball on the stumps. Hope plays it back to the bowler. 44/3

9.1 T Boult to S Hope, Just ahead of a length on off, Hope leans into it and drives it on the up, through covers for a couple. 44/3

8.6 M Henry to S Hope, Back of a length on off, Hope guides it towards point for a run. 42/3

8.5 M Henry to J Mohammed, Just behind a length on off, Mohammed punches it through covers off the back foot. The fielder from point gives it a chase, dives to keep the ball in play. The batsmen take three. 41/3

8.4 M Henry to J Mohammed, Punched off the backfoot by the batsman. 38/3

8.3 M Henry to J Mohammed, FOUR! You don't need to run for those! A fuller length delivery on off, Mohammed presses forward and drives it through covers for a boundary. 38/3

8.2 M Henry to J Mohammed, Bumper on middle, the batsman does well to evade it. 34/3

8.1 M Henry to S Hope, Bangs in a short one on middle, Hope pulls it to deep backward square leg for a run. 34/3

7.6 T Boult to J Mohammed, FOUR! Not convincing but Mohammed won't mind! Boult bangs it short on middle, a surprise delivery. Mohammed tries to pull but the ball goes off the gloves, over the keeper's head for a boundary. 33/3

7.5 T Boult to J Mohammed, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 29/3

7.4 T Boult to J Mohammed, Shorter in length on off, Mohammed goes on his toes to defend it. 29/3

7.3 T Boult to S Hope, Exquisite! A full ball on off, Hope drives it through covers for three. 29/3

7.2 T Boult to S Hope, Shorter in length outside off, Hope cuts it through backward point for a couple. 26/3

7.1 T Boult to S Hope, Back of a length on off, the batsman defends it off the back foot. 24/3

6.6 M Henry to J Mohammed, ALMOST! Henry dishes out a full ball outside off, inviting the batsman to play a loose shot. He does so, goes after it with minimal foot movement only to get beaten. 24/3

6.5 M Henry to J Mohammed, Punched off the backfoot by the batsman. 24/3

6.4 M Henry to J Mohammed, Good length on off, Mohammed defends it onto the ground. 24/3

6.3 M Henry to S Hope, Fullish ball on middle, Hope drives it to wide mid on for a run. 24/3

6.2 M Henry to J Mohammed, Flicks it with the angle towards backward square leg for a run. 23/3

6.1 M Henry to S Hope, Fuller in length on middle, Hope flicks it towards mid on and sets off for a run. The fielder there, picks the ball up and has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. Had he hit it would have been close. 22/3

5.6 T Boult to J Mohammed, Back of a length on middle, shapes back in. Mohammed tries to defend but gets beaten and is hit high on the thigh pad. End of a wicket maiden for Boult. 21/3

5.5 T Boult to J Mohammed, Length outside off, Mohammed lets it be. 21/3

5.4 T Boult to J Mohammed, A big appeal but nothing from the umpire! Boult lands it on a length around middle, jags back in after pitching. Mohammed plants his front foot ahead and tries to defend it but is undone by the inswing as the ball hits him on the front pad. The players appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Might be too high! 21/3

5.3 T Boult to J Mohammed, Back of a length on off, defended off the back foot. 21/3

5.2 T Boult to J Mohammed, Length on middle, Jason works it to mid-wicket. 21/3

Jason Mohammed is the new man in.

5.1 T Boult to S Hetmyer, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Boult is breathing fire! He has got his third in his third over. He bowls it on a length around off, gets it to straighten a touch. Hetmyer tries to defend but gets an outside edge to Worker at second slip who takes a good low catch. He will be delighted with this, after dropping one earlier. The Windies are staring down the barrel here. They need another 305 runs. 21/3

4.6 M Henry to S Hope, Length ball on off, Hope defends it off the front foot. 21/2

4.5 M Henry to S Hope, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 21/2

4.4 M Henry to S Hope, FOUR! Off the mark in style! Short and wide outside off, Hope cashes in on the width offered. He cuts it through point for a boundary. 21/2

4.3 M Henry to S Hope, Good length on off, Hope defends it onto the ground. 17/2

4.2 M Henry to S Hope, A bumper on middle, Hope ducks under it. 17/2

4.1 M Henry to S Hope, Length ball on off, Hope defends it solidly. 17/2

3.6 T Boult to S Hetmyer, BEATEN! On a length around off, angles across the batsman. Hetmyer tries to defend but gets beaten. 17/2

3.5 T Boult to S Hetmyer, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 17/2

3.4 T Boult to S Hetmyer, On the pads, Hetmyer works it around the corner for a couple. 17/2

Shimron Hetmyer walks out to the middle.

3.3 T Boult to E Lewis, OUT! West Indies have been rocked back early! Boult comes steaming in and bowls a short ball on middle, Lewis takes on the challenge of pulling it but gets a top edge in the process and the ball goes uppishly towards fine leg where Doug Bracewell takes an easy catch. Second one down for the Windies. The dangerous Lewis is walking back cheaply. 15/2

3.2 T Boult to E Lewis, Back of a length on off, Lewis pushes it to covers. 15/1

3.1 T Boult to E Lewis, Length outside off, the batsman need not play at it. 15/1

2.6 M Henry to S Hope, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 15/1

2.5 M Henry to E Lewis, Shortish on off, punched to mid off for a quick single. 15/1

2.4 M Henry to E Lewis, Shorter in length on middle, pushed to covers. 14/1

2.3 M Henry to E Lewis, Back of a length on off, Lewis defends it off the back foot. 14/1

2.2 M Henry to E Lewis, Back of a length on off, Lewis guides it towards point where the fielder dives to his right and makes a good stop. 14/1

2.1 M Henry to E Lewis, FOUR! Delightful! Lewis just loves it there. Full and outside off, a half-volley. Evin leans into it and drives it through covers for a boundary. 14/1

One brother replaces other. Shai Hope arrives at no. 3.

1.6 T Boult to K Hope, OUT! Bowled 'em! That's the first one of the innings and Kyle Hope is out of here. Superb bowling from Boult. He lands it on a length around middle, it cuts back in sharply to stun the right-hander. Hope has no idea as the ball breaches through his defense and crashes into the timber. Kyle Hope and his misery with the bat continues... 10/1

1.5 T Boult to K Hope, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 10/0

1.4 T Boult to E Lewis, Leg bye! Fuller and veering in on the pads, Evin looks to clip it away but it goes off the pads towards fine leg. A leg bye taken. 10/0

1.3 T Boult to E Lewis, FOUR! Beautiful shot! Fuller in length and around middle, Lewis lofts it straight back down the ground for a boundary. 9/0

1.2 T Boult to E Lewis, Edged and it's dropped! A tough one though! Boult hurls it on a length, it seams away off the deck and squares Lewis up completely. Ekes out an edge that flies rather quickly towards Worker at second slip. The Kiwi opener dives full stretch to his left but the ball doesn't stick in his palms. 5/0

1.1 T Boult to E Lewis, On a length and swinging further from the off stump line. The batsman doesn't offer any shot. 5/0

Trent Boult to share the second new ball with Henry!

0.6 M Henry to K Hope, FOUR! Up and running is Hope! Fuller but a bit too straight, Hope brings his bat down at the angle and works it sweetly through mid-wicket for a boundary to open his account. A good first over comes to an end! 5/0

0.5 M Henry to E Lewis, In the air... ohhh... safe! Henry after bowling at 111 kph on the previous ball, bangs in a short ball with a lot of venom in this one. A 141 kph bumper, which hurries on Lewis who still goes after the shot. Gets a top edge which just clears a diving mid-wicket fielder who sprints backward. A single is taken. 1/0

0.4 M Henry to E Lewis, Now bowls a bumper, at 111 kph, Evin is quick to evade this one. 0/0

0.3 M Henry to E Lewis, Goes fuller, searching for the swing that he is getting. Lewis checks his drive as the ball rolls straight to mid off. 0/0

0.2 M Henry to E Lewis, Angles it across Lewis, swings away further outside off. Evin shoulders his arms at that one. 0/0

0.1 M Henry to E Lewis, Some swing straightaway for Henry. This will encourage him for sure. Starts with a length delivery, around middle and off, Lewis prods forward and with a straight bat blocks it to mid off. 0/0

