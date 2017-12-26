New Zealand vs West Indies, 3rd ODI in Christchurch, Highlights: As It Happened

Ross Taylor. (Getty Images)

That's it from us for this game. New Zealand enforced another whitewash on the Windies by winning this ODI series 3-0. Plenty for the visitors to work on, but they won't have much time as the T20I series will begin in three day's time. The first encounter will take place on 29th December at 1900 local (0600 GMT previous day) in Nelson. We hope you join us for it. Till then, cheers!

Tom Latham says it was an outstanding performance and is glad they were able to get back on the field despite the rain delays. Wanted to take it as deep as possible with the bat after the Windies had them on the ropes at the beginning of their innings. When questioned about what he did during the rain break, he says he just had his pads on throughout that time and waited patiently. Ends by saying he thinks it's nice that everyone is stepping up instead of just one or two guys, which is great for the team overall.

Jason Holder says they started well with the ball but lost wickets while batting which made them lose momentum. Adds they have to be tighter with the bat to give themselves a chance to get going, despite the swinging conditions. Feels there's obviously still some work to be done and will look to do better in the upcoming T20I series.

Man of the Series, Trent Boult says it's nice to bowl well and get the result. Mentions that having Matt Henry bowl from the other end helps as he puts pressure on the batsmen and the swinging conditions at the Hagley Oval obviously help too.

Man of the Match, Ross Taylor says it's nice to put up a good score and help the side win. When asked about what he did during the long rain break, he jokes and says he had three cups of coffee during that time. States that he had been working hard the last couple of months so is happy his hard work is paying off now.

Earlier in the day - The Kiwis got off to a shaky start losing three quick wickets courtesy a brilliant spell by Cottrell with the new ball. They seemed to be in trouble at 26 for 3 but the partnership between Taylor and Latham and some brisk runs by Nicholls towards the end helped them get up to a decent total which proved to much for the visitors. Stay tuned for the presentation in a while.

It was another poor outing with the bat by the Windies. No batsman showed character to fight it out. The only positive they could take from the second innings is they managed to play their full quota of overs. None of the top five managed to get into double figures. Jason Holder was their top scorer with a quickfire 34 but that was never going to be enough.

So, after all the rain interruptions we had, New Zealand came out and put another dominating performance with the ball to inflict a whitewash. Defending 166 in 23 overs was never going to be easy, especially with the firepower the Windies possess. But, the Kiwi bowlers came out all guns blazing and had the away side 5 down within the first four overs. Boult and Santner finished with three-fers and Henry bagged two with one being the all-important wicket of Gayle.

22.6 T Astle to S Gabriel, NOT OUT! It has pitched outside leg! It was an ambitious review though, only taken given it's the last ball of the game. Astle tosses it up around leg stump, Gabriel tries to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. Todd appeals but the umpire shakes his head. He signals for a review and his captain obliges. They go upstairs and replays show it has pitched outside leg. New Zealand lose their review but to be honest it won't matter as THEY HAVE WON BY 66 RUNS (DLS Method)! 99/9

Review time! A review for LBW has been taken by Latham against Gabriel. Seems to be pitching outside leg.

22.5 T Astle to S Gabriel, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 99/9

22.4 T Astle to S Gabriel, A googly on the pads, Gabriel tries to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. The bowler appeals but the umpire stays put. 99/9

22.3 T Astle to N Miller, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. They pick up a single. 99/9

22.2 T Astle to N Miller, Drags his length back outside off, Miller cuts it to point. 98/9

22.1 T Astle to S Gabriel, Starts off with a full toss on middle, Gabriel flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. 98/9

Todd Astle will bowl the last over.

21.6 M Henry to N Miller, Tries to follow it up with a yorker on off but ends up serving a full toss. Miller defends it back to the bowler. 97/9

21.5 M Henry to N Miller, The batsman makes room to go over the off side. Henry does well as he follows him with a short ball. Miller tries to guide it on the off side but gets beaten. 97/9

21.4 M Henry to N Miller, Shortish ball outside off, Miller sways away from it. 97/9

21.3 M Henry to N Miller, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 97/9

21.2 M Henry to N Miller, Short and wide outside off, Miller tries to cut but gets beaten. 97/9

21.1 M Henry to N Miller, Slower ball on off, defended back to the bowler. 97/9

20.6 L Ferguson to S Gabriel, FOUR! Full on middle, Gabriel drives it uppishly back past the bowler and through mid off for a boundary. 97/9

20.5 L Ferguson to S Gabriel, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen have picked up a couple of runs. 93/9

20.4 L Ferguson to N Miller, Fuller in length outside off, Miller squeezes it towards point. Broom dives to his left and makes a good stop but can't stop the single. 91/9

20.4 L Ferguson to N Miller, FIVE WIDES! Another one where the keeper stands no chance! Lockie bangs it in short but down the leg side. The ball bounces way above the batsman's head, beats the keeper and down to the fine leg fence. 90/9

20.3 L Ferguson to N Miller, Makes room and Ferguson follows him with a short ball. Miller cuts it to point. 85/9

20.2 L Ferguson to N Miller, Slower ball on off, defended off the back foot. 85/9

20.1 L Ferguson to N Miller, Short and wide outside off, cut to point. The fielder fumbles but no runs conceded. 85/9

19.6 M Henry to S Gabriel, Slower ball, Miller picks it up but is not able to time the heave over mid-wicket. He connects well enough to clear the in-field and bags two. 85/9

19.5 M Henry to S Gabriel, Works it with the angle to mid-wicket. 83/9

19.4 M Henry to S Gabriel, Good length on off, defended onto the ground. 83/9

19.3 M Henry to S Gabriel, Fuller on the stumps, driven to mid on. 83/9

19.2 M Henry to S Gabriel, Good length on off, driven on the up to covers. 83/9

19.1 M Henry to S Gabriel, Length ball on off, pushed back to the bowler. 83/9

Matt Henry is brought back into the attack.

18.6 L Ferguson to N Miller, The ball is too wide on the off side for the batsman to make any contact. 83/9

18.5 L Ferguson to N Miller, Length ball on off, rises after pitching. The batsman first thinks of playing at it but then does well to take his hands out of the way. 83/9

18.4 L Ferguson to S Gabriel, Fuller in length on middle, Gabriel gets it off the inner half through square leg for a run. 83/9

18.3 L Ferguson to S Gabriel, Shorter in length on off, the batsman sways out of the way. 82/9

18.2 L Ferguson to S Gabriel, Length ball on off, defended off the back foot. 82/9

18.1 L Ferguson to S Gabriel, Fuller in length outside off, driven to covers. 82/9

Lockie Ferguson comes back into the attack.

17.6 T Boult to N Miller, Ends his spell with a dot! Boult bangs it short on middle, Miller defends it towards mid-wicket. He ends his spell with figures off 5-0-18-3. 82/9

17.5 T Boult to N Miller, FOUR! SLAPPED! Short and wide, Miller cashes in on the width offered and cuts it through point for a boundary. 82/9

17.4 T Boult to S Gabriel, A full toss on the pads, flicked on the leg side for a run. 78/9

17.3 T Boult to S Gabriel, Slower ball but outside off, Gabriel tries to drive but is beaten. 77/9

17.2 T Boult to N Miller, On the pads, flicked to deep square leg for a run. 77/9

17.1 T Boult to N Miller, NASTY! The batsman was beaten for pace there! Boult bowls a short one on middle, before Miller could react, it hit him on the shoulder, then on the helmet and then the ball rolls past the off stump. 76/9

16.6 M Santner to N Miller, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 76/9

16.5 M Santner to N Miller, Fires it on the pads, Miller works it to fine leg. 75/9

16.4 M Santner to S Gabriel, Floats it full on middle, Gabriel goes straight over the bowler's head for a run. 75/9

16.3 M Santner to S Gabriel, Flatter outside off, Gabriel tries to play across the line but does not connect. 74/9

16.2 M Santner to N Miller, Gabriel is the next man in but he won't be on strike! Miller drives it through mid on for a run. 74/9

16.1 M Santner to S Cottrell, OUT! This is catching practice! Santner gets his third. He again tosses it up, tempting the batsman to go after it. Cottrell does so as he tries to go big. He gets the elevation but not the distance as he holes out to Matt Henry at long off. Shannon Gabriel will be the next batsman in for the Windies. 73/9

15.6 T Boult to N Miller, Back of a length on off, guides it to point. 73/8

15.5 T Boult to S Cottrell, A low full toss outside off, Cottrell guides it down to third man for a run. 73/8

15.4 T Boult to N Miller, Fuller in length outside off, Miller tries to squeeze it through the off side but gets an inside edge towards square leg for a run. 72/8

15.3 T Boult to N Miller, Comes around the wicket and lands it on a length around off. Miller lets it be. 71/8

15.2 T Boult to N Miller, Shorter in length on middle, defended off the back foot. 71/8

15.1 T Boult to N Miller, Back of a length on off, pushed to covers. 71/8

Trent Boult is back into the attack.

14.6 M Santner to N Miller, On the pads, flicked through mid-wicket for a run. 71/8

14.5 M Santner to N Miller, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 70/8

14.4 M Santner to N Miller, It goes high up in the air... but safe! Santner bowls it slower through the air, Miller goes for the slog sweep but only manages to get a top edge which falls in no man's land in the mid-wicket region for a couple. 70/8

14.3 M Santner to N Miller, Plays the sweep shot but mistimes it to short fine leg. 68/8

14.2 M Santner to N Miller, Flatter on off, spinning away. Miller tries to defend but gets beaten. 68/8

14.1 M Santner to N Miller, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 68/8

13.6 T Astle to N Miller, Tucks it around the corner for a run. 68/8

13.5 T Astle to N Miller, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 67/8

13.4 T Astle to S Cottrell, Gives it air, Cottrell slogs hard and also connects well but does not find the gap. The ball goes on the bounce to the man at long on for a run. 67/8

13.3 T Astle to N Miller, On the pads, flicked on the leg side for a run. 66/8

13.2 T Astle to N Miller, Works the googly to mid-wicket 65/8

13.1 T Astle to S Cottrell, Flicks it with the angle through mid-wicket for a run. 65/8

12.6 M Santner to N Miller, TURN! Floats it up on off, turns away sharply. Miller tries to defend but gets beaten. 64/8

12.5 M Santner to J Holder, OUT! Another one bites the dust! Santner with his second. He has been excellent since coming on. He again tosses it up on off, getting the ball to turn away. Holder pays the price of playing across the line as he tries to go over mid-wicket. He gets a top edge in the process which lobs towards covers. Broom there runs towards the ball, dives and takes an excellent catch. Never easy those, above your shoulder. Excellent! New Zealand now two wickets away from a whitewash. 64/8

12.4 M Santner to N Miller, The batsman plays it with an angled bat and guides it to third man. One run added to the total. 64/7

12.3 M Santner to N Miller, Flatter outside off, Miller tries to cut but gets beaten. 63/7

12.2 M Santner to J Holder, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. They pick up a single. 63/7

12.1 M Santner to N Miller, Driven down to long on for a run. 62/7

11.6 T Astle to N Miller, Bowls the wrong 'un on middle. Miller works it down towards fine leg for three. 61/7

Nikita Miller is the next batsman in.

11.5 T Astle to A Nurse, OUT! TIMBER! Astle has completely foxed Nurse with the wrong one there. Nurse has found it difficult to pick him throughout this over and Astle eventually gets his man. He tosses it up on off, it is a googly. Ashley tries to drive leaving a gap between bat and pad. The ball turns into the batsman and sneaks through the gap, disturbing the stumps. First wicket for Astle and he is a happy man. 58/7

11.4 T Astle to A Nurse, The leg spinner this time on off, Nurse defends it solidly. 58/6

11.3 T Astle to A Nurse, Nurse is not reading him here! Astle bowls it on off, it is the googly. Nurse tries to defend but is struck on the front pad. The bowler appeals but the umpire shakes his head. 58/6

11.2 T Astle to A Nurse, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 58/6

11.1 T Astle to A Nurse, HOW HAS THAT MISSED THE OFF POLE! Astle tosses it up around off, Nurse tries to drive it through the off side but misses and the ball goes agonizingly close to the off pole. 58/6

10.6 M Santner to A Nurse, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single. 58/6

10.5 M Santner to A Nurse, The ball takes the outside edge goes towards the vacant slip region. 57/6

Ashley Nurse walks out at no.8.

10.4 M Santner to R Powell, OUT! In the air... caught! Another one bites the dust! Brilliant bowling by Santner, he has out thought the batsman with the way he has varied his pace. He bowled the last one at 97.5 kph and slows this one down to 76 kph. He also gives it air outside off, Powell comes down the track and tries to heave it over the leg side but gets a top edge in the process which lobs towards short third man. Ferguson there comes running in and takes a good catch. New Zealand are four wickets away from victory. 57/6

10.3 M Santner to R Powell, Flatter on middle, Powell tries to flick but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 57/5

10.2 M Santner to R Powell, Seeing the last ball turn, Santner slows it up and bowls it outside off, Powell tries to sweep again but this time is not only beaten by the turn but also by the bounce. 57/5

10.1 M Santner to R Powell, Tosses it up on off, Powell tries to sweep but is beaten by the away turn. 57/5

Change of ends for Mitchell Santner.

9.6 T Astle to J Holder, FOUR! CARESSED! Astle tosses it up on off, Holder makes room and caresses it through covers for a boundary. End of a big over for the Windies. 14 from it. 57/5

9.5 T Astle to R Powell, Brings out the sweep shot and hits it to deep square leg for a run. 53/5

9.4 T Astle to J Holder, Flatter on middle, Holder punches it down to long on for a run. 52/5

9.3 T Astle to J Holder, SIX! He takes on the longer part and clears it! Astle bowls a wrong 'un. Holder picks it and with the spin slog sweeps it over mid-wicket for a biggie. 115 needed now from 81 balls. 51/5

9.2 T Astle to J Holder, Shorter in length on middle, Holder rocks back and whips it through mid-wicket for a brace. 45/5

9.1 T Astle to R Powell, Drags his length back on middle, Powell works it through mid-wicket for a run. 43/5

Todd Astle is into the attack.

8.6 L Ferguson to R Powell, A good follow-up delivery. Ferguson bowls a yorker on off, Powell does well to jam it out towards mid off and take a quick run. 42/5

8.6 L Ferguson to R Powell, WIDE! Another bouncer which has been called a wide. Lockie bangs it short, Powell evades it. 41/5

8.5 L Ferguson to R Powell, Some chin music for the batsman, he lets that bouncer through to the wicket-keeper. 40/5

8.4 L Ferguson to J Holder, Fuller in length on middle, pushed towards wide mid on for a run. 40/5

8.3 L Ferguson to J Holder, Short of a length, Holder defends it off the back foot. 39/5

8.3 L Ferguson to J Holder, WIDE! The keeper did well there to get a hand to it. Ferguson bowls a bouncer down the leg side. Holder watches it sail over his head. The keeper moves to his left and stretches his hand out to get to it but only manages to get his fingertips on it. He takes the pace off the ball as it rolls towards fine leg. The batsmen take two byes. 39/5

8.2 L Ferguson to R Powell, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. One run added to the total. 36/5

8.1 L Ferguson to J Holder, Back of a length on off, Holder guides it down to third man for a run. 35/5

7.6 M Santner to J Holder, The batsman has driven it through mid on. One run added to the total. 34/5

7.5 M Santner to R Powell, Works it with the angle towards mid-wicket for a run. 33/5

7.4 M Santner to J Holder, Fires it on middle, Holder nudges it on the leg side for a run. 32/5

7.3 M Santner to R Powell, Floats it on off, Rovman drives it through mid on for a run. 31/5

7.2 M Santner to R Powell, Flatter on off, Powell defends it off the back foot. 30/5

7.1 M Santner to J Holder, 1000 ODI runs for Jason Holder! Santner tosses it up on middle, Holder drives it down towards long on for a run. 30/5

Time for spin! Mitchell Santner is into the attack.

6.6 L Ferguson to R Powell, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 29/5

6.5 L Ferguson to R Powell, BEATEN! A length ball on off, shapes away after pitching. Powell tries to defend but gets beaten. 29/5

6.4 L Ferguson to R Powell, In the air... but the fielder can't get to it! Excellent effort though! Ferguson bowls it full on off, Powell tries to go over mid off. He does not time it well and it goes uppishly towards the fielder who turns, runs back and puts in a dive but can't get his hands to it. A couple taken by the batsmen. 29/5

6.3 L Ferguson to R Powell, OUCH! That must have stung! A short ball on off, zips off the surface and also bounces a touch more. Powell tries to defend it off the back foot but is hit on the glove. 27/5

6.3 L Ferguson to R Powell, WIDE! A bouncer which was so effective for him in the last game, but this time it bounces way above the batsman's head and the umpire signals a wide. 27/5

6.2 L Ferguson to R Powell, Back of a length on off, Powell defends it off the back foot. 26/5

6.1 L Ferguson to R Powell, Length ball outside off, Powell lets it be. 26/5

Lockie Ferguson is back into the attack.

5.6 T Boult to R Powell, Fullish ball on off, pushed towards mid off for a run. 26/5

5.5 T Boult to J Holder, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. One run added to the total. 25/5

5.4 T Boult to J Holder, Goes for the magic delivery he bowled to Chadwick Walton but ends up serving a full toss on leg stump. Holder flicks it through square leg for a couple. 24/5

5.3 T Boult to R Powell, Oooo! Boult again bowls a fuller length ball on off, gets some inward movement. Powell tries to drive but he too gets an inside edge down to fine leg for a run. 22/5

5.2 T Boult to R Powell, Bouncer! Powell ducks under it. 21/5

5.1 T Boult to J Holder, Almost gets his fourth! He bowls it fuller in length on off, gets it to shape back in. Holder tries to drive away from his body but gets an inside edge, which goes past the leg stump and down to fine leg for a run. 21/5

4.6 M Henry to J Holder, Shorter in length on middle, Holder tucks it towards square leg for a run. 11 runs from the over. They will need a lot more like this. 20/5

4.5 M Henry to R Powell, Bowls it on the pads, Powell clips it towards square leg for a run. 19/5

4.4 M Henry to J Holder, Works it with the angle towards mid-wicket for a run. 18/5

4.3 M Henry to J Holder, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! This is even better than the last one. They brought in an extra man in the off side and Holder still found the gap as he punched the short ball on off, through cover-point. 17/5

4.2 M Henry to J Holder, FOUR! They need many more! Shorter in length outside off, Holder camps back and punches it through covers for a boundary. 13/5

4.1 M Henry to J Holder, Fuller in length outside off, shaping away. Holder plays a loose shot away from his body but gets beaten. 9/5

3.6 T Boult to R Powell, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. 9/5

Rovman Powell walks out to bat.

3.5 T Boult to C Walton, OUT! KABOOM! WOW! How do you play those?! Boult is running through the Windies batting line-up here. It is his 10th wicket in the last two games. He comes steaming in and bowls a yorker, an inswinging one on middle. Walton is late to get his bat down and the ball hits him on his feet and goes on to hit the off stump. Half the side back in the hut for the visitors. 9/5

3.4 T Boult to C Walton, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 9/4

3.3 T Boult to J Holder, Works it around the corner for a run. 9/4

Jason Holder walks out to the middle.

3.2 T Boult to J Mohammed, OUT! BOWLED 'EM! Those inswingers are wreaking havoc in this series for the Windies batsmen. Boult once again dishes out a full ball, gets it to swing late, into the batsman. Mohammed tries to drive it straight but is undone by the movement. The ball flicks the back pad and deflects onto the stumps. New Zealand are 6 wickets away from a whitewash here. 8/4

3.1 T Boult to J Mohammed, Good length outside off, Mohammed lets it be. 8/3

2.6 M Henry to C Walton, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 8/3

2.5 M Henry to C Walton, Outside off on a good length, defended away into the off side for nothing. 8/3

2.4 M Henry to J Mohammed, Shortish around off, Mohammed looks to pull but gets it off the under edge towards third man for a single. 8/3

2.3 M Henry to J Mohammed, Stays back and keeps it out off the back foot. 7/3

2.2 M Henry to J Mohammed, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 7/3

Jason Mohammed walks out to the middle.

2.1 M Henry to K Hope, OUT! They are falling like a pack of cards here! Kyle Hope is the man walking back this time. Henry fires in a full ball on middle, it shapes in a touch. Hope misses the flick and is hit on the pads. The players appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Hope, after a chat with his partner, opts not to review. He should have as it may have missed the leg stump. Replays later show it was missing the leg stump. Poor by the non-striker, he had a better angle and he should have asked Hope to go for the review. Three down inside the third over and the Windies are staring down the barrel. 7/3

1.6 T Boult to K Hope, Length outside off, Hope gets it off the outside edge, down towards third man for a run. 7/2

1.5 T Boult to K Hope, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 6/2

Kyle Hope walks out to the middle.

1.4 T Boult to S Hope, OUT! CAUGHT! Boult Strikes! Windies have lost their second in the second over. Trent bowls it short on off, Hope tries to pull but is early into the shot. It goes off the toe end to Taylor at short mid-wicket who takes it at head height. Shai was trying to go over the fielder but did not get the elevation. Nevertheless, the Windies are in big trouble here. They need another 160 runs. 6/2

1.3 T Boult to S Hope, Another inswinger on middle, Hope drives it towards mid on. 6/1

1.2 T Boult to S Hope, Fuller in length, swinging into the batsman. Hope flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple. 6/1

Shai Hope has walked into the middle now. Also, Trent Boult is bowling from the other end. He bagged career-best figures in the last game. Can he repeat the same?

1.1 T Boult to S Hope, Length ball on off, Hope defends it off the front foot. 4/1

0.6 M Henry to C Gayle, OUT! GONE! Henry gets the big fish! But a lot of credit has to be given to Colin Munro as he made this skier look very easy. Henry bends his back on this one and lands it on a length on off. Gayle moves his front leg out of the way and tries to go big again but he only manages to get a top edge which goes high up in the air towards backward point. Munro there tracks back, judges it beautifully and takes it. Once again Chris walks back cheaply and New Zealand will be delighted to see his back. 4/1

0.5 M Henry to C Gayle, FOUR! Gayle says enough is enough. Expecting a length ball he makes room and he gets exactly that. He slaps it over covers for a boundary. The Windies are off the mark in style. 4/0

0.4 M Henry to C Gayle, Bouncer! The batsman does well to evade it. 0/0

0.3 M Henry to C Gayle, Back of a length outside off, Gayle lets it be. Henry is bowling at a good pace here. He is also extracting good bounce from the wicket. 0/0

0.2 M Henry to C Gayle, Shorter in length on off, gets it to bounce a little more. Gayle does well to drop his hands and let it through to the keeper. 0/0

0.1 M Henry to C Gayle, Starts off with a length ball outside off, in the corridor of uncertainty. Gayle watchfully makes a leave. 0/0

