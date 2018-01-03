New Zealand vs West Indies, 3rd T20I Highlights: As it Happened

New Zealand's Anaru Kitchen (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of West Indies batsman Rovman Powell during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and the West Indies at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui (Image: AP)

Commentary (West Indies innings)

So that is it from this game! Another series lost for the Windies. They have lost 7 out of the 8 games played in this tour. They still have time now to regroup and get themselves ready for the World Cup qualifier. New Zealand on the other hand, look a very strong unit, especially at home. They will be focused and rearing to go against a Pakistan side which has also impressed one and many in the limited over format. It will be one cracking contest and the first ODI will be played at Basin Reserve on the 6th January 1100 local (2200 GMT previous day). Till then, take care and good bye!

New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson says, it has been a fantastic series. Admits the Windies are one of the top sides in the shortest format and hence it was a commendable performance by his team. Credits their batting and their bowling for the way they played. Feels the players who came in played their role selflessly. Ends by saying they have to now turn their focus onto the Pakistan team as they too are a very good side.

Windies skipper, Carlos Brathwaite says, they have had a chat about what went wrong. Feels the Munro innings took the game away from them. Adds that they could easily have been 160-odd for 4 but wanted to make a statement and went for the win. Unfortunately, he believes that led to their undoing and hence lost early wickets in the process. Further says they had plans for Munro but some did work and some did not. Admits they did make a lot of mistakes while bowling to Munro and he capitalized on them. Appreciates New Zealand as a team and feels they are a strong unit.

Colin Munro who is also the Man of the Series, has been interviewed again. He says he has found the formula which works for him. Informs he has been in and out of the squad and now wants to be a permanent. Reckons it was always about watching the ball and he does that now. Thanks New Zealand for helping his family to come here and watch the game. Feels they have played some good cricket throughout the summer. Says they have a good group of cricketers and hopes it helps them in the next World Cup. On being asked whether he believes in superstition and luck, he initially is blank. Then Craig Cummins reminds him that he does not change the shirt for the next game if he has scored a big one in the previous one. Aha... suddenly Munro remembers and says that he does not believe in those things but likes to wear the same shirt as a reminder and a memento.

Man of the Match, Colin Munro says, he was fortunate to get a few out of the middle of the bat. Mentions the way he and Guptill played today was outstanding. Further adds he goes out there and tries to play his shots from the first ball. States he tries to be aggressive and play his natural game. Admits he was pretty confident as he was hitting the ball well throughout the series. Informs he has worked a lot on his technique since the time he has been moved up the order in the white ball format. Ends by saying he targeted the mid-wicket and the cover region where only timing was required for the ball to sail over the fence.

The New Zealand bowling on the other hand, was brilliant right from the start. Tim Southee was their tormentor-in-chief with a three-fer. He was well supported by the rest as everyone except Santner was amongst the wickets. Stay tuned for the presentation in a while.

Clinical, a very clinical performance by New Zealand to cleansweep the Windies. To be honest the thrashing from Munro in the first innings took the game away from the away side. Chasing 244 was always going to be an uphill task and they got off to the worst starts possible. They lost both their openers in the first over and then were never able to take off. Fletcher did score an entertaining 46 but it was never going to be enough.

16.3 Tim Southee to S Badree, OUT! In the air...taken! That is it. Southee has taken the last wicket and he finishes with three. He bowls a slower one on middle, Badree is early into the shot and he balloons it towards Bruce at long on who runs in, settles himself under it and takes an easy catch. All smiles on the faces of the New Zealand player as THEY HAVE WON BY 119 RUNS, THEIR BIGGEST EVER T20I WIN! 124/9

16.2 Tim Southee to A Nurse, Back of a length on off, defended towards covers for a run. 124/8

16.1 Tim Southee to A Nurse, A length ball on off, Nurse lunges forward and defends it. 123/8

Tim Southee is back on.

15.6 T Boult to S Badree, Yorker but outside off, Nurse jams it out. 123/8

15.5 T Boult to A Nurse, Slower ball on off, Nurse waits for it and guides it down to third man for a run. 123/8

15.4 T Boult to S Badree, Back of a length, angling away from the batsman. Badree tries to defend but gets an outside edge down to third man for a run. 122/8

15.3 T Boult to A Nurse, Short and outside off, guided down to third man for a run. 121/8

15.2 T Boult to A Nurse, FOUR! STREAKY! Full and outside off, swinging back in. Nurse slips as he tries to drive and gets an inside edge in the process which goes agonizingly close to the leg pole and down to fine leg. 120/8

15.1 T Boult to A Nurse, Length ball on off, Nurse pushes it towards mid off for no runs. 116/8

14.6 Ish Sodhi to A Nurse, A single to end the over! Nurse will keep strike as he drives it down to long on. 116/8

14.5 Ish Sodhi to A Nurse, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 115/8

14.4 Ish Sodhi to A Nurse, Gives it air and bowls it full outside off, Nurse tries to drive it through covers but does not connect. 115/8

14.3 Ish Sodhi to S Badree, Short and outside off, cut to sweeper cover for a run. 115/8

14.2 Ish Sodhi to S Badree, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. 114/8

14.1 Ish Sodhi to S Badree, Floats it on off, defended off the front foot. 114/8

13.6 T Boult to A Nurse, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 114/8

Samuel Badree is the last man in as Shai Hope wont be batting due to the injury he suffered in the first innings.

13.5 T Boult to J Taylor, OUT! A soft dismissal! Not the best ball Boult would have bowled but he won't mind. He bowls a full toss on off, Taylor is surprised by it. He tries to clip it but gets a top edge towards covers where Santner takes it easily. The Kiwis are one wicket away from a cleansweep. 114/8

13.4 T Boult to A Nurse, In the air...dropped! A very tough chance, a good effort by the keeper. Boult bowls it short on middle, Nurse tries to pull but gets a top edge which goes up in the air towards fine leg. The keeper calls for it and runs behind it, dives full stretch, gets a hand to it but can't hang on. 114/7

13.3 T Boult to A Nurse, A yorker on middle, kept out well by the batsman. 113/7

13.2 T Boult to A Nurse, Played to the point region by the batsman. 113/7

13.1 T Boult to A Nurse, Short outside off, Nurse tries tog big but only connects with thin air. 113/7

Trent Boult is back into the attack.

12.6 Ish Sodhi to J Taylor, SIX! Taylor is continuing to play his strokes! Sodhi bowls it slower on middle, Taylor tries to go across the line and connects well. The ball goes over mid-wicket for a biggie. 113/7

12.5 Ish Sodhi to A Nurse, Gives it air on off, Nurse lofts it towards wide long off for a run. 107/7

12.4 Ish Sodhi to A Nurse, BEATEN! Floats it on off, gets to to turn away. Nurse tries to defend but gets beaten. 106/7

12.3 Ish Sodhi to J Taylor, Works it against the spin, on the leg side for a run. 106/7

12.2 Ish Sodhi to J Taylor, SIX! BANG! A brilliant way to get off the mark! Taylor sees a tossed up ball on off and lofts it over long off for a maximum. 105/7

Jerome Taylor strides out to the middle.

12.1 Ish Sodhi to R Emrit, OUT! Excellent review by New Zealand! Sodhi bowls it flatter on off and gets it to go on with the arm. Emrit gets into position early to play the sweep but misses. Sodhi makes a half-hearted appeal to which the umpire shakes his head. The ball rolls towards fine leg and the batsmen take a single. The umpire signals a leg bye and hence Williamson decides to review. Replays roll in and there is no Hot Spot or Snicko available. After looking at several replays, the umpire decides there is no bat or glove involved and Hawk Eye shows three reds. Emrit is giving his marching orders. 99/7

New Zealand have decided to take a review against Emirt for an LBW. Looks close if there is no glove or bat involved.

Ish Sodhi is back into the attack.

11.6 A Kitchen to R Emrit, Fuller on the stumps. Driven down to long on to keep strike. 99/6

11.5 A Kitchen to R Emrit, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 98/6

11.4 A Kitchen to A Nurse, Works it with the angle through mid-wicket for a run. 98/6

11.3 A Kitchen to A Nurse, An appeal but not given! Kitchen bowls an arm ball on middle, Nurse tries to flick but he seems to have missed it. The ball goes onto hit the front pad and the players appeal. The umpire shakes his head. Replays show there was an inside edge. 97/6

11.2 A Kitchen to R Emrit, Tosses it up on off, driven down to long on for a run. 97/6

11.1 A Kitchen to R Emrit, Fires it full on middle, Emrit walks across and flicks it through mid-wicket for a brace. 96/6

10.6 T Boult to A Nurse, Bangs it in outside off, Nurse tries to pull but is beaten by pace. A good over by Boult. 94/6

10.6 T Boult to A Nurse, WIDE! A bumper again but this one bounces above the batsman's head and the umpire signals a wide. 94/6

10.5 T Boult to R Emrit, Shorter in length outside off, guided down to third man for a run. 93/6

Rayad Emrit walks out at no. 8.

10.4 T Boult to C Brathwaite, OUT! Brathwaite holes out! The change of end does it for Boult! He lands it on a length around off, Carlos tries to pull it over long on. He gets the elevation but not the distance. Bruce there, runs to his right and takes it reverse cup. 92/6

10.3 T Boult to C Brathwaite, Full and wide outside off, Brathwaite strokes it to covers. 92/5

10.2 T Boult to A Nurse, Short ball on middle, Nurse pull it towards deep mid-wicket. The batsmen run one but Carlos slips at the striker's end as he goes for the second and hence decides against it. 92/5

10.1 T Boult to C Brathwaite, Starts off with a full ball outside off, driven towards sweeper cover for a run. 91/5

Trent Boult is back into the attack. He was very expensive in is first over. He has changed ends though. Let us see if that can bring him some luck.

9.6 A Kitchen to C Brathwaite, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. One run added to the total. 154 needed now from 60 balls. 90/5

9.5 A Kitchen to C Brathwaite, Flatter on middle, Brathwaite defends it off the front foot. 89/5

9.4 A Kitchen to A Nurse, Works it with the angle on middle, worked to mid-wicket for a run. 89/5

9.3 A Kitchen to A Nurse, Darts it on off, guided towards short third man. Nurse did set off for a run but is sent back by his partner. 88/5

9.3 A Kitchen to A Nurse, Spears it full down the leg side. Nurse misses the sweep and it is wided. 88/5

9.2 A Kitchen to A Nurse, Fires it on off, Nurse pushes it to covers. 87/5

9.1 A Kitchen to A Nurse, A full toss but a fast one. Nurse might have been surprised by it as he pushes it back to the bowler. 87/5

Anaru Kitchen is back on.

8.6 Ish Sodhi to C Brathwaite, How did that miss the stumps? A straighter one around off, Brathwaite swings wildly but misses. The ball almost kisses the off pole as Phillips collects nicely. Another fine over from Sodhi. 2-0-9-1 so far. 87/5

8.5 Ish Sodhi to C Brathwaite, Full and down the leg side, Carlos looks to sweep but misses and is hit on the pads. 87/5

8.4 Ish Sodhi to C Brathwaite, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 87/5

8.3 Ish Sodhi to C Brathwaite, SIX! WHAM! He has picked the bones out of that! Dropped short on middle, Brathwaite rocks back and heaves it over mid-wicket for a massive biggie! 87/5

8.2 Ish Sodhi to A Nurse, Comes down the track and pats it towards cover for a quick single. 81/5

Ashley Nurse comes in at number 7, replacing Fletcher.

8.1 Ish Sodhi to A Fletcher, OUT! Number 5 down. And possibly the best possible chance for Windies goes as well, if they ever had one. The googly around off, Fletcher swings wildly but misses. The ball spins in and hits the stumps. Fletcher trudges back. Such is the luck for the visitors that even a half century is denied for their batsmen. Unless someone else can get there. 80/5

7.6 M Santner to A Fletcher, Almost a run out. Fletcher works this towards the leg side and sets off for a single. Santner quickly moves across and in motion, picks the ball up and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. One of the two batsmen would have been surely out. Instead, an overthrow results. 80/4

7.5 M Santner to C Brathwaite, Clips this through mid-wicket and gets a run. 79/4

7.4 M Santner to A Fletcher, The batsman has done well to keep that yorker at bay. The batsmen have run through for a single. 78/4

7.3 M Santner to C Brathwaite, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. The batsmen have run through for a single. 77/4

7.2 M Santner to A Fletcher, Gets across and finally manages to produce a fruit of his umpteenth attempt to work the ball to the leg side as a single results. 76/4

7.1 M Santner to A Fletcher, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 75/4

Mitchell Santner gets a change of ends.

6.6 Ish Sodhi to C Brathwaite, Full and down the leg side, swept straight to short fine leg. Just 2 runs from Sodhi's first over. 75/4

6.5 Ish Sodhi to A Fletcher, Short and around middle, it is the googly but Andre does not pick it. Looks to cut and gets a bottom edge. 75/4

6.4 Ish Sodhi to A Fletcher, A tad short around off, AF looks to tuck it away but misses and is hit on the pads. 74/4

6.3 Ish Sodhi to A Fletcher, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 74/4

6.2 Ish Sodhi to A Fletcher, Around off, watchfully defended. 74/4

6.1 Ish Sodhi to C Brathwaite, A short ball on middle, worked through mid-wicket for a single. 74/4

More spin. Ish Sodhi to bowl his leggies.

5.6 A Kitchen to A Fletcher, SIX! And again! Would you believe this? 73 runs in the Powerplay! But 4 wickets down. And Fletcher has scored 42 of the team runs. Full and outside off, Fletcher replicates his previous shot and gets one more over wide long off. 20 from that over and Anaru realizes quickly enough how cruel the game can be. Just have a look at his first over and then this one. Cooked up in the kitchen. 73/4

5.5 A Kitchen to A Fletcher, SIX! Beautiful. Tossed up outside off, Fletcher goes leg side of the ball and lofts it inside out over wide long off for a maximum. 67/4

5.4 A Kitchen to A Fletcher, Fired almost at the yorker length, Andre digs it out. 61/4

5.3 A Kitchen to A Fletcher, FOUR! Fletcher is enjoying himself. The ball is flighted on middle, Fletcher swings this over mid on this time and gets a boundary. 61/4

5.2 A Kitchen to A Fletcher, FOUR! Dropped short, pulled through mid-wicket for a boundary. 57/4

5.1 A Kitchen to A Fletcher, Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover. 53/4

4.6 M Santner to C Brathwaite, FOUR! Lovely start to the innings. Full and outside off, Brathwaite leans and lofts this with pure timing over extra cover. One bounce and into the ropes at that unmanned region. 53/4

Carlos Brathwaite walks in now.

4.5 M Santner to A Fletcher, OUT! Another one down and this is in the form of a run out. Fletcher cuts this towards point and Hetmyer calls for the single. However, in spite of being the caller, Shimron is very slow while Colin Munro is quick as lightning. Gets to the ball from backward point, swoops down like an eagle and throws the ball towards the keeper. Phillips gets in front of the stumps, collects the ball and disturbs the stumps. Hetmyer was not even in the frame. 49/4

4.4 M Santner to A Fletcher, Outside off, Fletcher looks to cut but misses. 49/3

4.3 M Santner to S Hetmyer, Played to the mid-wicket region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 49/3

4.2 M Santner to S Hetmyer, SIX! Connects this well! Not the cleanest of shots though. Full on middle, Hetmyer comes down the track and has an ugly heave. The ball goes high in the air and Colin Munro at deep mid-wicket is interested in the catch but the wind just tips the ball over. 48/3

4.1 M Santner to S Hetmyer, Full and down the leg side, Hetmyer looks to sweep but misses and is hit on the pads. The keeper comes rushing in as the ball lobs in the air but does not get to it. No wood involved anyways. 42/3

Spin from both ends. Mitchell Santner to become the second of the spin twins.

3.6 A Kitchen to A Fletcher, Full on middle, driven back to the bowler. Good start for the youngster. Three dots, a wicket, a single and one boundary in the over. 42/3

Shimron Hetmyer walks in at number 5, replacing Powell.

3.5 A Kitchen to R Powell, OUT! Maiden T20I wicket for Kitchen! Full and outside off, Powell wildly slogs across the line but mistimes it big time as the ball turns away. It takes the top edge and goes really high in the air but Kane Williamson at short cover keeps his eyes on the ball and takes a well-judged catch. 42/3

3.4 A Kitchen to R Powell, FOUR! That is a hack. Gets to the pitch of the ball and heaves it behind square leg for a boundary. 42/2

3.3 A Kitchen to A Fletcher, Pushes this down to long on and gets a single. 38/2

3.2 A Kitchen to A Fletcher, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 37/2

3.1 A Kitchen to A Fletcher, Full on middle, Fletcher looks to defend but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. 37/2

Time for spin. Anaru Kitchen to bowl.

2.6 Tim Southee to R Powell, FOUR! Very good batting. On a length, on middle and leg, swung through long leg for a boundary. 19 from the over, 36 off the last 2! 37/2

2.5 Tim Southee to A Fletcher, Another short ball, pulled straight to deep mid-wicket for a single. 33/2

2.4 Tim Southee to A Fletcher, SIX! That is a beautiful shot. Short and wide outside off, Fletcher leaps and upper cuts it over point and the ball sails beyond the ropes. 32/2

2.3 Tim Southee to A Fletcher, FOUR! Banged in short now, pulled over mid-wicket for another boundary. 26/2

2.2 Tim Southee to A Fletcher, FOUR! Down the leg side, flicked over mid-wicket for a boundary. 22/2

2.1 Tim Southee to A Fletcher, Short and outside off, a mistimed punch is played towards point. 18/2

1.6 T Boult to R Powell, Finally the over ends. Full and outside off, Powell swings hard but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. 17 runs from the 10-ball over. 18/2

1.5 T Boult to R Powell, FOUR! This is now banged in short and Powell pulls it over mid-wicket for another boundary! 18/2

1.4 T Boult to R Powell, FOUR! A full toss on middle, Powell swings it and the ball goes off the inner half of the bat behind square leg for a boundary. 14/2

1.4 T Boult to R Powell, WIDE. Similar ball, this time Rovman stays where he is and the ball is wided. 10/2

1.4 T Boult to R Powell, ANOTHER NO BALL. On the Free Hit. Full and wide outside off, Powell cannot connect as he backs away a bit too soon. 9/2

FREE HIT time!!!

1.4 T Boult to A Fletcher, NO BALL. Oversteps and bowls this on a yorker length outside off, dug out to the off side for a single. 8/2

1.3 T Boult to A Fletcher, Full on middle, Andre swings this over mid-wicket and almost gets a boundary. But Bracewell manages to pull the ball back in and keeps the batsmen to a couple. 6/2

1.3 T Boult to A Fletcher, WIDE. That has bounced out of nowhere. A short ball around middle, Fletcher just lets it sail over his head and Phillips has to leap to collect. 4/2

1.2 T Boult to A Fletcher, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 3/2

1.1 T Boult to A Fletcher, On middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a single. Plenty of inswing visible. 3/2

Trent Boult to bowl from the other end.

0.6 Tim Southee to R Powell, Outside off, played straight to point. What an over from Southee - W, 0, 1, 0, W, 0. 1/2

Rovman Powell walks in at number 4, replacing Gayle.

0.5 Tim Southee to C Gayle, OUT! Good night. The game is over. Terrific bowling from Southee. He is yet to complete his first over but has already bagged two scalps. A brilliant short ball, around leg stump, Gayle is caught hopping as he looks to fend. He has his eyes closed and the ball goes off his gloves to the keeper behind. The Kiwis appeal while Southee does not even bother to turn back. But Gayle does not walk and now the umpire raises his finger. A 2-ball duck. End of the chase? 1/2

0.4 Tim Southee to C Gayle, Full and straight, watchfully defended. 1/1

0.3 Tim Southee to A Fletcher, On a good length outside off, Andre looks to defend but is squared up. Manages to push it away to third man to get the Windies on the board. 1/1

0.2 Tim Southee to A Fletcher, Similar ball, full and wide outside off again, Fletcher plays a similar shot, but this is all along the ground enroute point. 0/1

Andre Fletcher comes in at number 3.

0.1 Tim Southee to C Walton, OUT! Oh dear. Gone. First ball. Full and wide outside off, Walton reaches out and smashes it. Straight to cover. Munro takes it with ease. The Kiwis are pumped up and the Windies have begun badly with the bat as well. 0/1

