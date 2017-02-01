New Zealand's Ross Taylor Signs for Sussex Return

Photo Credit: Getty Images
London: New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor will re-join Sussex as an overseas player for this year's English domestic Twenty20 Blast campaign, the south coast county said on Tuesday.
The 32-year-old former New Zealand captain made 394 runs in 10 matches for Sussex last season at an average of 56.28, with a best of 93 not out against Gloucestershire in a 48-ball innings which included eight sixes.
Despite those runs, Sussex failed to get out of the group stage and Taylor is keen for an improved showing as he renews his relationships with Sussex captain Luke Wright and coach Mark Davis.
"The squad is looking very strong with a great balance of experience and exciting young talent. I can't wait to join up with Luke, Davo and the rest of the staff once again."
Davis added: "We are thrilled to have Ross joining us for the T20 competition. He was outstanding in the competition last season and to have him back is brilliant for the club.
"Not only is Ross a world-class player, but a fantastic role model to our younger players."