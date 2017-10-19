Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext | Updated: October 19, 2017, 1:37 PM IST
Newbie Imam Becomes Second Pakistani to Score Ton on ODI Debut

Imam celebrates after scoring a century. (Twitter/Team Afridi)

New Delhi: Imam-ul-Haq had grabbed the headlines even before he played for Pakistan. Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq's nephew, Imam, was drafted in the Pakistani side for the Sri Lanka ODIs in UAE, but a lot of eyebrows were raised on his selection for obvious reasons.

But the 21-year-old has silenced his critics with in his first innings in international cricket, as he smashed a century against Sri Lanka. En route his hundred, Imam smashed a few records. After his innings of 100 runs, Imam became just the second Pakistani, and 12th batsman in the world, to score an ODI century on debut. The other Pakistani to achieve this feat was Saleem Elahi, who also scored his debut ton in a match against Sri Lanka.

Imam hit two sixes and five fours as the nominal hosts wrapped up the series with two matches to spare. But he could have missed that milestone as he was reprieved on 89, having been given out caught behind by Niroshan Dickwella off Lahiru Gamage. As he was walking back, television umpire Richard Kettleborough found the ball had touched the ground before reaching wicketkeeper Dickwella's gloves.

Imam after the match said, his heart was in his mouth when he was given out. "I thought I had missed a great chance of scoring a hundred."

"But Hafeez told me to wait as the ball had touched the ground, so I am lucky and proud to have scored a hundred on my debut and that too with a record."
