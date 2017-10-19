Newbie Imam Becomes Second Pakistani to Score Ton on ODI Debut

But the 21-year-old has silenced his critics with in his first innings in international cricket, as he smashed a century against Sri Lanka. En route his hundred, Imam smashed a few records. After his innings of 100 runs, Imam became just the second Pakistani, and 12th batsman in the world, to score an ODI century on debut. The other Pakistani to achieve this feat was Saleem Elahi, who also scored his debut ton in a match against Sri Lanka.
Imam hit two sixes and five fours as the nominal hosts wrapped up the series with two matches to spare. But he could have missed that milestone as he was reprieved on 89, having been given out caught behind by Niroshan Dickwella off Lahiru Gamage. As he was walking back, television umpire Richard Kettleborough found the ball had touched the ground before reaching wicketkeeper Dickwella's gloves.
Imam after the match said, his heart was in his mouth when he was given out. "I thought I had missed a great chance of scoring a hundred."
"But Hafeez told me to wait as the ball had touched the ground, so I am lucky and proud to have scored a hundred on my debut and that too with a record."
First Published: October 19, 2017, 1:37 PM IST