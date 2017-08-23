Nike Tries to Calm Team India Temper With New Training Kits

The Indian team had raised objections about the quality of kits presented by Nike, and board President Rahul Johri had said that talks would be held with Nike representatives about the same.
"It (Nike’s clothing) has come up for discussion in last COA meeting and chairman CoA (Vinod Rai) took it very strongly. The team cannot have sub-standard kits and we will be engaging with Nike and he has asked to put our case strongly. We have to engage with them, we will have a meeting with them (Nike) next week and try to resolve it at earliest," Johri was quoted as saying.
[caption id="attachment_1499063" align="alignnone" width="875"] MS Dhoni in the new training kit. (PTI)[/caption]
The Indian cricketers present at the team’s optional training session were asked try out a new training kits. MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey and Kuldeep Yadav were asked for their feedback about the new gear by the representatives of Nike.
“The players will use the new set here and also during the limited-overs home series against Australia in September-October. Based on their feedback, the Nike will decide on its official launch,” the source was quoted as saying to Indian express.
The Nike representatives at the Pallekele Stadium refused to comment on the new kit.
Nike has been the official supplier of Team India's kits since January 2006, after it's rivals with a deal worth an eye-watering 43 million dollars. In 2011, Nike extended it's deal with the Indian Cricket team and paid 60 million dollars for the next five years.
Nike's current deal with the team last till 2020, as in 2015, they again signed a contract renewal and paid 57 million dollars to do so.
First Published: August 23, 2017, 10:04 AM IST