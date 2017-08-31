No Direct Entry For Sri Lanka at 2019 World Cup After India Thrashing

The hosts were thrashed by 168 runs in the penultimate match in Colombo and that puts them 0-4 behind in the five-match series. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma slammed majestic centuries as India thump Sri Lanka by 168 runs at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday. This is the largest defeat at home for Sri Lanka in ODIs (in terms of runs). Virat Kohli and Co. bettered India's previous record of 147-run win in 2009, which also came at the same venue.
The 1996 World champions needed two wins in the five-match series to secure a place in the ICC’s pinnacle 50-over event, which will take place from 30 May to 15 July in the United Kingdom. The top seven ODI sides apart from host England as on 30 September qualify directly.
But with India taking a 4-0 lead, Sri Lanka will now have to wait for the Windies to lose at least one of its upcoming matches to be able to clinch that berth. If Sri Lanka wins the last match of the series on Sunday, they will reach 88 points on the points table but that will not be enough to ensure an automatic qualification.
The Windies will be able to overtake Sri Lanka in such a scenario since it can also reach 88 points and edge Sri Lanka on decimal points if it wins its upcoming six matches – one against Ireland on 13 September and all ODIs of a five-match series against England from 19 to 29 September.
In case Sri Lanka loses the series 5-0, the Windies will be able to overtake it by beating Ireland and winning either all five matches against England or the last four matches for a 4-1 series win. Teams not getting direct places in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will get another shot through a Qualifying tournament.
2019 World Cup QualificationIndia vs Sri lankaIndia vs Sri Lanka 2017Sri Lanka World Cup 2019World Cup 2017
First Published: August 31, 2017, 10:52 PM IST