No Ticket? Fans Can Still Watch India-Pakistan Clash

Tickets for an India-Pakistan match is among the most difficult things to get, as they are usually sold out within minutes of going on sale.

But ICC is making all arrangements in England to ensure that the upcoming India-Pakistan match is a special treat for all the fans.

The Edgbaston capacity of 25,000 will surely not be enough for fans of both the teams, and ICC will also have fan park in Birmingham where fans can enjoy ground like atmosphere.

Calling all India and Pakistan fans! If you don't have tickets for the big match, watch it at our Birmingham Fan Park! #INDvPAK #CT17 pic.twitter.com/iJ84pOy8uS — ICC (@ICC) June 4, 2017

It will indeed be a mouth-watering clash when the two rivals clash today, first time since last year's T20 World Cup.

While India goes into the match with an upper hand, it will be fool hardy to take the result for granted. Pakistan always plays well in ICC tournaments, and have the team which is capable of springing a surprise.

Even though the rivalry between the two teams is legendary, they don’t meet expect in multilateral events (ICC and ACC tournaments) due to the cross-border tension.

The Indian government has made it clear that bilateral cricketing activities cannot take place between the two teams in the present circumstance.

Earlier, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi had said that he was all excited and looking forward to this season's first India-Pakistan clash, as the arch rivals are set to lock horns at Edgbaston.

Unlike the ICC World Cup and the WT20, where Pakistan is yet to register a victory over India, the green brigade has two triumphs against the 'Men in Blue' in the Champions Trophy.

"The Champions Trophy is the only ICC event where Pakistan have had successes against India. We won the 2004 match at Edgbaston and then the 2009 match at Centurion. I hope the Men in Green deliver a rousing performance at Edgbaston to improve their record against India in global events," Afridi said in an exclusive column for the International Cricket Council.

First Published: June 4, 2017, 1:21 PM IST