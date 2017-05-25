Not Just T20s, Want to Do Well in Other Formats As Well, Says Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya. (BCCI Photo)

New Delhi: A lot of credit is being given to Mumbai Indians' bowlers for defending a small total of 129 runs in the final to help their team win the Indian Premier League title for the third time, but all that was possible because a 26-year old all-rounder decided to keep his cool under pressure.

Yes, Krunal Pandya's measured knock of 47 gave the Mumbai bowlers a target to bowl at. And it wasn't the first time he had bailed the team out with the bat. The 'Man of the Match' of IPL's biggest game this season spoke exclusively to 'Cricketnext' and said that he knew he had to keep his cool and attack as late as possible, because Mumbai Indians' chances rested solely on his young shoulders.

"Self belief has been the mantra for success at Mumbai Indians this season and that is what helped me in the final. At 79/7 I knew we had enough overs to bat out and thus kept playing with a cool head. One rash shot from me would have meant a total under 100 and that would have been curtains for us.

"So I took the game into the last two overs and then decided to attack. It is easy to say that you have to back yourself and sometimes you end up failing as well. But it is a chance I thought I needed to take knowing that the team's fortunes rested on my shoulders," the all-rounder said during a telephonic conversation.

That steely resolve and ability to grind it out in the middle has a hallmark of Pandya's batting this season, and the southpaw credits his mindset for being able to play these knocks.

"It is always difficult to do well in your second season because people know your game better and can plan accordingly. But I batted according to the situation. Even the qualifier against KKR was also very tricky. It was a very difficult wicket to bat on and their bowling is one of the best.

"So I just kept a cool head and tried to take the the game closer. I always try to bat till the end, it opens up lot of possibilities," Pandya said.

Krunal Pandya, who scored 243 runs and picked up 10 wickets in 13 matches this season, was one of several youngsters who did well for Mumbai this season, something which the southpaw feels was the reason behind Mumbai finishing at the top of the points table.

"It is very pleasing to see the youngsters do well. It helped take the pressure off the senior players. If you see our season, we thrived because of our never say die attitude. The league phase match against KKR at Wankhede or the match against RCB at the Chinnaswamy, we won because we didn't let out shoulders drop till the end. This never say die spirit has been the hallmark of Mumbai Indians' season," the southpaw said.

Krunal also praised Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma for backing the players to the hilt. The all-rounder said that Rohit was there to help every single player when they need the support of a senior player.

"He is a class act. Rohit Sharma is a captain who believes in giving full confidence to his players. He would just come up to me and ask me to do things my way, he is always there to back you, whatever be the situation.

"Before we went out to bowl in the final, Mahela and Rohit just told us that it has been a great season so far and how proud they were of our performances. They just asked to go in one last time give in our 100 percent to try and defend this total. It just took all the pressure away," the younger Pandya said.

Talking about his own game and what the future holds for him, Pandya said that he wants to develop into a player who could do well in all formats.

"I don't just want to be a T20 player. I know people have come to know of me through the IPL and that is great but I believe in adapting to all formats. In fact if you see my performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (domestic ODI tournament), I was the highest run-getter and wicket-taker for Baroda. So, that shows that I am putting in efforts to become a multi-dimensional player.

"I have been unlucky to miss out on Ranji Trophy over the past seasons due to injury, but I am looking to do well in the longer format as well," the Baroda player signed off.

First Published: May 25, 2017, 10:21 AM IST