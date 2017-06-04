NZ's Boult Believes England Have the Depth to Cope With Woakes Loss

Trent Boult (Getty Images)

Birmingham: New Zealand paceman Trent Boult believes hosts England have the strength in depth to cope with the "massive" loss of Chris Woakes.

The two countries meet in the pool phase of the Champions Trophy at Cardiff on Tuesday, with England having launched a tournament featuring the world's top 50-over sides with a dominant eight-wicket win over Bangladesh at the Oval on Thursday.

However, they lost seam-bowling all-rounder Woakes for the rest of the tournament after be broke down with a side strain having bowled just two overs at the start of the match.

Meanwhile Jason Roy saw his run drought continue, with the England opener having now managed a mere 34 runs in six one-day innings since the start of the season.

But Boult, involved as New Zealand were denied a possible win over familiar foes Australia when their tournament opener at Edgbaston was washed out on Saturday, reckoned England were still a formidable side.

"Woakes is a massive player for them, he's played extremely well for them over the past few seasons, but I'm sure they have the depth to replace him," he said.

"Roy is in a bit of a low period too but I presume England are going to persevere with him. "We know what he's capable of, he's a destructive batsmen.

"We're preparing to face a quality England side," added Boult.

England and New Zealand boast two of the world's best batsmen in Joe Root and Kane Williamson respectively and they each scored a hundred in their teams' opening Champions Trophy clashes.

Williamson rarely looks anything other than serene at the crease and Boult said: "He's arguably the calmest man alive. He gets more flustered on what to wear on a dinner date with his missus than he does on the field.

"That's the most positive thing about him, he stays on a level -- he's not too high when it's going well or too low when it's not."

Saturday's washout didn't do either side many favours and Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, whose team play England on June 10 said: "It's basically a knockout for us now.

"I think we play pretty well in these situations usually so hopefully we have a good win against Bangladesh and then it's probably a big decider against England.

"Bangladesh is still a big game because they pushed England all the way to the end so we've got out work cut out to make sure we get that decider," he added.

First Published: June 4, 2017, 10:02 AM IST