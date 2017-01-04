    Quick Links

    Odisha Cricket Association President Ranjib Biswal Resigns Following Lodha Panel Recommendations

    IANS | Jan 04, 2017 19:39 IST| UPDATED: Jan 04, 2017 19:39 IST

    Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) President Ranjib Biswal and secretary Asirbad Behera stepped down from their posts on Wednesday following the recommendations of the Lodha Committee.

    The move comes after the Supreme Court dismissed Anurag Thakur as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and Ajay Shirke as its secretary.

    All other office bearers of the OCA also quit their posts, said sources.

    "Respecting the Supreme Court ruling and Lodha Committee recommendations, I stepped down from the post," said Biswal.

    "After getting the Supreme Court's order by mail through BCCI CEO Rahul Johri on January 2, I held a meeting with all the 18 office bearers of the OCA on Wednesday. We unanimously decided to hand over all the charges," said Behera.

    Meanwhile, a management committee has been formed to oversee arrangements for the second One-Day International (ODI) between India and England scheduled to be held at the Barabati Stadium on January 19.

    Cuttack MLA Debashish Samantaray, who is the chairman of the organising committee, will oversee the match preparations.

    "I have been chairman of the organising committee for past several years. There is nothing new in it. I will try my best to smoothly conduct the ODI match," said Samantaray.