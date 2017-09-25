Off-field Battle Between Clarke, Harbhajan Continues

Mate u need to come out of your retirement and start playing again I think.Era of Aussies producing top batsmans is over I feel.No quality https://t.co/kGcovxfJWR— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 24, 2017
It was late on Monday evening that the former Australia captain replied to Harbhajan's tweet. "I have only just seen this buddy. These old legs of mine are enjoying the air conditioned commentary box. Aussies have some work to do!” tweeted Clarke.
I have only just seen this buddy. These old legs of mine are enjoying the air conditioned commentary box 😂✌️Aussies have some work to do! https://t.co/DnlTgdWPif— Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) September 25, 2017
Indore ODI, where India became no 1 in the 50-over format, was just another testimony to the fact that this Indian team stands better than the Aussies in every department. India were set a decent target of 293 runs, but the ease with which Hardik Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma batted, was a treat to watch. This series has brought to the fore a lot of loopholes in Australia's game. Mediocre fielding by the visitors has made matters worse, where Steven Smith has alone accounted for four dropped catches. At crucial junctures, their players have failed to impose authority that has led India to take a 3-0 lead in the series..
