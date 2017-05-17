Pakistan All-Rounder Mohammad Nawaz suspended for two months

(Image credit: PCB)

The Pakistan Cricket Board has suspended young all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz from all formats of the sport for a time period of two months. The 23-year-old has confessed to the country’s Anti-Corruption Unit that he had delayed in reporting approach by bookies when Pakistan toured Australia earlier this year.

Nawaz has also been fined a hefty sum of Rs 200,000. A PCB release said: "A period of ineligibility/suspension of two (02) months has been imposed on Nawaz (first month suspension has commenced from 16th May 2017), one (01) month of which will be suspended upon fulfillment of additional conditions.

"On 15th May 2017, Nawaz approached the PCB to initiate proceedings under Article 5.1.12 of the PCB Code and requested for 'Agreed Sanction', a meeting to hold discussions.”

Nawaz was called by the ACU on May 8 at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore, in connection to a call which he supposedly had with a bookie during his time in Australia with the national team earlier this year.

During that hearing Nawaz had presented his case before the panel in relation to possible breaches of PCB's Anti-Corruption code.

The board also mentioned that Nawaz's central contract will remain under suspension during the period of ineligibility.

According to the PCB, Nawaz's one-month suspension period will only be reduced if he abides by the following conditions:

That there is no further/additional breach of the PCB Code by Nawaz after commencement of the period of ineligibility; and no previous breach of the PCB Code by the cricketer comes to light. If any such breach(es) take place, the board shall reserve the right to initiate separate and independent proceedings against Nawaz under the PCB Code.

That Nawaz, over the next six months, participates under the auspices of PCB in programs of Anti-Corruption education, which may include amongst other things, delivering lectures on Anti-Corruption at such places and to such audiences as the PCB Vigilance and Security Department deems fit.

That Nawaz would have to pay the PCB a fine of Rs 200,000.

First Published: May 17, 2017, 5:42 PM IST