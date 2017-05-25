Pakistan Cricketer Slams 320 in 50-Over Match

Representative Images. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: A 26-year-old club cricketer named Bilal Irshad entered the cricket history books by slamming a majestic 320* runs off 175 in the PCB Fazal Mehmood Inter-club Cricket Championship.

While opening the batting for Shaheed Alam Bux Cricket Club, Bilal struck 9 sixes and 42 boundaries and carried his bat right to the end of the innings.

Bilal and teammate Zakir Hussain stitched a mammoth partnership of 364 for the second wickets as their team posted a humongous target of 556 runs in 50 overs.

In the end, Shaheed Alam Bux club crushed the opponents by a massive margin of 411 runs.

"The top performers in this tournament will be dovetailed into our existing inter-district (currently the only feedstock system), District/Regional (Inter-District Tournament) selection process will be based on performance, emerging cricketers will be motivated to improve their skills and fitness standards," a PCB official was quoted as saying by Crictracker.

Earlier, Delhi's Mohit Ahlawat stunned one an all by slamming 300* in a local T20 match, while playing for Maavi XI against the local side Friend’s XI at the Lalita Park in the Laxmi Nagar area.

First Published: May 25, 2017, 2:23 PM IST