Pakistan Fans Taunt ODI Captain Azhar Ali at Lahore Airport

File image of Pakistan ODI captain Azhar Ali. (Getty Images)
Karachi: Pakistan's under-fire one-day captain Azhar Ali was taunted at the airport when he reached Lahore with other team members from the forgettable tour of Australia.
Television channels showed footage of Azhar being hooted and taunted with cries of 'you leave the captaincy' when he came out of the Lahore international airport terminal building.
But better sense prevailed and Azhar walked out of the building towards his waiting car.
Pakistan's poor performances in New Zealand and Australia have led to calls for changes in the teams and appointment of new captain.
Pakistan won just one ODI and that too under the captaincy of Muhammad Hafeez, as Azhar was unfit for the match.
Not surprisingly, the Pakistani players who reached Lahore avoided talking to the waiting media and Azhar said they had been told by the Pakistan Cricket Board not to speak to the media for the time being.