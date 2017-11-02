Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Pakistan Issues Special Stamps as Tribute to Champions Trophy Win

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 2, 2017, 4:45 PM IST
Image Courtesy: PCB/Twitter

New Delhi: In the honour of Pakistan's historic maiden Champions Trophy victory in June, the country's post office has issued special stamps and souvenir sheet to commemorate the same.

Pakistan Post’s Treasury Officer Karachi Tariq Awan was quoted as saying by Pakistan Today that 50,000 souvenir sheets and 300,000 stamps have been issued.

"The set of three stamps will cost Rs 30, while the souvenir sheets are priced at Rs 50 each," Awan said.

Also, the official account of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) put the picture of the stamps on social media and their post read: "ICC Champions Trophy 2017 winners Commemorative Stamps issued by Pakistan Post."







Pakistan humbled arch-rivals India by a huge margin of 180 runs to win their maiden ICC Champions Trophy title. The win in the final also completed Sarfraz Ahmed's team's remarkable comeback, since losing their tournament opener to the same opposition.

The foundation of the win was laid by the batsmen who scored a mammoth 338/4 after being put into bat on a flat Oval track by Indian captain Virat Kohli. India on the other hand capitulated in the face of some great seam bowling by Mohammad Amir and were bowled out for 158 in the 30th over itself.

First Published: November 2, 2017, 3:59 PM IST

