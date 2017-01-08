Pakistan Recall Mohammad Hafeez for ODI Series Against Australia

Mohammad Hafeez. (Getty Images)
Karachi: Pakistan have called up experienced all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez for the five-match one-day series in Australia.
It is Hafeez's first selection in the national team since he cleared the ICC's bowling assessment test in Brisbane in November. He has already returned to bowling his off-breaks in domestic cricket.
"It is a big challenge for me as I only resumed bowling one month back in domestic cricket and it has been nearly one and half years since I have bowled in international cricket," he told PTI.
"I consider myself as a batsman who can bowl but I know that if I am selected for any match the team will also be depending on my bowling but I can deal with the pressure," he added.
The ICC had slapped a 12-month ban on the all-rounder in June last year and stopped him from bowling in international cricket after bowling action was reported after a test in Sri Lanka.
He later also failed a bowling test. An official of the Pakistan Cricket Board said the team management in Australia had asked for the late inclusion of Hafeez and the national selectors had accepted their request.
The first ODI is due to be played on January 13. Pakistan were whitewashed in the Test series.