Pakistan Super League: Five Players Under Scanner for Alleged Corruption

Pakistani cricketer Sharjeel Khan. (Getty Images)
Dubai/Islamabad: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday widened the scope regarding the alleged corruption in Pakistan Super League (PSL) with currently, as many as five players reportedly facing investigations.
Soon after the provisional suspension of Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif of Islamabad United, 34-year-old fast bowler Mohammad Irfan, who plays for the same side, was also questioned after which he was allowed to remain part of the franchise.
Moreover, the anti-corruption unit (ACU) of the national cricket body also grilled Shahzaib Hassan, who plays for Karachi Kings and Zulfiqar Babar of Quetta Gladiators but have not yet suspended them.
Shahzaib was called from the ground for interrogation and his mobile data was recovered by the officials according to the sources privy to the development.
Reportedly, the suspected players met with bookies at a fast food restaurant located in close proximity to the Dubai Stadium.
Meanwhile, PSL chairman Najam Sethi took to Twitter to clarify that the PCB would take stern action to protect tournament from the "menace of corruption".
"PCB ACU will remain vigilant and continue to protect the PSL from the menace of corruption," he added.
On the other hand, PCB chairman Shahryar Khan, on his arrival in Karachi, confirmed that there was solid evidence against the players and the governing board was further collecting information vis-a-vis.