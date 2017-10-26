Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, Highlights: As It Happened

Babar Azam (AP Images)

Commentary (Pakistan innings)

We are back for the chase. Fakhar Zaman and Ahmed Shehzad will open the innings for Pakistan. Vikum Sanjaya will be taking the ball first for the Lankans. Quick wickets are what they need. A slip in place. Let's roll...

So that's it for this game. Pakistan have lost only 2 T20Is (out of 12) since the World T20Is in 2016 - one against West Indies and the other against the World XI. Sri Lanka, if they are to beat this prolific team, have to get it right and get it right fast. The next game is tomorrow itself, at this same venue at 2000 local (1600 GMT). Do join us for it. Till then, cheers!

Sarfraz Ahmed says that it was a solid team effort. Applauds every single one of his players for putting in the work and getting the results. In T20Is, he mentions they try to focus on the basics and not pay more attention to the flashy things. Reckons that the team combination is the most important, but at the same time will give a chance to youngsters as much as they can. Feels that changing an already set team too much doesn't make much sense, so tries to keep it the same. Ends by saying that despite the fact that they didn't do too well in the Powerplay, they have the players at the top of the order to exploit that.

Thisara Perera says that if you look back at today's match, there are positives to take but it's no point if there are no runs on the board. Credits the bowlers for doing a good job. Goes on to say that this Pakistan bowling attack is one of the best he's seen in the last year and a half. Ends by saying that he has confidence in his team to do well in the next game.

Man of the Match, Usman Khan thanks the Almighty first. Just wants to keep working hard and do the best he can for the team. Mentions he gets good support from the management who encourage him to express himself and that helps him. States that today he was getting good pace and bounce right from the start so he didn't have to try too many variations. When asked if he can bat as well, he chuckles and says that he's an okay batsman. Just wants to enjoy his game and take each game as it comes. Ends by saying that he enjoys bowling with Fahim Ashraf the most, as he is a good bowler himself and good friend of his.

Sri Lanka continue on their downward spiral. It was thought they'd have put in a much more spirited performance after their dismal show in the ODI series, but they've continued with more of the same. Rudderless with the bat, which left their bowlers with not much to defend. The constant shuffling and changing of players in the side has left them falling short on almost every occasion. Stating the obvious, but plenty to work upon.

Another comfortable victory for the Men in Green. First did the job by bundling Sri Lanka up for just 102, with their bowlers putting in a complete collective performance. And now, with the bat. There was a mild scare at the start as they lost a few wickets relatively relatively early, but the partnership of 46 between Shoaib Malik and Ahmed Shehzad steadied things up and brought it back in their favour. Then, Malik joined up with his experienced partner Mohammad Hafeez and the two of them took their side home with almost 3 overs to spare.

17.2 D Shanaka to M Hafeez, There it is! That's the job done. PAKISTAN WIN THIS MATCH BY 7 WICKETS! All it takes is for Mohammad Hafeez to offer a firm punch through the gap in the covers for a single. Handshakes in the Pakistan dugout, Malik and Hafeez congratulate each other, another one over the finish line. 103/3

17.1 D Shanaka to M Hafeez, Full delivery pitched outside off, Hafeez plants his front foot forward and drives it through the covers for two runs. 102/3

Dasun Shanaka to bowl what might be the last over of the innings.

16.6 I Udana to S Malik, Touch short again and the pull shot is played again by Malik. Helped down towards backward square leg for a double. The 100 is up for the Men in Green. Just 3 to win now for them. 100/3

16.5 I Udana to S Malik, Sharp bumper around off, Shoaib Malik sways away from the line and avoids it. 98/3

16.4 I Udana to M Hafeez, High full toss on the hips, nudged down towards fine leg for a comfortable run. 98/3

16.3 I Udana to M Hafeez, Fired in very full, almost a yorker, driven with a slightly closed face to mid on. 97/3

16.2 I Udana to S Malik, Outside off on a good length, placed behind point to get Hafeez on strike. 97/3

16.1 I Udana to S Malik, Beautiful yorker on middle and off, angling in, Malik gets perfectly behind the line and keeps it at bay. 96/3

Isuru Udana is on again.

15.6 V Sanjaya to S Malik, Good control on the shot. Keeps the pull all along the ground through backward square leg for a single. Just 7 needed to win now for Pakistan. 96/3

15.5 V Sanjaya to S Malik, Nicely done. Just ahead of a length outside off, driven sweetly through the covers for a couple of easy runs. 95/3

15.4 V Sanjaya to M Hafeez, Dropped! That sums the Lankans on this tour with the white ball. Poor, so poor. Full on the pads, Hafeez flicks it high over mid-wicket. Munaweera out in the deep, moves to his left, is in perfect position to take it, but then drops a sitter. He takes it on the bounce in the second attempt but that doesn't count in international cricket. The batsmen take one. 93/3

15.3 V Sanjaya to M Hafeez, FOUR! Shot. Short into the body this time, Hafeez brings out the pull and connects this time. Gets it through backward square leg and across the boundary line. 92/3

15.2 V Sanjaya to M Hafeez, Short of a good length outside off, Hafeez takes on the powerful pull but the bounce gets too big on him. Misses it altogether and it's taken by the keeper. 88/3

15.1 V Sanjaya to S Malik, Shaping in on the pads, Malik flicks it through the mid-wicket area for a single. 88/3

14.6 S Prasanna to M Hafeez, Flat and short outside off, a punched is offered to cover. 87/3

14.5 S Prasanna to M Hafeez, Makes use of the feet, gets to the pitch and keeps it out. 87/3

14.4 S Prasanna to M Hafeez, Loud shout from Prasanna, but nothing from the umpire. Slider on leg, it keeps going on with the angle. Hafeez is down to sweep but misses and is hit on the front pad. The Lankans think about the review, but then don't take it. Good decision, replays show that the ball was missing the leg stump. 87/3

14.3 S Prasanna to M Hafeez, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 87/3

14.2 S Prasanna to M Hafeez, Flatter and shorter around off, blocked out off the back foot. 87/3

14.1 S Prasanna to M Hafeez, FOUR! The moment that was ball tossed up, Hafeez knew what he was going to do. Knelt down and slogged it over mid-wicket. Flew just over the man in the deep and went across the rope on a bounce. Not an easy shot to play, that. Going against the turn is always difficult. 87/3

13.6 T Perera to M Hafeez, Banged in short again, pulled away through square leg for one. 83/3

13.5 T Perera to M Hafeez, Bumper from Perera, the batsman ducks and evades. 82/3

13.4 T Perera to S Malik, Another one on the shorter side, outside off, cut away again, towards third man this time for a single. 82/3

13.3 T Perera to M Hafeez, Short of a length outside off, crashed square through point for a run. 81/3

13.2 T Perera to M Hafeez, Pretty close to the off pole on a length, Hafeez stays behind and keeps it out on the off side. 80/3

13.1 T Perera to M Hafeez, FOUR! That's a super shot! Fuller in length on middle and off, Hafeez skips out and lofts it over mid on. Clears the infield with ease and sends it across the rope on a few bounces. 80/3

Thisara Perera brings himself on to bowl again.

12.6 S Pathirana to S Malik, FOUR! He's picked the gap beautifully there. Shoaib Malik with another top shot. He's done that ever since he's come out to bat. Short and wide, he camps back and cuts it perfectly between point and backward point for a boundary. 76/3

12.5 S Pathirana to M Hafeez, Drifting in again on middle and leg, knocked down the ground to the long on fielder for one run. 72/3

12.4 S Pathirana to M Hafeez, Quite full but down the leg side this time, Hafeez works it behind square leg for a couple of runs. 71/3

12.3 S Pathirana to S Malik, Full again, with some decent air on it, it's driven through to sweeper cover for one. 69/3

12.2 S Pathirana to S Malik, Slower through the air as it's looped up on middle, Malik clears his front leg and pushes it back to the bowler. 68/3

12.1 S Pathirana to M Hafeez, Tossed up on middle and off, drifting in, eased back down to long on for a single. 68/3

Sachith Pathirana is back.

11.6 V Sanjaya to M Hafeez, Good running between the wickets. Hafeez punches this to the right of mid on and immediately calls for the run. Both batsmen cross over and easily complete the single. Pakistan need 36 to win off 48. 67/3

11.5 V Sanjaya to S Malik, Comfortably done. Shoaib Malik helps the pull along the ground through square leg and rotates strike. 66/3

11.4 V Sanjaya to M Hafeez, Marginally behind a length on middle and leg, worked away through backward square leg for a single. 65/3

Mohammad Hafeez is the new man in.

11.3 V Sanjaya to A Shehzad, OUT! He's gone! That's a soft dismissal, really. Should never be getting out to such deliveries. Angling down the leg side, Shehzad looks to tickle it fine and ends up getting a feather behind. Samarawickrama moves to his right to collect and appeals instantly. The umpire takes a moment to think and then raises his finger. Shehzad doesn't even think of reviewing, just starts walking back to the dugout. The 46-run stand has been broken. 64/3

11.2 V Sanjaya to S Malik, Short of a good length on middle and off, Malik off the back foot pulls it along the ground through the leg side for one. 64/2

11.1 V Sanjaya to A Shehzad, Starts off with a full length delivery on the stumps, Ahmed Shehzad drives it through mid on and gets off strike. 63/2

Vikum Sanjaya returns.

10.6 T Perera to A Shehzad, A solid punch offered by Shehzad. He places it just wide of mid on and steals a run. 62/2

10.5 T Perera to S Malik, Full and in line of the stumps, driven towards mid on for a brisk single. 61/2

10.4 T Perera to S Malik, FOUR! That's a dangerous shot to play. Too close to comfort. Length delivery which keeps a little low, quite close to the off stump as Malik tries to run it down to third man. It takes the inside edge and goes past Sadeera away to the fine leg fence. 60/2

10.3 T Perera to A Shehzad, Slower one on a shortish length, pulled away on the leg side for a single. 56/2

10.2 T Perera to A Shehzad, That's an excellent effort from Gunathilaka! Brilliant! Full ball wide outside off, Shehzad drives it square towards point. Danushka there dives full stretch to his right and makes a terrific stop. 55/2

10.1 T Perera to A Shehzad, Tight line as it's pitched on off. It's a length ball which is worked to short mid-wicket. 55/2

Thisara Perera is here. As a captain. Bats at number 9, comes in as the 6th bowler. Not quite leading from the front.

9.6 I Udana to S Malik, Full again, outside the line of off stump, driven firmly straight to the cover fielder. 55/2

9.5 I Udana to A Shehzad, Very full and well outside off, driven towards the covers for one. 55/2

9.4 I Udana to S Malik, On a good length and outside off, punched down to mid off for a quick single. 54/2

9.3 I Udana to S Malik, FOUR! Shot! He put that away in style! Back of a length outside off, Shoaib Malik hangs back and cracks it past the diving point fielder for a boundary. 53/2

9.2 I Udana to S Malik, Back of a good length outside off, cut behind point for a couple of runs. Third man comes across to his right and slides to make a decent stop. 49/2

9.1 I Udana to S Malik, A bouncer to begin the new spell, around off, angling away, allowed to go through. 47/2

Isuru Udana is back on.

8.6 S Prasanna to S Malik, Played to the mid-wicket region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 47/2

8.5 S Prasanna to S Malik, Full and outside off, driven straight back to the bowler. 46/2

8.4 S Prasanna to S Malik, Short and outside off, Malik runs it down but finds short third man this time. 46/2

8.3 S Prasanna to A Shehzad, A touch short, worked through mid-wicket for a run. 46/2

8.2 S Prasanna to S Malik, Tossed up a bit outside off, Malik comes forward and pushes the ball past the bowler down the ground for a run. 45/2

8.1 S Prasanna to A Shehzad, Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a single. 44/2

7.6 S Pathirana to S Malik, Outside off, there comes that dab again, run down past short third man for a couple. 43/2

7.5 S Pathirana to A Shehzad, The batsman drives this through the covers. One run added to the total. 41/2

7.4 S Pathirana to S Malik, Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a single. 40/2

7.3 S Pathirana to A Shehzad, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. One run added to the total. 39/2

7.3 S Pathirana to A Shehzad, FIVE WIDES! Poor from the bowler. Fires it down the leg side, Shehzad misses his flick and the keeper is blinded. The ball races away to the fence behind. 38/2

7.2 S Pathirana to A Shehzad, Full and around off, Shehzad goes back and looks to work but misses and is hit on the pads. 33/2

7.1 S Pathirana to A Shehzad, Full and outside off, Shehzad gets down and paddles it gently through fine leg for a couple. 33/2

6.6 S Prasanna to S Malik, FOUR! Terrific timing! Slightly short outside off, Malik goes back and places it between short third man and backward point for a boundary! Bisection to perfection. Quickly judged the length and rocked back. 31/2

6.5 S Prasanna to A Shehzad, Works it down the leg side for a single. 27/2

6.4 S Prasanna to S Malik, Short and outside off, Malik goes back and runs it past short third man. Sachith Pathirana chases it down and saves a run for his side with a desperate dive. 26/2

6.3 S Prasanna to A Shehzad, Shortish in length, Shehzad looks to flick after coming down the track but misses. The ball goes off his pads through square leg and a leg bye is taken. 23/2

6.2 S Prasanna to A Shehzad, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 22/2

6.1 S Prasanna to S Malik, Outside off, eased through the covers for a single. 22/2

SEEKKUGE PRASANNA to bowl his leggies now.

5.6 S Pathirana to S Malik, Pushes this through mid on for a run. 21/2

5.5 S Pathirana to A Shehzad, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. One run added to the total. 20/2

5.4 S Pathirana to A Shehzad, Outside off, Shehzad goes for the cut but gets a bottom edge which goes on the off side. 19/2

5.3 S Pathirana to A Shehzad, The batsman gets an inside edge on that which goes fine down the leg side. 19/2

5.2 S Pathirana to S Malik, Full and outside off, pushed with consummate ease through mid off for a single. 19/2

SHOAIB MALIK walks in at number 4, replacing Babar.

5.1 S Pathirana to B Azam, OUT! Babar Azam is gone for his first single-digit score in T20Is! Big, big wicket. Pathirana gets his man. He tosses this up outside off and Babar is enticed into going after him. He jumps down the track but is beaten in flight. Sadeera Samarawickrama collects the ball nicely, around his chest and whips the bails off. It is referred upstairs and the third umpire confirms the bad news. 18/2

STUMPED? Referred upstairs... Babar Azam is the man in question. This could be a big moment.

4.6 I Udana to A Shehzad, FOUR! First of the innings! On a length outside off, Shehzad wallops down the track and just eases it through the covers. The ball does the rest after finding the gap. 18/1

4.5 I Udana to B Azam, Outside off, Babar looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge which flies down to third man. A single taken. 14/1

Slip has disappeared now. Fine leg is inside the circle while square leg drops back. We are yet to see a boundary in this run chase.

4.4 I Udana to B Azam, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover. 13/1

4.3 I Udana to B Azam, Outside off, punched straight to short cover. Still not off the mark. 13/1

Fine leg goes back and deep backward square leg comes in. Third man in place as well.

4.2 I Udana to A Shehzad, MISFIELD. Cannot afford that. On a length outside off, Shehzad punches this on the up through the covers. Mahela Udawatte comes across to his right but fumbles and the ball goes through. A single taken. 13/1

4.1 I Udana to A Shehzad, Good start. On a length outside off, angling away, Shehzad pokes at it but misses. 12/1

ISURU UDANA to bowl now.

3.6 S Pathirana to B Azam, Flighted outside off, Babar comes down the track and drives it straight to short extra cover. Another great over. Last 2 overs have yielded just 3 runs with a wicket. 12/1

3.5 S Pathirana to A Shehzad, A touch shorter in length, AS goes back and works it through mid-wicket for a single. First of this over. 12/1

3.4 S Pathirana to A Shehzad, Outside off, left alone this time. 11/1

3.3 S Pathirana to A Shehzad, Full and outside off, slow turn, Ahmed lunges to defend but misses. 11/1

3.2 S Pathirana to A Shehzad, Full on middle and off, watchfully defended. 11/1

3.1 S Pathirana to A Shehzad, HOWZZAT? Not out. An arm ball to start, Shehzad goes back to flick but misses and is hit on the front pad. Pathirana appeals but then scratches his head. No review taken, not quite sure whether they are aware. Hawk Eye shows the ball to be clipping leg stump. 11/1

SACHITH PATHIRANA to bowl now. The Munaweera experiment is over.

2.6 V Sanjaya to B Azam, Around middle and leg, punched off the back foot. Impressive over from Sanjaya. Just 2 runs and a wicket from it. 11/1

2.5 V Sanjaya to B Azam, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 11/1

2.5 V Sanjaya to B Azam, WIDE. Oops... mega wide. Attempted slower ball, fuller in length, goes miles down the leg side. Left alone. 11/1

2.4 V Sanjaya to B Azam, Down the leg side, flicked straight to short mid-wicket. 10/1

BABAR AZAM, the run machine, walks in at number 3, replacing Zaman.

2.3 V Sanjaya to F Zaman, OUT! The leg stump is out of the ground! Sanjaya has struck. Though, that is more because of the rash shot from Zaman. He might have wanted to make a statement, fails to trouble the scorers instead. The delivery was full, around middle and leg and Fakhar, just jumped down the track and had a wild swing. He missed, the length being almost a yorker at the point of contact and the ball swung in late to topple the leg pole. Beautifully bowled but that was a rash shot. One down, Sri Lanka need 9 more to win. 10/1

2.2 V Sanjaya to A Shehzad, A touch shorter than fuller, around middle, tucked through mid-wicket for a single. 10/0

2.1 V Sanjaya to A Shehzad, Full and outside off, nice little outswing, left alone. 9/0

1.6 D Munaweera to F Zaman, Full and flat on the stumps, watchfully defended. 9/0

1.5 D Munaweera to A Shehzad, On the pads, flicked through mid-wicket for another single. 9/0

1.4 D Munaweera to F Zaman, Comes down the track, is not to the pitch of the ball, heaves hard and the ball goes off the inner half to mid-wicket. One more run. 8/0

1.3 D Munaweera to A Shehzad, Clips this through mid-wicket for one. 7/0

1.2 D Munaweera to F Zaman, The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total. 6/0

1.1 D Munaweera to A Shehzad, Full and on the pads, flicked through the leg side for a single to get off the mark. 5/0

DILSHAN MUNAWEERA to bowl from the other end. He opened the batting as well.

0.6 V Sanjaya to F Zaman, Fuller in length aiming the base of off stump, a mistimed drive back in the bowler's direction. 4/0

0.5 V Sanjaya to F Zaman, Full and wide outside off, Fakhar with a solid drive through the gap in the covers which earns him a brace. 4/0

0.4 V Sanjaya to F Zaman, Bit fullish in length just outside off, Zaman gets to the pitch of the ball and slices it to point. 2/0

0.3 V Sanjaya to F Zaman, Oh, that could have been out! No timing at all from Zaman. Length ball outside off, the southpaw mistimes the pull, off the bottom of the bat down towards mid on. Perera is the man there, he moves to his right and dives, but the ball just about evades him. It nearly goes all the way to the boundary. That was terribly close, Sri Lanka would have hoped for that to stick. Two runs taken. 2/0

0.2 V Sanjaya to F Zaman, Full again but attacking the stumps this time, Zaman drives it hard but finds short mid-wicket. 0/0

0.1 V Sanjaya to F Zaman, Spears it full and swings it back in late to the left-hander, Fakhar Zaman digs it back out to the bowler. 0/0

First Published: October 26, 2017, 7:46 PM IST