Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: As It Happened

Sri Lankan players celebrate the fall of a Pakistani wicket on the final day of the first Test at Abu Dhabi (AP Photo)

Commentary (Pakistan innings)

That brings us to the close of a thrilling encounter! Sri Lanka defended their lowest total successfully in Tests while Pakistan failed to go past their lowest target. A morale-boosting victory for the visitors after their complete whitewash against India at home. On the other hand, the hosts didn't perform badly but their scoring rate is a concern. We hope you enjoyed our coverage. Join us for the second and final Test (Day/Night) on the 6th of October in Dubai at 1530 local time (1130 GMT) to catch all the action! Goodbye and take care!

Sri Lankan skipper, Dinesh Chandimal, says that they are over the moon and waited for this win. Credits the players, team management and selectors for the hard work. Admits that it was difficult to stay in middle in the given conditions and opines that biding time is important in such conditions. Lauds Niroshan Dickwella and Dimuth Karunaratne. Opines that the former was instrumental in getting them to the 140-run mark, as they believed that that was a defendable score. Lauds his bowlers for their efforts in defending the total.

Pakistan skipper, Sarfraz Ahmed, says winning and losing is a part of the game. Admits he is disappointed. Further adds there are issues which they will have to look into and resolve. Reckons it was just a matter of one partnership and they would have won the match. Mentions the new ball was seaming and there was also bite from the wicket which troubled both the teams. Credits Haris Sohail for his performance on debut. Ends by saying they will try and comeback in the next game.

Man of the Match, Rangana Herath, says he has played more against Pakistan than others, hence he has got more wickets against them. He feels happy to get to 400 wickets and he credits his family, team, support staff and everybody who backed him. About pressure he reckons that there isn't much pressure on him and it's just about turning out and playing the game. Ends saying that the surface was helpful on the last two days which helped him.

As expected, the final day was a really eventful one. Sri Lanka collapsed on a crumbling wicket and it was Yasir Shah who took a fifer. Niroshan Dickwella was the only one who played street smart cricket to set a challenging target for the home side. It was not going to be an easy task and the tourists were absolutely brilliant. Facing Herath proved to be a nightmare for Pakistan. The experienced campaigner ran through the opposition's batting line-up, taking his 9th 10-fer in Tests on route to his team's memorable victory. Stay tuned for the presentation...

Earlier, Sri Lanka posted a huge 419 on the board courtesy a terrific century from Chandimal and also vital contributions from Karunaratne and Dickwella. In reply, Pakistan responded confidently. The top order flourished. The foundation had been set. Sohail, the debutant cashed in, scoring a half century. He shepherded the lower order to perfection thereby giving his side a 3-run lead.

What a cracker of a game! Sri Lanka have held their nerves to come out on top. How fitting it is that the wily old customer, Rangana Herath is at the thick of it. Defending 136 deserves a lot of credit, even though the track was offering substantial turn and bounce. The spin bowling of Herath and Perera did the trick for the visitors. The Pakistani batsmen were left hapless and kept on falling like a pack of cards. Apart from the gritty 42-run stand between Haris Sohail and Sarfraz Ahmed, the hosts surrendered rather meekly.

47.4 Herath to Abbas, OUT! Wicket no. 400 in Tests for Rangana Herath and SRI LANKA WIN BY 21 RUNS AND GO ONE UP IN THE SERIES! And the celebrations resume in the Sri Lankan dressing room. Herath fires in an arm ball around off, Abbas looks to cut it but is a tad late on that shot. Ends up missing the ball and he gets rapped on the back pad right in front of the stumps. Herath begins his celebration and umpire Nigel Llong upholds that by raising the dreaded finger. Abbas opts to take it upstairs. Replays confirm that there's no bat involved. Hawk Eye returns three reds. Thus the on-field call stays! The wily old fox aptly shuts off the game with his 11th scalp in the game. 114/10

Abbas is given out LBW. For some strange reason he opts to review it.

47.3 R Herath to Abbas, This is speared in line of the stumps, Mohammad defends it from the crease. 114/9

47.2 Herath to Abbas, Loopy delivery around middle and leg, he gets an inside edge onto his pads. A stifled appeal follows, only to be turned down. 114/9

47.1 R Herath to Abbas, Tosses it up in line of the stumps, Abbas blocks it from within the crease. 114/9

46.6 D Perera to Shah, Tossed up on off, Shah leans forward and blocks it to short leg. 114/9

46.5 D Perera to Shah, Shah skips down the track and hammers it to Perera. Anything can happen from here. 114/9

46.4 D Perera to Shah, Tossed up outside off, Shah drives it sweetly through covers for a couple. The crowd is behind the home side. 114/9

46.4 D Perera to Shah, What drama! Perera does everything right apart from overstepping. A heartbreaking moment for the whole of Sri Lanka. Floated on middle, drifting towards the pads. Shah looks to keep it out but gets it off the inner half of the bat towards Mendis at short leg. The youngster dives full length to his right and takes a stunner. He runs in joy and poses for the camera. The replays show that he has overstepped. The Lankans have to cut short their celebrations and have to resume with their bowling! The shoulders droop for the visitors. How costly will this be? 112/9

Is it a no ball? The umpires are checking for the front foot and Perera seems to have overstepped. What a moment, what a time to do so! Sri Lanka's joy seems to be short-lived.

46.3 D Perera to Shah, Uses his feet and works it off the inner half to mid-wicket. 111/9

46.2 D Perera to Shah, Tossed up outside off, pushed off the front foot to covers. 111/9

46.1 Perera to Shah, Coming in with the arm, Shah looks to play it across but gets an inside edge onto his pads. Stifled shout for an LBW turned down. 111/9

45.6 R Herath to Abbas, Floated outside off, pushed past silly point. 111/9

45.5 R Herath to Abbas, Floated outside off, kept out watchfully. 111/9

45.4 R Herath to Abbas, Ripper! Quick on middle and turns away sharply. Abbas looks to defend it but is beaten all ends up. 111/9

45.3 R Herath to Abbas, Tossed up around off, Abbas tries to defend it but misses. The first slip fielder takes it and appeals but the umpire shakes his head. The replays show that the noise was of the bat hitting the pad. 111/9

Mohammad Abbas is the last man in.

45.2 Herath to M Amir, OUT! Rangi, you beauty! 9th 10-wicket haul for Rangana Herath, this is also his 100th Test wicket against Pakistan, the most for any bowler! He has turned the match upside down. Tosses this one nicely outside off and gets it to spin in substantially out of the rough. Amir prods forward, feels he has it covered but the judgement is not good. He has left a big gap between his bat and pad and the ball goes through that to knock the stumps over. 111/9

45.1 R Herath to Amir, Floated outside off, Amir comes forward and taps it past first slip. Karunaratne hares after it and keeps it down to a couple. 111/8

44.6 D Perera to Shah, Quicker on off, blocked nicely. 109/8

44.5 D Perera to Shah, Lunges forward to the tossed up delivery again and blocks it. 109/8

44.4 D Perera to Shah, Floated delivery, defended off the front foot. 109/8

44.3 D Perera to Shah, Turned with the spin to mid-wicket again. 109/8

44.2 D Perera to Y Shah, Shorter in length, spinning in. Shah tries to work it away but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 109/8

44.1 D Perera to Shah, Floated on off, played with the spin to mid-wicket. 109/8

43.6 R Herath to Amir, FOUR! Brave shot! Tossed up outside off, Amir uses his feet and hits it over the mid off fielder to find the fence. A very crucial boundary this. The hosts need 27 more to win with two wickets in hand. 109/8

43.5 R Herath to Amir, Fullish delivery, kept out. 105/8

43.4 R Herath to Shah, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. The batsmen have run through for a single. 105/8

43.3 R Herath to Shah, Shah comes forward to block it. 104/8

43.2 R Herath to Shah, Shah plays it with an open bat face and starts to run without even looking at his partner. However, sanity prevails and listens to the call of his partner who shouts no. Gets back in time. 104/8

43.1 R Herath to Shah, Not Out! There is no glove or bat involved and Sri Lanka lose both their reviews! Down the leg side, Shah looks to tickle it past the keeper but seems to have missed it. Dickwella collects it well and appeals vociferously. Herath is confident too. However, the umpire stays put. Chandimal after a chat with his bowler and keeper decides to take the review. Time for the replays. It came off the thigh pad actually. A review in desperation. 104/8

Sri Lanka take a review against a caught behind decision. Dickwella is looking very confident. Is there some glove or bat?

42.6 D Perera to Amir, Tossed up on off, Amir prods forward and defends it. 104/8

42.5 D Perera to Amir, Fullish on middle, defended solidly. 104/8

42.4 D Perera to Shah, Down the leg side, helped to short fine leg for a run. 104/8

42.3 D Perera to Shah, Tossed up outside off, Yasir looks to defend it but gets an inside edge onto his boot. 103/8

42.2 D Perera to Shah, Flatter around off, played off the outer half to backward point. 103/8

42.1 D Perera to Amir, Floated outside off, Amir uses his feet to stroke it to sweeper cover for a run. 103/8

41.6 R Herath to Shah, Around leg, Shah clears his front leg to smother it. 102/8

41.5 R Herath to Shah, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 102/8

41.4 R Herath to Shah, A fraction short outside off, Shah dabs it past the slip fielder. A couple taken. The crowd is cheering for every run. 102/8

41.3 R Herath to Shah, In line of the stumps, Yasir lunges forward in defense. 100/8

41.2 R Herath to Shah, Full delivery, blocked watchfully. 100/8

41.1 R Herath to Shah, Tossed up outside off, defended to silly point. 100/8

40.6 D Perera to Amir, Another solid front foot defense to end the over. 100/8

40.5 D Perera to Amir, Outside off, Mohammad lunges forward in defense. 100/8

40.4 D Perera to Amir, Drifting into Amir. He looks to defend but gets it off the inner half to mid-wicket. 100/8

40.3 D Perera to Amir, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 100/8

40.2 D Perera to Amir, Tossed up delivery, defended solidly off the front foot. 100/8

40.1 D Perera to Amir, Slider, kept out off the inner half of the bat. 100/8

39.6 R Herath to Y Shah, Quicker around off, Shah gets it off the outer half past silly point. 100/8

39.5 R Herath to Shah, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 100/8

39.4 R Herath to Shah, Fullish delivery, eased to mid off. 100/8

YASIR SHAH walks out next. Does he have it in him to take his side home?

39.3 R Herath to Ali, OUT! The veteran is up and running! A really loose shot actually and it brings about the downfall of Hasan Ali. Herath darts this one outside leg on a fuller length. Ali kneels and goes for the slog sweep but misses the line completely to get his stumps shattered. The reaction of Mickey Arthur says it all, he has his eyes closed. This match is really heading down to the wire. 100/8

39.2 R Herath to Ali, Ali looks to play it against the spin, always dangerous to do so on such a track. Ends up getting a leading edge to covers. 100/7

39.1 R Herath to Ali, Outside leg, Ali goes for the sweep but is hit on the pads. Stifled appeal for an LBW but not given. It pitched outside leg. 100/7

38.6 D Perera to Amir, Tossed up delivery, kept out watchfully. 100/7

38.5 D Perera to Amir, Another shout for an LBW denied! Going down with the arm, Amir looks to defend it but misses to get rapped on the pads. Dickwella is confident but the umpire shakes his head. The Lankans think for a long time about reviewing the decision but decide not to. Replays show that it would have missed the leg stump. 100/7

38.4 D Perera to M Amir, Similar length, cut to point. 100/7

38.3 D Perera to Amir, Shortish around off, Amir cuts it through covers for a couple and gets off the mark. 100/7

38.2 D Perera to Amir, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 98/7

MOHAMMAD AMIR strides out to bat. Pakistan are within sniffing distance from the target and a useful knock from this guy would help.

38.1 D Perera to Sohail, OUT! The on-field call stays! This wicket perhaps tilts the game in favour of Sri Lanka. Perera from around the wicket tosses it up nicely on middle and gets it to straighten after pitching. Sohail comes forward tentatively and looks to keep it out but misses, to get pinged on the back pad. The visitors roar in appeal and up goes Richard Kettleborough's finger. Haris however, opts to take a review as it is such a crucial moment in the game. Time for the replays. The Snicko shows no inside edge. The Hawk Eye rolls in. The impact is in line and it is clipping the top of off. The hero of the first innings departs but the hosts do not lose a review. 98/7

Sohail goes for a review against an LBW decision. Looks very, very close to the naked eye. Big moment in the game.

37.6 R Herath to Ali, SIX! What a hit! It takes guts to play such a kind of a stroke in a pressure situation. Tossed up around off, Ali skips down the track and lifts it over long off for a maximum. He is carrying on from where he left off in the previous innings. Pakistan need 38 more runs to win. 98/6

37.5 R Herath to Ali, Flighted outside off, Hasan strides forward to block it. 92/6

37.4 R Herath to Sohail, On middle and leg, Sohail punches it through covers to rotate strike. 92/6

37.3 R Herath to Ali, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. One run added to the total 91/6

37.2 R Herath to Ali, Hangs back to the flatter delivery to block it. 90/6

37.1 R Herath to Sohail, Sohail plays this with the spin towards mid-wicket where the fielder fumbles to concede a run. Can't afford to do that in such a tight situation. 90/6

36.6 D Perera to Ali, Fraction short outside off, Ali camps back and pushes it to short cover. Sensible stuff! 89/6

36.5 D Perera to Ali, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 89/6

36.4 D Perera to Sohail, Around the pads, clipped to the leg side for a run. 89/6

36.3 D Perera to Sohail, Worked with the spin towards mid-wicket. 88/6

36.2 D Perera to Sohail, A lot happening at the moment! Outside off, Sohail opts to pad it away. Perera appeals loudly but the umpire stays put. It was not spinning in enough. 88/6

36.1 D Perera to Sohail, Flighted delivery, defended off the front foot. 88/6

35.6 R Herath to Ali, Another loud shout for an LBW denied! Around leg stump, Ali goes for a sweep but is hit on the pads. The umpire is not interested in the appeal. It was pitching outside leg. 88/6

35.5 R Herath to Sohail, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. The batsmen have run through for a single. 88/6

35.4 R Herath to Sohail, Uses his feet and works it to deep mid-wicket for a brace. 87/6

35.3 Herath to Sohail, Turning in from outside off, Haris looks to keep it out but is hit on the pads. A stifled appeal for an LBW is turned down as the impact was outside off. 85/6

35.2 R Herath to Sohail, Flighted delivery, defended off the front foot. 85/6

35.1 R Herath to Sohail, A shout for a bat-pad denied! Quicker one, spinning in sharply. Sohail looks to play it across but seems to have missed it as the ball lobs off something to Mendis at short leg. He takes it and appeals but the umpire stays unmoved. Kusal in excitement hurls in a fast throw towards Nigel Llong at the non-striker's end who has to get away to evade it and almost falls down. The batsmen take two overthrows in the process. The replays show that there was no bat involved. Wait on! The Snicko shows there was an inside edge. Haris is a lucky man. 85/6

34.6 D Perera to Sohail, Coming in with the arm towards Sohail. He tucks it off the inner half to fine leg. The fielder from short fine leg chases it and saves a run for his side. 83/6

34.5 D Perera to Sohail, Flighted around off, pushed off the front foot to covers. 80/6

34.4 D Perera to Sohail, Plays this one with the spin to mid-wicket. 80/6

34.3 D Perera to Ali, Spinning down the leg side, Hasan pulls it to deep backward square leg for a run. 80/6

34.2 D Perera to Sohail, Turns this one to square leg for a run. 79/6

34.1 D Perera to Sohail, Fullish delivery, eased to covers. 78/6

33.6 R Herath to Ali, Outside off, Ali lunges forward in defense. 78/6

33.5 R Herath to Ali, Tossed up delivery, kept out watchfully. 78/6

33.4 R Herath to Ali, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 78/6

33.3 R Herath to Ali, Floated delivery, defended off the front foot. 78/6

HASAN ALI comes out to bat. He has been promoted up the order. He played a quickfire cameo in the first innings. Encore, ehh?

33.2 R Herath to Ahmed, OUT! The go-to-man strikes! A big, big breakthrough for Sri Lanka! The energy in the side shows how much this wicket means to them. Herath spots Ahmed using his feet and fires it around his boots. Ahmed goes through with his clip shot but is beaten by the fullish length to get rapped on the pads. The ball then deflects towards Dickwella and strikes him on the pad. He is alert and takes it well in the second attempt. Flicks the bails off in a flash. Sarfraz is way short of his crease. Pakistan need 58 to win while Sri Lanka need four wickets. 78/6

33.1 R Herath to Ahmed, Quick and flat on off, Ahmed clips off the inner half to mid-wicket. 78/5

32.6 D Perera to Sohail, Flighted in line of the stumps, Haris remains composed in his defense. 78/5

32.5 D Perera to Sohail, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 78/5

32.4 D Perera to Sohail, Turn and bounce! Pitches around off and turns away prodigiously. Sohail shapes for the cut but bails out of it. Dickwella fails to collect it and it goes to slip fielder. 78/5

32.3 D Perera to Sohail, Tossed up around off, defended solidly off the front foot. 78/5

32.2 D Perera to Ahmed, Quicker around off, Ahmed again uses his feet and drags his heave to deep mid-wicket. He is such a busy player, keeps on rotating the strike. He is ideal for Pakistan at this moment. 78/5

32.1 D Perera to Ahmed, Tossed up delivery, eased with the spin to mid on. 77/5

31.6 R Herath to Sohail, Quicker and fuller on off, Sohail uses his feet and aims to play it to mid on but gets it off the inner half to backward square leg. 77/5

31.5 R Herath to Sohail, Quicker around off, spinning in. Sohail stays back and buries it into the track. 77/5

31.4 R Herath to Sohail, Tossed up outside off, Sohail taps it towards point. 77/5

31.3 R Herath to Sohail, Waits for this one and works it to mid-wicket. 77/5

31.2 R Herath to Ahmed, Good game awareness! Ahmed is nimble on his feet, takes it on the full and wrists it to wide mid on. Straightaway calls for a run and takes on Sandakan. Makes his crease in time. 77/5

31.1 R Herath to Ahmed, Floated around leg stump, Sarfraz lunges forward in defense. 76/5

30.6 D Perera to Sohail, On middle, turning away. Defended with an open bat face to backward point. 76/5

30.5 D Perera to H Sohail, FOUR! Streaky but effective! Short and room on offer, Sohail rocks back and throws his bat at it. Ends up getting a thick outside edge through short third man to find the fence. Every run is important. 76/5

30.4 D Perera to Sohail, Slower through the air on middle and leg, Haris makes use of the depth of the crease to block it. 72/5

30.3 D Perera to Sohail, Around off, spinning in and stays a bit low. Sohail camps back and defends it solidly. 72/5

30.2 D Perera to Ahmed, Fullish around off, Ahmed sweeps it hard towards deep backward square leg for a run. He doesn't allow the bowlers to settle down. 72/5

30.1 D Perera to Ahmed, Floated around off, Ahmed uses his feet, aims to go over mid on but drags it off the inner half over mid-wicket. Good running between the wickets allows the batsmen to come back for a couple. 71/5

DILRUWAN PERERA to bowl from the other end. A slip and short leg in place.

29.6 R Herath to Sohail, Slow through the air on off, turning in. Sohail prods forward to defend but gets it off the inner half to backward square leg. 69/5

29.5 R Herath to Sohail, Outside off at a quicker pace, left alone. 69/5

29.4 R Herath to Sohail, Floated outside off, pushed to short cover. 69/5

29.3 R Herath to S Ahmed, Fraction short around off, Ahmed places it towards point and sets off. There is a shy at the bowler's end but he beats the throw easily. 69/5

29.2 R Herath to Sohail, Tossed up outside off, Sohail places it past Herath. The silly mid on fielder rushes across to his right but fails to stop it. A run taken. 68/5

29.1 R Herath to Sohail, Fullish delivery outside off, Sohail covers his off stump to leave it alone. 67/5

The men who matter are making their way out to the middle. Everybody is set for the climax. HARIS SOHAIL and SARFRAZ AHMED walk out with the bat one last time in this Test. RANGANA HERATH will begin with the ball. A slip and a short leg in place. Let's roll...

DAY 5, SESSION 3!

29 overs, 67 runs, 5 wickets - those are the figures that matter for this session. Sri Lanka have regularly chipped in at the wickets and are still in the game. The Pakistan top order caved in early to the spin of Herath and Perera. Ali got a beauty of a delivery from Lakmal. The skipper, Ahmed, isn't someone who'd let this go without a fight. He has an able support in Haris Sohail. The hosts are just 69 runs away from the total. The Lankans would look to get past this pair as quickly as possible. Do join in us a short while for the final session in the game.

28.6 L Sandakan to Sohail, This ball is played through mid-wicket for one run. That's TEA, DAY 5! 67/5

28.5 L Sandakan to Sohail, Looped up outside off, Sohail lunges forward and shoulders arms. 66/5

28.4 L Sandakan to Sohail, Lands it a tad short outside off, Sohail gets deep in his crease and cuts it in front of square on the off side for a brace. 66/5

28.3 L Sandakan to S Ahmed, Floated up around middle, driven to long on for a run. 64/5

28.2 L Sandakan to Ahmed, Flatter ball outside off, Ahmed goes back and cuts it to the fielder at point. 63/5

28.1 L Sandakan to Ahmed, Begins with a loopy delivery around off, Ahmed punches it off the back foot. 63/5

Wrist-spinner LAKSHAN SANDAKAN to have a bowl now. Could be interesting if he can get among the wickets soon. He went wicketless in the first outing.

27.6 N Pradeep to Sohail, This is on a length around middle and leg, Sohail defends it from within the crease. 63/5

27.5 N Pradeep to Sohail, Nuwan comes back from over the wicket and bowls a back of a length delivery on the pads. Sohail clips it to mid-wicket and looks for a run but is sent back. 63/5

27.4 N Pradeep to Sohail, Pradeep hurls it full outside off, Haris pushes it towards covers. 63/5

27.3 N Pradeep to Sohail, Fuller delivery around off, bunted off the front foot. 63/5

27.2 N Pradeep to Sohail, Pradeep bowls it closer to the stumps, Sohail stays deep in the crease and defends. 63/5

27.1 N Pradeep to H Sohail, FOUR! Pakistan won't mind such runs as long as they keep coming! And one brings two - stands true even for a boundary! Pradeep steams in from round the wicket and bowls it full outside off. Sohail plays away from the body as he goes for the drive. Ends up getting a thick outside edge that flies through the gap between wide slip and gully. The ball races away to the fence. 63/5

26.6 D Perera to Ahmed, This delivery is worked round the corner for no run. 59/5

26.5 D Perera to Ahmed, Serves it on off, defended off the back foot. 59/5

26.4 D Perera to Ahmed, Perera tosses this around off, Ahmed defends it off the front foot onto the ground. 59/5

26.3 D Perera to Sohail, Perera drops it short outside off, Sohail gets deep in his crease and punches it through cover-point. He gets three runs as the substitute fielder gets there to field that. The boundary followed by this treble is greeted with huge cheers! 59/5

26.2 D Perera to Sohail, Loopy ball around middle, Sohail defends it off the front foot. 56/5

26.1 D Perera to Sohail, FOUR! The first boundary on the innings! Perera fires it around middle and leg, Sohail flicks it through mid-wicket. The ball races away to the fence. 56/5

Perera makes a false start! He gets into the delivery stride and aborts.

25.6 N Pradeep to Ahmed, Fuller ball around off, Ahmed pushes it towards mid off. 52/5

25.5 N Pradeep to Ahmed, This is bowled on a length around off, it bounces a tad more after pitching. Ahmed does well to defend it from the crease. 52/5

25.4 N Pradeep to Ahmed, Length delivery nipping in a tad, Ahmed offers the full face of the bat to defend that. 52/5

25.3 N Pradeep to Ahmed, On a length around off, Sarfraz stands tall and bunts it from the crease. 52/5

25.2 N Pradeep to Ahmed, This delivery is blocked from the crease. 52/5

25.1 N Pradeep to Ahmed, Begins with a delivery down the leg side, Ahmed looks to flick but misses. 52/5

Pace time! NUWAN PRADEEP is introduced into the attack.

24.6 D Perera to Ahmed, Floated around off, swept away through square leg for a run. 52/5

24.5 D Perera to Ahmed, Ahmed blocks this loopy ball off the front foot. 51/5

24.4 Perera to Ahmed, NOT OUT! Sarfraz Ahmed survives! Perera tosses this up outside off, Ahmed looks to defend but gets hit on the pads. The players appeal but the umpire stays unmoved. Chandimal decides to review this. The inside edge is ruled out. Hawk Eye shows that the impact would have been umpire's call, although the ball would have gone on to hit the middle of the middle stump. Sri Lanka retain their review, but would feel that this was as narrow as it gets. 51/5

An LBW decision against Sarfraz is turned down. Chandimal opts to review that. The impact could be an issue. Looks to be very close.

24.3 D Perera to Sohail, Dilruwan floats it around off, Sohail taps it towards mid off and sets off for a quick run. The fielder hurls a throw at the bowler's end but misses. Sohail would have made it in though. 51/5

24.2 D Perera to Sohail, This delivery is blocked off the front foot. 50/5

24.1 D Perera to Sohail, Beautifully bowled! Perera tosses it outside off, Sohail lunges forward in defense. But the ball spins away to whiz past the edge of the bat. 50/5

23.6 R Herath to Ahmed, Herath floats it outside off, Ahmed cuts but finds the backward point fielder there. 50/5

23.5 R Herath to Ahmed, Loopy ball around off, bunted onto the ground. 50/5

23.4 R Herath to Ahmed, Herath lands this in line of the stumps, Ahmed shows the full face of the bat in defending that. 50/5

23.3 R Herath to Sohail, This ball is played through mid on for a single. Brings up the 50 for Pakistan! Small steps these are, but vital too! 50/5

23.2 R Herath to Sohail, Tossed up delivery outside off, Sohail drives it towards covers. The sub fielder, Samarawickrama puts in the dive to his right and prevents any run. 49/5

23.1 R Herath to Sohail, Beaten! Loopy ball outside off, Sohail strides forward to block but the straighter delivery meant that he ended up getting beaten. 49/5

22.6 D Perera to Ahmed, Perera lands it in line of the stumps, Ahmed keeps it out. 49/5

22.5 D Perera to Sohail, This delivery is driven through covers for a single. 49/5

22.4 D Perera to Sohail, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 48/5

22.3 D Perera to Sohail, This ball is looped up in line of the stumps, Sohail bunts it onto the ground. 48/5

22.2 D Perera to Ahmed, Loopy ball around off, driven down the ground to long on for a run. 48/5

22.1 D Perera to Ahmed, Perera floats it around off, Sarfraz turns it to mid-wicket. 47/5

21.6 R Herath to Sohail, This one is bowled very wide of off, Sohail doesn't bother playing at that. 47/5

21.5 R Herath to Sohail, Floated outside off, Sohail lets that be. 47/5

21.4 R Herath to Sohail, This is landed outside off, Haris leaves it alone. 47/5

21.3 R Herath to Ahmed, Good running! A tad shortish outside off, Ahmed goes back and cuts it to the left of backward point. Sarfraz slips while running yet completes three runs easily. 47/5

21.2 R Herath to Ahmed, Another loopy ball in line of the stumps, Ahmed comes down to pad it away. 44/5

21.1 R Herath to Ahmed, Herath lands it outside off, Ahmed has a swing at that but misses. 44/5

20.6 D Perera to Ahmed, This ball is swept through backward square leg for three runs. 44/5

20.5 D Perera to Ahmed, Loopy ball around middle, he clips it to mid-wicket. 41/5

20.4 D Perera to Ahmed, This delivery around off is defended from within the crease. 41/5

20.3 D Perera to Ahmed, Tossed up delivery outside off, Ahmed plays the sweep onto his front boot. 41/5

20.2 D Perera to Sohail, Driven through mid-off by the batsman. They pick up a single. 41/5

20.1 D Perera to Sohail, Lands it around off, Sohail punches it off the back foot. 40/5

19.6 R Herath to Ahmed, Another delivery in line of the stumps that is defended off the front foot. 40/5

19.5 R Herath to Ahmed, This is bowled outside off, Ahmed looks to play at that but misses. 40/5

19.4 R Herath to Ahmed, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 40/5

19.3 R Herath to Ahmed, Floated around off, Ahmed comes down only to pad it away. The ball lobs up in the air, Herath rushes there, but Silva gets there from covers and claims the catch. The umpire turns it down. 40/5

19.2 R Herath to Ahmed, Herath tosses it up around leg, Sarfraz sweeps it fine for a brace. 40/5

19.1 R Herath to Ahmed, Loopy delivery around off, bunted off the front foot. 38/5

18.6 D Perera to Sohail, Another delivery in line of the stumps is blocked off the front foot. 38/5

18.5 D Perera to Sohail, Sohail gets behind the line of the ball to block that. 38/5

18.4 D Perera to Sohail, Loops it outside off, played towards point. 38/5

18.3 D Perera to Sohail, This delivery is played from within the crease. 38/5

18.2 D Perera to H Sohail, Perera lands it just around off, Sohail edges that one to first slip. It goes on a couple of bounces to Karunaratne. 38/5

18.1 D Perera to H Sohail, The batsman gets an inside edge and the ball hits him on the pads. 38/5

17.6 R Herath to Ahmed, This is worked through square leg for a brace. The skipper gets going. 38/5

Skipper SARFRAZ AHMED comes in next. Needs to play a captain's knock here.

17.5 R Herath to A Shafiq, OUT! Herath gets one more now! Further proof of how potent spin attack the Lankans possess. Herath tosses it up around off, Shafiq goes back to cut. The extra bounce on that makes him abort his shot, which means that the ball catches the edge of the bat and goes to Karunaratne at first slip. He really does well to hold onto that in front of his face as the ball was played off almost the keeper's gloves. Pakistan continue to slide further. 36/5

17.4 R Herath to Shafiq, Loopy ball around middle, Shafiq comes down the track and whops it through mid-wicket for a brace. 36/4

17.3 R Herath to Shafiq, A tad short around off, Shafiq punches it off the back foot towards the bowler. 34/4

17.2 R Herath to Shafiq, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 34/4

17.1 R Herath to Sohail, Herath tosses it outside off, Sohail plays inside the line to that. But the ball scoots off the surface and hits the boot of the keeper. It rolls towards fine leg and a bye is taken. 34/4

16.6 D Perera to Sohail, This delivery is punched through mid on for a run. 33/4

16.5 D Perera to Sohail, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 32/4

HARIS SOHAIL strides out to the centre now. The debutant played a very good knock in the first innings and his side would want a similar knock from him.

16.4 D Perera to Azam, OUT! Pakistan slip further! It was a slider outside off, Azam looks to push at that. Ends up nicking it and Dickwella takes that without any mistake. Azam looked fidgety for most of his stay at the crease and now he has to depart. It's joy in the Sri Lankan camp. Pakistan still 104 runs adrift! 32/4

16.3 D Perera to Shafiq, The batsman gets a leading edge on that one. They pick up a single. 32/3

16.2 D Perera to Shafiq, A tad short outside off, Azam goes back and slaps it through covers for three runs. The throw from the deep hits the stumps at the non-striker's end and deflects away towards mid on, resulting in one more run. 31/3

16.1 D Perera to Shafiq, This is in line of the stumps blocked off the front foot. 27/3

15.6 R Herath to Shafiq, Fires one on the leg stump line, Shafiq tries defending but gets an inside edge towards short leg. A single taken. 27/3

15.5 R Herath to Shafiq, Skidding through the surface, full and on off, Asad lunges and brings his bat and pad together in defense. 26/3

15.4 R Herath to Shafiq, Extra loopy this time, full and on off, Asad uses his feet and drives it past the bowler to mid off. 26/3

15.3 R Herath to Shafiq, Flatter and on middle, Asad goes back inside the crease and helps it to square leg. 26/3

15.2 R Herath to Shafiq, Full floated ball on off, Shafiq takes a stride forward again and pushes it back. 26/3

15.1 R Herath to Shafiq, Flighted on off, defended back to the bowler. 26/3

Drinks have been taken!

14.6 D Perera to Azam, Dropped! A tough chance though! Perera lands it around off, Azam looks to block that but ends up getting a thick outside edge. The ball hits Dickwella's pads and falls down. The ball flew quickly to the keeper after the deflection and hence he failed to hold on to that. Had he taken that, it would have been a sensational catch! Azam survives! 26/3

14.5 D Perera to Azam, Perera floats it around middle and leg, Azam turns it to mid-wicket. 26/3

14.4 D Perera to Azam, Another ball in line of the stumps is blocked off the front foot. 26/3

14.3 D Perera to Azam, Perera fires this on the pads. Azam misses the flick but the ball rolls towards fine leg. Two leg byes stolen. 26/3

14.2 D Perera to Azam, This delivery in line of the stumps is worked round the corner. 24/3

14.1 D Perera to Azam, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 24/3

13.6 R Herath to Shafiq, On the pads, Shafiq works it behind square on the leg side for a couple. 24/3

13.5 R Herath to Shafiq, Shafiq defends this ball by getting right behind the line of the ball. 22/3

13.4 R Herath to Shafiq, The batsman fails to get bat on that one and is hit on the pad. 22/3

13.3 R Herath to Shafiq, NOT OUT! Shafiq stays on while Sri Lanka waste a review. Herath bowls it flat around middle and leg, Shafiq strides forward to block but ends up wearing it on the pads. The Lankans appeal but the umpire stays put. They decide to go upstairs. Hawk Eye shows that the ball would have gone on to miss the stumps. Good decision by the umpire in the end. 22/3

Howzzat? Sri Lankans appeal for LBW against Shafiq. The umpire turns it down. Chandimal decides to take it upstairs.

13.2 R Herath to Shafiq, The batsman drives the ball straight down the ground. 22/3

13.1 R Herath to Shafiq, Loopy ball in line of the stumps, Shafiq charges down and clips it over mid on. Sandakan chases that down and keeps the batsmen down to two. 22/3

12.6 D Perera to Azam, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 20/3

12.5 D Perera to Shafiq, Shafiq plays it through mid-wicket for a run. 20/3

12.4 D Perera to Shafiq, Perera tosses it around off, Shafiq charges down the track and pushes it towards the bowler. Dilruwan takes the ball and hurls a wild throw to the keeper. 19/3

12.3 D Perera to Shafiq, Flatter on the pads, turned away to square leg. 19/3

12.2 D Perera to Shafiq, This delivery is pushed back towards the bowler. 19/3

12.1 D Perera to Shafiq, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 19/3

11.6 R Herath to Azam, This is outside off, Azam looks to play at that but misses. End of a tasting maiden over! 19/3

11.5 R Herath to Azam, Floated delivery in line of the stumps, Babar blocks it after taking a stride forward. 19/3

11.4 R Herath to Azam, Azam defends it showing the full face of the bat. 19/3

11.3 R Herath to Azam, Tossed up delivery around off, Azam lunges forward but the spin takes the ball away from the edge of the bat. 19/3

11.2 R Herath to Azam, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 19/3

11.1 R Herath to Azam, Loopy ball outside off, Azam looks to defend but misses. 19/3

10.6 D Perera to Azam, Edged again! Dilruwan floats it around off, Azam gets a thick edge past the slip fielder for three runs. He gets off the mark. 19/3

10.5 D Perera to B Azam, Much happening now! Perera lands it in line of the stumps, Azam looks to block but gets an inside edge that falls just short of Mendis at short leg. 16/3

BABAR AZAM is the next batsman in. He has a nice opportunity to play a vital knock to bail his side out from a spot of bother.

10.4 D Perera to Masood, OUT! Now Masood departs, Perera joins the party! Perera tosses this up outside off, Masood takes a couple of steps down and looks to block. The ball hits his pad, takes the bat and lobs towards covers, where Silva takes a diving catch. The umpire goes upstairs to check for the front foot no ball, but Perera seems very fine there. Both the openers are back in the hut now and Pakistan are in trouble here. Still 120 required. 16/3

10.3 D Perera to Masood, Shan blocks this tossed up ball off the front foot. 16/2

10.2 D Perera to Masood, Perera loops it in line of the stumps, Masood defends it showing the full face of the bat. 16/2

10.1 D Perera to Masood, Perera starts with a quicker ball on the pads, flicked away to square leg. 16/2

Spin from both ends. DILRUWAN PERERA to have a bowl now.

9.6 R Herath to Shafiq, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 16/2

9.5 R Herath to Shafiq, This delivery in line of the stumps is pushed back towards the bowler. 16/2

9.4 R Herath to Masood, Floats it around off, Masood charges down and drives it to long on for one run. 16/2

9.3 R Herath to Masood, That's almost a grubber, well negotiated by Masood. Herath bowls it around off, Shan crouches low and blocks that carefully. 15/2

9.2 R Herath to Masood, Loopy ball outside off, Masood gets to the pitch of the ball and drives it to the right of mid off. No run there. 15/2

9.1 R Herath to Masood, Herath lands it in line of the stumps, Masood bunts it watchfully off the front foot. 15/2

8.6 S Lakmal to Shafiq, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 15/2

8.5 S Lakmal to A Shafiq, On a length around off, Shafiq looks to block but ends up getting an inside edge onto his pads. 15/2

8.4 S Lakmal to Shafiq, Hurls this in line of the stumps, Shafiq gets behind the line of the ball and defends. 15/2

8.3 S Lakmal to Shafiq, Lakmal lands it around middle and leg, Asad flicks it through mid on for a brace. 15/2

8.2 S Lakmal to Shafiq, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 13/2

8.1 S Lakmal to Shafiq, Suranga bowls it on a length around off, Shafiq stands tall and blocks it from the crease. 13/2

7.6 R Herath to Masood, The batsman fails to get bat on that one and is hit on the pad. 13/2

7.5 R Herath to Masood, Beaten comprehensively! Herath loops it up outside off, Masood plays for the non-existent turn. The ball passes the edge of the bat to the keeper. 13/2

7.4 R Herath to Masood, Tossed up ball around off, pushed back towards the bowler. 13/2

7.3 R Herath to Shafiq, Floated ball around middle, clipped in front of square on the leg side for a quick run. 13/2

7.2 R Herath to Shafiq, This ball outside off is driven to mid off. 12/2

7.1 R Herath to Shafiq, Tosses it up around middle, Shafiq watchfully defends that. 12/2

6.6 S Lakmal to Masood, Back of a length delivery around middle and off, Masood jumps and taps it towards cover-point. He wants a run but is rightly sent back. 12/2

6.5 S Lakmal to Masood, Another delivery bowled wide of off stumps, Masood doesn't bother playing at that. 12/2

6.4 S Lakmal to Masood, On a good length outside off, Shan covers his stumps and shoulders arms to it. 12/2

6.3 S Lakmal to Shafiq, Bowled a tad fuller outside off, Asad taps it towards covers for a single. 12/2

6.2 S Lakmal to Shafiq, Lakmal bowls it on a length outside off, Shafiq gets it off the outer half of his bat, past the diving gully fielder for a brace. 11/2

6.1 S Lakmal to Masood, Length delivery on the pads, Masood clips it away to fine leg for a run. 9/2

5.6 R Herath to Shafiq, Another delivery around off, blocked off the front foot onto the ground. 8/2

5.5 R Herath to Shafiq, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 8/2

5.4 R Herath to A Shafiq, This is landed in line of the stumps, Asad gets an inside edge onto his pads as he looks to block that. 8/2

5.3 R Herath to A Shafiq, Ahh! Tossed up ball outside off, Shafiq plays it with soft hands. Gets an outside edge that goes on the bounce to the slip fielder. 8/2

5.2 R Herath to Shafiq, Rangana floats it around off and middle, Asad pushes it back towards the bowler. 8/2

5.1 R Herath to A Shafiq, Tossed up ball around middle, Shafiq gets it off the inside half of his bat towards mid on. 8/2

4.6 S Lakmal to Masood, This delivery is defended off the front foot. 8/2

4.5 S Lakmal to Masood, Lakmal comes round the wicket and bowls it full outside off, Masood drives it to covers. 8/2

4.4 S Lakmal to Shafiq, Strays on the pads, Shafiq gets going with a clip through square leg for a run. 8/2

ASAD SHAFIQ walks in next

4.3 S Lakmal to Ali, OUT! Now Azhar Ali walks back! Pakistan are already doing a Pakistan here! Lakmal spears it on a length around off, the ball nips away after pitching. Ali had to play at that but he gets stuck in the crease and ends up getting a thick edge which is delightfully pouched up by the gloveman Dickwella. The Lankans had to appeal though, to get the umpire's nod. Top class delivery from Lakmal there. Ali looked to push it away from his body in front, which ended up being his undoing. The tourists are absolutely ecstatic. The hosts are still 129 runs adrift! 7/2

4.2 S Lakmal to Ali, On a length around middle, pushed towards mid-wicket. 7/1

4.1 S Lakmal to Masood, This is in line of the stumps, Masood clips it through mid-wicket. Excellent running between the wickets gets them three runs. 7/1

AZHAR ALI walks in at the fall of the first wicket. He wouldn't have wanted to be amid the dust bowl so early in the piece.

3.6 R Herath to S Aslam, OUT! You can't keep Herath quiet on such tracks! He's struck immediately with the new ball. He tosses this around off, Aslam lunges forward and looks to block. But the ball takes the edge of the bat and flies quickly to Karunaratne at first slip, who gobbles it up safely. The Lankans are delighted and why not! Pakistan lose one quickly. They need 132 more. 4/1

3.5 R Herath to Masood, Loopy ball around off, Shan gets to the pitch of the ball and collects a run after driving it wide of mid off. 4/0

3.4 R Herath to Masood, Another ball around middle, played towards mid on. 3/0

3.3 R Herath to Masood, Tossed up ball around middle, Shan lunges forward and defends the ball right below his eyes. 3/0

3.2 R Herath to Masood, Now Masood gets to the pitch of the ball and clips it to the fielder at mid-wicket. 3/0

3.1 R Herath to Masood, Beaten! Serves a loopy ball wide of off, Masood strides forward to defend but finds the ball go pass the edge of the bat. 3/0

2.6 S Lakmal to Aslam, On a length and more width outside off on this occasion. Aslam looks to play it through backward point where Perera makes a diving stop again. 3/0

2.5 S Lakmal to Aslam, This is in line of the stumps, Aslam moves across and clips it to mid-wicket. 3/0

2.4 S Lakmal to Aslam, On a length around middle, Sami covers his stumps and blocks it back towards the bowler. 3/0

2.3 S Lakmal to S Aslam, Hurls it a tad fuller around off, Aslam pushes it towards mid off. He's looking good so far with these. Seems to be watching the ball well. 3/0

2.2 S Lakmal to Aslam, Similar delivery around middle and off, Sami offers the full face of the bat to defend that. 3/0

2.1 S Lakmal to Aslam, Spears in a fuller ball around off, Sami stays in his crease and blocks. 3/0

1.6 R Herath to Aslam, Tossed up delivery around off, Aslam charges down and clips it to deep mid-wicket for one run. 3/0

1.5 R Herath to Aslam, Floats it around off, Sami goes back and pushes it to mid-wicket. 2/0

1.4 R Herath to Aslam, This is bunted off the front foot onto the ground. 2/0

1.3 R Herath to Aslam, Flatter delivery around middle, Aslam blocks it off the front foot. 2/0

1.2 R Herath to Aslam, Loops it up around off and middle, knocked towards mid-wicket. 2/0

1.1 R Herath to Aslam, Starts off with a fuller ball on off, Aslam pushes it towards covers. 2/0

RANGANA HERATH to bowl from the other end.

0.6 S Lakmal to Masood, Lands it in line of the stumps, Masood gets behind the line of the ball and defends. 2/0

0.5 S Lakmal to Masood, Full delivery outside off, Masood covers the stumps and lets that go. 2/0

0.4 S Lakmal to Aslam, Now Aslam gets going. On a length around middle and off, turned through mid-wicket for a run. 2/0

0.3 S Lakmal to Aslam, Well done, Perera! Hurled on a length outside off, Aslam stays in the crease and looks to guide it towards third man. Dilruwan, at gully, leaps and dives full-stretched to his left to prevent any run. 1/0

0.2 S Lakmal to Aslam, Length delivery in line of the stumps, Aslam blocks it from within the crease. 1/0

0.1 S Lakmal to Masood, Runs in from over the wicket and bowls a length ball in line of the stumps. Masood flicks it through mid-wicket for a run to get off the mark straightaway. 1/0

