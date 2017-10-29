Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2017, 3rd T20I in Lahore, Highlights: As It Happened

File image of Pakistan Cricket Team. (AFP Image)

That brings us to the end of Sri Lanka's long tour. They rocked the Tests, but then got demolished in the white-ball contest. Plenty for them to work upon, especially the batting which let them down. Pakistan are currently on the up and will take a lot of confidence from this going forward. It's been contest worth remembering for them. We thank you for your company and hope you'll join us for future games. Till then, goodbye, take care and cheers!

Sarfraz Ahmed thanks the Almighty first up. Says the way they have been playing at home and especially he crowd support has been fantastic. Credits his players for standing up at crucial moments and this has increased their fan following. Reckons that the confidence shown in the youngsters has paid off as they are talented and are proving it with their performances on the big stage. Wants to thank the Sri Lankan team for coming to Pakistan and playing and also thanks everybody at home, including the fans, the political parties and the cricketing body for the unrelenting support throughout.

Sri Lanka skipper, Thisara Perera says it was a tough tour. Thanks Pakistan fans for inviting and cheering for them. Adds that in the last three matches they played better and have plenty of positives to take. Praises the Pakistan bowling attack and feels this is one of the best attacks he has seen in last one year or so.

Man of the Match and Series, Shoaib Malik says playing in front of the home crowd and winning the Man of the Match is a blessing. Thanks the Sri Lankan team for coming to Pakistan and bringing cricket back to his homeland. Emphasizes the importance of consistency and states that it becomes more important for a senior, as it sets a good example for the younger players in the team. Let's everyone know that initially he just wanted to get his eye in when he walked out to bat and then he went for the big shots.

Pakistan's bowling was top notch and they put on a great show in the field as well. They thoroughly entertained the cricket-deprived crowd in this historic game and will be immensely pleased. Mohammad Amir playing his first international match in Pakistan had a memorable outing, hunting down 4 wickets for only 13 runs. For a change, the two shining stars of Pakistan's bowling, Shadab Khan and Hasan Ali, had an off days, going for aplenty, but it didn't hurt the hosts much. All in all, a clinical performance to end the series on a positive note.

Another stroll in the park for Pakistan and they clean sweep Sri Lanka in the T20I series as well. Powered by Shoaib Malik's blistering knock, the home side managed to post a big total on the board. In reply, the top half of the Sri Lankan batting department was blown away in no time and their chase never got going. Dasun Shanaka showed his hitting prowess, stroking a 36-ball 54, but the rest just capitulated.

19.6 M Amir to V Sanjaya, Worked away on the leg side for a single by Sanjaya. That does it, it's over. PAKISTAN WIN BY 36 RUNS! Another comprehensive performance from the hosts. Handshakes all around, the Men in Green celebrate, the stadium is happy. Cheers and smiles all around! 144/9

19.5 M Amir to V Sanjaya, Another one outside off, another play and a miss. 143/9

19.4 M Amir to V Sanjaya, Length delivery around off, Sanjaya looks to connect, but fails in his attempt to do so. 143/9

Vikum Sanjaya is the last man in.

19.3 M Amir to S Prasanna, OUT! Amir with his second of the over, his 4th of the game. Angles across a length delivery around off, Prasanna swings wildly and gets a feather behind to Sarfraz who takes a regulation catch. He had some fun in the middle, but his stay now has come to an end. 143/9

19.3 M Amir to S Prasanna, Wide! Darted way outside off, wide called by the umpire. 143/8

Isuru Udana comes jogging out to bat next.

19.2 M Amir to S Pathirana, OUT! Pathirana's short stay comes to an end. Slower one from Amir, Pathirana lofts it over the leg side. Gets it only as far as the edge of the circle where Hafeez, positioned at mid-wicket, runs back and takes the catch. Juggles it few times but then holds on to it in the end. 142/8

19.1 M Amir to S Pathirana, Wastes no time and instantly fires a yorker on the stumps, Pathirana goes leg side and digs it out. 142/7

Mohammad Amir to bowl the final over of the game.

18.6 H Ali to S Prasanna, SIX! 19 off the over, a bit too late though. Maybe Prasanna should have been sent up the order. Sees the ball landing short so he pulls this with all his might into the mid-wicket stands for a biggie. 142/7

18.5 H Ali to S Pathirana, Angling back in on middle and leg, Pathirana makes room looking to go over the leg side. Just chips it over mid-wicket for a single. 136/7

18.4 H Ali to S Prasanna, Touch fullish on middle, driven to long on for a single. 135/7

18.3 H Ali to S Prasanna, SIX! A back-of-the-hand slower delivery around off, on a length and bouncing a tad more, Prasanna slogs across the line and slogs well. Makes good connection and clears the mid-wicket fence with ease. 134/7

18.2 H Ali to S Pathirana, Shooting off the deck a bit as it lands on a length around off, the left-hander plays away from his body and gets an edge down to third man for a single. 128/7

18.1 H Ali to S Pathirana, FOUR! Timing's perfect on that! Back of a length on middle, Pathirana with the short-arm jab clears the infield over mid-wicket and sends it across the rope on a few bounces. 127/7

17.6 F Ashraf to S Pathirana, Short and into the body, pulled to deep square leg for one. 123/7

17.5 F Ashraf to S Pathirana, FOUR! Good shot. Extremely full from Ashraf, Pathirana drills this straight back past him and away to the fence for a boundary. 122/7

17.4 F Ashraf to S Pathirana, Length delivery aiming the top of off stump, Pathirana slaps it hard but finds Shadab at extra cover. 118/7

17.3 F Ashraf to S Pathirana, Pathirana punches this towards Shadab Khan at extra cover and takes off for the run. The leggie has a shy at the bowler's end but misses and a lack of back-up enables the batsmen to take an extra run. 118/7

17.2 F Ashraf to S Prasanna, Full again, outside off this time, pushed to mid off from the toe end for a quick single. 116/7

17.1 F Ashraf to S Pathirana, Goes full around leg, Pathirana flicks it down towards fine leg and gets off strike. 115/7

Sachith Pathirana is the new batsman. Fahim Ashraf called back on.

16.6 H Ali to T Perera, OUT! Perera holes out! All but over for the Islanders, only a matter of time now. Full delivery on the stumps, Perera makes room, clears his front leg and looks to smoke it downtown. Doesn't have enough power behind it to clear the rope and Shadab Khan at long on takes a fantastic catch. 114/7

16.5 H Ali to T Perera, Bit fullish in length shaping away from around off, drilled through the covers for a brace. 114/6

16.4 H Ali to T Perera, Slower short ball on middle and leg, Perera swings in an attempt to clear Lahore, connects with nothing though. Only thing he can clear now is his mind and focus on the next ball. 112/6

16.3 H Ali to T Perera, FOUR! Short delivery around off, Perera picks up the length early and muscles the pull over mid-wicket, beating the man in the deep. 112/6

16.2 H Ali to T Perera, Sharp bumper from Hasan Ali, the Lankan skipper has nothing to do with that. 108/6

16.1 H Ali to S Prasanna, Run out chance goes begging! Prasanna taps this in front of extra cover and sets off. Babar Azam gets to the ball quickly and under arms it at the non-striker's end. Had he hit that, Seekkuge would have been gone by miles. 108/6

Hasan Ali to bowl again.

15.6 M Amir to S Prasanna, A short delivery which has been pulled away. The batsmen have run through for a single. 107/6

15.5 M Amir to S Prasanna, Yorker from Amir, on the stumps, dug out back down the ground towards mid off. 106/6

Seekkuge Prasanna is the new man in.

15.4 M Amir to de Silva, OUT! Another one down! Mohammad Amir is right on the money. Arrows a full ball on leg, it's right in the blockhole and there's nothing de Silva can do. He makes room to drill it through the off side but misses altogether and the leg stick is knocked over. 106/6

15.3 M Amir to T Perera, Perera makes room and Amir follows him, gives him no room by firing it full around his pads, Perera can only manage an inside edge onto his pads and a run is taken. 106/5

15.2 M Amir to T Perera, Short delivery angling down from middle, Perera ducks and evades. 105/5

15.1 M Amir to de Silva, Length delivery around off, hit straight to Wasim at point for a single. He has an unnecessary shy at the striker's end which misses. Sarfraz is not happy with that one bit and gives a long, hard stare. 105/5

Mohammad Amir returns to the attack.

14.6 M Hafeez to de Silva, Attacking the stumps on this occasion, de Silva moves a long way across, bends low and sweeps it towards short fine leg for a single. 104/5

14.5 M Hafeez to T Perera, Pushed quicker through the air yet again, Thisara Perera goes deep inside the crease and chips it over the mid-wicket area for a run. 103/5

14.4 M Hafeez to de Silva, Bowls another slider down the leg side this time, de Silva backs away and whips it through mid-wicket for one run. 102/5

14.3 M Hafeez to T Perera, Makes connection this time and wrists it to the deep mid-wicket fielder for a single. 101/5

14.2 M Hafeez to T Perera, Sliding in on leg, Thisara looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. 100/5

14.1 M Hafeez to de Silva, Slower through the air on middle and leg, Chaturanga is down on his rear knee and plays a mistimed sweep shot through mid-wicket for a single. 100/5

Mohammad Hafeez brought back on to bowl.

13.6 F Ashraf to de Silva, Length ball on middle and leg, Chaturanga stays leg side of the ball and places it past the diving point fielder for a single. 99/5

13.5 F Ashraf to T Perera, Pitched outside the line of off stump, Perera eases it through the gap in the covers and gets off strike. 98/5

13.4 F Ashraf to T Perera, Full ball outside off, TP knocks it to mid off. No run taken. 97/5

13.3 F Ashraf to de Silva, Moves inside the line and works it away on the leg side for a single. 97/5

Thisara Perera arrives.

13.2 F Ashraf to D Shanaka, OUT! That's a big wicket for Pakistan! The in-form Shanaka departs and that's a body blow to the Lankans. Length ball on off which kicks off the surface, Shanaka looks to heave it across the line but gets a big top edge. It flies towards long on where Imad Wasim settles himself under the ball, waits a very long time but then eventually takes a very good catch. 85 needed off 40 to win. Things are looking bleak for them. 96/5

13.1 F Ashraf to D Shanaka, Length delivery in the channel outside off, Shanaka has a feel for it inside the line and is beaten. 96/4

A slight halt in play as the players have taken a little drinks break. Also, Fahim Ashraf is back into the attack.

12.6 H Ali to D Shanaka, Pulls this shortish delivery away through the square leg region. So six singles off the over, Sri Lanka need 85 off 42 to win. 96/4

12.5 H Ali to de Silva, Length delivery going across the batsman, de Silva makes room and places it behind point for a single. 95/4

12.4 H Ali to D Shanaka, Short once more and into the body, the help-pull is placed to deep mid-wicket. Single added to the scoreboard. 94/4

12.3 H Ali to de Silva, On the pads this time, clipped away into the leg side for one. 93/4

12.2 H Ali to D Shanaka, Tad short and cutting back in, helps the pull towards deep mid-wicket for a single. 92/4

12.1 H Ali to de Silva, Length delivery in the off stump channel, pushed through the covers for a single. 91/4

11.6 S Khan to D Shanaka, SIX! Maiden T20I fifty for Dasun Shanaka! And he brings it up in fantastic style, superb hit! Tossed up on the stumps, Shanaka stands his ground and launches it high, really high and deep into the stands for a huge maximum. He takes his helmet off and celebrates, but he'll know that's only half the job done. 90/4

11.5 S Khan to de Silva, Googly from Shadab, knocked down to long on for one run. 84/4

11.4 S Khan to D Shanaka, The batsman works it down the leg side. The batsmen have run through for a single. 83/4

11.3 S Khan to D Shanaka, FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for Shanaka! Tossed up again, this time he kneels down and plays the slog sweep. Beats the deep mid-wicket fielder and sends it across the rope. 82/4

11.2 S Khan to D Shanaka, FOUR! BANG! He's gone straight down, safest place to hit for a batsman. Full and right in his arc, Shanaka drops it over the bowler's head for a boundary. 78/4

11.1 S Khan to de Silva, Spinning back into the southpaw, turned with the spin to square leg for a run. 74/4

Shadab Khan into the attack again.

10.6 H Ali to de Silva, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. One run added to the total. 73/4

10.5 H Ali to D Shanaka, Bit unnecessary from the fielder. Shanaka taps it towards backward point. Seeing the non-striker out of his crease, he has a shy at the bowler's end which misses and there's nobody backing up. A single results. 72/4

10.4 H Ali to de Silva, Too straight in line, worked comfortably through mid-wicket for a single. 71/4

10.3 H Ali to D Shanaka, Short of a good length kicking off the surface a touch, Dasun Shanaka off the outer half plays it down to third man and takes one. 70/4

10.3 H Ali to D Shanaka, Wide! Brings out the short one and bangs it on middle and leg, it's a bit too high though so the umpire signals wide. 69/4

Some sawdust is brought in to be put in the landing area at the bowler's end. Hasan Ali wasn't too happy with that so wants it rectified.

10.2 H Ali to de Silva, Moving away from the batsman late, de Silva closes the bat face earlier than he'd have liked and hence, sees the leading edge going towards cover. 68/4

10.1 H Ali to D Shanaka, Comes charging in and serves a length ball on the stumps, from the inner half it's played through to fine leg for a single. 67/4

Hasan Ali will bowl for the first time tonight.

9.6 I Wasim to D Shanaka, Shimmies down the track and lofts it on the bounce to deep mid-wicket for a run. 66/4

9.5 I Wasim to D Shanaka, Quicker one again, pushed away to the cover area. Dot ball. 65/4

9.4 I Wasim to de Silva, Moves across the stumps and flicks it away into the leg side for a single. 65/4

9.3 I Wasim to de Silva, FOUR! Sees some width outside off and he wastes no time in taking full advantage of it. Full outside off and Chaturanga de Silva clobbers it aerially through the gap in the covers for a boundary. 64/4

9.2 I Wasim to de Silva, Full and flat outside off, slapped straight back towards Wasim. He gets low to take it but it falls just short of him. 60/4

9.1 I Wasim to D Shanaka, Full and straight from Imad, it's wristed down to long on to rotate strike. 60/4

Imad Wasim back on.

8.6 F Ashraf to de Silva, Athletic stuff from Hasan Ali. Length ball on leg, de Silva makes room and cuts it late down towards third man. Ali in the deep runs to his right and puts in a great dive to keep it away from the rope. The umpire confirms the same after checking it upstairs and so, just three runs added to the Lankan's tally. 59/4

8.5 F Ashraf to de Silva, Lands it around leg and it cuts towards off, squares up de Silva who looks to flick. Gets a leading edge which goes safely towards covers. 57/4

Chaturanga de Silva comes out to bat.

8.4 F Ashraf to M Udawatte, OUT! Short again, Mahela Udawatte once again looks to go over the leg side. Takes the pull shot on but only manages a top edge due to the bounce getting big on him. Spoons a simple catch to Babar Azam at mid-wicket who takes the easiest of catches coming in a few paces. 57/4

8.3 F Ashraf to M Udawatte, Big swing and a miss! Short of a length going across, it keeps rising and as a result, Udawatte misses the big heave. The bounce gets big on him and goes over his bat. 57/3

8.2 F Ashraf to D Shanaka, Back of a length into the body, flicked to backward square leg for one more. 57/3

8.1 F Ashraf to M Udawatte, Back of a length close to off, Udawatte looks to cut but chops it off the inner half to square leg for a single. 56/3

7.6 S Khan to D Shanaka, Short and wide outside off, cut to cover to end the over. 14 off the over. Sri Lanka need more of these. 55/3

7.5 S Khan to D Shanaka, SIX! Second from the over! Tossed up there and it's right in the slot, Shanaka clears his front leg and just smokes it straight back down the ground. Hit flat and it crashes into the ad boards. 55/3

7.4 S Khan to M Udawatte, Turning in on the pads, worked in front of square on the leg side. Single taken. 49/3

7.3 S Khan to D Shanaka, Sensibly done. Got the big one and now just gets off strike. Works it in front of square leg for one. 48/3

7.2 S Khan to D Shanaka, SIX! Shanaka with a massive hit! Got under that one quite nicely. Tossed up on off, Dasun gets down and slog sweeps it high and handsome over the mid-wicket rope for a maximum. He picked the googly nicely there! 47/3

7.1 S Khan to D Shanaka, Starts off with a top spinner on off, defended right under the batsman's nose. 41/3

Shadab Khan to bowl.

6.6 F Ashraf to D Shanaka, Not much pace on it, somewhat on the shorter side, turned just wide of the man at mid-wicket for a brisk single. 41/3

6.5 F Ashraf to D Shanaka, Back of a length very close to off, Dasun taps it down in front of covers but can't steal a run. 40/3

6.4 F Ashraf to M Udawatte, On middle and leg, Udawatte this time clips it through towards deep mid-wicket for one. 40/3

6.3 F Ashraf to M Udawatte, Short of a good length going across the batsman, he stands tall and offers a mistimed punch to extra cover. 39/3

6.2 F Ashraf to D Shanaka, Bit too straight in line, on a length, nudged behind square leg for an easy run. 39/3

6.1 F Ashraf to D Shanaka, Length ball around off, pushed in front of covers from within the crease. 38/3

Fahim Ashraf is on to bowl.

5.6 M Amir to D Shanaka, Full again, on the stumps, pushed back down the ground for a brisk single. Sri Lanka are 38/3 in the Powerplay. 38/3

5.5 M Amir to D Shanaka, FOUR! That's right through the gap and it's beautifully done! From wide of the crease it's speared full on off, Shanaka uses the angle well and drives a bit square through cover-point for a boundary. 37/3

5.4 M Amir to D Shanaka, Works it with gentle hands down on the leg side. Udawatte is off for the run and seeing Amir get to the ball quickly, Shanaka sends him back. Good awareness. 33/3

5.3 M Amir to D Shanaka, Angles it across the right-hander around off, Dasun leans across to get behind the line and blocks it back down the track. 33/3

5.2 M Amir to M Udawatte, Fraction straight in line and it's worked away through square on the leg side for one. 33/3

5.1 M Amir to M Udawatte, Good length delivery around the off stump line, Mahela stands his ground and keeps it out with the full face of the bat. 32/3

Mohammad Amir is back.

4.6 I Wasim to M Udawatte, Touch short around off, punched off the back foot towards wide mid on for a single. 32/3

4.5 I Wasim to D Shanaka, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 31/3

4.4 I Wasim to D Shanaka, FOUR! But a good effort from Babar Azam out in the deep. Shanaka steps out and lofts it over mid-wicket. Azam runs to his left, gets to the ball and tries parrying it in, but just about fails in his attempt. Did well to make good ground, was unfortunate to have not stopped it. 30/3

4.3 I Wasim to D Shanaka, Goes against the spin and turns it on the on side for nothing. 26/3

4.2 I Wasim to D Shanaka, Straighter on the stumps, nudged to the mid-wicket fielder. 26/3

4.1 I Wasim to D Shanaka, FOUR! What a shot. Pure timing. Imad with a quicker one, Shanaka uses the pace well and just drives it through mid off. Didn't hit it too hard, just timed it to perfection. It races away all the way to the boundary line. 26/3

3.6 M Hafeez to D Shanaka, Plays this with the spin and turns it to square leg. Sets off and eventually completes the run with ease. 22/3

3.5 M Hafeez to D Shanaka, Looped up off spinner on middle and leg, Shanaka flicks it to backward square leg. 21/3

Dasun Shanaka is the new batsman.

3.4 M Hafeez to D Gunathilaka, OUT! Third wicket for Pakistan. Sri Lanka are collapsing again, Mohammad Hafeez with his first of the game. Darts it fuller around off, Gunathilaka makes room and smacks it straight back in the bowler's direction. Hafeez reacts quickly and takes it well just over his head. Nicely done, came at him rather quickly. 21/3

3.3 M Hafeez to M Udawatte, Picks it off his pads and turns it on the leg side for a single. 21/2

3.2 M Hafeez to M Udawatte, FOUR! Lovely timing on that shot! Quicker on the pads, Udawatte whips this hard through mid-wicket. At first it doesn't look like it'll go all the way but the ball just keeps on travelling and beats Babar Azam out in the deep. 20/2

3.1 M Hafeez to M Udawatte, Slower through the air around off, Udawatte taps it down in front of backward point. Wants the run but the fielder is lightning quick to the ball, so he turns and plants his bat back in the crease. 16/2

Mohammad Hafeez to roll his arm over.

2.6 I Wasim to M Udawatte, Spinning in on middle and leg, Udawatte tucks it through backward square leg and gets off the mark with a single. Two wickets in two overs for Pakistan, a superb start for them. 16/2

Mahela Udawatte is in next.

2.5 I Wasim to S Samarawickrama, OUT! There's the second wicket down! Samarawickrama in the search for the big shot departs. Tossed up on middle, Sadeera walks across, gets low and sweeps it over square leg. It's straight down Babar Azam's throat who takes a safe catch. Maybe the batsman wanted to get it a bit square, got the placement wrong. He has to walk back to the dugout now. 15/2

2.4 I Wasim to S Samarawickrama, Flat and wide outside off, run down towards short third man. No run taken. 15/1

2.3 I Wasim to S Samarawickrama, Advancing down the track yet again, Sadeera meets the slider with a closed face and works it to mid-wicket. 15/1

2.2 I Wasim to S Samarawickrama, Slider on off, Sadeera backs away and cuts it behind point. Gets it past the man and runs a couple. 15/1

2.1 I Wasim to S Samarawickrama, Samarawickrama dances down the wicket and works it away behind square leg. Wants the single but is sent back by his partner. 13/1

1.6 M Amir to D Gunathilaka, Stifled appeal for an lbw, but nothing given. An inside edge maybe? Seems like it. Length delivery angling back in on middle and leg, Gunathilaka misses his attempted flick shot. Amir immediately pulls out of the appeal, realizing he isn't going to get it. 13/1

1.5 M Amir to D Gunathilaka, Comes wide of the crease, angles it in at first and then it straightens up significantly. Danushka is squared up a touch as he plays it back down the track. 13/1

1.4 M Amir to S Samarawickrama, Shaping back in on middle and leg, Sadeera looks to flick but it goes off his pads towards square leg. Leg bye taken. 13/1

1.3 M Amir to S Samarawickrama, Gives the charge straightaway. Sadeera walks down the track and offers a firm punch through the covers for a couple of runs. 12/1

Sadeera Samarawickrama in at No.3.

1.2 M Amir to D Munaweera, OUT! Bowled 'em! And Mohammad Amir strikes with only his second delivery. Good length delivery around off, it cuts back in a shade as Munaweera makes some room to carve it through the off side. Gets an inside edge and has his off pole knocked over. He celebrates, his teammates rally around him as the stadium erupts. First break for the Men in Green. 10/1

1.1 M Amir to D Munaweera, There's that famous swing straightaway. Full delivery coming back in on off, Munaweera goes leg side and gets an inside edge back onto his pads. 10/0

Mohammad Amir will bowl from the other end. This is his first international match in Pakistan. Big moment for the young man.

0.6 I Wasim to D Gunathilaka, FOUR! Edged and away! 10 off the over, a good start for Sri Lanka. Fuller and flatter around off, Gunathilaka backs away to go big downtown but gets a big edge which goes past short third man for a boundary. 10/0

0.5 I Wasim to D Gunathilaka, Quicker through the air and sliding down leg, Gunathilaka makes room and punches it through extra cover. A misfield allows the batsmen to come back for the second. 6/0

0.4 I Wasim to D Gunathilaka, That's high in the air but fallen safe. Signs of aggression from Gunathilaka early in the innings, they're going to have to now in the Powerplay. He slogs it over mid-wicket and it falls safely out in the deep. Two runs taken. 4/0

0.3 I Wasim to D Munaweera, Full and straighter on middle and off, Munaweera kneels and slog sweeps it over mid-wicket for a single. 2/0

0.2 I Wasim to D Munaweera, Quicker one around off, on a bit of a shorter length, Munaweera stands his ground and blocks it right under his nose. 1/0

0.1 I Wasim to D Gunathilaka, Flatter ball on the pads from around the wicket, Gunathilaka is off the mark with a flick through mid-wicket. One run taken. 1/0

