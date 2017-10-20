Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2017, 4th ODI in Sharjah, Highlights: As It Happened

Pakistan players celebrate a wicket. Image (AFP)

Commentary (Pakistan innings)

Right then, that's all we have from this match. Pakistan register their eighth win on the trot while Sri Lanka experience their 11th consecutive loss. It all appears like one-way traffic at the moment. Will we see anything different in the last ODI on 23rd October? Do join us at 1000 GMT (1400 local) to find out. Until then, it's goodbye from all of us here. Cheers!

Sarfraz Ahmed says that the surfaces in the Test matches were a bit different. Adds that he is happy with the team's effort. Mentions that the boys are handling the pressure well and making his job easier. Praises Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik for their batting. Also credits the bowlers for their performance. Feels that Usman Khan had a good debut. Reckons that they will assess the conditions for the next game and then decide the batting order.

Upul Tharanga says the batting has let them down and repeating the same mistakes has not helped. Cannot exactly put his finger on what's going wrong. Feels there might be a confidence issue, as no batsman is going on to get a big score. Mentions Dinesh Chandimal's run out was the turning point in the game. Applauds Akila Dananjaya for his wonderful bowling performances but rues the fact that the other bowlers aren't supporting him well.

Man of the Match, Babar Azam says that he is happy with his knock and is pleased to win the award. Mentions that he wants to give his hundred percent in every match. States that he focused on stitching a partnership with Shoaib Malik and it worked out well. Ends by saying that he is thankful to the Almighty for this performance.

Yet another cakewalk for Pakistan and they go 4-0 up in the series. Their bowlers set the tone early on by bundling out the Lankans cheaply and then after some initial stutter, the pair of Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik drove them home. Nothing much to write for the visiting team. They were abysmal with the bat which didn't provide their bowlers enough runs to play with and as a result, in spite of some excellent bowling initially, they suffered a hefty defeat. This is Sri Lanka's 20th loss in 2017, their joint-most in any calendar year alongside their performance in 1999.

38.6 M Siriwardana to S Malik, SIX! Blazing way to get over the finishing line! Floated in line of the stumps, Malik dances down the track and muscles it down the ground. Lakmal at long off positions himself near the rope but the ball sails over his head. Smiles all around in the hosts' camp. PAKISTAN WIN BY 7 WICKETS WITH 66 BALLS TO SPARE! 177/3

38.5 M Siriwardana to S Malik, FOUR! Malik uses his feet to the tossed up delivery and heaves it over wide long on. The fielder near the fence is interested but the ball goes over him and on the bounce over the boundary ropes. Pakistan one hit away from a win. 171/3

38.4 M Siriwardana to S Malik, Stays back to the flatter one and defends it. 167/3

38.3 M Siriwardana to B Azam, Azam bludgeons this one to long on for a run. 167/3

38.2 M Siriwardana to B Azam, Strides forward and defends this one. 166/3

38.1 M Siriwardana to S Malik, Digs this out down the ground towards long on for a run. 166/3

37.6 S Prasanna to B Azam, Tossed up delivery, defended off the front foot. 165/3

37.5 S Prasanna to B Azam, On the pads, clipped to fine leg for a couple. 165/3

37.4 S Prasanna to S Malik, Played to the point region by the batsman. One run added to the total. 163/3

37.3 S Prasanna to S Malik, SIX! Brilliant execution! Tossed up delivery, Malik makes room and goes inside out over extra cover for half a dozen. That was a treat to the eye. The 100-run stand also comes up with this. Marvelous stuff! 162/3

37.2 S Prasanna to B Azam, Eases this one with the spin to sweeper cover for a run. 156/3

37.1 S Prasanna to B Azam, FOUR! Boom! Tossed up delivery, Azam uses his feet and hammers it over the bowler for a rocketing boundary. 155/3

36.6 M Siriwardana to B Azam, Drills it down to long off for one run. 151/3

36.5 M Siriwardana to S Malik, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. They pick up a single. 150/3

36.4 M Siriwardana to S Malik, Tossed up delivery, defended solidly off the front foot. 149/3

36.3 M Siriwardana to S Malik, Uses his feet and decides to pad this one away. 149/3

36.2 M Siriwardana to B Azam, Fullish delivery, driven hard to long off for a run. 149/3

36.1 M Siriwardana to S Malik, 41st ODI fifty for Shoaib Malik! Floated delivery, Malik makes room and drives it through extra cover for a run. A solid knock it has been. He is leading his side to victory. 148/3

35.6 S Prasanna to B Azam, Another solid front foot defense to end the over. 147/3

35.5 S Prasanna to B Azam, Strides forward and defends it. 147/3

35.4 S Prasanna to S Malik, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single. 147/3

35.3 S Prasanna to B Azam, Azam loses his balance a bit as he steps out and plays it uppishly towards long off. A run taken. 146/3

35.2 S Prasanna to S Malik, Outside off, driven crisply to sweeper cover for a run. 145/3

35.1 S Prasanna to S Malik, Full delivery on off, Malik jams it past covers. 144/3

34.6 M Siriwardana to S Malik, Makes room and caresses it to sweeper cover for a single. 144/3

34.6 M Siriwardana to B Azam, Two wides. Down the leg side, Azam goes for the sweep but misses. Dickwella fails to collect it cleanly and the batsmen steal a run. 143/3

34.5 M Siriwardana to S Malik, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 141/3

34.4 M Siriwardana to S Malik, Hangs back and cuts it to the man at point. 140/3

34.3 M Siriwardana to S Malik, Played with the spin to the cover region. 140/3

34.2 M Siriwardana to S Malik, Floated delivery, helped to short fine leg. 140/3

34.1 M Siriwardana to S Malik, Quicker through the air on off, Malik makes room and punches it to short extra cover. 140/3

Drinks time.

33.6 S Prasanna to S Malik, Tossed up delivery, worked against the spin to mid-wicket for a run. Pakistan only 34 away from a victory. 140/3

33.5 S Prasanna to B Azam, A fraction short outside off, punched with the spin to sweeper cover for a single. 139/3

33.4 S Prasanna to S Malik, Shoaib uses his feet and ends up yorking himself. Gets it off the inner half to backward square leg for a run. 138/3

33.3 S Prasanna to S Malik, Malik leans ahead and strokes it to short cover. 137/3

33.2 S Prasanna to S Malik, Quicker and flatter on middle, Malik stands his ground and stonewalls it. 137/3

33.1 S Prasanna to S Malik, Floated on middle, patted back to the bowler. 137/3

32.6 M Siriwardana to S Malik, This time Malik works it to the left side of Gamage to pick up a single. 137/3

32.5 M Siriwardana to S Malik, Quicker and on the pads, Malik tickles it past the keeper. Gamage runs towards it from short fine leg and saves a couple for his side. 136/3

32.4 M Siriwardana to B Azam, Azam skips down the track and milks it to long on for one run. 134/3

32.3 M Siriwardana to S Malik, Waits for this one and helps it around the corner for a run. 133/3

32.2 M Siriwardana to S Malik, Plays this one against the spin to mid-wicket. 132/3

32.1 M Siriwardana to B Azam, Slow through the air, Azam works it through wide mid on for a run. 132/3

31.6 T Perera to B Azam, Back of a length outside off, cut to sweeper cover for a run. 131/3

31.5 T Perera to S Malik, Fuller in length on middle, Shoaib drives it to mid on to rotate strike. 130/3

31.4 T Perera to S Malik, FOUR! Thumped! Short and width on offer, Malik extends his arms and slaps it over the point region to find the fence. 129/3

31.3 T Perera to B Azam, In line of the stumps this time, Azam hammers it to the same region to collect a run. 125/3

31.2 T Perera to S Malik, Short delivery, pulled all along the ground to deep mid-wicket for a run. 124/3

31.1 T Perera to S Malik, Back of a length delivery outside off, Malik runs it down to third man. Dananjaya rushes to his right and does well to keep it down to a couple. 123/3

30.6 M Siriwardana to B Azam, Full toss on middle, Azam mistimes his hit to deep mid-wicket. A couple taken. 121/3

30.5 M Siriwardana to B Azam, FOUR! 7th ODI fifty for Babar Azam! Full delivery around leg stump, Azam kneels and goes for the slog sweep but gets it off the bottom edge through short fine leg. Perera in the deep runs to his right but fails to stop it. It has been a calculated knock from the youngster, well played! 119/3

30.4 M Siriwardana to B Azam, Waits for this one and plays it with the angle to short mid-wicket. 115/3

30.3 M Siriwardana to S Malik, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. 115/3

30.2 M Siriwardana to B Azam, Fullish this time, Azam milks it down to long on for a run. 114/3

30.1 M Siriwardana to B Azam, Uses the depth of the crease and defends it. 113/3

Milinda Siriwardana comes into the attack.

29.6 T Perera to B Azam, Moves across to the good length delivery and turns it to deep mid-wicket for a run. 113/3

29.5 T Perera to B Azam, Fuller in length this time, Babar presses forward and keeps it out with a straight bat. 112/3

29.4 T Perera to B Azam, Shaping into Azam, he tucks it to short mid-wicket. 112/3

29.3 T Perera to B Azam, Fractionally overpitched on off, Babar leans ahead and drives it confidently to mid off. 112/3

29.2 T Perera to B Azam, Shuffles across to the length delivery and works it to mid-wicket. 112/3

29.1 T Perera to B Azam, Shortish delivery and width on offer, Azam cuts it to the man at point. 112/3

28.6 A Dananjaya to S Malik, Fullish delivery, defended solidly off the front foot. 112/3

28.5 A Dananjaya to S Malik, Spinning down the leg side, Malik tucks it to fine leg for a couple. 112/3

28.4 A Dananjaya to B Azam, Fullish delivery, driven through mid on for a run. 110/3

28.3 A Dananjaya to B Azam, Spinning in from outside off, Azam looks to defend it but is struck on the pads. The impact was outside the line so no real appeal from the bowler. 109/3

28.2 A Dananjaya to B Azam, Uses his feet and decides to block it. 109/3

28.1 A Dananjaya to B Azam, Fullish this time, whipped to short mid-wicket. 109/3

27.6 T Perera to S Malik, Angling in from outside off, Shoaib lunges forward and defends it confidently. 109/3

27.5 T Perera to S Malik, Played to the point region by the batsman. 109/3

27.4 T Perera to B Azam, Azam shuffles across and whips it to wide mid on for a run. That brings up the 50-run stand. Good going from the duo. 109/3

27.3 T Perera to B Azam, Back of a length delivery, punched back to the bowler. 108/3

27.2 T Perera to B Azam, Length delivery on off, Azam covers the line and defends it solidly. 108/3

27.1 T Perera to S Malik, Back of a length outside off, glided to third man for a single. 108/3

26.6 A Dananjaya to B Azam, Spinning in from outside off, Babar puts his head down and defends it calmly. 107/3

26.5 A Dananjaya to B Azam, Floated outside off, Azam slices it to point. 107/3

26.4 A Dananjaya to B Azam, Spinning into Babar. He comes the ground, looks to hit it hard but gets an an inside edge onto his pads. 107/3

26.3 A Dananjaya to S Malik, Uses his feet and knocks it down to long on for a run. 107/3

26.2 A Dananjaya to S Malik, SIX! Gone into orbit! What a cracking shot. In the arc, Malik uses his feet and tonks it over wide long on and the ball clears the stadium. You can tell from the sound it made when it left the bat that where it was heading. 93 meters the distance. 106/3

26.1 A Dananjaya to B Azam, Tossed up outside off, Babar skips down the track and knocks it down to long on for a run. 100/3

25.6 T Perera to B Azam, Good length delivery angling into Shoaib. He tucks it in front of square leg for a run and will retain strike. 99/3

25.5 T Perera to B Azam, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 98/3

25.4 T Perera to S Malik, Similar length delivery outside off, dabbed neatly to third man for a run. 98/3

25.3 T Perera to S Malik, Back of a length on off, Malik rises with the bounce and blocks it stoutly. 97/3

25.2 T Perera to S Malik, Slower delivery outside off, played with an angled blade to point. 97/3

25.1 T Perera to B Azam, Short of a length on off, Azam hops and clips it around the corner for a run. 97/3

Thisara Perera comes for a bowl.

24.6 A Dananjaya to S Malik, Brings out a confident stride forward and eases it to covers. 96/3

24.5 A Dananjaya to S Malik, Spinning towards the pads, tucked to square leg. 96/3

24.4 A Dananjaya to S Malik, Malik uses his feet and takes it on the full. The intention was to go over mid off but he mistimed it. 96/3

24.3 A Dananjaya to S Malik, Floated delivery, Shoaib lunges forward in defense. 96/3

24.2 A Dananjaya to S Malik, Spinning into Malik who tucks it to square leg. 96/3

24.1 A Dananjaya to S Malik, Tossed up delivery, defended solidly off the front foot. 96/3

Dananjaya is back for a bowl. Not sure why the skipper took Lakmal out of the attack, he bowled a really probing over.

23.6 S Prasanna to B Azam, Another wrong one around off, Azam comes down the track and looks to keep it out but is hit on the pads. Dickwella roars in appeal and then Prasanna joins him but the umpire stays unmoved. The impact looked outside off. 96/3

23.5 S Prasanna to B Azam, The wrong one which Babar reads and blocks it neatly. 96/3

23.4 S Prasanna to B Azam, Azam is nimble on his feet and hits it hard to sweeper cover. A brace taken. 96/3

23.3 S Prasanna to S Malik, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. They pick up a single. 94/3

23.2 S Prasanna to B Azam, Shortish this time, cut away to sweeper cover for a run. 93/3

23.1 S Prasanna to B Azam, Tossed up outside off, stroked to covers. 92/3

22.6 S Lakmal to S Malik, Lakmal goes for a fullish delivery after two bouncers. Malik pokes at it and gets beaten. End of a testing over from Lakmal. 92/3

22.5 S Lakmal to B Azam, Both the batsmen are flirting with danger! Sharp bouncer again, Azam top edges his pull but it goes over mid-wicket and falls in no man's land. One run the result. 92/3

22.4 S Lakmal to S Malik, The short delivery almost pays dividends! Well-directed bouncer on middle and leg, Malik goes for a pull but ends up top edging it over square leg. Dananjaya sprints in from the deep, puts in the dive but the ball lands just ahead of him. A run taken. Top effort again by him. 91/3

22.3 S Lakmal to S Malik, Fullish delivery outside off, eased to covers. 90/3

22.2 S Lakmal to S Malik, Similar length delivery, defended solidly off the back foot. 90/3

22.1 S Lakmal to B Azam, Brilliant effort, Dananjaya! Back of a length ball on off, Azam tucks it nicely through mid-wicket. Akila runs all the way from deep square leg and dives full length to stop the ball before the ropes. The umpires take it upstairs and the fielder is found to be fine with his effort. Saves a run for his side. Such an effort can lift the morale of the entire side. 90/3

21.6 S Prasanna to S Malik, Malik drives this one to the left of Prasanna who dives full length to save a few runs. 87/3

21.5 S Prasanna to S Malik, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 87/3

21.4 S Prasanna to S Malik, Wrong one around leg stump, Malik comes down the track but pads it away. 87/3

21.3 S Prasanna to B Azam, Tossed up around off, Azam uses his feet and looks to block it but gets it off the outer half to cover-point. Dickwella roars in appeal for some reason, he is the only one doing so. In the meanwhile, a run is taken. The replays show that it hit the pad first. Now, we know why the keeper was appealing. 87/3

21.2 S Prasanna to B Azam, Fullish on off, Azam makes room and drills it towards short extra cover who dives to his left to make a good stop. 86/3

21.1 S Prasanna to S Malik, Drifting towards the pads, played with soft hands to deep mid-wicket for a run. 86/3

20.6 S Lakmal to B Azam, Fuller in length around off, Azam puts a nice stride forward and with a high elbow defends it to short cover. 85/3

20.5 S Lakmal to B Azam, Another sharp bumper, this time around off. Azam shapes for the pull but it is too high to attempt it. That's the second bouncer of the over. 85/3

20.4 S Lakmal to B Azam, Well-directed short delivery on middle, Azam ducks under it to evade it. One for the over signaled by the umpire. 85/3

20.3 S Lakmal to S Malik, Shortish delivery outside off, Shoaib rises on his toes and glides it to third man to rotate strike. 85/3

20.2 S Lakmal to B Azam, Angling down the leg side, helped down to fine leg for a single. 84/3

20.1 S Lakmal to S Malik, Back of a length outside off, Malik stands tall and punches it through point. Samarawickrama hares after it and slides to keep it down to three. Sri Lanka need to fight for every run. 83/3

19.6 S Prasanna to S Malik, Short outside off, Malik plays it deftly past short fine leg. The fielder from the same region gives it a chase and does well to push the ball back in play. Saves a run for his side. 80/3

19.5 S Prasanna to S Malik, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 77/3

19.4 S Prasanna to B Azam, Drifting into Azam. Babar looks to drive it through covers but gets it off the outer half to point. A run taken. 77/3

A man in place at short extra cover.

19.3 S Prasanna to S Malik, Driven with the spin to sweeper cover for a run. 76/3

19.2 S Prasanna to S Malik, Malik uses his feet but is not quite to the pitch of it. Has to block it eventually. 75/3

19.1 S Prasanna to S Malik, Floated delivery, pushed off the front foot to covers. 75/3

18.6 S Lakmal to B Azam, Bouncer around off, Azam drops his wrists and lets it go. 75/3

18.5 S Lakmal to S Malik, Short delivery on middle and leg, Malik goes for a pull but the ball gets big on him. Ends up getting a top edge to wide mid on. A run taken. 75/3

18.4 S Lakmal to S Malik, In the zone of apprehension, Malik plays it with an angled blade to point. 74/3

18.3 S Lakmal to B Azam, In the air.. but safe! Back of a length outside off, Azam looks to force it through covers but gets it off the outer half through the vacant gully region. A run taken. 74/3

18.2 S Lakmal to B Azam, Similar length ball shaping in from outside off, Azam looks to turn it across but gets a soft leading edge down the track. 73/3

18.1 S Lakmal to S Malik, Length delivery, angling into Malik. He hops and tucks it through mid-wicket for an easy run. 73/3

Suranga Lakmal returns for a bowl.

17.6 S Prasanna to S Malik, Backs away to this one and places it past the diving fielder at covers. A single taken. 72/3

17.5 S Prasanna to S Malik, Uses his feet and jams it to short cover. 71/3

17.4 S Prasanna to S Malik, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 71/3

17.3 S Prasanna to S Malik, Tossed up delivery, defended solidly off the front foot. 71/3

17.2 S Prasanna to S Malik, Dropped! Prasanna spots Malik using his feet and bowls it full on middle. Shoaib goes through with his loft and hits it towards mid on. Perera stationed there leaps, gets a hand to it but fails to grab it. He gets up and runs towards it to keep the batsmen down to a couple. Perhaps, he did not leap at the right time. Not an easy catch by any means. 71/3

17.1 S Prasanna to B Azam, Azam makes room to this one and milks it down to long off for a run. 69/3

16.6 A Dananjaya to S Malik, Strides forward to the flighted delivery and blocks it solidly. 68/3

16.5 A Dananjaya to B Azam, Full delivery, knocked down to long on for a run. 68/3

16.4 A Dananjaya to B Azam, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 67/3

16.3 A Dananjaya to B Azam, Azam plays this one to point. 67/3

16.3 A Dananjaya to B Azam, Wide. Another attempted wrong one but this time it spins down the leg side as Babar misses his flick. 67/3

16.2 A Dananjaya to S Malik, Wrong one this time, tucked around the corner for a run. 66/3

16.1 A Dananjaya to B Azam, Shorter this time, allows Azam to go back and place it past point. A run taken. 65/3

Time for Drinks. Good passage of play for Sri Lanka. They have picked up three wickets and are still in the game. However, it is a pretty small target and with the in-form Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik at the crease, Pakistan will fancy themselves to chase this one down.

15.6 S Prasanna to S Malik, In line of the stumps, Shoaib lunges forward in defense. 64/3

15.5 S Prasanna to S Malik, Floated around off, pushed with the spin to short cover. 64/3

15.4 S Prasanna to B Azam, Azam leans ahead and strokes it to long off to rotate strike. 64/3

15.3 S Prasanna to S Malik, Fullish on middle and leg, Malik makes room and drives it crisply past mid off for a run. 63/3

15.2 S Prasanna to S Malik, Tossed up on off, eased to covers. 62/3

15.1 S Prasanna to B Azam, Full on off, Azam jams it out to sweeper cover for a run. 62/3

14.6 A Dananjaya to B Azam, Advances down the track and eases it down to long on for a run. 61/3

14.5 A Dananjaya to B Azam, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 60/3

14.4 A Dananjaya to B Azam, Loopy ball on off, Azam defends it off the front foot. 60/3

14.3 A Dananjaya to S Malik, Works it through mid-wicket for a run. 60/3

14.2 A Dananjaya to S Malik, Tosses it up outside off, turning back in. Malik prods forward and blocks it. 59/3

14.1 A Dananjaya to B Azam, Flicks it with the spin through mid-wicket for a run. 59/3

Shoaib Malik is the next man in.

13.6 S Prasanna to M Hafeez, OUT! The Professor is walking back now! A loose shot by Hafeez! Prasanna floats it on middle, Hafeez tries to sweep but is undone by the bounce. He gets a top edge which goes straight down the throat of Gamage at deep mid-wicket who makes no mistake. Prasanna is ecstatic and does a dab. Sri Lanka are keeping themselves in the game. Three down now, Pakistan. 58/3

13.5 S Prasanna to B Azam, The batsman has driven it through mid off. The batsmen have run through for a single. 58/2

13.4 S Prasanna to B Azam, Tosses it up on middle, Azam defends it off the front foot. 57/2

13.3 S Prasanna to M Hafeez, Advances down the track and strikes it down to long off for a run. 57/2

13.2 S Prasanna to M Hafeez, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 56/2

13.1 S Prasanna to M Hafeez, Fires it down the leg side, Hafeez tries to flick but the ball brushes the pads and goes towards the fine leg fence for two leg byes. 56/2

12.6 A Dananjaya to B Azam, FOUR! Flighted ball outside off, Azam drives it through the cover region and the ball races to the fence. He continues to time his shots brilliantly. 54/2

12.5 A Dananjaya to M Hafeez, Shorter in length on off, Hafeez punches it off the back foot towards long on for a run. 50/2

12.4 A Dananjaya to B Azam, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. They pick up a single. 49/2

12.3 A Dananjaya to B Azam, Floats it up on off, turns back in. Azam fails to flick it and it goes off the pads towards short fine leg. 48/2

12.2 A Dananjaya to M Hafeez, Brilliant work from the debutant Samarawickrama! Fuller outside off, Hafeez leans into it and drives it through covers. The fielder from mid off hares after it and slides and pushes it back in play. The umpires go upstairs to check whether it is a boundary but the fielder has done really well. Three runs taken by the batsmen. They need such efforts while defending a small total. 48/2

12.1 A Dananjaya to M Hafeez, LOVELY BOWLING! A leg spinner, slower through the air on off, turns away. Hafeez tries to defend but gets beaten. 45/2

11.6 S Prasanna to M Hafeez, Driven through mid off by the batsman. One run added to the total. 45/2

11.5 S Prasanna to M Hafeez, Shorter in length outside off, Hafeez punches it to the man at covers. 44/2

11.4 S Prasanna to B Azam, Flatter on middle, Azam flicks it through square leg for a run. 44/2

11.3 S Prasanna to B Azam, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. A committed effort by the fielder to save runs for his team. 43/2

11.2 S Prasanna to M Hafeez, Almost a catch back to the bowler! Prasanna gives it air on middle, Hafeez comes down the track and hits it hard but uppishly towards the bowler. The ball hits the boot of the bowler as he did not get time to bend down and get two hands to it. The ball deflects towards mid on for a run. 43/2

11.1 S Prasanna to B Azam, Flatter on middle, Azam flicks it through square leg for a run. 42/2

Spin from both ends! Seekkuge Prasanna is into the attack now.

10.6 A Dananjaya to M Hafeez, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. 41/2

10.5 A Dananjaya to M Hafeez, Full in length on middle, Hafeez works it to mid-wicket. 41/2

10.4 A Dananjaya to M Hafeez, Tosses it up on off, turns away. Hafeez tries to defend but gets an outside edge to point. 41/2

10.3 A Dananjaya to B Azam, Comes down the track and drives it to long on for a run. 41/2

10.2 A Dananjaya to B Azam, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 40/2

10.1 A Dananjaya to B Azam, Shorter in length on off, turning back in, stays low also. Azam off the back foot punches it to covers. 40/2

Powerplay 2 has been signaled! A maximum of 4 fielders can be placed outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over.

9.6 L Gamage to M Hafeez, Angles it into the batsman. Hafeez flicks it towards wide mid on. Perera there does not put in the dive and the batsmen run two. 40/2

9.5 L Gamage to M Hafeez, Pulls his length back this time. Hafeez defends it solidly off the back foot. 38/2

9.4 L Gamage to M Hafeez, Fullish ball on off, Hafeez drives it back to the bowler. 38/2

9.3 L Gamage to M Hafeez, Length outside off, Hafeez watchfully makes a leave. 38/2

9.2 L Gamage to M Hafeez, Good length on off, Hafeez defends it off the front foot. 38/2

9.1 L Gamage to B Azam, Good length on off, Azam whips it wide of mid on. Perera there dives to his right and makes a half-stop. Can't stop the single. 38/2

8.6 A Dananjaya to M Hafeez, A leg spinner on middle, Hafeez flicks it to mid-wicket. 37/2

Mohammad Hafeez strides out to the middle.

8.5 A Dananjaya to F Zaman, OUT! Zaman the dangerman departs! Once again he is out stumped, this time to Akila Dananjaya! He gives it a nice loop outside off, dips on Zaman. He comes running down the track and tries to go big but misses the ball completely. A wild swing you can say, he did not have his eyes on the ball. Dickwella collects the ball and takes the bails off. Dananjaya strikes in his first over. Sri Lanka have to continue to take wickets as Pakistan need another 137 runs. 37/2

8.4 A Dananjaya to F Zaman, Slower through the air on off, turning back in. Zaman defends it off the back foot. 37/1

8.3 A Dananjaya to B Azam, Flatter on middle, turns back in. Azam waits for it and flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. 37/1

8.2 A Dananjaya to B Azam, Tosses it up on middle, Azam with the spin works it to short fine leg. 36/1

8.1 A Dananjaya to B Azam, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 36/1

Akila Dananjaya is into the attack.

7.6 L Gamage to B Azam, Length ball around off, Azam tries to force it down the ground but gets an inside edge towards the leg side and sets off for a run. The fielder has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. 36/1

7.5 L Gamage to B Azam, FOUR! Exquisite! What a time this guy is having with the bat! Fuller in length by Gamage on off, in fact a half-volley. Azam with a very straight bat drives it back past the bowler for a boundary. 35/1

7.4 L Gamage to B Azam, Good length on off, Azam drives it to the man at point. 31/1

7.3 L Gamage to F Zaman, Almost chops it on! Good length, closer to the off pole. Zaman tries to cut but the shot was not on. He gets a bottom edge which just misses the leg pole and goes towards short fine leg for a run. 31/1

7.2 L Gamage to F Zaman, Just ahead of a length outside off, a touch wider than the last one. The ball also stays a touch low. Zaman goes for the expansive drive only to get beaten. 30/1

7.1 L Gamage to F Zaman, Slower ball outside off, on a fullish length. Zaman is deceived and is early into the drive as he gets beaten. 30/1

6.6 S Lakmal to B Azam, A dot to finish! A length ball on middle, Azam whips it to mid on. 30/1

6.5 S Lakmal to B Azam, Shortish ball outside off, Azam cuts it off the middle but straight to point. 30/1

6.4 S Lakmal to B Azam, Just ahead of a length on off, hint of movement away from the batsman. Azam prods forward and blocks it. 30/1

6.3 S Lakmal to B Azam, Good length on off, Azam defends it solidly. 30/1

6.2 S Lakmal to B Azam, FOUR! TOP SHOT! Back of a length outside off, Azam gets on top of the bounce and punches it off the back foot through cover-point for a boundary. 30/1

6.2 S Lakmal to B Azam, WIDE! Drifts it down the leg side, Azam fails to flick and the umpire signals a wide. 26/1

6.1 S Lakmal to B Azam, Full on middle, Azam drives it towards mid on who makes a good stop diving to his right. 25/1

5.6 L Gamage to F Zaman, FOUR! Crunched! That was hit hard! Short by Gamage on middle, Zaman takes on the challenge of pulling it and times it brilliantly through square leg for a boundary. 25/1

5.5 L Gamage to F Zaman, Shorter in length outside off, Zaman cuts it to point. 21/1

5.4 L Gamage to F Zaman, BEAUTY! Cuts him into half! Gamage bowls it on a length around off, gets inward movement after the ball pitches. Zaman tries to defend but the ball goes between bat and pad but over the stumps. 21/1

5.3 L Gamage to F Zaman, Good length around off, Zaman defends it towards cover-point. 21/1

5.2 L Gamage to F Zaman, Lands it on a length around off, Zaman defends it off the back foot. 21/1

5.1 L Gamage to F Zaman, Full ball on off, Zaman again drives it to the fielder at covers. They are finding it difficult to pierce the gaps. 21/1

4.6 S Lakmal to B Azam, Once again on the probing length around off. Azam lunges forward and blocks it. 21/1

4.5 S Lakmal to B Azam, Just ahead of a length on off, Azam drives it to point. 21/1

4.4 S Lakmal to B Azam, Length on middle, Babar walks across and flicks it towards square leg. 21/1

4.3 S Lakmal to F Zaman, Comes around the wicket and angles it into the batsman. Zaman taps it towards mid on for a quick run. 21/1

4.2 S Lakmal to F Zaman, Slower one outside off, Zaman reads it well but mistimes his drive to the man at covers. 20/1

4.1 S Lakmal to F Zaman, Good length on off, jags back in. Zaman plays it back to the bowler. 20/1

3.6 L Gamage to B Azam, Fuller in length, no swing available this time. Azam eases it to mid off. 20/1

3.5 L Gamage to B Azam, PEACH! He goes wide of the crease and angles it into the batsman, gets it to shape away after pitching. Azam tries to defend but gets beaten. 20/1

3.4 L Gamage to B Azam, Just ahead of a length on off, Azam drives it on the up to covers. 20/1

3.3 L Gamage to F Zaman, Short ball, a well-directed one. Zaman pulls it down to fine leg for a run. 20/1

3.2 L Gamage to F Zaman, Fuller on off, Zaman times it beautifully to mid off. 19/1

3.1 L Gamage to F Zaman, Length ball on off, Zaman drives it towards cover-point who jumps and makes a half-stop but no runs conceded. 19/1

2.6 S Lakmal to F Zaman, Short on middle, skids off the surface. Zaman is late on the pull and mistimes it towards mid-wicket for a run. 19/1

2.5 S Lakmal to F Zaman, Slower ball on a fuller length outside off. Zaman chips it over mid off and bags two. 18/1

2.4 S Lakmal to F Zaman, Short outside off, Zaman cuts it through point, does not quite get the timing right but enough to pick up two. 16/1

2.3 S Lakmal to F Zaman, Shorter in length on off, Zaman cuts it towards point where the fielder makes a good stop. 14/1

2.2 S Lakmal to F Zaman, Back of a length on off, Zaman defends it off the back foot. 14/1

2.1 S Lakmal to F Zaman, BEATEN! Fuller in length outside off, Zaman goes for the drive but gets beaten by the away movement. 14/1

1.6 L Gamage to B Azam, Pitches it on middle, Azam flicks it through square leg for a brace. An eventful over by Gamage, 13 runs and a wicket. 14/1

1.5 L Gamage to B Azam, The ball is way outside the off stump, easy leave for the batsman. 12/1

Babar Azam is the next man in. He is in terrific form.

1.4 L Gamage to Imam, OUT! An early strike for Sri Lanka, just what they needed! Gamage has drawn first blood. He continues with the angle from around the wicket and bowls it full around off, gets it to shape back in. Imam tries to drive it down the ground but misses and is struck on the pads. The players appeal and the umpire after taking his time raises his finger. Imam walks up to his partner and has a word but then decides not to review. A great start for the Lankans here. The centurion of the last game departs early. 12/1

1.3 L Gamage to F Zaman, Comes around the wicket and bowls it full outside off, Zaman tries to drive but gets an inside edge through backward square leg for a run. 12/0

1.2 L Gamage to F Zaman, FOUR! Zaman is away in style. He is very strong through the off side! Gamage bowls it fuller outside off, too easy for Zaman who drives it through covers for a boundary. 11/0

1.1 L Gamage to Imam, Length outside off, swings away. Imam tries to defend but gets it off the outside edge down to third man for a run. 7/0

1.1 L Gamage to Imam, FIVE WIDES! Errs in line but not by much! That was close to the leg stump but there is no margin for error in this game for the bowlers. He lands it on a length around leg stump, swings in. Imam misses the flick and it also beats the keeper who dives to his right but fails to stop it. 6/0

Lahiru Gamage to bowl with the second new ball. A wide slip and a gully in place for him as well.

0.6 S Lakmal to F Zaman, Good length on off, pushed to mid off. A good tight over by Lakmal. 1/0

0.5 S Lakmal to F Zaman, Appeal but nothing from the umpire! Gets some inswing this time. Lakmal bowls it fuller on leg. Zaman fails to flick and gets hit on the pads. Missing leg! 1/0

0.4 S Lakmal to F Zaman, Lands it on a length on off, no swing for the bowler. Zaman defends it solidly. 1/0

0.3 S Lakmal to F Zaman, Just behind a length on off, Fakhar pushes it to covers. 1/0

0.2 S Lakmal to F Zaman, Back of a length on middle, Zaman tucks it to mid-wicket. 1/0

0.1 S Lakmal to Imam, Pakistan are underway! Imam who is fresh from a hundred gets off the mark. Lakmal bowls it on a length just outside off. Imam plays it with an angled bat down to third man for a run. 1/0

First Published: October 20, 2017, 3:25 PM IST