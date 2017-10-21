Thisara Perera to Captain Sri Lanka for Pakistan T20Is

Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 21, 2017, 3:52 PM IST
File image of Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera. (Getty Image)

New Delhi: Sri Lanka have announced a 15-man Twenty20 squad for the three-match series against Pakistan on Saturday. Thisara Perera will lead the squad for the series in which the first two matches will be played in Abu Dhabi on October 26 and 27 before flying to Lahore for the last match on October 29.

Earlier, The Sri Lanka Cricket board chief had announced that they will send their best team possible for the third and final T20I against Pakistan in Lahore. This came after the Lankan players made and appeal to the board, requesting them for a change of venue for the match.

"The players made an appeal to SLC asking for a change of venue for the third T20I. We will discuss the issue on Monday at an Executive Committee meeting. I can understand their concerns. It is our responsibility to assess the situation and then take a decision," SLC chief Thilanga Sumathipala was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Sri Lanka have now announced the squad for all the three matches, and as expected, regular skipper Upul Tharanga is not part of the team as he had expressed his reluctance to travel to Lahore. The SLC chief had also said that they will name the team for all three matches and not

Sri Lanka T20I squad: Thisara Perera (captain), Dilshan Munaweera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ashan Priyanjan, Mahela Udawatte, Dasun Shanaka, Sachith Pathirana, Vikum Sanjaya, Lahiru Gamage, Seekkuge Prasanna, Vishwa Fernando, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay and Chathuranga de Silva.

((With AFP Inputs))
First Published: October 21, 2017, 3:51 PM IST

