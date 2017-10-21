Thisara Perera to Captain Sri Lanka for Pakistan T20Is

Earlier, The Sri Lanka Cricket board chief had announced that they will send their best team possible for the third and final T20I against Pakistan in Lahore. This came after the Lankan players made and appeal to the board, requesting them for a change of venue for the match.
"The players made an appeal to SLC asking for a change of venue for the third T20I. We will discuss the issue on Monday at an Executive Committee meeting. I can understand their concerns. It is our responsibility to assess the situation and then take a decision," SLC chief Thilanga Sumathipala was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.
Sri Lanka have now announced the squad for all the three matches, and as expected, regular skipper Upul Tharanga is not part of the team as he had expressed his reluctance to travel to Lahore. The SLC chief had also said that they will name the team for all three matches and not
Sri Lanka T20I squad: Thisara Perera (captain), Dilshan Munaweera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ashan Priyanjan, Mahela Udawatte, Dasun Shanaka, Sachith Pathirana, Vikum Sanjaya, Lahiru Gamage, Seekkuge Prasanna, Vishwa Fernando, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay and Chathuranga de Silva.
