Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi

22:46(IST)

WICKET! This time it's Thisara Perera's turn to go, this time Hafeez gets into the act. Gets the outside edge of Perera's bat, and Babar complicates a simple looking catch, he fumbles but somehow manages to hold on to it after its gets stuck to his body. Disappointment for SL fans in the stands, Pakistan well and truly on top now. SL 92/6