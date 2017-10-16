Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi

WICKET! This time it's Thisara Perera's turn to go, this time Hafeez gets into the act. Gets the outside edge of Perera's bat, and Babar complicates a simple looking catch, he fumbles but somehow manages to hold on to it after its gets stuck to his body. Disappointment for SL fans in the stands, Pakistan well and truly on top now. SL 92/6
WICKET! Hasan Ali after bowling a maiden first over, gets Mendis in the next over, and bowls a wicket maiden over. Mendis' poor run with the bat continues. It was a short ball, and Mendis tries to hook it but has absolutely no control. It goes in the air and Ahmed Shehzad takes a simple catch. SL 30/2
REVIEW! Wasted review for Pakistan, that clearly looked to be pitching outside the off stump, but bowler Hasan Ali was certainly excited. He immediately asks captain Sarfraz for a review, and he goes for it. The ball is indeed pitching outside the off stump. SL are approaching this one slowly, but importantly have wickets in hand. They are 27/1
That's it, end of Pakistan innings and they end on 219/9. Another incredible innings from Babar, they looked in danger of being all out at one moment, but Babar and Shadab built a solid partnership. Shadab also completes his maiden 50. Sri Lanka need to chase 220 to register a victory over here.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|FULL Ranking