Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi

Cricketnext Staff |Cricketnext | Updated: October 16, 2017, 11:33 PM IST

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2017 2nd ODI, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 16 October, 2017

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 32 runs

Man of the Match:

Highlights

23:41(IST)

Still more than 80 runs required to win, but Vandersay and Tharanga have bought Sri Lanka back into the game here. Pak dressing room and captain Sarfraz looking a bit rattled. Can SL pull of a miraculous win?

23:11(IST)

Tharanga continuing to fight alone for Sri Lanka here, Vandersay supporting him but you have to wait and see how much longer he can continue..Sarfraz turning to his pacers now.

22:59(IST)

50! That's the half-century up for the Sri Lankan skipper, his 35th in ODIs, he has struggled but has survived. He is proving to be a lone warrior for Sri Lanka, can he guide his team home here?

22:50(IST)

WICKET! Shadab absolutely destroying Sri Lanka, now with the regular leg spinner, gets the better off Dananjaya, who has absolutely no clue which way that one is turning. He misses, and the ball goes onto hit the stumps. SL 93/7, and its just a matter of time now!

22:46(IST)

WICKET! This time it's Thisara Perera's turn to go, this time Hafeez gets into the act. Gets the outside edge of Perera's bat, and Babar complicates a simple looking catch, he fumbles but somehow manages to hold on to it after its gets stuck to his body. Disappointment for SL fans in the stands, Pakistan well and truly on top now.  SL 92/6

22:38(IST)

WICKET! Shadab bowling a dream spell here, Siriwardana departs now, this time a bit quicker, and Siriwardana looks to drive but can only get an edge on it, this time Babar completes the catch. SL 83/5 and in deep trouble now!

22:35(IST)

WICKET! Now Chandimal departs, stunning googly from Shadab and Chandmal has no clue about it, he plays down the wrong line and the ball goes onto hit the stumps. Pakistan on top now! SL 79/4

22:24(IST)

WICKET! Gone this time, Thirimanne goes for the big sweep shot, but completely misses the ball. Hit straight in front of the wicket, and umpire gives it out. He goes for a review, its pitching and hitting in line, and its given as Umpire's call. Finally, a breakthrough for Pakistan!

22:15(IST)

REVIEW! This time Sri Lanka benefit from the review,to be fair to the umpire it looked out initially, but replays showed that the bat hit the pad as Sarfraz took a sharp catch behind the stumps! Shoaib Malik was the bowler, but importantly for Lanka, Tharanga survives again!

22:10(IST)

Runs still trickling through for Sri Lanka, but these two are stil ltheir at the crease and that is the important thing. 20 overs gone and SL are 55/2.

21:56(IST)

Pakistan not helping their cause at all, Tharanga gets a second life, Babar this time at slip, puts down an easy chance. Sri Lanka also not looking in any hurry at this stage. They are 47/2 after 17 overs.

21:35(IST)

WICKET! Hasan Ali after bowling a maiden first over, gets Mendis in the next over, and bowls a wicket maiden over. Mendis' poor run with the bat continues. It was a short ball, and Mendis tries to hook it but has absolutely no control. It goes in the air and Ahmed Shehzad takes a simple catch. SL 30/2

21:24(IST)

REVIEW! Wasted review for Pakistan, that clearly looked to be pitching outside the off stump, but bowler Hasan Ali was certainly excited. He immediately asks captain Sarfraz for a review, and he goes for it. The ball is indeed pitching outside the off stump. SL are approaching this one slowly, but importantly have wickets in hand. They are 27/1

21:14(IST)

Raees and Junaid certainly upping the ante here, SL need to survive this spell and then look to build on. Easier said then done. Raees bowls a tight maiden over. SL 20/1 after 6 overs.

21:06(IST)

Tharanga gets a couple of boundaries in that over, Pakistan seamers also focussing on the slower balls, as the surface is aiding that. It's important for SL that these two stay in for a long period of time and build a solid partnership!

20:56(IST)

WICKET! Dickwella departs, poor shot yet again. Tries a heave across the line but misses the ball, which stays a bit low. Hits the back off the pad, and that's absolutely plumb. Sri Lanka 10/1 after 2.2 overs.

20:53(IST)

Good first over for Sri Lanka, they get 7 off it. The pitch is only going to get difficult to bat on, especially with the slower bowlers coming into play, though the dew factor should help Sri Lanka. Junaid not getting any major movement, lets see if Raees can get the ball to talk!

20:05(IST)

That's it, end of Pakistan innings and they end on 219/9. Another incredible innings from Babar, they looked in danger of being all out at one moment, but Babar and Shadab built a solid partnership. Shadab also completes his maiden 50. Sri Lanka need to chase 220 to register a victory over here.

20:03(IST)

WICKET! Raees departs for a 0, Gamage will be on a hat-trick, they are checking for an above waist no ball but its clearly below it. A full toss and Raees manages to sky that, and Dananjaya compeltes a simple catch. Pak 218/9.

20:02(IST)

WICKET!  Hasan Ali is run out, and that's poor running, he skies one, and it should have been an easy two, but is caught just shot. He departs for 7 off two balls.

20:00(IST)

SIX! Hasan Ali swings one, and gets it right from the middle off the bat. It goes for a maximum, much needed for Pakistan, they can well do with another couple of such blows.

19:59(IST)

WICKET! Babar departs, hits it straight to long on, but what an innings it has been. He gets a standing ovation. Departs for 101, Pakistan 211/7 after 49.1 overs.

19:55(IST)

50! Shadab Khan also completes his maiden ODI fifty, the smile on his face says it all, he has perfectly partnered Babar here, and Pakistan truly have a challenging total on this pitch.

19:52(IST)

100! Seventh ODI ton from Babar Azam, his second consecutive ODI hundred here, what an incredible innings this has been, its not the easiest of the pitches, but Babar has really shown his class here. 100 off 130 balls, 

19:51(IST)

Babar Azam (when on 98*) is now averaging 100.00 in ODIs in the UAE. He has scored 700 runs in 9 innings (with 2 not outs). Better than Bradman! From Babar.

19:47(IST)

7 runs from the over, as Pakistan near 200. Shadab also on 40, and Babar on 97. What an innings it has been from him under the circumstances. He is proving to be Pakistan's saviour yet again!

19:41(IST)

6 runs off that over, and Pakistan move onto 188/6 after 46 overs. Will Babar cut loose for the final 4 overs here?

19:36(IST)

As we enter the final 5 overs, this has been a remarkable turnaround from Pakistan, at one stage, it looked difficult that they will even be able to bat 50 overs, but Shadab and Babar have certainly increases the hopes of Pakistani supporters. Pakistan 182/6 after 45 overs.

19:32(IST)

Pakistan still getting runs in 1s and 2s, they should be eyeing a total of somewhere around 220-230 at this stage. Babar is also within striking distance of yet another ton here. Pakistan 177/6 after 44 overs.

19:21(IST)

50 partnership is up between Babar and Shadab, and this might well be an important partnership in the context of the game. these two will be looking to go big now. Pakistan 157/6 after 41 overs.

19:15(IST)

Thisara Perrera concedes just one run from that over, gold for Sri Lanka in the 39th over. Pakistan move onto 144/6 after 39 overs.

Getty Images

PREVIEW: After their 83-run loss in the opening One Day International (ODI), Sri Lanka will aim for a better outing when the visitors face Pakistan in the second ODI here on Monday. Pakistan staged a strong comeback following the 2-0 Test win and then a comprehensive victory in the first ODI. On the other hand, Sri Lanka are going through a transition phase and are struggling.
Sri Lanka's batting department was a major set back in the last ODI. Despite some good bating from Lahiru Thirimanne and Akila Dananjaya, other players failed to step up to the occasion. The bowling department was also not up to the mark as pacers and spinners struggled in the middle.
Pakistan, on the other hand, seemed to have found their touch. Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees and Shoaib Malik were on the mark in the first ODI and another good show from them could steal the show from the visitors.
Squads:
Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Upul Tharanga (captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Chamara Kapugedera, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando.
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(wicketkeeper/captain), Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, Shadab Khan, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Sohail, Fahim Ashraf.
